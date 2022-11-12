Restaurant header imageView gallery

Diced - Oberlin

review star

No reviews yet

1028 Oberlin Road

Raleigh, NC 27605

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Craft Your Own
Southwest Crunch
Chicken or Shrimp Caesar

Salads, Grain Bowls & Wraps

Southwest Crunch

Southwest Crunch

$11.95

(GF, Vegetarian) avocado, shredded cheddar, black beans, grilled corn, grape tomatoes, red onion & tortilla strips with our homemade Chipotle Ranch or Cilantro Lime

NEW Recipe Avocado BLTO

NEW Recipe Avocado BLTO

$11.45

(new recipe) avocado, applewood bacon, grape tomatoes, pickled onion & croutons with our homemade Avocado Bacon Ranch or White Balsamic

Greek Goddess

Greek Goddess

$11.95

(vegetarian) kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onion, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers & croutons with our Greek Feta

Daisy Duke

Daisy Duke

$12.45

sliced roasted turkey, applewood bacon, shredded cheddar, farm fresh egg, red onion, grape tomatoes & croutons with our homemade Honey Mustard or Buttermilk Ranch dressing

The Cobb

The Cobb

$13.95

(GF) grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, crumbled blue cheese, grape tomatoes & farm fresh egg with our homemade Buttermilk Ranch or Avocado Bacon Ranch

Chicken or Shrimp Caesar

Chicken or Shrimp Caesar

$10.45

grilled chicken or grilled shrimp, shaved parmesan & croutons with our House-made Caesar dressing

Spicy Thai

Spicy Thai

$11.45

(GF, V) edamame, carrots, purple cabbage, green onion, fresh sliced jalapeños, cilantro, chow mein noodles & peanuts with our homemade Carrot Ginger dressing

Harvest Crunch

Harvest Crunch

$11.95

(GF, V) roasted brussels sprouts, beets, cucumbers, crispy chickpeas, roasted sweet potato, roasted mushrooms, roasted broccoli & sunflower seeds with our homemade Maple Tahini or Carrot Ginger dressing

Mango Paradise

Mango Paradise

$11.95

(GF, Vegetarian) feta cheese, fresh cut strawberries and apples, mango, craisins, walnuts & sunflower seeds with our homemade White Balsamic or Strawberry Poppyseed

Buffalo or BBQ Chop

Buffalo or BBQ Chop

$12.95

grilled chicken, cheddar, red onion, grape tomatoes, purple cabbage, carrots, croutons & crispy onions with our homemade Buttermilk Ranch + a drizzle of Frank's Red Hot or BBQ sauce

Black & Blue

Black & Blue

$13.45

grilled steak, crumbled blue cheese, roasted mushrooms, grape tomatoes, cucumber & crispy onions with our homemade Blue Cheese or White Balsamic

Triple Threat

Triple Threat

$14.45

grilled steak, grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, shredded cheddar, fresh sliced jalapeños, cucumbers, red and banana peppers, crispy onions & tortilla strips with our homemade Sweet Chipotle or Avocado Bacon Ranch

Shrimp & Grains

Shrimp & Grains

$13.95

(GF) grilled shrimp, avocado, shredded parmesan, quinoa, edamame & almonds with Extra Virgin Olive Oil + Lemon or Lemon Basil

Hearty Vegan

Hearty Vegan

$11.95

(GF, V) avocado, purple cabbage, carrots, black beans, grilled corn, hearts of palm, cilantro & tortilla strips with our homemade Sweet Chipotle or Cilantro Lime

Craft Your Own

Craft Your Own

$8.95

Create your own salad, wrap, or grain bowl from over 50 fresh ingredients and daily made protein options. You can't go wrong with making it your way!

Drinks

Tribucha Kombucha

Tribucha Kombucha

$3.99
Bottled Soda

Bottled Soda

$2.49
Vitamin Water

Vitamin Water

$2.99
Smart Water

Smart Water

$2.49
Spindrift

Spindrift

$2.49

Brownies & Cookies

Cookie

Cookie

$1.50

Chocolate chip cookie baked in house

2 Cookies

2 Cookies

$3.00

2 Chocolate chip cookies baked in house

Chips

Carolina Kettle

Carolina Kettle

$2.50

Locally made kettle chips

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh ingredients made in house every day topped off with house made dressing :)

Website

Location

1028 Oberlin Road, Raleigh, NC 27605

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lonerider at Five Points
orange star4.5 • 44
1626 Glenwood Ave Raleigh, NC 27608
View restaurantnext
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila - Hillsborough/NC State
orange starNo Reviews
2100 Hillsborough St #110 Raleigh, NC 27607
View restaurantnext
so•ca cocina latina - 2130 Clark Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2130 Clark Ave Raleigh, NC 27605
View restaurantnext
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District - 005
orange starNo Reviews
2018 Clark Avenue Raleigh, NC 27605
View restaurantnext
HIGHTOP Burger
orange star4.8 • 16
2330 Bale Street #112 Raleigh, NC 27608
View restaurantnext
MoJoe's Burger Joint
orange star4.1 • 530
620 Glenwood Ave Raleigh, NC 27603
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Raleigh

Vivo Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Bida Manda
orange star4.7 • 4,645
222 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Brewery Bhavana
orange star4.8 • 3,325
218 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Raleigh NC
orange star4.5 • 3,245
3100 Wake Forest Rd Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
orange star4.3 • 2,909
3111 CAPITAL BLVD RALEIGH, NC 27604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Raleigh
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston