East End Bistrot 2020 Progress Ct

2020 Progress Ct

Raleigh, NC 27608

Food

Soupe, Froid, Cru

Beef Carpaccio

$24.00

Champignon en Croute

$16.00

Chiaggo Beet Tartare

$15.00

Indonesian Lobster Bisque

$18.00

Kauai Shrimp Cocktail

$27.00Out of stock

Oysters

$24.00

Smoked Scottish Salmon

$20.00

Usuzukuri Madai Snapper

$26.00

Winter Bluefin Tuna Tartare

$28.00

Hors d'Oeuvres

Boulettes de Veau

$18.00Out of stock

Celebrity Farmes Chevre Galette

$19.00Out of stock

Chiaggo Beet Tartare

$15.00

Crisp Lamb Dumplings

$20.00

Hot Smoked Scottish Salmon

$20.00

Lobster Quenelles

$34.00

NC Blue Crab Puffs

$20.00

Roasted Japanese Eggplant

$17.00Out of stock

Seared Rhode Island Scallops

$35.00

Salades

Caesar

$21.00

Endive

$18.00

Escarole

$22.00

Warm French Feta

$23.00Out of stock

Fruits de Mer & Boucherie

American Red Snapper

$50.00

Cote de Porc Berkshire

$37.00Out of stock

Crabcakes Meuniere

$55.00

Delmonico

$75.00

Filet Mignon

$68.00

Loup de Mer

$55.00

Ora King Salmon

$40.00

True Ribeye

$85.00

Veal Cheeks

$42.00

Legumes

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Champignon du Bois

$16.00

Haricot Vert

$15.00

Sauteed Broccolini

$10.00Out of stock

Pommes de Terre

Gratin Dauphinois

$15.00

Lyonnaise

$16.00

Pommes Frites

$12.00

Dessert

Chocolate & Cherries

$12.00

Cheesecake

$14.00Out of stock

Brown butter shortbread

$15.00

Kabocha Crema

$12.00

Meyer Lemon Souffle

$15.00

Cocktails

Conductor Cocktails

Margarita Royal

$18.00

Paper Plane

$19.00

R.R. Collins

$18.00

Spanish Harlem

$19.00

The Trinity

$18.00

Vesper

$19.00

Ginger Sparkle (N/A)

$9.00

East End Bistrot Cocktails

Corpse Reviver #2

$18.00

Daiquiri Agricole

$18.00

La Vigne

$18.00

Mona Lisa, Smile

$18.00

Orleans Sour

$18.00

Revolver

$18.00

Kopi Manhattan

$20.00

Ginger Sparkle (N/A)

$9.00

Liquors

Vodka

Belvedere

$15.00

Chopin

$15.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Kettle One

$14.00

Tito's

$12.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Conniption Navy

$18.00

Hendricks

$16.00

Monkey 47

$19.00

Sutler's

$14.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

The Botanist

$18.00

Bourbon

Angel's Envy

$18.00

Bardstown Discovery Rye

$39.00

Bardstown Fusion

$20.00

Basil Hayden's

$18.00

Bib & Tucker

$22.00

Blanton's

$29.00

Buffalo Trace

$17.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Eagle Rare

$19.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$14.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$18.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$16.00

George Dickle Single Barrel

$19.00

Knob Creek

$16.00

Maker's Mark

$13.00

Nikka Coffey

$20.00

Suntory Toki

$16.00

Uncle Nearest Rye

$22.00

Whistle Pig 10 yr Rye

$25.00

Woodford Reserve

$17.00

John A.P. Conoley Res. Rye

$21.00

Scotch

Balvenie 14

$30.00

Glenlivet 12

$17.00

Glenmorangie 10

$18.00

Johnny Walker Black

$14.00

Lagavulin 16

$40.00

Macallan 12

$22.00

Oban 14

$25.00

Tequila/Mezcal

1800 Anejo

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco

$17.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$20.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Don Julio Reposado

$18.00

Espolon Blanco

$13.00

Los Siete Mezcal

$17.00

Patron

$17.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado

$18.00

Cognac/Brandy

Courvosier VSOP

$17.00

Hennessy VS

$15.00

Rum

Bacardi Silver

$12.00

Flor de Cana Anejo

$13.00

Gosling's Black Seal

$14.00

Havana Club Anejo

$13.00

Zacapa 23yr

$17.00

Selva Rey - Chocolate

$17.00

Rhum Barbancourt

$14.00

Cordials/Misc

Absente

$13.00

Amaro Nonino

$18.00

Aperol

$12.00

Bailey's

$12.00

Campari

$14.00

Chambord

$13.00

Cointreau

$13.00

Disarrono Amaretto

$13.00

DOM Benedictine

$14.00

Dry Vermouth

$10.00

Fernet-Branca

$15.00

Frangelico

$13.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Montenegro Amaro

$16.00

Pernod

$15.00

Pierre Dry Curaco

$13.00

St. Germain

$12.00

Sweet Vermouth

$14.00

Sambuca

$13.00

Wine

Glass Pours White

Corkage

$35.00

GL sparr cremant

$15.00

GL Franck Besson Brut Rose

$16.00

GL Lombard

$26.00

GL Jo landron amphibolite

$15.00

GL Eric Louis Sancerre

$21.00

GL Dr. Hermann Riesling

$16.00

GL jean-marc brocard

$19.00

GL Fontaine du clos

$18.00

GL Henri Fabre rose

$14.00

GL Chateau Du Ciallau Cahors

$15.00

GL Daou Cab Sav

$18.00

GL Domaine Moreau-Naudet

$19.00

GL Grandchamp Saint Emilion

$15.00

GL Yohan Lardy Beaujolais

$16.00

GL moncontour

$16.00

GL Borgo Scopeto Super Tuscan

$14.00

GL Laurent

$29.00

Glass Pours Red

GL Yohan Lardy Beaujolais

$16.00

GL Illumine Pinot Noir

$19.00

GL Chateau Du Ciallau Cahors

$15.00

GL Richeaume

$20.00

GL Chateau Arnauld

$28.00

GL Arrowood Cabernet Sauvignon

$29.00

GL Daou Cab Sav

$18.00

Bordeaux Bottles

Beau-Site Saint-Estephe

$128.00

Belregard Saint- Emilion

$90.00

Carbonnieux Paulliac

$90.00

Dubreuil Saint-Emilion

$400.00

Grand-Puy-Lacoste Pauillac

$420.00

Grandchamp Saint-Emilion

$60.00

Haut-Pezat Saint-Emilion

$75.00

L'Evangile Pomerol

$590.00

La Croix Ducru Saint-Julien

$250.00

Leoville Barton Saint-Julien

$550.00

Lynch-Bages Paulliac

$450.00

Pichon-Longueville Paulliac

$500.00

Cali Red Bottles

Andrew Geoffrey

$240.00

Arrowood Cab Sauv

$120.00

Brown Estate Chaos Theory

$110.00

Buccella Cab Sauv

$570.00

Caymus 2020 Cab Sauv

$240.00

Caymus Special Select 2018

$590.00

Daou Soul Of A Lion

$350.00

Dunn Cabernet Sauv

$300.00

Elizabeth Spencer Cab Sauv

$145.00

Immortal Slope Cab Sav

$180.00

Krupp Brothers Synchrony

$400.00

Lindquist Syrah

$64.00

Reynolds Persistence Red

$165.00

Shafer TD9 Cab Sauv

$170.00

Skyside Cab Sauv

$78.00

Trujillo Cab Sauv

$390.00

Turkey Zin

$135.00

Vinum Cab Sauv

$120.00

Daou Cabernet 2021

$72.00

Club Featured Bottles

Amulet AE 230 Cab Sauv

$100.00

Amulet Fort Ross Pinot Noir

$80.00

Amulet Mockingbird Cab Sauv

$320.00

Other Red Bottles

Bodega Catena Zapata Malbec

$40.00

Borgo Scopeto Toscana Sangiovese Blend

$56.00

Cantina del Pine Barbaresco Nebbiolo

$110.00

Chateau Du Ciallau Cahors

$60.00

Colome Malbec

$70.00

ConCristo Malbec

$255.00

Domaine Les 4 Vents Crozes Hermitage

$85.00

L'Ecole Cabernet Sav

$92.00

Per Sempre Nizza Barbera

$80.00

Querce Bettina Super Tuscan

$260.00

Richeame Tradition Syrah Blend

$80.00

Sanlorenzo Brunello di Montalcino

$150.00

Sire Pacenti Rosso di Montalcino

$75.00

Standish Shiraz / Viognier

$350.00

Tignanello Super Tuscan

$360.00

Muga gran selezione 2018

$110.00

Domains de fregate 2016

$60.00

Podere ruggeri bussia barolo 2018

$140.00

Pinot Noir Bottles

Beaux Freres Willamette

$250.00

Cristom Willamette

$80.00Out of stock

Day Wines Willamette

$80.00

Eyrie Vinyards Willamette

$130.00

Kanzler RRV

$160.00

Michel Magnien Burgundy

$130.00

Parent 1ER Cru Pommard

$420.00

Philippe LeClerc Chambolle-Musigny

$220.00

Rene LeClerc Gevrey-Chambertin

$420.00

Sebastien Magnien Burgundy

$80.00

Vercheres Burgundy

$64.00

Genetie illumine burgundy

$76.00

Radio coteau 2019

$210.00

Rose Bottles

Terra Santa Rose

$56.00

Henri Fabre rose

$56.00

Sparkling Bottles

Antica Fratta Rose

$95.00

Champagne Delamotte

$120.00

Dom Perignon

$625.00

Franck Besson Rose Brut

$64.00

Jacquesson Champagne

$230.00

Krug Grand Cuvee

$500.00

Lombard Champagne

$104.00

Michele Chiarlo "Nivole" 1\2 Btl

$32.00

Moncounter Brut

$56.00

Raventos Rosé

$72.00

Voirin jumel blanc de blanc

$100.00

Pierre spare cremant d'alsace

$60.00

White Bottles

Amulet Chardonnay

$190.00

Brochard Sancerre

$140.00

Domaine Moreau-Naudet

$76.00

Dr. Hermann Reisling

$64.00

Eric Louis Sancerre

$84.00

Freemark Chardonnay

$85.00

Jean Pascal Aubron Muscadet

$44.00

Jo Landron

$50.00

Jouard 1ER Cru Chardonnay

$310.00

Lindquist Chardonnay

$64.00

Moreau-Naudet Chablis

$70.00

Stags Leap Chardonnay

$95.00

Jean Marc brocade Chablis 2021

$76.00

Dessert Wine BTG

GL Chateau Giraud sauternes 2006

$16.00

GL moulin touchais 1998

$16.00

GL La tour banyuls reserva

$14.00

GL Taylor fladgate 20 year

$20.00

GL Taylor fladgate 40 year

$55.00

GL Broadbent Madeira 1999

$18.00

NA Bev

Bottled Water

Acqua Panna

$8.00

Pellegrino

$8.00

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Espresso & Coffee

Single Shot

$3.00

Double Shot

$6.00

Pour over coffee

$10.00

Cappuccino

$8.00

Latte

$8.00

Beer

Draft

Coco Loco Porter

$8.00

Linger Cider

$8.00

R&D 7 Saturdays

$8.00

Regent Rye

$8.00

Bottles & Cans

Bull Durham Kolsch

$7.00

Fat Tire Ale

$6.00

Hiverna Amber

$9.00

Hopsadaisical IPA

$8.00

La Fin du Monde

$9.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Paulaner Hefe

$8.00

Prioress Stout

$6.00

Scrimshaw Pilsner

$7.00

Private party

Food & Wine

Food

$120.00

Wine

$36.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
2020 Progress Ct, Raleigh, NC 27608

