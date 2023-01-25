Main picView gallery

The Players Retreat

105 Oberlin Rd

Raleigh, NC 27605

Specials

Burger Special

Sandwich Special

$14.95

French Dip

$14.95Out of stock

App Special

$12.95Out of stock

Pork Special

$18.95Out of stock

Fish Special

$22.95Out of stock

Dessert Special

$8.95

Aubrey Plaza

$12.00

2023 Cocktail

$12.00

Mexican Firing Squad

$12.00

Gls Bagordi Rose

$9.00

Btl Bagordi Rose

$36.00

Gls Trebbiano

$8.00

Btl Trebbiano

$36.00

Balvenie 12 DBLwood HP

$7.00

Balvenie 14 Week of Peet HP

$12.00

Balvenie 17 DBLwood HP

$13.00Out of stock

Apps, Soups & Salads

Chicken Retreats

$9.99

breaded chicken strips with a choice of sauce

Cheese Fries

$8.50

smothered with cheddar and mozzarella

Poppers

$8.95

bacon wrapped and cheddar stuffed jalapeños, with cilantro crema for dipping

Potato Skins

$9.75

with bacon, cheddar & mozzarella cheese & sour cream

6 Chicken Wings

$9.95

with PR sauce or buffalo sauce & bleu cheese or Ranch

12 Chicken Wings

$18.95

with PR sauce or buffalo sauce & bleu cheese or Ranch

Half Rack Baby Back Ribs

$15.95

with PR sauce

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$24.95

with PR sauce

PR Sampler

$17.95

Poppers, Potato Skins, Chicken Retreats, Ribs & Wings with choice of sauce

Regular Mimi's Sausage Dip

$8.95

with Fritos

Large Mimi's Sausage Dip

$11.50

with Fritos

Housemade Onion Rings

$7.95

with donkey sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

with marinara

Shrimp

$12.95

grilled or fried, with tartar or cocktail

Fried Oysters

$12.95

with tartar or cocktail

Regular French Fries

$3.50

Large French Fries

$5.25

Cup of Chili

$5.50

add a garden salad $5

Bowl of Chili

$7.50

add a garden salad $5

Cup of Brunswick Stew

$5.50

add a garden salad $5

Bowl of Brunswick Stew

$7.50

add a garden salad $5

Cup of Soup of the Day

$5.50

add a garden salad $5

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$8.95

add a garden salad $5

Small Chopped Salad

$7.95

with romaine, bleu cheese, tomato, red onion, egg, bacon, croutons & dijon vinaigrette

Large Chopped Salad

$9.95

with romaine, bleu cheese, tomato, red onion, egg, bacon, croutons & dijon vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$9.50

with egg, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, bacon and sweet & sour dressing

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$5.95

mixed greens, tomato, onion, carrots with choice of dressing

Small Caesar Salad

$6.50

Large Caesar Salad

$9.25

Iceberg Wedge

$9.25

with bleu cheese dressing, crumbled bleu cheese, tomato & bacon

PR Salad

$9.25

Garden Salad with bacon, choice of cheese & dressing

House Made Chicken Salad

$7.95

on a bed of lettuce & tomato with saltine crackers

Entrees

Hand Cut Ribeye

$36.95

with choice of side & Garden or Caesar salad & toasted bread

Hand Cut Strip

$36.95Out of stock

with choice of side & Garden or Caesar salad & toasted bread

Hand Cut Filet Mignon

$36.95

with choice of side & Garden or Caesar salad & toasted bread

Hamburger Steak

$14.95

served with choice of side & Garden or Caesar salad & toasted bread

Chicken Breast

$14.95

served with choice of side & Garden or Caesar salad & toasted bread

Half Rack Baby Back Ribs

$17.95

with choice of side & Garden or Caesar salad & toasted bread

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$29.95

with choice of side & Garden or Caesar salad & toasted bread

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$13.45

served with tartar or cocktail

Stir-Fried Veggies

$9.95

over rice or pasta +$5 with Chicken, +$6 with Shrimp

Spaghetti

$11.95

with homemade Marinara sauce, Garden or Caesar salad & bread

Call It What You Like

$10.95

chili over rice or pasta, cheddar & mozzarella cheese & sour cream

Retreat Entree

$10.95

breaded chicken strips with choice of sauce & side

BBQ Plate

$13.95

with slaw, cornbread, french fries & PR sauce

Oyster Entree

$19.95

with slaw, tartar or cocktail, & french fries

Shrimp Entree

$16.95

with slaw, tartar or cocktail, & french fries

Sandwiches

Classic Grilled Chicken Club

$13.95

on white, wheat, or rye with bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Classic Turkey Club

$13.95

on white, wheat, or rye with bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Chicken Salad

$9.95

on white, wheat, or rye with lettuce, tomato & mayo

BLT

$7.95

on white, wheat, or rye with mayo

Reuben

$13.95

on white, wheat, or rye with corned beef or turkey, Swiss, sauerkraut & 1000 Island

Hot Corned Beef

$13.95

grilled rye, Swiss, brown mustard

NY Style Hot Corned Beef

$21.95

12 oz. of corned beef on grilled rye with Swiss & brown mustard

Grilled Cheese

$6.25

on white, wheat, or rye with choice of cheese

Turkey Sheila

$12.95

turkey, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar & PR spices on brioche. Served cold or toasted

NC Pit Cooked BBQ

$9.95

with slaw on a seeded bun

PR Sub

$12.95

provolone, salami, ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar & PR spices on a hoagie roll. Served cold or toasted.

Meatball Sub

$12.95

homemade meatballs with marinara & provolone on a hoagie roll

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$12.95

fried Chicken Retreats with marinara & provolone on a hoagie roll

Sriracha Chicken

$14.95

fried breast, Honey Sriracha Sauce, lettuce, tomato & mayo on brioche

Ham Sandwich

$9.95

choice of white, wheat, or rye

From The Grill

Build Your Own 4 oz. Hamburger

$9.25

Build Your Own 6 oz. Hamburger

$12.50

Build Your Own Chicken

$12.50

All Beef Hot Dog

$5.95

Philly Dog

$6.95

all beef hot dog with mustard, chili, bacon & Swiss

2 Dog Plate

$6.50

2 Philly Plate

$9.99

all beef hot dogs with mustard, chili, bacon & Swiss

Bernie Burger

$14.95

6 oz. with bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo

Gabby Burger

$12.95

same as Bernie Burger but 4 oz.

Chicken Gus

$14.95

same as Bernie Burger but with marinated grilled chicken breast

Pete Burger

with American cheese, chili, mustard & onions on a seeded bun

Wolfpack Burger

with slaw, mustard & chili on a seeded bun

Mushroom Swiss Burger

with sautéed mushrooms & Swiss on a seeded bun

Hawaiian Burger

with grilled pineapple & jalapeños, Swiss, bacon on a seeded bun

The Bill Walton Burger

$10.95

build your own vegetable burger on a seeded bun

Korean Burger

$14.95

6 oz. marinated burger, kimchi coleslaw, Sambal mayo, Korean BBQ Sauce

Kid's

Kid's Hamburger & Fries

$7.00

Kid's Cheeseburger & Fries

$8.00

Kid's Hot Dog & Fries

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.00

Kid's Spaghetti

$8.00

with Marinara + $1 for Meat Sauce/Meatball

Kid's Chicken Fingers & Fries

$7.00

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$5.95

Cheese Cake of the Day

$5.95

Sticky Toffee Bread Pudding

$5.95

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$6.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.95

Misc Extras

Chips

$1.99

Pasta Salad

$2.50

SD French Fries

$2.50

SD Onion Rings

$2.00

Mac n Cheese

$3.00

2 Skins

$3.50

Slaw

$3.00

Sauteed Spinach

$2.50

Sauteed Veg

$3.00

Special Side

$4.00

Fruit

$4.00

Breakfast Pots

$2.50

Rice

$2.50

Fritos

$3.00

3 Pickle Spears

$1.00

SD Bacon Cheese Fries

$3.25

SD Cheese Fries

$2.75

Baked Potato

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Players Retreat is glad to serve all guests that show up on our block. But if you'd like to dine inside the restaurant, please remember to bring proof of vaccination. You can register with our hosts and get a "PR - I'm Vaxxed!" button. We've taken this measure to protect our staff and all of our valued guests. Thanks for your understanding!

Location

105 Oberlin Rd, Raleigh, NC 27605

Directions

Main pic

