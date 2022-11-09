Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad

Boardwalk Subs - Byron Center

196 Reviews

$

8233 Byron Center

Byron Center, MI 49315

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Whole #4 ITALIAN: Ham, Capicola, Salami & Cheese
Whole #8 Ham, Capicola, Salami, Protitini, Pepperoni & Cheese
Whole #10 Turkey & Cheese

SUBS

Whole #1 Ham, Capicola & Cheese

$10.99

Whole #2 Ham, Salami & Cheese

$10.59

Whole #3 Ham & Cheese

$9.99

Whole #4 ITALIAN: Ham, Capicola, Salami & Cheese

$11.49

Whole #5 Capicola, Pepperoni & Cheese

$10.49

Whole #6 Ham, Capicola, Pepperoni & Cheese

$11.49

Whole #7 Capicola, Prostitini & Cheese

$10.99

Whole #8 Ham, Capicola, Salami, Protitini, Pepperoni & Cheese

$13.09

Whole #9 Capicola, Salami & Cheese

$10.79

Whole #10 Turkey & Cheese

$11.79

Whole #11 Turkey, Prostitini & Cheese

$12.29

Whole #12 Turkey, Capicola & Cheese

$12.29

Whole #13 Ham, Turkey & Cheese

$11.59

Whole #14 Turkey, Salami & Cheese

$11.79

Whole #15 FIORE: Vegetarian & Extra Cheese

$8.99

Whole #16 Roast Beef & Cheese

$11.49

Whole #17 Roast Beef, Turkey, Prostitini & Cheese

$12.79

Whole #18 Ham, Roast Beef, Turkey & Cheese

$12.99

Whole #19 Ham, Capicola, Salami, Prostitini, Pepperoni, Roast Beef, Turkey & Cheese

$14.99

Whole #20 TUNA

$12.49

Whole #21 MEATBALL

$12.59

Whole #22 FAJITA CHICKEN

$11.99

Whole #23 CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$13.59

Whole #24 PIZZA

$12.29

Whole #25 TERIYAKI

$12.39

Whole #26 FRENCH DIP

$12.59

Half #1 Ham, Capicola & Cheese

$6.99

Half #2 Ham, Salami & Cheese

$6.69

Half #3 Ham & Cheese

$5.99

Half #4 ITALIAN: Ham, Capicola, Salami & Cheese

$7.49

Half #5 Capicola, Pepperoni & Cheese

$6.49

Half #6 Ham, Capicola, Pepperoni & Cheese

$7.49

Half #7 Capicola, Prostitini & Cheese

$6.99

Half #8 Ham, Capicola, Salami, Prostitini, Pepperoni & Cheese

$8.99

Half #9 Capicola, Salami & Cheese

$6.59

Half #10 Turkey & Cheese

$7.29

Half #11 Turkey, Prostitini & Cheese

$8.29

Half #12 Turkey, Capicola & Cheese

$8.28

Half #13 Ham, Turkey & Cheese

$7.59

Half #14 Turkey, Salami & Cheese

$7.59

Half #15 FIORE: Vegetarian & Extra Cheese

$4.99

Half #16 Roast Beef & Cheese

$7.59

Half #17 Roast Beef, Turkey, Prostitini & Cheese

$8.59

Half #18 Ham, Roast Beef, Turkey & Cheese

$8.59

Half #19 Ham, Capicola, Salami, Prostitini, Pepperoni, Roast Beef, Turkey & Cheese

$10.19

Half #20 TUNA

$7.99

Half #21 MEATBALL

$7.79

Half #22 FAJITA CHICKEN

$7.59

Half #23 CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$8.79

Half #24 PIZZA

$7.59

Half #25 CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$7.59

Half #26 FRENCH DIP

$7.59

Beverages

20oz Fountain

$2.29

32oz Fountain

$2.69

Extra Combo 20oz

$3.59

Extra Combo 32oz

$3.99

Salads & Soups

Garden Salad

$5.59

Greek Salad

$5.59

Chef Salad

$6.69

Chicken Salad

$7.59

Tuna Salad

$7.99

Cup Of Soup

$5.39

Bowl Of Soup

$6.79

Cup of Soup and Garden Salad

$9.59

Cup of Soup and Chef's Salad

$10.59

Bowl of Soup and Garden Salad

$10.29

Bowl of Soup and Chef Salad

$11.39

Extra Dressing

$0.99

Specials

1/4 Sub Daily Special

$8.59

1/2 Sub Daily Special

$10.09

Sides

1/2 Pickle

$0.89

Sienna Bakery Cookie

$1.59

20oz Fountain

$2.29

32oz Fountain

$2.69

Bag Of Chips

$1.59

Extra Au Jus

$0.89

Extra Combo 20oz

$3.59

Extra Combo 32oz

$3.99

Dressing Packet

$0.99

Extra Marinara Sauce

$0.89

Pickles

$1.59

Kids Meal

Kids Ham & Cheese

$4.99

Kids Turkey & Cheese

$4.99

Kids Turkey, Ham & Cheese

$4.99

Kids Cheese

$4.99

Combos & Kids

Cup of Soup & Garden Salad

$9.59

Cup of Soup & Chef Salad

$10.59

Kids Meal

$4.69

Kids Meal with paid adult meal (SUNDAY ONLY)

Bowl of Soup & Garden Salad

$10.29

Bowl of Soup & Chef Salad

$11.39

Lettwich

Lettwich #1

$6.79

Lettwich #2

$6.59

Lettwich #3

$6.49

Lettwich #4

$7.49

Lettwich #5

$6.59

Lettwich #6

$7.49

Lettwich #7

$7.09

Lettwich #8

$9.09

Lettwich #9

$6.79

Lettwich #10

$7.09

Lettwich #11

$8.49

Lettwich #12

$7.99

Lettwich #13

$7.49

Lettwich #14

$7.49

Lettwich #15

$4.99

Lettwich #16

$7.29

Lettwich #17

$8.69

Lettwich #18

$8.69

Lettwich #19

$10.29

Lettwich #20 TUNA

$8.49

Lettwich #21 MEATBALL

$7.89

Lettwich #22 CHICKEN

$8.59

Lettwich #23 CHIKNBACON

$9.59

Lettwich #24 PIZZA

$7.89

Lettwich #25 TERIYAKI

$7.79
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy Jersey style subs, soups and salads in a family friendly environment! ***IF IN A GROUP OR PARTY PLEASE SPECIFY INDIVIDUAL NAME FOR EACH FOOD ORDER UNDER SPECIAL REQUEST***

Website

Location

8233 Byron Center, Byron Center, MI 49315

Directions

