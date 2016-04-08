  • Home
  • /
  • Raleigh
  • /
  • Bloomsbury Bistro - 509-101 W. Whitaker Mill Rd
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bloomsbury Bistro 509-101 W. Whitaker Mill Rd

review star

No reviews yet

509-101 W. Whitaker Mill Rd

Raleigh, NC 27608

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Seasonal Greens
Chicken Pot Pie
Butternut Squash Bisque

Appetizer

Butternut Squash Bisque

$11.00

Butternut Squash Cream, Granny Smith Chutney, Parsley Oil, Blue Cheese Crumbles & Rosemary Croutons

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine Hearts, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Robust Lemon-Garlic Dressing & Herb Croutons

Seasonal Greens

$12.00

Local Lettuces, Roasted Garlic EVOO, Cherry Tomato, Manchego, Toasted Pistachios, Pickled Fennel, Preserved Lemon Vinaigrette

Charcuterie

$16.00

Chef’s selection of cured meats, cheeses and accoutrements with house-made crackers

Beef Tartar

$17.00

Shallot, Caper, Dijon+Worcestershire, Miso-Cured Egg Yolk, Chive, Tostones

French Fries

$6.50

Plain Fries

Oysters

$19.00

Horseradish Cream, Black Caviar, Champagne Emulsion

Entree

Indian Coconut Curry, Braised Green Lentils & Basmati Rice, Tamarind-Fig Chutney, Almonds, Mint-Cilantro

Tuna Tosami

$32.00

Sesame Seared Rare Ahi, Broccolini Cream, Charred Leeks, Onion-Pepper Medley, Wasabi Aioli

Chicken Pot Pie

$25.00

Roasted Chicken Velouté, Root Vegetables, Puff Pastry, Arugula Petite Salad

Lamb Raviolio

$29.00

Braised Lamb, Mediterranean Roasted Tomato Sauce, Noir Za’atar Tapenade, Pecorino, Arugula Microgreens

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Celeriac Puree, Sautéed Brussels Sprouts, Lemon–Caper Sauce, Herbs

Pan Seared Bone-in Pork Chop

$34.00

Creamed Sweet Potato, Szechuan-Pomegranate Demi, Haricot Verts, Neuske’s Lardons

10 oz. Prime NY Strip

$52.00

Corn Relish, Red Fresno Pepper, Yucca Latkes, Black Garlic Compound Butter

Bloomsbury's Cheese Burger

$16.00

House Ground 8oz Burger, Sharp Cheddar & Sesame Seed Challah Bun. All fixings served on the side with French Fries

Dessert

Chocolate Torte

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Torte with Chipped Cream

Pumpkin Brownie a La Mode

$10.00

Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Brownie, Toasted Marshmallow Ice Cream, Bourbon-Caramel, Candied Pecans

Cheesecake

$8.00

Pecan Crust, Glazed Apples, Ground Cinnamon, Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar, Brown Sugar Crumble

Maple Bourbon Creme Brulee

$8.00

Flavored Custard, Caramelized Sugar

Pear Sorbet

$6.00

Two scoops of our yummy sorbet! Thyme and Roasted Hazelnut Dusting

Young Guests

Ravioli

$11.00

Cheese Ravioli with choice of Marinara, Alfredo or Butter

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders with French Fries

Bistro Burger

$16.00

House ground burger with Cheddar cheese and all the trimmings on the side. Served with fries

BEER

BLOWING ROCK KOLSCH

$5.00

BURIAL BEER BLADE & SHEATH SAISON

$5.00

BURIAL BEER SURF WAX IPA

$5.00

CRANK ARM ROAD HAZARD IPA

$6.00

DUCK RABBIT MILK STOUT

$5.00

FRENCH BROAD SCOTCH ALE

$5.00

NEUSE RIVER WIT BEER

$6.00

ORIGINAL SIN BLACK WIDOW CIDER

$5.00

PARTAKE BREWING NON ALCOHOLIC

$5.00

RALEIGH BREWING HELL YES MA'AM BELGIAN GOLDEN

$5.00

TROPHY BREWING TROPHY WIFE IPA

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Raleigh's Neighborhood Bistro!

Location

509-101 W. Whitaker Mill Rd, Raleigh, NC 27608

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Bloomsbury Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lonerider at Five Points
orange star4.5 • 44
1626 Glenwood Ave Raleigh, NC 27608
View restaurantnext
Mon Macaron
orange star4.9 • 68
111 Seaboard Ave, Ste 118 Raleigh, NC 27604
View restaurantnext
HIGHTOP Burger
orange star4.8 • 16
2330 Bale Street #112 Raleigh, NC 27608
View restaurantnext
High Park Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
625 E Whitaker Mill Raleigh, NC 27608
View restaurantnext
Brew Coffee Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2310 Bale St Raleigh, NC 27608
View restaurantnext
FRESKO Greek Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
2320 Bale Street Suite 100 Raleigh, NC 27608
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Raleigh

Vivo Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Bida Manda
orange star4.7 • 4,645
222 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Brewery Bhavana
orange star4.8 • 3,325
218 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Raleigh NC
orange star4.5 • 3,245
3100 Wake Forest Rd Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
orange star4.3 • 2,909
3111 CAPITAL BLVD RALEIGH, NC 27604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Raleigh
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston