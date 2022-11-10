Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bowstring Pizza & Brewyard

28 Reviews

1930 Wake Forest Rd

Raleigh, NC 27608

Popular Items

Whole Pie
Garlic Knots (6)
New Yorker

PIZZA

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Flatbread with BBQ Sauce Base, Shredded Chicken, Bacon, & Sautéed Onions with Ranch Drizzle

BBQ Chicken Whole

$32.00

BBQ Sauce Base, Shredded Chicken, Bacon & Sauteed Onions

Flatbread

$10.00

A Flatbread Version of our Breakfast Pizza. Egg, Cheese and Light Tomato Sauce Base with Bacon, Ham Sausage, Green Peppers, and Onions.

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Buffalo Blue Cheese Base, Shredded Chicken & Sautéed Onion

Buffalo Chicken Whole

$32.00

Buffalo Blue Cheese Base, Shredded Chicken, Sautéed Onion.

Garlic Knots (6)

$7.00

Gluten Free

$12.00

Kitchen Memo

Meat Eater

$32.00

A 20” pizza with Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon & Ground Beef.

New Yorker

$32.00

A 20” Pizza with Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Sautéed Onion, Green Pepper

Slice

$4.00

Vegan Flatbread

$12.00

Whole Pie

$20.00

20" Whole Pizza Pie

Vegetarian

$30.00

20 Inch Pizza with Mushroom, Sauteed Onions, Black Olive, and Green Peppers

Vegan Whole Pizza

$26.00

Margherita

$25.00

Wings (12)

$19.00

Wings (6)

$12.00

Ranch

$1.00

Side of Ranch Dressing

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Side of Marinara Dressing

Parm Pack

Chili Flakes Pack

Parm Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Bbq Sauce

$1.00

Hats

One Size Fits All Hats

$30.00

Tie Die Mens

X Small

$22.00Out of stock

Small

$22.00

Medium

$22.00

Large

$22.00Out of stock

X Large

$22.00Out of stock

Tie Die Crop

X Small

$22.00

Small

$22.00

Medium

$22.00

Large

$22.00

X Large

$22.00Out of stock

Grey Hoodie

Small

$42.00Out of stock

Medium

$50.00

Large

$50.00

XL

$50.00

XXL

$50.00

Navy Zip Hoodie

XS

$55.00

Small

$55.00

Medium

$55.00

Large

$55.00

XL

$55.00

2XL

$55.00

Employee Navy Shirt

Small

$12.00

Medium

$12.00

Large

$12.00

XL

$12.00

XXL

$12.00

Koozie \ Sticker

Koozie

$1.00

Sticker

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Food & Drinks Served in a 100 year old former Gulf Oil Garage. New York Style Pizza made by Vic's Pizza Bus.

Website

Location

1930 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh, NC 27608

Directions

Bowstring Pizza & Brewyard image
Bowstring Pizza & Brewyard image

