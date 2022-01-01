BOCA Tacos y Tequila
698 Reviews
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Outpost for modern Mexican fare, imaginative salsas and local craft beers with a dog-friendly patio in the heart of Tucson. Come for lunch, dinner, or happy hour and then walk up Historic Fourth Avenue, take the streetcar downtown, or bike over to the University of Arizona.
533 N 4th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85705
