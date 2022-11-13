  • Home
Bob's Lounge & Grill 6401 Hillcroft Avenue

No reviews yet

6401 Hillcroft Avenue

Houston, TX 77081

Popular Items

Kingfish
Manchow Soup
Xacuti

Soup & Salads

Manchow Soup

$4.99

Hot & Sour Soup

$4.99
Goan Soup

Goan Soup

$4.99

Goan Salad

$2.99

Appetizer

Chicken Samosa

$4.99

Vegetable Samosa

$4.99

Spring Roll

$5.99

Goat Sukka

$12.99

Kebab Roll

$7.99

Omlette

$9.99

Kati Roll

$7.99

Papad

$1.99

Onion Bhaji

$6.99

Potato Chips

$6.99

Seafood Appetizer

Calamari

Calamari

$12.99
Kingfish

Kingfish

$12.99
Mackerel

Mackerel

$12.99
Mussels

Mussels

$12.99

Oyster

$12.99
Pomfret

Pomfret

$12.99
Shrimp

Shrimp

$12.99
Red snapper

Red snapper

$29.99
Lepo (sole fish)

Lepo (sole fish)

$14.99
Sardine fry

Sardine fry

$10.99

bombay duck (bombil)

$10.99

Shark fry

$12.99

Grill

Wings

$10.99
Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

$14.99+

Chicken Boti

$11.99

Chicken Kabab

$10.99
Beef Kabab

Beef Kabab

$12.99

Goat Chops

$24.99

Beef Steak

$29.99

Bob's Grill Platter

$39.99

2 chicken tikka legs, 2 chicken tikka breasts, 4 boti pcs, 4 wings, 2 chops, & 1 kabab skewer

Chicken Tikka Leg

Chicken Tikka Leg

$7.99
Chicken Tikka Breast

Chicken Tikka Breast

$7.99

Chinese

Chicken 65

$10.99
Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$10.99

Garlic Chicken

$10.99

Chilly Chicken

$10.99

Chicken Manchurian

$10.99
Crispy Paneer

Crispy Paneer

$10.99
Chille Paneer

Chille Paneer

$10.99

Chinese Rice & Noodles

Vegetable Fried Rice

$9.99
Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.99
Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.99

Mixed Fried Rice

$12.99
Vegetable Noodles

Vegetable Noodles

$10.99
Chicken Noodles

Chicken Noodles

$12.99

Shrimp Noodles

$12.99

Mixed Noodles

$12.99

Veg Curries

Daal ( rice included )

$10.99
Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer Tikka Masala

$11.99
Saag Paneer

Saag Paneer

$10.99

Chana Masala

$10.99

Vegetable Khorma

$10.99

Paneer Butter Masala

$10.99

Okra Masala

$11.99

Paneer Vindaloo

$10.99

Rice

Chicken Biryani

$11.99

Goat Biryani

$13.99

Shrimp Biryani

$13.99

Kingfish Biryani

$12.99

Vegetable Biryani

$10.99

Paneer Biryani

$12.99

Zeera Rice

$3.99

Plain Rice

$2.99

Chicken Curries

Chicken Tikka Masala

$12.99
Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$12.99

Chicken Karahi

$12.99

Chicken Masala

$12.99

Chicken Vindaloo

$12.99

Mutton Curries

Goat Karahi

$13.99

Goat Masala

$13.99

Goat Khorma

$13.99

Goat Tikka Masala

$13.99

Kids

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

French Fries

$5.99

Dessert

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.99

Rasmalai

$2.99

Goan Specials

Xacuti

Xacuti

$13.99

curry with grated coconut and roasted spices

Vindallo

$12.99

portuguese dish with caramelized onions, curry paste, and spices

Ambot Tik

$14.99

tik curry with chilli & authentic portuguese spices

Goan Curry

Goan Curry

$12.99

coconut curry with tamarind & goan spices

Mixed Vegetable Shrimp Curry

$12.99

coconut curry with roasted goan spices

Chilli Fry

$9.99

sauteed with onions & spices

Jumping Chicken

Jumping Chicken

$12.99

frog legs delicacy with recheado masala

Shrimp Curry

Shrimp Curry

$12.99

shrimp prepared in authentic traditional sauce

Ros Omlelette

$9.99

Breads

Roti

Roti

$1.00
Roomali Roti

Roomali Roti

$1.99

Paratha

$1.00

Happy hours Appetizer's

Calamari butter garlic(HH)

$7.00

Calamari chilly(HH)

$7.00

Shrimp butter garlic(HH)

$7.00

Shrimp Chilly(HH)

$7.00

Crispy Paneer(HH)

$7.00

Paneer chilly(HH)

$7.00

Chicken Tikka Leg(HH)

$7.00

Chicken tikka Breast(HH)

$7.00

Samosa Chicken(HH)

$3.00

Samosa veg(HH)

$3.00

Chicken 65 HH

$7.00

Omlelette (Massala)

$7.00

Happy Hours Main Course

Fried Rice Chicken (HH)

$8.00

Fried Rice veg(HH)

$8.00

Fried rice Egg(HH)

$8.00

Butter Chicken (HH)

$8.00

Paneer Butter Masala (HH)

$8.00

Daal Rice (HH)

$8.00

Biryani Chicken (HH)

$8.00

Biryani Veg (HH)

$8.00

Biryani Egg (HH)

$8.00

Noodles Chicken (HH)

$8.00

Noodles Veg (HH

$8.00

Cocktails

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.99

Old Fashioned

$12.99

Tequila Sunrise

$10.99

Kamakazi

$11.99

Margarita (premium)

$13.99

Margarita (House)

$9.99

Mojito

$12.99

Pina Colada

$12.99

Martini (premium)

$13.99

Martini (house)

$9.99

Moscow Mule

$12.99

Sex on the Beach

$12.99

Blue Hawai

$12.99

Mix drink cocktail

$13.99

Cosmo

$12.99

Mangonada drink

$12.99

Shots Liquor

Absolut

$5.00

Titos

$5.00

Ciroc

$7.99

Grey Goose

$7.99

Ketel One

$6.99

Bombay Saphire

$6.99

Hendricks

$6.99

Tanqueray

$5.99

Bacardi

$5.99

Captain Morgan

$5.99

Rum Chata

$5.00

Malibu

$5.99

1800 Tequila

$7.99

Avion Anejo

$19.99

Don Julio Anejo

$10.99

Patron Anejo

$10.99

Patron Silver

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.99

Casamigos Reposado

$13.99

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.99

Clase Azul Anejo

$49.99

Don Julio Blanco

$9.99

Don Julio 70

$12.99

Don Julio 1942

$39.99

Herradura

$8.99

Tequila Rose

$5.00

Don Julio Reposado

$9.99

Jack Daniels

$5.99

Makers Mark

$7.99

Wild Turkey

$5.00

Crown Royal

$7.99

Crown Royal Apple

$7.99

Jameson

$7.99

Jack Daniels Honey

$5.99

Johnnie Walker Black

$7.99

Johnnie Walker Red

$5.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$30.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Gold

$9.99

Macallan 12

$14.99

Macallan 18

$35.99

Jagermeister

$7.99

Hennessy

$7.99

Sambuca Romana

$5.00

Rumple Minze

$5.00

Remy Martin

$9.99

Fire ball

$6.99

Jim Beam

$6.99

Kahlua

$6.99

Baileys

$6.99

Tequila Rose

$7.99

Old monk

$5.99

Chivas 12

$8.99

Buchanans

$8.99

Grand Marnier

$7.99

Lobos Tequila

$11.99

vodka shot

$8.99

Whiskey Shot

$8.99

Rum shot

$7.99

Remy Martin Shot

$7.99

Mixed Liquor

Drink- Absolut

$9.99

Drink-Belvedere

$10.99

Drink-Titos

$9.99

Drink-Ciroc

$12.99

Drink-Grey Goose

$12.99

Drink-Grey Goose Citron

$12.99

Drink-Ketel One

$10.99

Drink-Sky Vodka

$9.99

Drink-Bombay Saphire

$10.99

Drink-Hendricks

$10.99

Drink-Tanqueray

$9.99

Drink-Bacardi

$9.99

Drink-Captain Morgan

$9.99

Drink-Rum Chata

$9.99

Drink-Old monk

$7.99

Drink-Malibu

$9.99

Drink-Patron Silver

$12.99

Drink Casamigos Blanco

$13.99

Drink-Herradura

$14.99

Drink-Jim Beam

$9.99

Drink-Makers Mark

$10.99

Drink-Wild Turkey

$9.99

Drink-Buchanan's

$10.99

Drink-Crown Royal

$10.99

Drink-Crown Royal Apple

$10.99

Drink-Gentleman Jack

$9.99

Drink-Jameson

$9.99

Drink-Johnnie Walker Black

$10.99

Drink-Johnnie Walker Red

$9.99

Drink-Johnnie Walker Blue

$45.99

Drink-Glenfiddich

$13.99

Drink-Glenlivet

$12.99

Drink-Johnnie Walker Gold

$18.99

Drink-Macallan 12

$18.99

Drink-Macallan 18

$49.99

Drink-Grand Marnier

$9.99

Drink-Baileys

$8.99

Drink-Don Julio Silver

$12.99

Drink-Hennessy

$12.99

Drink-Chivas

$12.99

Chivas 18

$15.99

Remy Martin

$12.99

Mexican candy drink

$13.99

Fenni (goa)

$9.99

Maker's mark

$10.99

Quater Liquor

$25.99

Jägermeister drink

$10.99

Beer

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Lite

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Crawford Bock

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Guiness

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Lone Star

$5.00

Micholob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Smirnoff Ice

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Taj Mahal

$6.00

Michelada

$6.99

Blue Moon

$5.00

Taj Mahal

$8.99

N/A Beverages

Soda Can

$2.00

Topo Chico

$2.49

Water Bottle

$1.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.49

Cranberry Juice

$2.49

Fresh lime soda

$3.49

Mocktail (Non-Alcoholic)

$4.99

Shots Mix

Mexican candy

$8.99

Blow Job

$7.99

Buttery Nippl

$8.99

Vegas bomb

$8.99

Kamakazi

$8.99

Washington Apple

$8.99

Lemon Drop

$8.99

Jager bomb

$7.99

Green Tea

$8.99

B-52

$8.99

Liquid Marviana

$8.99

Mix shot

$9.99

Jagger bomb

$8.99

Wines

Red wine

$12.99

White Wine

$12.99

Bottle Services

Bottel special

$100.00+

Wine bottle

$50.00+

Premium bottle

$200.00+

Happy hour Drinks

Happy hour beer

$3.00

Happy hour Drinks

$6.00

Happy hour Shots

$5.00

Hookah Flavors

Mix Flavor Hookah

$17.99

Happy hour hookha

$9.99

Happy Hour Mix Flavor

$12.99

Refill head

$5.99
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Location

6401 Hillcroft Avenue, Houston, TX 77081

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

