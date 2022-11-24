Wine Shop Old Village 115 Pitt Street

Restaurant info

Wine Shop OV embodies the lifestyle and neighborhood of the Old Village. Built as a free-standing extension of our family's living room, the Shop is where you can grab a quick bottle before a party or enjoy a glass with neighbors. Our mission is simple: Sell quality wine, promote local brands, and be a consistent, open door for every member of our community. We hope to provide a little something special to everyone; perhaps a tour through the regions of France with our Sommelier, or having "just one more" with friends. We are proof that good things do indeed come in small packages. Wine Shop OV is a place to talk, listen and laugh with your neighborhood, where we put the screens down and learn something about each other.