Wine Shop Old Village 115 Pitt Street

115 Pitt Street

Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

RED BOTTLES

RS P.O.V 2018

$76.00

Aelaida Zin

$48.00

Adelaida Cab

$53.00

Ptit Cab

$36.00

Luli Syrah

$32.00

Skinner Red Native

$30.00

Staglin Salus Cab R

$172.00

Staglin Family Estate 2018

$470.00

Chateau Larrivet Haut-Brion

$128.00

Poe Cab

$28.00

KC PN

$26.00

Kivelstadt Zin

$35.00

Kivelstadt Red Blend

$32.00

Raen PN

$98.00

RR Cab Sauv.

$86.00

BC PN

$32.00

Tierra Agricola Rioja

$34.00

Guido Berta Barbera

$24.00

Graci Etna Rosso

$38.00

Bibbiano Chianti

$32.00

Poderi Il Favot nebbiolo

$78.00

Jasci Montepulciano

$22.00

Broncatelli Azienda Toscana

$40.00

Bruna Barolo

$68.00

Caruso/Minini Sicilia Nero

$34.00

Grasso Barbaresco

$92.00

Marco Porello Nebbiolo

$36.00

Vicus Irpinia

$28.00

Le Ragnaie Troncone Toscana

$35.00

Le Ragnaie Brunello

$115.00

L'arco Valpolicella

$65.00

Giacomo Barolo

$150.00

MR Dead Horse

$115.00

Chateau du Glana

$70.00

Chateau Serilhan

$45.00

Chateau la Gabarre BS

$32.00

Domaine de Petit Roubie

$20.00

Chateau Sainte Eulalie

$24.00

Domaine Chamfort Cotes du Rhone

$24.00

Domaine Dozon Chinon

$36.00

Domaine Raspail-Ay

$76.00

Rene LeClerc Bourgogne Rouge

$56.00

Domaine Les Fines Beajulais

$31.00

Licanten Cab Sauv

$34.00

Mercato Carne Rosso

$24.00

Manos Negra Malbec

$29.00

Violet Hill PN

$28.00

Dead Canyon Red Blend

$21.00

Primary Wine Cabernet

$21.00

WHITE BOTTLES

Abraxas

$58.00

Adelaida Chard

$58.00

Luli Chard

$36.00

Skinner Grenache B

$31.00

Tarpon Skin Contact

$38.00

KC Pinot Gris

$15.00

Kivelstadt Orange

$44.00

EE Riesling

$32.00

EE BdB

$30.00

BC Sauv B

$19.00

Massey Sauv B

$22.00

Mulderbosch Sparkling Rose

$30.00

Mulderbosch Chenin B

$23.00

Sigalas Assyrtiko

$55.00

Alpha Estate Xinomavro

$34.00

Vassaltis Santorini

$65.00

Casa do Valle VV

$18.00

Can Xa Cava Brut

$20.00

Can Xa Brut Rose

$24.00

Vina Cartin Albarino

$26.00

Zingara Prosecco

$26.00

Zingara PG

$22.00

Graci Etna Bianco

$48.00

Jasci Pecorino

$22.00

Borgo San Daniele

$46.00

Produtorri Salento

$28.00

Vicus Fiano

$28.00

Fanti Brunello

$68.00

Vaporetto PR

$20.00

Hirschbach Riesling

$19.00

Getrank GV

$26.00

Castell Cava Brut

$20.00

Oysterman Muscadet

$22.00

Domaine de Pouy VdP

$20.00

Chateau la Gabarre BB

$35.00

Domaine Emile Beyer

$32.00

Domaine de la Racauderie Vouvray

$29.00

Charles Gonnet

$30.00

Clement e Florian L'instant SB

$36.00

Domaine Jean-Paul Balland Sancerre

$42.00

Claude Manciat Macon Charnay

$30.00

Le Haut de Milly Chabis

$38.00

Domaine Santa Giulietta White

$25.00

Domaine Santa Giulietta Rose

$25.00

Mirabeau Belle Annee

$21.00

Mirabeau Cotes de Provence

$29.00

Pierre Cellier Brut Prestige

$78.00

Pierre Cellier But Prestige Rose

$106.00

Philippe Gonet BdB

$98.00

Philippe Gonet Roy Soleil Grand Cru BdB

$150.00

Philippe Gonet TER BdB

$143.00

AR Lenoble Brut Intense

$74.00

Maison Darragon

$46.00

Mercato Pesce

$24.00

Alexana Pinot Gris

$38.00

Chateau de Breze SR

$36.00

Charles Orban 1/2 bottle

$36.00

Lulumi Chardonnay

$21.00

BEER

fatty's lazy hazy

$6.00

revelry lefty loosey

$6.00

edmunds oast something cold

$7.00

fatty's serape

$6.00

maine lunch

$8.00

wiseacre tiny bomb

$7.00

revelry seltzer

$6.00

OG sin black widow

$5.00

OG sin pineapple

$5.00

rightside citrus wheat

$4.00

Michelada

$9.00

SNACKS

Tide Me Over

$10.00

Grazing Board

$22.00

House Marinated Olives

$8.00

Almonds

$6.00

Pimento Crudite

$8.00

Macarons- solo

$3.50

Macaron Trio

$9.00

RETAIL

WS Wine Key

$10.00

WS Stickers

$1.50

WS Key chains

$14.00

WS T Shirts

$25.00

WS Hoodie

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wine Shop OV embodies the lifestyle and neighborhood of the Old Village. Built as a free-standing extension of our family's living room, the Shop is where you can grab a quick bottle before a party or enjoy a glass with neighbors. Our mission is simple: Sell quality wine, promote local brands, and be a consistent, open door for every member of our community. We hope to provide a little something special to everyone; perhaps a tour through the regions of France with our Sommelier, or having "just one more" with friends. We are proof that good things do indeed come in small packages. Wine Shop OV is a place to talk, listen and laugh with your neighborhood, where we put the screens down and learn something about each other.

Location

115 Pitt Street, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

