Boludo Como 1519 Como Avenue SE

1519 Como Avenue SE

Minneapolis, MN 55414

Popular Items

San Pellegrino Aranciata

FOOD

EMPANADAS (no substitutions & modifications please)

CARNE

CARNE

$4.99

beef picadillo, aji molido, olives

PUERRO

PUERRO

$4.99

creamed leeks, gorgonzola

JAMON Y QUESO

JAMON Y QUESO

$4.99

fried ham, mozzarella, spices

ESPINACA

ESPINACA

$4.99

spinach, fresno peppers, reggianito cheese

POLLO

POLLO

$4.99

chicken, peppers, oregano

HUMITA

HUMITA

$4.99

corn, fresno & serrano peppers, fontina

EMPANADAS GLUTEN FREE (no substitutions & modifications please) GF MIGHT TAKE LONGER THAN 20 MIN

CARNE GLUTEN FREE

CARNE GLUTEN FREE

$6.49

beef picadillo, aji molido, olives * while gluten is not used in this menu item, gluten is used in other menu items and cross-contamination can occur

PUERRO GLUTEN FREE

PUERRO GLUTEN FREE

$6.49

creamed leeks, gorgonzola * while gluten is not used in this menu item, gluten is used in other menu items and cross-contamination can occur

JAMON Y QUESO GLUTEN FREE

JAMON Y QUESO GLUTEN FREE

$6.49

fried ham, mozzarella, spices * while gluten is not used in this menu item, gluten is used in other menu items and cross-contamination can occur

ESPINACA GLUTEN FREE

ESPINACA GLUTEN FREE

$6.49

spinach, fresno peppers, reggianito cheese * while gluten is not used in this menu item, gluten is used in other menu items and cross-contamination can occur

POLLO GLUTEN FREE

POLLO GLUTEN FREE

$6.49

chicken, peppers, oregano * while gluten is not used in this menu item, gluten is used in other menu items and cross-contamination can occur

HUMITA GLUTEN FREE

HUMITA GLUTEN FREE

$6.49

corn, fresno & serrano peppers, fontina * while gluten is not used in this menu item, gluten is used in other menu items and cross-contamination can occur

PIZZA (no substitutions & modifications please)

PEPPERONI

PEPPERONI

$19.00

fresh mozzarella, san marzano

FUGAZZETTA

FUGAZZETTA

$18.00

pan pizza style, cheese blend, onion, kalamata, oregano, olives

MARGARITA

MARGARITA

$16.00

fresh mozzarella, basil, san marzano

SARANDARA

SARANDARA

$19.00

tomato, proscuitto, fresh mozzarella, arugula

PERAS

PERAS

$18.00

pear, gorgonzola, pine nuts, dill

CAMPO

CAMPO

$18.00

chorizo, mushroom, onion, mozzarella, san marzano

PORTEÑO

PORTEÑO

$23.00

San Marzano, cheese blend, smoked mozzarella, pickled peppers, pancetta, red onions

PIZZA GLUTEN FREE (no substitutions & modifications please) GF MIGHT TAKE LONGER THAN 20 MIN

PEPPERONI GLUTEN FREE

PEPPERONI GLUTEN FREE

$23.00

fresh mozzarella, san marzano * while gluten is not used in this menu item, gluten is used in other menu items and cross-contamination can occur

FUGAZZETTA GLUTEN FREE

FUGAZZETTA GLUTEN FREE

$22.00

pan pizza style, cheese blend, onion, kalamata * while gluten is not used in this menu item, gluten is used in other menu items and cross-contamination can occur

MARGARITA GLUTEN FREE

MARGARITA GLUTEN FREE

$20.00

fresh mozzarella, basil, san marzano * while gluten is not used in this menu item, gluten is used in other menu items and cross-contamination can occur

SARANDARA GLUTEN FREE

SARANDARA GLUTEN FREE

$23.00

tomato, proscuitto, fresh mozzarella, arugula * while gluten is not used in this menu item, gluten is used in other menu items and cross-contamination can occur

PERAS GLUTEN FREE

PERAS GLUTEN FREE

$22.00

pear, gorgonzola, pine nuts, dill * while gluten is not used in this menu item, gluten is used in other menu items and cross-contamination can occur

CAMPO GLUTEN FREE

CAMPO GLUTEN FREE

$22.00

chorizo, mushroom, onion, mozzarella, san marzano * while gluten is not used in this menu item, gluten is used in other menu items and cross-contamination can occur

PORTEÑO GLUTEN FREE

PORTEÑO GLUTEN FREE

$27.00

San Marzano, cheese blend, smoked mozzarella, pickled peppers, pancetta, red onions

EXTRA SIDES

Boludo® Chimichurri

Boludo® Chimichurri

$1.75
Boludo® Dulce De Leche

Boludo® Dulce De Leche

$2.25
Boludo® Cesar Dressing

Boludo® Cesar Dressing

$2.25
Boludo® Balsamico Dressing

Boludo® Balsamico Dressing

$2.25

ENSALADAS (no substitutions & modifications please)

DE LA CASA

DE LA CASA

$10.00

greens, candied pecan, gorgonzola, fruit, balsamic vinegar

CESAR

CESAR

$10.00

romaine, reggianito cheese, spicy crouton, boludo dressing

POSTRES

CHURRO DONUTS

CHURRO DONUTS

$10.00

con dulce de leche

FLAN

FLAN

$9.00

candied pecan, dulce de leche

DRINKS

Acqua Panna

Acqua Panna

$6.00
Coke

Coke

$3.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$6.00
San Pellegrino Aranciata

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.50
Sprite

Sprite

$3.50

BAR MENU

CERVEZA

POR FAVOR

POR FAVOR

$6.00

ipa, Tijuana, México

LA SURFA

LA SURFA

$6.00

lager, Tijuana México

VINO ROJO

MDZ BOTTLE

MDZ BOTTLE

$32.00

malbec, Mendoza, Argentina

VINO BLANCO

EL PORVENIR BOTTLE

EL PORVENIR BOTTLE

$33.00

torrontés, Salta, Argentina

ESPUMANTE

PIAZZA GRANDE BOTTLE

PIAZZA GRANDE BOTTLE

$34.00

lambrusco rosato, Modena, Italia

VODKA PRESS

BLACKBERRY HIBISCUS

BLACKBERRY HIBISCUS

$6.00
POMEGRANATE GINGER

POMEGRANATE GINGER

$6.00

THC DRINKS

CANN BLOOD ORANGE CARDAMON

CANN BLOOD ORANGE CARDAMON

$8.00
CANN GRAPEFRUT ROSEMARY

CANN GRAPEFRUT ROSEMARY

$8.00
CYCLING FROG WILD CHERRY

CYCLING FROG WILD CHERRY

$9.00
A taste of Buenos Aires in Minneapolis!

Location

1519 Como Avenue SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414

