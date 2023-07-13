- Home
Mount Pleasant
Sunsets Waterfront Dining - 97 Church St
Sunsets Waterfront Dining 97 Church St
No reviews yet
97 Ronnie Boals Blvd
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Sushi Menu
Wakame Seaweed Salad
$6.00
Nikkei Temptations
$12.00
Neptuno Salad
$11.00
Spicy Tuna Bites
$14.00
Nigiris Maguro
$7.00
Nigiris Salmon Eggs
$6.00
Nigiris Salmon
$6.00
Nigiris Yellow Tail
$7.00
Nigiris Octopus
$8.00
Nigiris Pompano
$8.00
Nigiris Smoked Salmon
$6.00
Nigiris Shrimp
$7.00
Nigiris Eel
$6.00
Sashimi Maguro
$7.00
Sashimi Salmon Egg
$6.00
Sashimi Salmon
$6.00
Sashimi Yellow Tail
$7.00
Sashimi Octopus
$8.00
Sashimi Pompano
$8.00
Sashimi Smoked Salmon
$6.00
Sashimi Shrimp
$7.00
Sashimi Eel
$6.00
Love Boat
$80.00
Sashimi Delux Omakase
$60.00
Nigiri Delux Omakase
$65.00
Tuna avocado roll
$9.00
Pompano green onions
$9.00
Spicy tuna cucumber
$9.00
Salmon, green onions, cucumbers roll
$9.00
Eel cucumber roll
$9.00
Chef Select Roll
$20.00
Firecracker
$16.00
Miami Roll
$18.00
Caribbean Roll
$16.00
The Shem
$26.00
Rainbow roll
$23.00
Super Veggie Roll
$16.00
Mango Roll
$18.00
Pacific Roll
$18.00
Sexy Roll
$21.00
Competition Roll
$20.00
Octopus roll
$21.00
The Creek
$22.00
Sun Tower
$23.00
Chef Select Roll
$20.00
Tuna & Salmon
$16.00
Crab & Shrimp
$16.00
Lunch Menu
Oysters - Half Dz (Raw)
$18.00
Oysters - Dz (Raw)
$36.00
B-Liner Crudo Snapper
$13.00
Curry Crab Salad
$25.00
Rock Shrimp Ceviche
$18.00
Tuna Poke
$15.00
Peel & Eat Shrimp
$16.00
Little Fish
$115.00Out of stock
Big Fish
$165.00Out of stock
Tidewater Stew
$38.00
Local Shrimp
$36.00Out of stock
Slow Roll
$13.00
Charred Brussels
$10.00
Embered Hushpuppies
$11.00
Roasted Oysters
$20.00
Crack Chips
$10.00
Lobster Deviled Eggs
$14.00
Grilled Peach & Tomato
$16.00
Shaved Brussel Sprouts
$14.00
Citrus Salad
$15.00
Grilled Lettuce Caesar
$13.00
Grilled Fish Tacos
$18.00
Hot Oyster Po'boy
$16.00
Cheese Burger
$14.00
Grilled BBQ Chicken
$15.00
BBQ Shrimp Wrap
$18.00
Filet O'Fish
$18.00Out of stock
On The Half Shell
$52.00
Catch Of The Day
$26.00
Grilled Swordfish
$29.00
Beer Can Chicken
$35.00Out of stock
Dinner Menu
Oysters - Dz (Raw)
$36.00
B-Liner Crudo Snapper
$13.00
Curry Crab Salad
$25.00
Rock Shrimp Ceviche
$18.00
Tuna Poke
$15.00
Peel & Eat Shrimp
$16.00
Little Fish
$115.00Out of stock
Big Fish
$165.00Out of stock
Tidewater Stew
$38.00
Local Shrimp
$36.00Out of stock
ADD Crab Cluster
$12.00
Slow Roll
$13.00
Charred Brussels
$10.00
Embered Hushpuppies
$11.00
Roasted Oysters
$20.00
Crack Chips
$10.00
Lobster Deviled Eggs
$14.00
Grilled Peach & Tomato
$16.00
Shaved Brussel Sprouts
$14.00
Citrus Salad
$15.00
Grilled Lettuce Caesar
$13.00
Grilled Fish Tacos
$18.00
Hot Oyster Po'boy
$16.00
Cheese Burger
$14.00
On The Half Shell
$52.00
Cowboy Cut
$65.00
Shrimp & Lobster Perloo
$35.00Out of stock
Heritage Pork Ribeye Cap
$26.00Out of stock
Grilled Swordfish
$29.00
Beer Can Chicken
$35.00Out of stock
Dessert Menu
Kids Menu
Sides Menu
Down Bar
Most Popular
Soft Beverage & N/A
Beer
Athletic Brewing (N/A)
$6.00
Creature Comforts Tropicalia
$8.00
Holy City Sparkly Princess
$8.00Out of stock
Holy City Pilsner
$8.00
Miller Lite
$3.00
Modelo Especial
$7.00
Modelo Negra
$8.00
Orginal Sin Cider
$8.00
Munkle Brugge City Brune
$8.00
High Noon Flavor
$13.00
Edmunds Oast Bound by Time
$12.00
Westbrook White Thai
$8.00
Westbrook Key Lime
$9.00
Revelry Up Shem Creek
$8.00Out of stock
Coast Kolsch
$8.00
Stella
$6.00
Bud Light
$3.00
Budweiser
$3.00
Michelob Ultra
$3.00
Park Circle Pale Ale
$8.00
Palmetto Amber Ale
$8.00
Wicked Weed Pernicious
$8.00
Nutrl Vodka Seltzer
$10.00
Liquor
Creek Water
$13.00
Nancy Care Again
$13.00
Perennial Dragon
$13.00
Shem Cup
$13.00
Solar Flower
$13.00
Sunset slush
$15.00
V is for Veranda
$13.00
Yatch on the Rocks
$13.00
French 75
$11.00
Sidecar
$11.00
Aperol Spritz
$11.00
Moscow Mule
$11.00
Old Fashioned
$11.00
Negroni Sbagliato
$11.00
Caipirinha
$11.00
BELVEDERE
$12.00
GREY GOOSE
$12.00
KETEL ONE
$11.00
KETEL BOTANICAL PEACH
$11.00
TITOS
$9.00
SWEETGRASS VODKA
$9.00
FIREFLY
$8.00
Cathead Honeysuckle
$9.00
DEEP EDDY (W)
$5.00
DEEP EDDY GRAPEFRUIT
$8.00
DEEEP EDDY LEMON
$8.00
DEEP EDDY PEACH
$8.00
BOMBAY SAPPHIRE
$11.00
Barr Hill Gin
$11.00
EMPRESS
$14.00
TANQUERAY
$12.00
HENDRICKS
$12.00
CHARLESTON JASPER GIN
$12.00
NEW AMSTERDAM GIN (W)
$5.00
BACARDI
$9.00
CAPTAIN MORGAN
$9.00
PLANTATION PINEAPPLE
$12.00
Goslings
$9.00
MALIBU
$10.00
Four Square
$15.00
Ten to One White (W)
$5.00
Ten to One Dark (W)
$10.00
LA GRITONA REPOSADO
$15.00
CLASE AZUL REPOSADO
$50.00
DON JULIO 1942
$50.00
DON JULIO BLANCO
$15.00
DON JULIO REPOSADO
$16.00
HERRADURA SILVER
$14.00
HERRADURA REPOSADO
$15.00
HERRADURA ANEJO
$16.00
PATRON
$15.00
DEL MAQUEY MEZCAL
$12.00
CASAMIGOS BLANCO
$16.00
CASAMIGOS REPOSADO
$17.00
CASAMIGOS ANEJO
$18.00
MILAGRO SILVER
$10.00
MILAGRO REPOSADO
$11.00
ESPOLON BLANCO
$10.00
ESPOLON REPOSADO
$11.00
ESPOLON ANEJO
$12.00
LUNAZUL BLANCO (W)
$5.00
ARDBEG
$18.00
GLENFIDDICH 12 YR
$18.00
GLENLIVET 12 YR
$17.00
JOHNNIE BLACK
$15.00
JOHNNIE BLUE
$70.00
LAGAVULIN 16 YR
$30.00
MACALLAN 12 YR
$20.00
MACALLAN 18 YR
$65.00
MACALLAN 25 YR
$300.00
MONKEY SHOULDER
$10.00
OBAN 14 YR
$25.00
ANGELS ENVY
$16.00
ANGELS ENVY RYE
$25.00
BAKERS
$18.00
BOOKERS
$30.00
BUFFALO TRACE
$12.00
CROWN ROYAL
$12.00
EAGLE RARE
$15.00
EVAN WILLIAMS (W)
$8.00
JACK DANIELS
$10.00
JACK HONEY
$10.00
JAMESON
$11.00
KNOB CREEK
$12.00
MAKERS MARK
$11.00
MICHTERS
$12.00
SEAGRAMS 7 (W)
$5.00
GEORGE DICKEL #8
$9.00
WILD TURKEY 101
$9.00
WOODFORD DOUBLE OAK
$16.00
WOODFORD RESERVE
$12.00
FIREBALL
$9.00
BLANTONS
$25.00
HIGH WEST DOUBLE RYE
$13.00
HIGHWIRE JIMMY RED
$20.00
ANCHO REYES VERDE
$10.00
LICOR 43
$9.00
Pimm's No. 1
$10.00
APEROL
$9.00
RUMPLEMINZE
$10.00
JAGER
$10.00
KAHLUA
$9.00
RUMCHATA
$8.00
HOODOO
$12.00
GRAND MARNIER
$12.00
FERNET BRANCA
$8.00
Laird's Apple Brandy
$8.00
AMARETTO
$10.00
DISARONNO
$13.00
AMARO MONTENEGRO
$10.00
Wine
GL - Robert Hall Cab
$5.50
GL - Folly Of The Beast Pinot Noir
$5.50
GL - Silk & Spice Red Blend
$5.50
GL - Justin Cab
$15.00
GL - J Vineyards Pinot Noir
$15.00
GL - LA Cartuja Red Blend
$15.00
GL - Freemark Abbey Cab
$25.00
GL - Hartford Court Russian River Pinot Noir
$25.00
BTL - Robert Hall Cab
$40.00
BTL - Folly Of The Beast Pinot Noir
$40.00
BTL - Silk & Spice Red Blend
$40.00
BTL - Justin Cab
$55.00
BTL - J Vineyards Pinot Noir
$55.00
BTL - LA Cartuja Red Blend
$55.00
BTL - Freemark Abbey Cab
$90.00
BTL - Hartford Court Russian River Pinot Noir
$90.00
GL - Anterra Pinot Grigio
$5.50
GL - August Kesseler Reisling
$5.50
GL - Diatom Chard
$15.00
GL - Grooner Gruner
$5.50
GL - Mannequin Chard
$25.00
GL - Raw Bar Vinho Verde
$5.50
GL - Storypoint Chard
$5.50
GL - Villebois Sancerre
$25.00
GL Kim Crawford
$15.00
GL Pazo Das Bruxas Albarino
$15.00
GL Sauvetage Sauv Blanc
$11.00
BTL - Sauvetage Sauv Blanc
$40.00Out of stock
BTL - Anterra Pinot Grigio
$40.00
BTL - August Kesseler Reisling
$40.00
BTL - Diatom Chard
$55.00
BTL - Grooner Gruner
$44.00
BTL - Kim Crawford
$55.00
BTL - Mannequin Chard
$90.00
BTL - Pazo Das Bruxas Albarino
$55.00
BTL - Raw Bar Vinho Verde
$40.00
BTL - Storypoint Chard
$40.00
BTL - Villebois Sancerre
$90.00
GL - Torresella Prosecco
$5.50
GL - Beach By Whispering Angel
$15.00
GL - Chandon Garden Spirits
$15.00
GL - Schramsberg Mirabelle
$25.00
GL - Mimossa
$8.00
BTL - Torresella Prosecco
$40.00
BTL - Beach By Whispering Angel
$55.00
BTL - Chandon Garden Spirits
$55.00
BTL - Schramsberg Mirabelle
$90.00
Upstairs Bar
Most Popular
Soft Beverage & N/A
Beer
Athletic Brewing (N/A)
$6.00
Creature Comforts Tropicalia
$8.00
Holy City Sparkly Princess
$8.00Out of stock
Holy City Pilsner
$8.00
Miller Lite
$3.00
Modelo Especial
$7.00
Modelo Negra
$8.00
Orginal Sin Cider
$8.00
Munkle Brugge City Brune
$8.00
High Noon Flavor
$13.00
Edmunds Oast Bound by Time
$12.00
Westbrook White Thai
$8.00
Westbrook Key Lime
$9.00
Revelry Up Shem Creek
$8.00Out of stock
Coast Kolsch
$8.00
Stella
$6.00
Bud Light
$3.00
Budweiser
$3.00
Michelob Ultra
$3.00
Park Circle Pale Ale
$8.00
Palmetto Amber Ale
$8.00
Wicked Weed Pernicious
$8.00
Nutrl Vodka Seltzer
$10.00
Liquor
Sake Sangria
$13.00
Oaxacan in Izumo
$13.00
Tiki-Rita
$13.00
Ringo Sun
$13.00
Blacken Ol’ Fashoned
$13.00
Alligator Strawberry
$13.00
BELVEDERE
$12.00
GREY GOOSE
$12.00
KETEL ONE
$11.00
KETEL BOTANICAL PEACH
$11.00
TITOS
$9.00
SWEETGRASS VODKA
$9.00
FIREFLY
$8.00
Cathead Honeysuckle
$9.00
DEEP EDDY (W)
$5.00
DEEP EDDY GRAPEFRUIT
$8.00
DEEEP EDDY LEMON
$8.00
DEEP EDDY PEACH
$8.00
BOMBAY SAPPHIRE
$11.00
Barr Hill Gin
$11.00
EMPRESS
$14.00
TANQUERAY
$12.00
HENDRICKS
$12.00
CHARLESTON JASPER GIN
$12.00
NEW AMSTERDAM GIN (W)
$5.00
BACARDI
$9.00
CAPTAIN MORGAN
$9.00
PLANTATION PINEAPPLE
$12.00
Goslings
$9.00
MALIBU
$10.00
Four Square
$15.00
Ten to One White (W)
$5.00
Ten to One Dark (W)
$10.00
LA GRITONA REPOSADO
$15.00
CLASE AZUL REPOSADO
$50.00
DON JULIO 1942
$50.00
DON JULIO BLANCO
$15.00
DON JULIO REPOSADO
$16.00
HERRADURA SILVER
$14.00
HERRADURA REPOSADO
$15.00
HERRADURA ANEJO
$16.00
PATRON
$15.00
DEL MAQUEY MEZCAL
$12.00
CASAMIGOS BLANCO
$16.00
CASAMIGOS REPOSADO
$17.00
CASAMIGOS ANEJO
$18.00
MILAGRO SILVER
$10.00
MILAGRO REPOSADO
$11.00
ESPOLON BLANCO
$10.00
ESPOLON REPOSADO
$11.00
ESPOLON ANEJO
$12.00
LUNAZUL BLANCO (W)
$5.00
ARDBEG
$18.00
GLENFIDDICH 12 YR
$18.00
GLENLIVET 12 YR
$17.00
JOHNNIE BLACK
$15.00
JOHNNIE BLUE
$70.00
LAGAVULIN 16 YR
$30.00
MACALLAN 12 YR
$20.00
MACALLAN 18 YR
$65.00
MACALLAN 25 YR
$300.00
MONKEY SHOULDER
$10.00
OBAN 14 YR
$25.00
ANGELS ENVY
$16.00
ANGELS ENVY RYE
$25.00
BAKERS
$18.00
BOOKERS
$30.00
BUFFALO TRACE
$12.00
CROWN ROYAL
$12.00
EAGLE RARE
$15.00
EVAN WILLIAMS (W)
$8.00
JACK DANIELS
$10.00
JACK HONEY
$10.00
JAMESON
$11.00
KNOB CREEK
$12.00
MAKERS MARK
$11.00
MICHTERS
$12.00
SEAGRAMS 7 (W)
$5.00
GEORGE DICKEL #8
$9.00
WILD TURKEY 101
$9.00
WOODFORD DOUBLE OAK
$16.00
WOODFORD RESERVE
$12.00
FIREBALL
$9.00
BLANTONS
$25.00
HIGH WEST DOUBLE RYE
$13.00
HIGHWIRE JIMMY RED
$20.00
ANCHO REYES VERDE
$10.00
LICOR 43
$9.00
Pimm's No. 1
$10.00
APEROL
$9.00
RUMPLEMINZE
$10.00
JAGER
$10.00
KAHLUA
$9.00
RUMCHATA
$8.00
HOODOO
$12.00
GRAND MARNIER
$12.00
FERNET BRANCA
$8.00
Laird's Apple Brandy
$8.00
AMARETTO
$10.00
DISARONNO
$13.00
AMARO MONTENEGRO
$10.00
Wine
GL - Robert Hall Cab
$5.50
GL - Folly Of The Beast Pinot Noir
$5.50
GL - Silk & Spice Red Blend
$5.50
GL - Justin Cab
$15.00
GL - J Vineyards Pinot Noir
$15.00
GL - LA Cartuja Red Blend
$15.00
GL - Freemark Abbey Cab
$25.00
GL - Hartford Court Russian River Pinot Noir
$25.00
BTL - Robert Hall Cab
$40.00
BTL - Folly Of The Beast Pinot Noir
$40.00
BTL - Silk & Spice Red Blend
$40.00
BTL - Justin Cab
$55.00
BTL - J Vineyards Pinot Noir
$55.00
BTL - LA Cartuja Red Blend
$55.00
BTL - Freemark Abbey Cab
$90.00
BTL - Hartford Court Russian River Pinot Noir
$90.00
GL - Anterra Pinot Grigio
$5.50
GL - August Kesseler Reisling
$5.50
GL - Diatom Chard
$15.00
GL - Grooner Gruner
$5.50
GL - Mannequin Chard
$25.00
GL - Raw Bar Vinho Verde
$5.50
GL - Storypoint Chard
$5.50
GL - Villebois Sancerre
$25.00
GL Kim Crawford
$15.00
GL Pazo Das Bruxas Albarino
$15.00
GL Sauvetage Sauv Blanc
$11.00
BTL - Sauvetage Sauv Blanc
$40.00Out of stock
BTL - Anterra Pinot Grigio
$40.00
BTL - August Kesseler Reisling
$40.00
BTL - Diatom Chard
$55.00
BTL - Grooner Gruner
$44.00
BTL - Kim Crawford
$55.00
BTL - Mannequin Chard
$90.00
BTL - Pazo Das Bruxas Albarino
$55.00
BTL - Raw Bar Vinho Verde
$40.00
BTL - Storypoint Chard
$40.00
BTL - Villebois Sancerre
$90.00
GL - Torresella Prosecco
$5.50
GL - Beach By Whispering Angel
$15.00
GL - Chandon Garden Spirits
$15.00
GL - Schramsberg Mirabelle
$25.00
GL - Mimossa
$8.00
BTL - Torresella Prosecco
$40.00
BTL - Beach By Whispering Angel
$55.00
BTL - Chandon Garden Spirits
$55.00
BTL - Schramsberg Mirabelle
$90.00
Sho Chiku Bai
$10.00
Hana White Peach
$22.00
Yuki Sake Nigori Lychee
$25.00
Hou Hou Shu Sparkling
$36.00
Sho Chiku Bai Nigori
$15.00
Gekkeikan Black & Gold
$43.00
Eiko Fuji Ban Ryu Honjozo
$45.00
Joto Daiginjo
$50.00Out of stock
Joto Yuzu Sake
$54.00
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
97 Ronnie Boals Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
