Post House 101 Pitt St
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
A coastal tavern and inn located in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina offering seasonal fare, classic cocktails, seven cozy hotel rooms and a bit of salty air.
Location
101 Pitt St, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
