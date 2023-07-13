Food

Sushi Menu

Wakame Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Nikkei Temptations

$12.00

Neptuno Salad

$11.00

Spicy Tuna Bites

$14.00

Nigiris Maguro

$7.00

Nigiris Salmon Eggs

$6.00

Nigiris Salmon

$6.00

Nigiris Yellow Tail

$7.00

Nigiris Octopus

$8.00

Nigiris Pompano

$8.00

Nigiris Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Nigiris Shrimp

$7.00

Nigiris Eel

$6.00

Sashimi Maguro

$7.00

Sashimi Salmon Egg

$6.00

Sashimi Salmon

$6.00

Sashimi Yellow Tail

$7.00

Sashimi Octopus

$8.00

Sashimi Pompano

$8.00

Sashimi Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Sashimi Shrimp

$7.00

Sashimi Eel

$6.00

Love Boat

$80.00

Sashimi Delux Omakase

$60.00

Nigiri Delux Omakase

$65.00

Tuna avocado roll

$9.00

Pompano green onions

$9.00

Spicy tuna cucumber

$9.00

Salmon, green onions, cucumbers roll

$9.00

Eel cucumber roll

$9.00

Chef Select Roll

$20.00

Firecracker

$16.00

Miami Roll

$18.00

Caribbean Roll

$16.00

The Shem

$26.00

Rainbow roll

$23.00

Super Veggie Roll

$16.00

Mango Roll

$18.00

Pacific Roll

$18.00

Sexy Roll

$21.00

Competition Roll

$20.00

Octopus roll

$21.00

The Creek

$22.00

Sun Tower

$23.00

Chef Select Roll

$20.00

Tuna & Salmon

$16.00

Crab & Shrimp

$16.00

Lunch Menu

Oysters - Half Dz (Raw)

$18.00

Oysters - Dz (Raw)

$36.00

B-Liner Crudo Snapper

$13.00

Curry Crab Salad

$25.00

Rock Shrimp Ceviche

$18.00

Tuna Poke

$15.00

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$16.00

Little Fish

$115.00Out of stock

Big Fish

$165.00Out of stock

Tidewater Stew

$38.00

Local Shrimp

$36.00Out of stock

Slow Roll

$13.00

Charred Brussels

$10.00

Embered Hushpuppies

$11.00

Roasted Oysters

$20.00

Crack Chips

$10.00

Lobster Deviled Eggs

$14.00

Grilled Peach & Tomato

$16.00

Shaved Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Citrus Salad

$15.00

Grilled Lettuce Caesar

$13.00

Grilled Fish Tacos

$18.00

Hot Oyster Po'boy

$16.00

Cheese Burger

$14.00

Grilled BBQ Chicken

$15.00

BBQ Shrimp Wrap

$18.00

Filet O'Fish

$18.00Out of stock

On The Half Shell

$52.00

Catch Of The Day

$26.00

Grilled Swordfish

$29.00

Beer Can Chicken

$35.00Out of stock

Dinner Menu

Oysters - Dz (Raw)

$36.00

B-Liner Crudo Snapper

$13.00

Curry Crab Salad

$25.00

Rock Shrimp Ceviche

$18.00

Tuna Poke

$15.00

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$16.00

Little Fish

$115.00Out of stock

Big Fish

$165.00Out of stock

Tidewater Stew

$38.00

Local Shrimp

$36.00Out of stock

ADD Crab Cluster

$12.00

Slow Roll

$13.00

Charred Brussels

$10.00

Embered Hushpuppies

$11.00

Roasted Oysters

$20.00

Crack Chips

$10.00

Lobster Deviled Eggs

$14.00

Grilled Peach & Tomato

$16.00

Shaved Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Citrus Salad

$15.00

Grilled Lettuce Caesar

$13.00

Grilled Fish Tacos

$18.00

Hot Oyster Po'boy

$16.00

Cheese Burger

$14.00

On The Half Shell

$52.00

Cowboy Cut

$65.00

Shrimp & Lobster Perloo

$35.00Out of stock

Heritage Pork Ribeye Cap

$26.00Out of stock

Grilled Swordfish

$29.00

Beer Can Chicken

$35.00Out of stock

Dessert Menu

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Hummingbird Cake

$14.00

Cast Iron Cobbler

$12.00

Bourbon Cheerwine Cake

$11.00

Kids Menu

Kids Catch of the Day

$10.00

Kids Fish Fingers

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Kids Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

Kids Pimento Mac & Chz

$10.00

Sides Menu

Side of Fries

$6.00

Down Bar

Most Popular

GL - Mimossa

$8.00

Soft Beverage & N/A

Aquapanna

$5.00

Athletic Brewing (N/A)

$6.00

Minerauga

$3.00

Red Bull Flavor

$5.00

Cheerwine

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Dr. Pibb Extra

$3.00

Coke Regular

$3.00

Coke Diet

$3.00

Sun-Drop

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Tea - Sweet

$3.00

Tea - Unsweet

$3.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Beer

Athletic Brewing (N/A)

$6.00

Creature Comforts Tropicalia

$8.00

Holy City Sparkly Princess

$8.00Out of stock

Holy City Pilsner

$8.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Modelo Negra

$8.00

Orginal Sin Cider

$8.00

Munkle Brugge City Brune

$8.00

High Noon Flavor

$13.00

Edmunds Oast Bound by Time

$12.00

Westbrook White Thai

$8.00

Westbrook Key Lime

$9.00

Revelry Up Shem Creek

$8.00Out of stock

Coast Kolsch

$8.00

Stella

$6.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Park Circle Pale Ale

$8.00

Palmetto Amber Ale

$8.00

Wicked Weed Pernicious

$8.00

Nutrl Vodka Seltzer

$10.00

Liquor

Creek Water

$13.00

Nancy Care Again

$13.00

Perennial Dragon

$13.00

Shem Cup

$13.00

Solar Flower

$13.00

Sunset slush

$15.00

V is for Veranda

$13.00

Yatch on the Rocks

$13.00

French 75

$11.00

Sidecar

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Negroni Sbagliato

$11.00

Caipirinha

$11.00

BELVEDERE

$12.00

GREY GOOSE

$12.00

KETEL ONE

$11.00

KETEL BOTANICAL PEACH

$11.00

TITOS

$9.00

SWEETGRASS VODKA

$9.00

FIREFLY

$8.00

Cathead Honeysuckle

$9.00

DEEP EDDY (W)

$5.00

DEEP EDDY GRAPEFRUIT

$8.00

DEEEP EDDY LEMON

$8.00

DEEP EDDY PEACH

$8.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$11.00

Barr Hill Gin

$11.00

EMPRESS

$14.00

TANQUERAY

$12.00

HENDRICKS

$12.00

CHARLESTON JASPER GIN

$12.00

NEW AMSTERDAM GIN (W)

$5.00

BACARDI

$9.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$9.00

PLANTATION PINEAPPLE

$12.00

Goslings

$9.00

MALIBU

$10.00

Four Square

$15.00

Ten to One White (W)

$5.00

Ten to One Dark (W)

$10.00

LA GRITONA REPOSADO

$15.00

CLASE AZUL REPOSADO

$50.00

DON JULIO 1942

$50.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$15.00

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$16.00

HERRADURA SILVER

$14.00

HERRADURA REPOSADO

$15.00

HERRADURA ANEJO

$16.00

PATRON

$15.00

DEL MAQUEY MEZCAL

$12.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$16.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$17.00

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$18.00

MILAGRO SILVER

$10.00

MILAGRO REPOSADO

$11.00

ESPOLON BLANCO

$10.00

ESPOLON REPOSADO

$11.00

ESPOLON ANEJO

$12.00

LUNAZUL BLANCO (W)

$5.00

ARDBEG

$18.00

GLENFIDDICH 12 YR

$18.00

GLENLIVET 12 YR

$17.00

JOHNNIE BLACK

$15.00

JOHNNIE BLUE

$70.00

LAGAVULIN 16 YR

$30.00

MACALLAN 12 YR

$20.00

MACALLAN 18 YR

$65.00

MACALLAN 25 YR

$300.00

MONKEY SHOULDER

$10.00

OBAN 14 YR

$25.00

ANGELS ENVY

$16.00

ANGELS ENVY RYE

$25.00

BAKERS

$18.00

BOOKERS

$30.00

BUFFALO TRACE

$12.00

CROWN ROYAL

$12.00

EAGLE RARE

$15.00

EVAN WILLIAMS (W)

$8.00

JACK DANIELS

$10.00

JACK HONEY

$10.00

JAMESON

$11.00

KNOB CREEK

$12.00

MAKERS MARK

$11.00

MICHTERS

$12.00

SEAGRAMS 7 (W)

$5.00

GEORGE DICKEL #8

$9.00

WILD TURKEY 101

$9.00

WOODFORD DOUBLE OAK

$16.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$12.00

FIREBALL

$9.00

BLANTONS

$25.00

HIGH WEST DOUBLE RYE

$13.00

HIGHWIRE JIMMY RED

$20.00

ANCHO REYES VERDE

$10.00

LICOR 43

$9.00

Pimm's No. 1

$10.00

APEROL

$9.00

RUMPLEMINZE

$10.00

JAGER

$10.00

KAHLUA

$9.00

RUMCHATA

$8.00

HOODOO

$12.00

GRAND MARNIER

$12.00

FERNET BRANCA

$8.00

Laird's Apple Brandy

$8.00

AMARETTO

$10.00

DISARONNO

$13.00

AMARO MONTENEGRO

$10.00

Wine

GL - Robert Hall Cab

$5.50

GL - Folly Of The Beast Pinot Noir

$5.50

GL - Silk & Spice Red Blend

$5.50

GL - Justin Cab

$15.00

GL - J Vineyards Pinot Noir

$15.00

GL - LA Cartuja Red Blend

$15.00

GL - Freemark Abbey Cab

$25.00

GL - Hartford Court Russian River Pinot Noir

$25.00

BTL - Robert Hall Cab

$40.00

BTL - Folly Of The Beast Pinot Noir

$40.00

BTL - Silk & Spice Red Blend

$40.00

BTL - Justin Cab

$55.00

BTL - J Vineyards Pinot Noir

$55.00

BTL - LA Cartuja Red Blend

$55.00

BTL - Freemark Abbey Cab

$90.00

BTL - Hartford Court Russian River Pinot Noir

$90.00

GL - Anterra Pinot Grigio

$5.50

GL - August Kesseler Reisling

$5.50

GL - Diatom Chard

$15.00

GL - Grooner Gruner

$5.50

GL - Mannequin Chard

$25.00

GL - Raw Bar Vinho Verde

$5.50

GL - Storypoint Chard

$5.50

GL - Villebois Sancerre

$25.00

GL Kim Crawford

$15.00

GL Pazo Das Bruxas Albarino

$15.00

GL Sauvetage Sauv Blanc

$11.00

BTL - Sauvetage Sauv Blanc

$40.00Out of stock

BTL - Anterra Pinot Grigio

$40.00

BTL - August Kesseler Reisling

$40.00

BTL - Diatom Chard

$55.00

BTL - Grooner Gruner

$44.00

BTL - Kim Crawford

$55.00

BTL - Mannequin Chard

$90.00

BTL - Pazo Das Bruxas Albarino

$55.00

BTL - Raw Bar Vinho Verde

$40.00

BTL - Storypoint Chard

$40.00

BTL - Villebois Sancerre

$90.00

GL - Torresella Prosecco

$5.50

GL - Beach By Whispering Angel

$15.00

GL - Chandon Garden Spirits

$15.00

GL - Schramsberg Mirabelle

$25.00

GL - Mimossa

$8.00

BTL - Torresella Prosecco

$40.00

BTL - Beach By Whispering Angel

$55.00

BTL - Chandon Garden Spirits

$55.00

BTL - Schramsberg Mirabelle

$90.00

Merchandise

Koozies

$5.00

Hats

$35.00

Sili Pint

$13.00

Shot Cup

$6.00

Sailboat Pocket T

$34.00

Dolphin - Shirt

$34.00

Sticker

$3.00

Shrimp Boat - Shirt

$34.00