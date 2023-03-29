BIY Foods Bakery + Cafe Countryside Plaza
317 Woburn Street
Lexington, MA 02420
Breakfast goodness
Morning indulgence
Yogurt parfait
VT maple syrup sweetened greek yogurt with house-made VT maple syrup granola and blueberries
Chocolate Scones
chocolate chip scone with a hint of rum
Coffee scones
coffee, dark chocolate chip, white chocolate chip, and a coffee glaze
Dracula's croissant au chocolat
Dracula's croissant sandwich
Apple Square
buttery and crumbly melt in your mouth pastry with apple filling
Walnut roll/ Walnut Beigli
yeasted roll with a sweet walnut filling and a crackly, mahogany-colored crust - traditional Hungarian dessert
Chocolate banana bread
moist chocolatey and full of bananas
Croissant
hand crafted every day
Croissant au chocolat
Ham and smoked cheese croissant with apricot glaze
our handmade croissants filled with ham, smoked cheese and glazed with apricot jam
Scones with Coffee Glaze
Banana Bread with pecans and raisins
Apricot Walnuts Brioche
Mini Scones with chocolate fondant glaze
Coffee cake
Almond Orange marmalade
Baked yesterday, still good today 3
Scone sandwich
Scone
Dracula's Croissant Bread Pudding with bananas, chocolate and VT Maple syrup
Savory Breakfast
Breakfast egg sandwich
egg, cheese, bacon/ham/sausage, tomato arugula and your choice of our creamy honey dijon sauce or chipotle crema on our freshly made biscuit
Ready to go Breakfast egg sandwich
egg, cheese, bacon/ham/sausage on homemade biscuit
Smoked Salmon Egg Sandwich
smoked salmon, egg, whipped goat cheese, greens, and dill crema on white wine bread
Shakshuka a la BIY
tomato, bell pepper, onion, carrot and rice sauce, eggs and eastern European seasonings, served with our bread
Ham and smoked cheese croissant with apricot glaze
our handmade croissants filled with ham, smoked cheese and glazed with apricot jam
Spinach and cheese Crowns
ricotta, mozzarella, fresh spinach and spices wrapped in enriched dough and glazed with butter
Crowns
pepperoni, mozzarella, and our own tomato sauce, all wrapped in enriched dough and glazed with butter
Savory Pizzalets of the day
Soft dough, variations of bread and toppings, great as an appetizer, a quick portable lunch, or even as a dinner paired with soup or salad.
Kids egg sandwich
egg, cheese and ketchup
Egg Cheese and pepperoni crowns
Egg cheese spinach crowns
Breakfast focaccia
Breakfast roll
1 for 2 Crown
Spinach melt
Savory Brioche
Sweet Treats
Pastries
Brioche au chocolat
Mini Scones with chocolate fondant glaze
Apricot Walnuts Brioche
Cakes
Desserts
Chocolate peanut butter cupcakes
chocolate cupcakes filled with peanut butter cups and topped with peanut butter buttercream
Red velvet cupcakes
fluffy, moist and buttery Red Velvet Cupcakes and tangy Cream Cheese Frosting
Snow White - lemon cake
a decadent Romanian lemon cake with lemon buttercream. thin layered cake with natural lemon flavor.
Walnut honey cake
Thin layers of walnuts cake with cream and walnuts filling
Coffee & walnut merengue delight
moist layers of sponge coffee cake and crunchy walnut meringue with a smooth and silky European coffee buttercream and a mocha glaze on top
Honey cake
Buttercream and apricot jam between thin layers of honey cake, perfect sweetness - Romanian dessert
Layered chocolate vanilla cake
chocolate vanilla cake with two cocoa layers, a soft vanilla sponge, vanilla buttercream
Gluten free double chocolate cookies with pecans & tart cherries
gluten-Free, Chocolaty, Chewy and Crunchy in one single COOKIE. decadent chocolate flavor completed by the amazing tart cherry and pecans.
Cake pops - daily special
Chocolate coconut madness
Super moist coco sponge with chocolate and rum syrup rolled in coconut flakes
Coconut macaroon chocolate delight
a layer of chewy coconut-macaroon between two layers of moist chocolate cake and silky chocolate buttercream.
Amandine
layers of chocolate sponge cake soaked in rum flavored syrup filled with chocolate buttercream and covered in chocolate fondant cream
Orange Caramel Vanilla Delight
Layers of vanilla sponge cake soaked with caramelized sugar, enhanced with vanilla pudding buttercream and covered in a thin layer of zesty orange fondant/glaze cream
Tart cherry, chocolate and caramel meringue cupcakes
Chocolate cupcakes
decadent Chocolate cupcakes with Italian buttercream that tastes like a chocolate cloud. Not too sweet, moist, chocolaty and silky textures.
Special
Orange in the cloud
Ricotta Pineapple Cake
Kiwi Cake
Savory
Breads
White Wine Bread with Asiago cheese and garlic
White Wine Bread with Sun-dry Tomatoes and Smoked Cheese
Herbs Focaccia
Homestyle White Bread
Whole Wheat Bread
Cheesy Bread Sticks with Feta Cheese
Cheesy Bread Sticks with Feta Cheese and Everything but the Bagel Seasoning
Cheesy Bread Sticks with Feta Cheese and Sesame Seeds
Cheesy Bread Sticks with Feta Cheese and Caraway
Biscuits (sandwich size)
Biscuits (dinner roll size)
Focaccia with cheese, ham and herbs
Salads
Vegetarian Italian Chopped Salad
romaine, radicchio, red onion, celery, tomatoes, peppers, sun- dried tomatoes, chickpeas, and provolone cheese in a homemade Italian vinaigrette
Artichoke pasta salad
farfalle, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, cucumber, scallions covered in homemade ranch dressing
Kale & butternut squash salad
kale, butternut squash, cranberries, orange dressing
Beet salad
beets, feta, walnuts, arugula, baby spinach, mixed greens, baby kale, and our own honey cajun vinaigrette
Tabasco Chicken salad
chicken, tabasco, red onion, celery and cream cheese mayo
Green beans salad
steamed green beans, homemade aioli crema, salt, pepper
Egg, Ham and mushroom salad
Sandwiches
Italian sandwich
mortadella, pepperoni, capicola, Genoa salami, provolone, tomatoes, red onion, greens and our own Italian dressing on baguette
Green bean salad sandwich
green bean salad (steamed green beans, homemade aioli, salt, pepper) on white bread garnished with cheese and parsley
Tabasco chicken salad Sandwich
Cauliflower sandwich
Egg, Ham and mushroom salad sandwich
Eggplant salami sandwich
eggplant spread, salami, tomato and feta on white wine bread
Pesto Burrata Focaccia with Turkey
our focaccia topped with pesto, burrata, tomatoes, greens and turkey
Turkey sandwich
Kids baked cheese sandwich
Kids PB&J
Spreads & Sauces
Drinks
Hot Drinks
Other drinks
Atomic Coffee
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Specialty coffee & Authentic European Desserts! Come in and have a unique experience!
317 Woburn Street, Lexington, MA 02420