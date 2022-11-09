Bocconcino Hawaii in Kaka'ako
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are an Italian Grocery, cafe & deli serving Italian sandwiches and Roman pizza with fresh mozzarella production behind the scenes.
Location
978 Kawaiahao Street, Honolulu, HI 96814
