Bocconcino Hawaii in Kaka'ako

978 Kawaiahao Street

Honolulu, HI 96814

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Salsiccia & Porcini
Prosciutto

Pinsa

Margherita

Margherita

$14.00

San Marzano, fior di latte, fresh basil

Salsiccia & Porcini

$19.00

San Marzano, house made Italian sausage, porcini mushrooms, Fior di latte

Prosciutto

Prosciutto

$18.00

capocollo, tuna in olive oil, capers, giardiniera and mild provolone

Nduja

$18.00
Cime di Rape

Cime di Rape

$16.00

rapini, cantabrian anchovies, pancetta, pecorino Moliterno

Ortolana

Ortolana

$15.00

local grown roasted seasonal vegetables, burrata, fresh local tomatoes

Checca

Checca

$15.00

yellow and red tomatoes, fior di latte, basil, EVOO

Pinsa del Giorno

$16.00

Topping of the Day

Panini

Toscano

Toscano

$18.00Out of stock

schiacciata, artichoke crema, finocchiona salami, whipped pecorino, marinate roasted eggplant

Pugliese

Pugliese

$16.00

Capocollo, tuna in olive oil, capers, giardiniera, mild provolone

Bolognese

Bolognese

$18.00Out of stock

pistachio crema, mortadella, stracciatella, whole pistachios

Caprese

$15.00

Fior di latte, local tomatoes, basil, EVOO

Calabrese

Calabrese

$18.00

Tropea onion jam, Nduja, Pecorino Crotonese, arugula

Romano

Romano

$16.00Out of stock

smoked Pecorino cream, porchetta, arugula

Siciliano

Siciliano

$18.00Out of stock

sausage, eggplant, peperonata, caramelized onions, Caciocavallo

Panino del Giorno

$16.00Out of stock

Filling of the Day

Olives & Antipasti

Caponata

Out of stock

Green Castelvetrano 8oz

$7.50

Black Castelvetrano 8oz

$7.50

Seasoned Castelvetrano 8oz

$7.50

Marinated Olives 8oz

$8.95Out of stock

Pasta Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Caprese Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Side Olive Oil 2oz

$3.00

Retail Salumi

Tempesta Black Truffle 4.5oz

Tempesta Black Truffle 4.5oz

$9.00Out of stock
Tempesta Finocchiona 4.5oz

Tempesta Finocchiona 4.5oz

$8.00
Tempesta Sopressata Piccante 4.5oz

Tempesta Sopressata Piccante 4.5oz

$8.00Out of stock
Tempesta Nostrano 4.5oz

Tempesta Nostrano 4.5oz

$8.00
Tempesta Nduja 4.5oz

Tempesta Nduja 4.5oz

$8.00
Tempesta Salsiccia Secca Piccante 9oz

Tempesta Salsiccia Secca Piccante 9oz

$10.50
Tempesta Wagyu Salami 4oz

Tempesta Wagyu Salami 4oz

$8.00Out of stock

Pasta, Rice & Grains

Michele Portoghese Stelline (500g)

Michele Portoghese Stelline (500g)

$7.10
Pastificio di Martino Orecchiette (500g)

Pastificio di Martino Orecchiette (500g)

$5.40
Pastificio dei Campi Orecchiette (500g)

Pastificio dei Campi Orecchiette (500g)

$7.50
Pirro Orecchiette (500g)

Pirro Orecchiette (500g)

$7.10
Pastificio dei Campi Mezzi Rigatoni di Gragnano (500g)

Pastificio dei Campi Mezzi Rigatoni di Gragnano (500g)

$7.50
Pastificio dei Campi Ziti Tagliati Lisci di Gragnano (500g)

Pastificio dei Campi Ziti Tagliati Lisci di Gragnano (500g)

$7.50
Pirro Paccheri (500g)

Pirro Paccheri (500g)

$8.60
Pastificio dei Campi Trofie di Gragnano (500g)

Pastificio dei Campi Trofie di Gragnano (500g)

$7.50
Pastificio di Martino Bucatini (500g)

Pastificio di Martino Bucatini (500g)

$2.90
Pastificio di Martino Fusilli Lunghi col Buco (500g)

Pastificio di Martino Fusilli Lunghi col Buco (500g)

$4.70
Borella Bigoli de Bassan Short Spaghetti (500g)

Borella Bigoli de Bassan Short Spaghetti (500g)

$6.20
Pastificio di Martino Spaghetti Lunghi (1kg)

Pastificio di Martino Spaghetti Lunghi (1kg)

$11.10
Pastificio dei Campi Spaghetti di Gragnano (500g)

Pastificio dei Campi Spaghetti di Gragnano (500g)

$7.50
Pastificio dei Campi Spaghetti Maxi di Gragnano (500g)

Pastificio dei Campi Spaghetti Maxi di Gragnano (500g)

$7.50
Mancini Spaghetti Turanici BIO (500g)

Mancini Spaghetti Turanici BIO (500g)

$10.80
Pirro Garganelli All'Uovo (500g)

Pirro Garganelli All'Uovo (500g)

$7.20
Pirro Lasagna All'Uovo (500g)

Pirro Lasagna All'Uovo (500g)

$7.20
Michele Portoghese Pappardelle (500g)

Michele Portoghese Pappardelle (500g)

$6.90
Michele Portoghese Tagliatelle Artigianali (500g)

Michele Portoghese Tagliatelle Artigianali (500g)

$6.90
Le Veneziane Lasagne Gluten Free (250g)

Le Veneziane Lasagne Gluten Free (250g)

$9.20
Sogno Toscano Spaghetti Gluten Free (500g)

Sogno Toscano Spaghetti Gluten Free (500g)

$9.70
Sogno Toscano Rigatoni Gluten Free (500g)

Sogno Toscano Rigatoni Gluten Free (500g)

$9.70
Sogno Toscano Penne Gluten Free (500g)

Sogno Toscano Penne Gluten Free (500g)

$10.20
Pastificio di Martino Blu Gift Tin

Pastificio di Martino Blu Gift Tin

$90.00
Pastificio di Martino Green Gift Tin

Pastificio di Martino Green Gift Tin

$90.00
Pastificio di Martino Vespa Gift Tin

Pastificio di Martino Vespa Gift Tin

$90.00
Pastificio di Martino D&G Gift Tin

Pastificio di Martino D&G Gift Tin

$120.00
Marabotto Risotto with Carciofi (250g)

Marabotto Risotto with Carciofi (250g)

$7.70
Marabotto Risotto Carnaroli con Porcini Jar (200g)

Marabotto Risotto Carnaroli con Porcini Jar (200g)

$9.50
Marabotto Risotto with Radicchio (250g)

Marabotto Risotto with Radicchio (250g)

$7.70
Marabotto Risotto with Saffron (250g)

Marabotto Risotto with Saffron (250g)

$7.70
Marabotto Risotto with Squid Ink (250g)

Marabotto Risotto with Squid Ink (250g)

$7.70
La Favorita Riso Carnaroli ai Funghi Porcini (400g)

La Favorita Riso Carnaroli ai Funghi Porcini (400g)

$14.50
La Favorita Riso Carnaroli al Tartufo (400g)

La Favorita Riso Carnaroli al Tartufo (400g)

$18.00

Pomodori

Antica Enotria Cherry Tomatoes (500g)

Antica Enotria Cherry Tomatoes (500g)

$7.00
Casa Marrazzo San Marzano DOP (28oz)

Casa Marrazzo San Marzano DOP (28oz)

$8.80
La Fiammante San Marzano DOP (14oz)

La Fiammante San Marzano DOP (14oz)

$5.80

Sauces & Condiments

Delizie di Calabria Bomba (180g)

Delizie di Calabria Bomba (180g)

$9.70
Tutto Calabria Crushed Hot Peppers (7oz)

Tutto Calabria Crushed Hot Peppers (7oz)

$16.00
La Favorita Pesto Genovese (270g)

La Favorita Pesto Genovese (270g)

$15.90

Oil & Vinegars

Dragotto Valle del Belice DOP EVOO (500ml)

Dragotto Valle del Belice DOP EVOO (500ml)

$24.50
Dragotto IGP Sicilia EVOO (500ml)

Dragotto IGP Sicilia EVOO (500ml)

$24.50
Dragotto IGP Sicilia EVOO (5L Tin)

Dragotto IGP Sicilia EVOO (5L Tin)

$120.00
Giuseppe Giusti "Lo Scrigno" Balsamico Gift Set

Giuseppe Giusti "Lo Scrigno" Balsamico Gift Set

$570.00
Giuseppe Giusti "Calamaio di Vittoria" Balsamico (50ml)

Giuseppe Giusti "Calamaio di Vittoria" Balsamico (50ml)

$21.50

Olives & Capers

Dragotto Green Castelvetrano Jar (340g)

$14.25

Dragotto Green Olive Paté (180g)

$9.80

Dragotto Black Olive Paté (180g)

$9.80

Dragotto Seasoned Black Olive Paté (180g)

$10.20

Seafood

Talatta Sicilian Anchovies (48g Tin)

Talatta Sicilian Anchovies (48g Tin)

$3.25
Talatta Sicilian Anchovies (95g Jar)

Talatta Sicilian Anchovies (95g Jar)

$6.65
Talatta Cantabrian Anchovies (50g Tin)

Talatta Cantabrian Anchovies (50g Tin)

$4.95
Callipo Tuna Fillet in Olive Oil (2x160g)

Callipo Tuna Fillet in Olive Oil (2x160g)

$17.90
Callipo Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil (170g)

Callipo Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil (170g)

$19.40
Acquapazza Colatura di Alici (100ml)

Acquapazza Colatura di Alici (100ml)

$50.00
Acquapazza Colatura di Alici (50ml)

Acquapazza Colatura di Alici (50ml)

$28.60

Truffle & Mushroom

Marabotto Dried Porcini Premium Quality (20g)

Marabotto Dried Porcini Premium Quality (20g)

$15.00
Centro Tartufi Molise Black Truffle Carpaccio in Olive Oil (60g)

Centro Tartufi Molise Black Truffle Carpaccio in Olive Oil (60g)

$33.35

Spices, Herbs & Seasoning

Filippone Sicilian Oregano Bunch

Filippone Sicilian Oregano Bunch

$5.75

Spreads, Jams & Preserves

Agrimontana Amarena Cherries (680g)

Agrimontana Amarena Cherries (680g)

$36.90

Scyavuru Crema all'Arancia

$5.00

Scyavuru Crema Gianduia

$5.00

Scyavuru Crema Limone

$5.00

Scyavuru Crema Mandorla

$5.00

Scyavuru Crema Nocciola

$5.00

Scyavuru Crema Speculoos

$5.00

Sycavuru Crema Speculoos Salato

$5.00

Scyavuru Crema Pistacchio

$5.00

Scyavuru Crema Pistacchio Crunchy

$5.00

Scyavuru Crema Pistacchio Salato

$5.00

Caffarel Cremosa Dark Spread

$11.00

Cake & Pastry

Cornetto

$4.00Out of stock

Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Torta della Nonna

$5.50

Tiramisu

$5.50Out of stock
Alberti Strega Baba al Limoncello (750g)

Alberti Strega Baba al Limoncello (750g)

$30.70

Snacks

Lago Party Wafers Cappuccino (250g)

Lago Party Wafers Cappuccino (250g)

$6.00
Lago Party Wafers Coconut (250g)

Lago Party Wafers Coconut (250g)

$6.00
Lago Party Wafers Vanilla (250g)

Lago Party Wafers Vanilla (250g)

$6.00

Candy & Chocolates

Caffarel Dark Cremino Snack 26g

$2.50

Caffarel Classic Cremino Snack 26g

$2.50

Caffarel Milk Choco Cat 10g

$1.60

Caffarel Milk Choco Frog 10g

$1.60

Caffarel Extra Dark 90% Bar 80g

$7.20

Caffarel Extra Dark Orange Bar 80g

$7.20

Caffarel Intense Milk Bar 80g

$6.10

Kinder Bueno

$1.75

Rosella Ceramic 80g

$20.00

Rosella Ceramic 200g

$30.00

Seasonal Items

Lazzaroni Pandoro Classic Metal Tin 1kg

$43.40

Lazzaroni Panettone Classic Metal Tin 1kg

$43.40

Lazzaroni Panettone Amarena & Choco 750g

$43.40

Lazzaroni Panettone Tiramisu Metal Tin 750g

$42.50

Lazzaroni Panettone Limoncello Rustico 750g

$43.40

Lazzaroni Panettone Choco Chip 100g

$5.60

Lazzaroni Mini Pandoro 80g

$5.60

Countertop Snacks

Amaretti

$0.75

Fondant

$0.25

Caffarel Choco Cats (3pk)

$20.00

Caffe

Espresso

$2.75

Espresso Doppio

$3.50

Espresso Macchiato

$3.50

Americano

$3.25+

Caffelatte

$4.25+

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Cappuccino Viennese

$4.75+

Marocchino

$4.75+

Frappé al Caffè

$5.00+

Frappé al Cappuccino

$5.25+

Amore

$6.95+

Soda & Juice

Tomarchio Aranciata Rossa (275ml)

Tomarchio Aranciata Rossa (275ml)

$3.80
Tomarchio Limonata (275ml)

Tomarchio Limonata (275ml)

$3.80
Crodino Analcolico Biondo (10cl)

Crodino Analcolico Biondo (10cl)

$3.00
Crodino Analcolico Biondo (10 pack)

Crodino Analcolico Biondo (10 pack)

$30.00

Paoletti Gassosa (250ml)

$4.20

Paoletti Cedrata (250ml)

$4.20

Paoletti Aranciata (250ml)

$4.20

Paoletti Spuma (250ml)

$4.20

Paoletti Bitter (250ml)

$4.20

Water

Ferrarelle Sparkling 750ml

Ferrarelle Sparkling 750ml

$5.40
Ferrarelle Sparkling 330ml

Ferrarelle Sparkling 330ml

$3.10

Lauretana Still Mineral 750ml

$7.40

Espresso Machine

Didiesse Espresso Machine (Red)

Didiesse Espresso Machine (Red)

$295.00
Didiesse Espresso Machine (Black)

Didiesse Espresso Machine (Black)

$295.00

Glassware

Gabriel-Glas Standart 6pk Gift

$200.00

Clothing

Black T-Shirt

$25.00+

White T-Shirt

$25.00+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are an Italian Grocery, cafe & deli serving Italian sandwiches and Roman pizza with fresh mozzarella production behind the scenes.

Website

Location

978 Kawaiahao Street, Honolulu, HI 96814

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

