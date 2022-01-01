Restaurant header imageView gallery

BOCA Tacos y Tequila

698 Reviews

$

533 N 4th Ave

Tucson, AZ 85705

Order Again

Popular Items

Camaron
Asada
Al Pastor

Tacos

Add Boca Ball.

$1.25

Al Pastor

$5.00

Asada

$3.45

Camaron

$4.75

Caramelo

$4.00

Caramelo Large

$8.40

Cauliflower

$4.75

Chipotle BBQ

$4.75

Dan Gibson

$4.75

Macho

$4.75Out of stock

Mar y Tierra

$5.25

Mole de Pollo

$5.00

Pescado

$4.00

Pollo

$4.25

Puerco Verde

$4.50

Rajas

$4.25

Salmon

$5.00

Taco Dog

$5.00Out of stock

Veggie

$4.00

Quesadilla Large

$5.50

Quesadilla

$2.65

Special Items

The Burro

$12.00

Boca Salad

$12.00

Elote

$5.50

Mason Jar Salsa

$11.00

Extra Salsa

$1.00

Weekend Special

Small Glass Salsa

$8.00

Doggie Bowl

$3.00

Sona Tortilla 1 Dozen

$4.75

Short Ribs

$22.00

Tostadas de Camote

$14.00Out of stock

Chile Relleno

$18.00Out of stock

Pulpo Asado

$15.15

Nopales Al Pastor

$13.00

Candied Pumpkin

$7.50Out of stock

Platano Macho

$8.95

Appetizers

Boca Balls

$6.25

Chips & Salsa

$6.75

Guacamole Duo

$14.00Out of stock

Guac Upgrade

$7.50

HH Duritos

$4.00

Sides

Beans

$2.50

Rice

$2.50Out of stock

Beans and Rice

$3.50Out of stock

Quesadilla

$2.65

Quesadilla Large

$5.50

Side Guac Chunky

$4.00Out of stock

Side Guac Sauce

$1.50

Add Boca Ball.

$1.25

Side Tortilla

$1.25

Grilled Green Onions

$2.15

Side Pico De Gallo

$1.25

Side Of Rajas

$2.00

Macho OTS

$1.75

Side Grilled Onions

$1.50

Side Cotija Cheese

$1.00

Side Ball Sauce

Side Hashbrown

$2.00Out of stock

Side Cotija

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Outpost for modern Mexican fare, imaginative salsas and local craft beers with a dog-friendly patio in the heart of Tucson. Come for lunch, dinner, or happy hour and then walk up Historic Fourth Avenue, take the streetcar downtown, or bike over to the University of Arizona.

533 N 4th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85705

