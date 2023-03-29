Restaurant header imageView gallery

BIY Foods Bakery + Cafe Countryside Plaza

review star

No reviews yet

317 Woburn Street

Lexington, MA 02420

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Breakfast goodness

Morning indulgence

maple syrup sweetened greek yogurt with our own maple syrup granola and blueberries
Yogurt parfait

Yogurt parfait

$7.95

VT maple syrup sweetened greek yogurt with house-made VT maple syrup granola and blueberries

Chocolate Scones

Chocolate Scones

$4.50

chocolate chip scone with a hint of rum

Coffee scones

Coffee scones

$4.50

coffee, dark chocolate chip, white chocolate chip, and a coffee glaze

Dracula's croissant au chocolat

$4.00

Dracula's croissant sandwich

$7.75
Apple Square

Apple Square

$4.55

buttery and crumbly melt in your mouth pastry with apple filling

Walnut roll/ Walnut Beigli

Walnut roll/ Walnut Beigli

$4.75

yeasted roll with a sweet walnut filling and a crackly, mahogany-colored crust - traditional Hungarian dessert

Chocolate banana bread

Chocolate banana bread

$3.50

moist chocolatey and full of bananas

Croissant

$4.25

hand crafted every day

Croissant au chocolat

$4.85

Ham and smoked cheese croissant with apricot glaze

$5.65

our handmade croissants filled with ham, smoked cheese and glazed with apricot jam

Scones with Coffee Glaze

$4.50

Banana Bread with pecans and raisins

$4.00

Apricot Walnuts Brioche

$5.65

Mini Scones with chocolate fondant glaze

$3.50

Coffee cake

$4.25

Almond Orange marmalade

$5.65

Baked yesterday, still good today 3

$9.98

Scone sandwich

$6.85

Scone

$4.50

Dracula's Croissant Bread Pudding with bananas, chocolate and VT Maple syrup

$11.50

Savory Breakfast

Breakfast egg sandwich

Breakfast egg sandwich

$9.75

egg, cheese, bacon/ham/sausage, tomato arugula and your choice of our creamy honey dijon sauce or chipotle crema on our freshly made biscuit

Ready to go Breakfast egg sandwich

Ready to go Breakfast egg sandwich

$7.50

egg, cheese, bacon/ham/sausage on homemade biscuit

Smoked Salmon Egg Sandwich

Smoked Salmon Egg Sandwich

$14.00

smoked salmon, egg, whipped goat cheese, greens, and dill crema on white wine bread

Shakshuka a la BIY

$14.00

tomato, bell pepper, onion, carrot and rice sauce, eggs and eastern European seasonings, served with our bread

Ham and smoked cheese croissant with apricot glaze

$5.65

our handmade croissants filled with ham, smoked cheese and glazed with apricot jam

Spinach and cheese Crowns

Spinach and cheese Crowns

$6.25

ricotta, mozzarella, fresh spinach and spices wrapped in enriched dough and glazed with butter

Crowns

Crowns

$6.25

pepperoni, mozzarella, and our own tomato sauce, all wrapped in enriched dough and glazed with butter

Savory Pizzalets of the day

$5.00

Soft dough, variations of bread and toppings, great as an appetizer, a quick portable lunch, or even as a dinner paired with soup or salad.

Kids egg sandwich

$6.75

egg, cheese and ketchup

Egg Cheese and pepperoni crowns

$7.00

Egg cheese spinach crowns

$7.00

Breakfast focaccia

$7.50+

Breakfast roll

$4.25

1 for 2 Crown

$6.25

Spinach melt

$4.50

Savory Brioche

$5.95

Sweet Treats

Pastries

Chocolate Scones

Chocolate Scones

$4.50

chocolate chip scone with a hint of rum

Coffee scones

Coffee scones

$4.50

coffee, dark chocolate chip, white chocolate chip, and a coffee glaze

Dracula's croissant au chocolat

$4.00

Dracula's croissant sandwich

$7.75
Apple Square

Apple Square

$4.55

buttery and crumbly melt in your mouth pastry with apple filling

Walnut roll/ Walnut Beigli

Walnut roll/ Walnut Beigli

$4.75

yeasted roll with a sweet walnut filling and a crackly, mahogany-colored crust - traditional Hungarian dessert

Chocolate banana bread

Chocolate banana bread

$3.50

moist chocolatey and full of bananas

Croissant

$4.25

hand crafted every day

Croissant au chocolat

$4.85

Ham and smoked cheese croissant with apricot glaze

$5.65

our handmade croissants filled with ham, smoked cheese and glazed with apricot jam

Savory Pizzalets of the day

$5.00

Soft dough, variations of bread and toppings, great as an appetizer, a quick portable lunch, or even as a dinner paired with soup or salad.

Spinach and cheese Crowns

Spinach and cheese Crowns

$6.25

ricotta, mozzarella, fresh spinach and spices wrapped in enriched dough and glazed with butter

Crowns

Crowns

$6.25

pepperoni, mozzarella, and our own tomato sauce, all wrapped in enriched dough and glazed with butter

Brioche au chocolat

$5.85

Mini Scones with chocolate fondant glaze

$3.50

Apricot Walnuts Brioche

$5.65

Cakes

Orange Cake

Orange Cake

$6.80+

Traditional Romanian cake made from scratch with homemade custard, whipped cream and oranges. Creamy, light, fluffy and refreshing. Similar to a Charlotte torte.

Carrot cake

Boema

$4.75+

Desserts

Chocolate peanut butter cupcakes

Chocolate peanut butter cupcakes

$3.95+

chocolate cupcakes filled with peanut butter cups and topped with peanut butter buttercream

Red velvet cupcakes

Red velvet cupcakes

$3.95+

fluffy, moist and buttery Red Velvet Cupcakes and tangy Cream Cheese Frosting

Snow White - lemon cake

Snow White - lemon cake

$3.25

a decadent Romanian lemon cake with lemon buttercream. thin layered cake with natural lemon flavor.

Walnut honey cake

Walnut honey cake

$3.55

Thin layers of walnuts cake with cream and walnuts filling

Coffee & walnut merengue delight

Coffee & walnut merengue delight

$4.75

moist layers of sponge coffee cake and crunchy walnut meringue with a smooth and silky European coffee buttercream and a mocha glaze on top

Honey cake

Honey cake

$3.25

Buttercream and apricot jam between thin layers of honey cake, perfect sweetness - Romanian dessert

Layered chocolate vanilla cake

Layered chocolate vanilla cake

$3.25

chocolate vanilla cake with two cocoa layers, a soft vanilla sponge, vanilla buttercream

Gluten free double chocolate cookies with pecans & tart cherries

Gluten free double chocolate cookies with pecans & tart cherries

$6.75

gluten-Free, Chocolaty, Chewy and Crunchy in one single COOKIE. decadent chocolate flavor completed by the amazing tart cherry and pecans.

Cake pops - daily special

Chocolate coconut madness

Chocolate coconut madness

$3.85

Super moist coco sponge with chocolate and rum syrup rolled in coconut flakes

Coconut macaroon chocolate delight

Coconut macaroon chocolate delight

$4.75

a layer of chewy coconut-macaroon between two layers of moist chocolate cake and silky chocolate buttercream.

Amandine

$3.95

layers of chocolate sponge cake soaked in rum flavored syrup filled with chocolate buttercream and covered in chocolate fondant cream

Orange Caramel Vanilla Delight

Orange Caramel Vanilla Delight

$3.95

Layers of vanilla sponge cake soaked with caramelized sugar, enhanced with vanilla pudding buttercream and covered in a thin layer of zesty orange fondant/glaze cream

Tart cherry, chocolate and caramel meringue cupcakes

$4.25
Chocolate cupcakes

Chocolate cupcakes

$3.95+

decadent Chocolate cupcakes with Italian buttercream that tastes like a chocolate cloud. Not too sweet, moist, chocolaty and silky textures.

Special

$1.85

Orange in the cloud

$7.25

Ricotta Pineapple Cake

$4.15

Kiwi Cake

$7.25

Savory

Breads

White Wine Bread with Asiago cheese and garlic

White Wine Bread with Asiago cheese and garlic

$9.25

White Wine Bread with Sun-dry Tomatoes and Smoked Cheese

$9.50

Herbs Focaccia

$7.25

Homestyle White Bread

$7.25

Whole Wheat Bread

$7.25
Cheesy Bread Sticks with Feta Cheese

Cheesy Bread Sticks with Feta Cheese

$5.00+

Cheesy Bread Sticks with Feta Cheese and Everything but the Bagel Seasoning

$5.00+

Cheesy Bread Sticks with Feta Cheese and Sesame Seeds

$5.00+

Cheesy Bread Sticks with Feta Cheese and Caraway

$5.00+

Biscuits (sandwich size)

$2.00+

Biscuits (dinner roll size)

$1.25+

Focaccia with cheese, ham and herbs

$8.00

Salads

Vegetarian Italian Chopped Salad

$6.25

romaine, radicchio, red onion, celery, tomatoes, peppers, sun- dried tomatoes, chickpeas, and provolone cheese in a homemade Italian vinaigrette

Artichoke pasta salad

Artichoke pasta salad

$9.75

farfalle, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, cucumber, scallions covered in homemade ranch dressing

Kale & butternut squash salad

Kale & butternut squash salad

kale, butternut squash, cranberries, orange dressing

Beet salad

Beet salad

beets, feta, walnuts, arugula, baby spinach, mixed greens, baby kale, and our own honey cajun vinaigrette

Tabasco Chicken salad

$7.75

chicken, tabasco, red onion, celery and cream cheese mayo

Green beans salad

$6.85

steamed green beans, homemade aioli crema, salt, pepper

Egg, Ham and mushroom salad

$7.85

Sandwiches

Italian sandwich

Italian sandwich

$13.75

mortadella, pepperoni, capicola, Genoa salami, provolone, tomatoes, red onion, greens and our own Italian dressing on baguette

Green bean salad sandwich

Green bean salad sandwich

$7.50

green bean salad (steamed green beans, homemade aioli, salt, pepper) on white bread garnished with cheese and parsley

Tabasco chicken salad Sandwich

$11.25

Cauliflower sandwich

$11.75

Egg, Ham and mushroom salad sandwich

$11.25
Eggplant salami sandwich

Eggplant salami sandwich

$11.75

eggplant spread, salami, tomato and feta on white wine bread

Pesto Burrata Focaccia with Turkey

$13.75

our focaccia topped with pesto, burrata, tomatoes, greens and turkey

Turkey sandwich

$11.25

Kids baked cheese sandwich

$6.25

Kids PB&J

$6.25

Spreads & Sauces

Cauliflower spread

$6.95

Eggplant spread

$6.00

eggplant, homemade mayo, onion, salt, pepper

Eggplant bruschetta spread

Green beans salad

$6.85

steamed green beans, homemade aioli crema, salt, pepper

Egg Salad

$7.75

Egg, Ham and mushroom salad sandwich

$11.25

Drinks

Hot Drinks

Caramel Steamed Milk

$0.00+

Espresso

$3.50

Drip Coffee

$2.80+

Cortado

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.65

Americano

$4.10+

Latte

$4.85+

Mocha

Cafe au Lait

$3.65+

Hot Chocolate

$4.10+

Chai

$4.90+

Dirty Chai

$6.50

Teas

$3.50+

Decaf

$2.80+

Cold Drinks

Iced Tea

$4.15

Cold Brew

$4.30+

Iced Coffee

$3.25+

Iced Chai Latte

$5.65+

Iced Latte

$5.15+

Other drinks

Fiji water

$2.85

Water PS

$2.00

San P water

$2.50

Naked Blue Machine

$5.00

San P Juice

$2.80

Nantucket Nectar Apple

$2.75

Nantucket Nectar Plumbs

$2.75

Kombucha

$4.25

Orange Juice

$3.95

Spindrift seltzer

$2.65

Atomic Coffee

Cosmo

$16.00

Black Velvet

$16.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Specialty coffee & Authentic European Desserts! Come in and have a unique experience!

Location

317 Woburn Street, Lexington, MA 02420

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Clay Oven Lexington - 1666 Massachusetts Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1666 Massachusetts Ave Lexington, MA 02420
View restaurantnext
Love at First Bite Thai- Lexington - 1710 Massachusetts Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1710 Massachusetts Avenue Lexington, MA 02420
View restaurantnext
Rancatore's Lexington
orange star4.6 • 472
1752 Massachusetts Ave Lexington, MA 02420
View restaurantnext
Upper Crust - Lexington
orange starNo Reviews
41 Waltham Street Lexington, MA 02421
View restaurantnext
il Casale - Lexington
orange starNo Reviews
1727 Mass. Ave Lexington, MA 02420
View restaurantnext
Green's Grille & Pub at Woburn Country Club
orange starNo Reviews
5 Country Club Road Woburn, MA 01801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lexington

Rancatore's Lexington
orange star4.6 • 472
1752 Massachusetts Ave Lexington, MA 02420
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lexington
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Waltham
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Woburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston