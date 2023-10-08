Eastcut Sandwich Bar Raleigh
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fine sandwiches & other swell eats washed down with a cold beverage in sunny Raleigh. **Only orders of $400 or under (inclusive of tax) can be accepted. Thank you for your understanding.
Location
1101 East Whitaker Mill Road, Ste 126, Raleigh, NC 27604
