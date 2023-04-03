Reza Persian Grill

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cold Appetizers

Hummus

$6.25

Crushed garbanzo beans mixed with garlic, fresh lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil and tahini sesame sauce.

PERSIAN SALAD

$6.25

Diced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and parsley with house lemon and extra virgin olive oil dressing.

Tabuli

$6.25

A chopped parsley salad and herbs mixed with cracked wheat and diced tomatoes with a touch of lemon juice and extra virgin olive.

Fresh Salad

$6.25

lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes and onions with your choice of dressing.

Mast O Khiar

$6.25

ogurt, cucumbers and mint.

Mast O Moosir

$6.25

Yogurt mixed with chopped shallots.

Torshi

$4.99

Pickled vegetables with vinegar.

Marinated Olives

$7.99

Green and black olives marinated with walnuts, dried mints and pomegranate sauce.

Olivieh Salad

$7.99

Combination Cold Appetizer Platter

$12.99

A family size of 3 chooses a platter of cold appetizer.

Special herb plate

$5.99

Roasted garlic and jalapeno

$4.99

Hot Appetizers

Dolmeh

$6.99

4 pieces of cooked grape leaves, filled with rice, herb and olive oil.

Kashk E Bademjan

$7.99

Seasoned sauteed eggplants prepared with caramelized onion and sauteed mint, mixed with kashk yogurt whey, garlic.

Tahdig

$9.99

Crispy rice topped with stew of your choice.

Lentil Soup

$5.99

Adas. Caramelized onion and garlic melted in to cooked lentils, tomatoes paste.

Steam Vegetable

$5.99

Carrots, cauliflower and broccoli.

French Fries

$5.99

A full plate of fried potatoes served with house dressing.

Combination Hot Appetizer Platter

$12.99

A family size of 3 chooses a platter of hot appetizer.

Beef

Kabab on Persian Bread

$11.99

2 skewers of grilled ground beef seasoned with onions and spices served with grilled tomato.

Beef Kobideh

$12.99

2 skewers of grilled ground beef seasoned with onions and spices served with grilled tomato bell pepper, onion and imported basmati rice topped with saffron.

Beef Barg

$17.99

Grilled pounded tender and juicy beef served with grilled tomato bell pepper, onion and imported basmati rice topped with saffron.

Beef Soltani Kabob

$20.99

A combination of beef barg and skewer of kobideh beef or chicken served with grilled tomato, bell pepper, onion and imported basmati rice topped with saffron. Served with grilled tomato, onions, and peppers.

Lamb

Lamb Kabob

$17.99

Grilled tender and juicy lamb tenderloins lightly marinated served with grilled tomato, bell pepper, onion and imported basmati rice topped with saffron. Served with grilled tomato, onions, and peppers.

Lamb Soltani Kabob

$21.99

A combination of lamb tenderloins and skewer of kobideh beef or chicken served with grilled tomato, bell pepper, onion and imported basmati rice topped with saffron. Served with grilled tomato, onions, and peppers.

Shishlik ( Lamb Chop)

$27.99

Lamb chop 4 large pieces of grilled rack of lamb not frenched marinated served with grilled tomato, bell pepper, onion and imported basmati rice topped with saffron.

Lamb Shank

$15.99

Mahicheh seasoned boiled lamb shank served with imported basmati rice mixed with dill and lima beans on the side.

Stews

Ghormeh Sabzi

$12.99

Sauteed herbs parsley spinach, fenugreek, chives cooked with dried limes, chunk of shoulder beef and red kidney beans served with imported basmati rice topped with saffron on the side. Served with white rice.

Gheymeh Bademjan

$12.99

Sauteed eggplant cooked in tomato paste, yellow split peas and chunks of shoulder beef served with imported basmati rice topped with saffron on the side. Served with white rice.

Mix Stews

$12.99

A combination of ghormeh sabzi and gheymeh. Served with white rice.

Chicken

Chicken Kobideh

$12.99

2 skewers of grilled ground chicken served with grilled tomato, bell pepper, onions imported basmati rice topped with saffron.

Chicken Soltani Kabob

$17.99

A skewer of ground chicken and skewer of chicken breast barg served with grilled tomato bell pepper, onion and imported basmati rice topped with saffron. Served with grilled tomato, onions, and peppers.

Chicken Boneless Thigh

$13.99

Grilled marinated chunks of juicy chicken boneless thigh served with grilled tomato, bell pepper, onion and imported basmati topped with saffron.

Chicken Barg

$13.99

Grilled marinated pounded chicken breast served with grilled tomato bell pepper, onion and imported basmati nice topped with saffron.

Chicken Tender Kabob

$13.99

Grilled marinated juicy chicken tender served with grilled tomato bell pepper, onion and imported basmati nice topped with saffron. Served with grilled tomato, onions, and peppers.

Zereshk Polo and Chicken

$14.99

Basmati rice mixed with sauteed barberries served with boiled chicken on the side.

Combo Kobideh

$12.99

A skewer of ground chicken and skewer of ground beef served with grilled tomato, bell pepper, onion and imported basmati rice topped with saffron.

Cornish hen

$14.99

Seafood

Salmon

$16.99

Grilled fresh flet of marinated salmon served with grilled tomato, bell pepper, onion and imported basmati rice mixed with dill and ima beans topped with saffron.

Shrimp

$16.99

Grilled fresh of marinated jumbo shrimp served with grilled tomato, bell pepper, onion, French fries and house salad.

Tilapia

$16.99

Grilled of marinated chunk of tilapia served with grilled tomato, bell pepper, onion and imported basmati rice mixed with dill and lima beans topped with saffron.

Combo Sea Food

$16.99

Grilled fresh filet of marinated salmon and shrimp served with grilled tomato, bell pepper, onion and imported basmati rice mixed with cranberry topped with saffron and house salad.

Reza Specialty

R1 Specialty

$18.99

A skewer of beef filled and chicken barg served with grilled tomato, bell pepper, onion and imported basmati rice mixed with cranberry topped with saffron and tabuli.

R2 Specialty

$18.99

A skewer of ground beef and skewer of chicken barg served with grilled tomato, bell pepper, onion and imported basmati rice mixed with cranberry topped with saffron and hummus.

R3 Specialty

$18.99

A skewer of ground beef and skewer of Cornish hen served with grilled tomato, bell pepper, onion and french fries and house salad.

R4 Specialty

$28.99

A skewer of ground beef, 2 pieces of chicken tender kabab and 2 pieces of lamb chop served with grilled tomato, bell pepper, onion and imported basmati rice mixed with cranberry topped with saffron and Persian salad.

Family Platters

Combination Platter P1

$72.99

Serves 4 persons. A combination of 2 skewers of beef, 2 skewers of chicken kobideh, 1 skewer chicken barg and 1 skewer beef barg serve with your choose of rice, bread and mix appetizer plate.

Combination Platter P2

$97.99

Serves 6 persons. A combination of 3 skewers of beef, 3 skewers of chicken kobideh, 2 skewer chicken barg and 1 skewer beef barg serve with your choose of rice, bread and mix appetizer plate.

Combination Platter P3

$119.99

Serves 6 persons. A combination of 2 skewers of beef, 2 skewers of chicken kobideh, 2 skewer chicken barg 2 skewer beef barg and 4 pieces of lamb chop serve with your choose of rice, bread and mix appetizer plate.

Combination Platter P4

$164.99

Serves 10 persons. A combination of 4 skewers of beef, 4 skewers of chicken kobideh, 3 skewer chicken barg, 2 skewer beef barg, and 4 pieces of lamb chop serve with your choose of rice, bread and 2 mix appetizer plate.

Vegetarian

V1 mix of vegetarian

$12.99

V2 Beyond Meat

$14.99

A skewer of Beyond meat serve with Special Rice and salad

Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.49

Fresh Lemonade

$2.99

Doogh

$2.99

Hot Chai

$2.49

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.49

Mint Lemonade

$3.99

Mango Lessi

$5.99

Pitcher Doogh

$12.99

Pitcher Soft Drink

$9.99

Pitcher Of MInt Lemonade

$14.99

Pitcher Mango

$18.99

Desserts

Baklava

$4.99

Persian Pistachio Saffron Ice Cream

$6.99

Sides

white basmati Rice

$3.99

Dill Rice

$4.99

dill and Fava Bean

cranberry Rice

$5.99

Dried cranberries, sour cherry syurp, pistachios and almonds

Zereshk Rice

$5.99

dried barberry

Gheymeh Bademjan

$5.99

Ghormeh Sabzi

$5.99

grilled vegetables

$1.99

bell pepper, grilled onions, tomates

grilled onions

$1.00

grilled tomatoes

$1.00

grilled jalapenos

$1.00

feta Cheese

$2.99

8 piece

fried Eggplant

$1.00

herb plate

$1.99

Bread

$1.50

Sesame Bread

$2.00

Kabob Skewers

Special herb plate

$5.99

A skewer of Beef kobideh

$5.50

A skewer of chicken kobideh

$5.50

A skewer of Chicken Barg

$10.99

A skewer of chicken tender

$10.99

A skewer of chicken with bone

$11.99

A skewer of Beef barg

$13.99

A skewer of lamb Kbob

$14.99

A skewer of lamb chop

$24.99

half skewer of lamb chop

$12.99

skewer of salmon

$12.99

skewer of shrimp

$12.99

skewer of Chicken Tight

$10.99

Festival

Beef Kbob

$15.00

Chicken Kbob

$15.00

combo

$20.00

drink

$3.00

water

$2.00

Fresh Mint Lemonade

$5.00

Persian Black Hot Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
