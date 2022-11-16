Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bread and Butter Kitchen

303 Second St, Suite A

Annapolis, MD 21403

Order Again

Popular Items

The BBK Breakfast Sandwich
Classic Deli
Egg Sandwich with Meat

Feed It Forward Gift Card

$5 Feed it Forward Gift Card

$5.00

$10 Feed it Forward Gift Card

$10.00

$15 Feed it Forward Gift Card

$15.29

$20 Feed it Forward Gift Card

$20.00

$25 Feed it Forward Gift Card

$25.00

Specials

Salmon Rice Bowl

$13.89

Soy Glazed Seared Salmon with pickled cucumbers & carrots over white rice. Delish!

Breakfast Plates

Hippy Hash Skillet

$12.89

Two eggs scrambled together with freshly grated potatoes, bacon, sausage, ham, spinach, green pepper, mushroom, tomato, and onion topped with sshredded cheese. Served with your choice of toast.

Salsa de Huevos

$10.29

A humble breakfast from Mexico and a staff favorite, this dish features two eggs scrambled in a house made salsa, refried beans, and corn tortillas.

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.29

Fresh baked biscuit served with a cup of our chorizo gravy and two eggs cooked to order.

Egg Breakfast

$9.89

Two eggs cooked to order, home fries, and your choice of buttered toast.

Breakfast Bowl

$12.89

Home fries topped with 2 eggs (any style), chorizo gravy, and cheese.

Western Omelette

$13.29

Three eggs, ham, tomato, onion, green pepper, and shredded cheese. Served with your choice of toast.

Veggie Omelette

$11.49

Three eggs, green pepper, tomato, onion, mushroom, spinach, and shredded cheese. Served with your choice of toast.

Cheese Omelette

$9.89

Three eggs and your choice of swiss, provolone, sharp cheddar, feta, American cheese, or colby jack. Served with your choice of toast.

Build Your Own Omelette

$13.29

Three eggs, your choice of cheese, protein, and veggies. Served with your choice of toast.

Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.89+

Buttermilk pancakes with your choice of breakfast meat.

Blueberry Pancakes

$9.89+

Blueberry pancakes with your choice of breakfast meat.

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$9.89+

Cinnamon roll pancakes served with your choice of breakfast meat.

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.89+

Chocolate chip pancakes served with your choice of breakfast meat.

Gluten Free Pancakes

$9.49+

Gluten free pancakes with your choice of breakfast meat.

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$6.49

Four silver dollar pancakes with your choice of breakfast meat.

GF Silver Dollar Pancakes

$8.49

Four gluten free silver dollar pancakes with your choice of breakfast meat.

Sandwiches & Burritos

The BBK Breakfast Sandwich

$12.29

Two fried eggs, bacon, sharp chedddar, avocado, red onion, and roasted garlic aioli on toasted sourdough.

Egg Sandwich with Meat

$11.49

Two eggs scrambled, choice of breakfast meat, & American cheese on your choice of toast.

Egg Sandwich - NO MEAT

$8.49

Two eggs scrambled with American cheese on your choice of toasted bread.

Southern Chicken Bisuit

$12.29

Fried chicken breast, fried egg, bacon, sharp cheddar, and sriracha honey sandwiched between a fresh baked biscuit.

Veggie Burrito

$8.99

Three eggs, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, housemade salsa, and shredded cheese in a flour tortilla.

Burrito con Carne

$9.99

Three eggs, your choice of breakfast meat, salsa, and shreeded cheese in a flour tortilla.

Bagel & Lox

$13.49

Locally smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, red onions, and tomato on a toasted plain or everything bagel.

Vegan & Vegetarian Breakfast

Veggie Skillet

$10.89

Two eggs scrambled together with freshly grated potatoes, spinach, green pepper, mushroom, tomato, and onion topped with vegan shredded cheese. Add beyond sausage into the skillet at no additional cost. Served with your choice of dry toast.

Vegan Egg Sandwich

$9.49

Zero Eggs & Vegan Cheese on your choice of toast.

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$10.29

Zero eggs, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, housemade salsa, and vegan shredded cheese in a flour tortilla.

Vegan Hippy Hash

$12.49

Vegan Egg Breakfast

$9.89

Breakfast Sides

Breakfast Meat

$3.50

Choose from Bacon, Turkey Bacon, Mushroom Bacon, Ham, Scrapple, Vegan Sausage, our signature Sage Breakfast Sauasage, or our signature Chorizo Sausage.

Home Fries

$3.50

Well seasoned potatoes and onions. Onions can be omitted.

Toast

$2.00

White, Wheat, Rye, Sourdough, English Muffin, or our house made biscuits.

Bagel

$3.29

Plain or Everything Bagel

Pancake

$3.49

Single pancake of your choice.

Fruit Cup

$4.49

12 Ounce Cup of Seasonal Fruit

Add an egg

$1.50

Hard Boiled Eggs

$3.00

2 Hard Boiled Eggs

Salsa

$0.50

2 oz. side of our house salsa

Scone

$3.00

Legendary Scones - Made Fresh Daily

Blondies & Doughnuts

Chocolate Glazed

$3.50Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$4.00Out of stock

Cream Filled

$4.00Out of stock

Doughnut Holes

$6.00Out of stock

Glazed

$3.50Out of stock

Maple Bacon

$4.00Out of stock

Pralie Pecan Sweet Roll

$8.00Out of stock

Blueberry Crunch

$4.00Out of stock

Sweet Roll

$6.00Out of stock

Sprinkles

$3.50Out of stock

Sandwiches & Subs

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.29

Shaved beef, provolone, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, hots, and mayo on a fresh sub roll. Served with our house chips.

Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.29

Lemon pepper chicken, provolone, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, hots, and mayo on a fresh sub roll. Served with our house chips.

Chipotle Chicken Panini

$15.29

Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, provolone, and chipotle mayo on sourdough. Served with our House Chips.

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$14.89

Grilled chicken, bacon, provolone, buffalo sauce, ranch, and blue cheese crumbles on sourdough. Served with our House Chips.

Chicken Biscuit

$14.89

Fried chicken breast & sriracha honey, on a fresh baked biscuit. Served with our House Chips.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$13.49

Grilled chicken, corn salsa, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and our Southwest dressing in a wrap. Served with our House Chips.

Lamb Gyro

$12.89

Yogurt marinated leg of lamb served on a warm pita with roasted garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, and feta. Served with our House Chips.

Chicken Gyro

$12.89

Yogurt marinated chicken served on a warm pita with roasted garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, and feta. Served with our House Chips.

Admiral

$14.89

Grilled cod, roasted garlic aioli, and spicy slaw on a fresh sub roll. Served with our House Chips.

Italian Cold Cut

$12.89

Sliced ham, salamic, capiccola, pepperoni, provolone, hots, lettuce, tomato, onion, and house dressing on a fresh sub roll. Served with our House Chips.

Classic Deli

$10.89

Choose ham, turkey, salami, chicken salad, tuna salad, or egg salad on your choice of bread. Served with our House Chips.

BLT

$10.89

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on your choice of bread. Served with our house chips.

Grilled Cheese & Roasted Tomato Soup

$12.29

A classic, our roasted tomato soup (vegan) is made from scratch and paired with a grilled cheese sandwich. Served with our house chips.

Burgers

BBK Burger

$15.89

6oz. ground beef or Beyond Burger patty, bacon, avocado, sharp cheddar, red onion, and roasted garlic aioli on brioche. Served with our House Chips.

Banh Mi Burger

$15.29

Seasoned ground turkey, pickled carrots, jalapeno, cucumber, cilantro, and sriracha mayo on brioche. Served with our House Chips.

Build Your Own Burger

$13.89

6oz ground beef or Beyond Burger patty with your choice of toppings. Served with our House Chips.

Beyond Burger

$14.89

Salads & Grain Bowls

Side Salad

$4.29

Romaine, mixed greens, tomato, bell pepper, carrot, cucumber, and shredded cheese with your choice of dressing.

Garden Salad

$8.49

Romaine, mixed greens, tomato, bell pepper, carrot, cucumber, a boiled egg, and shredded cheese with your choice of dressing.

Greek Salad

$8.49

Romaine, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, kalamato olive, feta, pepperoncini, and our house dressing.

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Crisp romaine, shredded parmesan, croutons, and our house Caesar dressing (contains anchovies).

Cobb Salad

$16.89

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, tomato, avocado, bacon, egg, red onion, blue cheese crumble, and house made Dijon vinaigrette.

Grilled Veggie Bowl

$13.79

Grilled eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash on a bed of quinoa topped with fresh bell peppers, roasted bell peppers, feta, and a side of balsamic vinaigrette.

Honey Chipotle Chicken Bowl

$14.29

Grilled chipotle chicken, avocado, tomato, cilantro, and our honey lime dressing over a bed of quinoa.

Banh Mi Bowl

$13.79

Seasoned ground turkey meatballs, pickled carrots, jalapeno, cucumber, cilantro, and sriracha mayo on a bed of quinoa.

Vegan & Vegetarian Sandwiches

Beyond Burger

$13.89

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$8.89

Grilled eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash on a bed of quinoa topped with fresh bell peppers, roasted bell peppers, feta, in a flour wrap. Served with our house chips.

Sausage & Peppers

$12.29

Vegan Italian Sausage (beyond sausage), grilled peppers & onions, and dijon on a warm sub roll. Served with our house chips.

Vegan Cheesesteak

$14.29

Seasoned plantfare (a soy-based protein), vegan cheese, vegan mayo, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and hots on a fresh sub roll. Served with our house chips.

Vegetarian Gyro

$14.29

Seasoned plantfare, lettuce, tomato, onion, feta, garlic aioli, and tzatziki on a warm pita. Served with our house chips.

Vegan BLT

$10.49

Mushroom bacon, lettuce, tomato, and vegan mayo on your choice of bread. Served with our house chips.

Soups

Roasted Tomato Soup

$4.49+

Made from scratch - a classic comfort.

Soup of The Day

$5.29+

Rotating daily specials.

Kids Menu

Kids Egg Breakfast

$6.99

Two eggs, your choice of breakfast meat, and one piece of buttered toast.

Kids Garden Salad

$4.29

Romaine, mixed greens, tomato, bell pepper, carrot, cucumber, and shredded cheese with your choice of dressing.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.49

Crispy breaded or grilled chicken strips. House made to order - none of the frozen stuff! Served with fruit and house chips.

Kids Quesadilla

$7.89

Cheese quesadilla served with house salsa, fresh fruit, and our house chips. Add grilled chicken for $2.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.89

Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye, or sourdough. Includes fresh fruit and our house chips.

Kids PB&J

$7.89

Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye, or sourdough. Includes fresh fruit and our house chips.

A la carte

Piece of Fruit

$2.00

Side Chorizo Gravy

$2.00

avocado

$3.00

Fries & Chips

French Fries

$3.09+

Fry Sauce

$0.50

House Chips

$0.99

Mazto Chips

$1.50

Gluten Free Treats

Apple Cider Duffinette (6 Pack)

$7.50Out of stock

Buckeye Brownie

$4.75Out of stock

Espresso Brownie

$4.75Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$4.99Out of stock

Lemon Bar

$4.75

Molasses Cookie

$3.00

Raspberry Almond Bakewell

$4.75

Raspberry Jam Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Vegan Shortbread

$3.00Out of stock

Whoopie Pie

$4.99Out of stock

Pancake Mix

$9.75

Apple Cider Muffin

$4.00

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches

Classic

$4.49

Chocolate French Roast

$4.49

Cookie Monster

Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.49Out of stock

Always Ice Cream Pints

Vegan Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

$6.50Out of stock

Made locally in Annapolis, MD, Always Ice Cream Company is a treasured local favorite. Grab a pint today!

Strawberry

$6.50

Made locally in Annapolis, MD, Always Ice Cream Company is a treasured local favorite. Grab a pint today!

Cookie Monster

$6.50

Made locally in Annapolis, MD, Always Ice Cream Company is a treasured local favorite. Grab a pint today!

Cinnamon

$6.50Out of stock

Made locally in Annapolis, MD, Always Ice Cream Company is a treasured local favorite. Grab a pint today!

Tasty Toucan Paletas

Strawberry Peach

Out of stock

Coconut

Out of stock

Peach

Out of stock

Blueberry Lemonade

Out of stock

Pupsicle

$3.49

Berry Colada

$3.49

Chocolate

$3.49Out of stock

Island Sunset

$3.49Out of stock

Mango

$3.49Out of stock

Pink Lemonade

$3.49Out of stock

Strawberry

$3.49Out of stock

Watermelon

$3.49Out of stock

Flan by Nevaeh

Made from scratch, traditional flan.

Flan Slice

$5.00

Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Freshly brewed using locally roasted beans from Open Seas Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.75

Chlled Open Seas Coffee over coffee ice cubes.

Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50

Choose from a variety of tea blends.

Hot Tea

$1.50

Sunny C's CBD Tea

$8.00Out of stock

Lemon ginger tea topped with lemon, rock candy, and a 40mg Sour Peach CBD Chew to melt in your tea or enjoy on it's own. Featuring Sunny C's CBD Chews.

Lemonade

Natalies Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock
Butterfly Lemonade

Butterfly Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock

Natalie's Natural Lemonade topped with Butterfly Pea Flower Tea. The combination creates a beautiful and delicious drink.

Blueberry Basil Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock

Natalies Fresh Squeezed Lemonade & our house made blueberry basil syrup.

Arnold Palmer

$3.50Out of stock

Half Unsweetened Tea and Half Natalie's Natural Lemonade

Drinks

Coconut Water

$4.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Juice Bottle

$2.50

Kombucha

$4.00

Milk Cup

$2.75

Nixie Sparkling Water

$2.25

Red Bull

$3.50

Soda Bottle

$2.25

Water Can

$2.85

Yerba Mate

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$3.75

Cold Brew Coffee Can

$5.25

Bag of Ice

Bag of Ice

$2.59

7lb bag of ice.

Empty Bowl Queso

Mild Queso

$9.00

Made locally in Leesburg, VA, Empty Bowl Queso features Green Chile peppers from Hatch, NM. 16oz container.

Classic Queso

$9.00

Made locally in Leesburg, VA, Empty Bowl Queso features Green Chile peppers from Hatch, NM. 16oz container.

Hot Queso

$9.00

Made locally in Leesburg, VA, Empty Bowl Queso features Green Chile peppers from Hatch, NM. 16oz container.

Texas Trey's Corn Chips

White Corn

$7.99

Chipotle

$7.99Out of stock

Honey Mama Vegan Chocolate Bars

Cocoa Nib Crunch

Cocoa Nib Crunch

$6.00

Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy Free and absolutely delicious!

Tahini Tangerine Honey Mama Bar

Tahini Tangerine Honey Mama Bar

$6.00

Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy Free and absolutely delicious!

Lavender Rose Honey Mama Bar

Lavender Rose Honey Mama Bar

$6.00

Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy Free and absolutely delicious!

Ginger Cardamom Honey Mama Bar

Ginger Cardamom Honey Mama Bar

$6.00

Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy Free and absolutely delicious!

Oregon Mint Honey Mama Bar

Oregon Mint Honey Mama Bar

$6.00
Coconut Honey Mama Bar

Coconut Honey Mama Bar

$6.00

Vegan, gluten free, unbelievably delicious.

Open Seas Coffee

Nicauragua - Light Roast

$14.75

Notes of Candied Pecan, Baked Pear, & Cinnamon. Roasted locally in Stevensville, MD. 12 oz. bag.

Halcyon - Dark Roast

$14.75

Our house dark roast, Halcyon features notes of burnt sugar, toffee, nut, and bakers chocolate. Roasted locally in Open Seas Coffee. 12 oz. bag.

Captains Choice - Dark Roast

$14.75

Captains Choice features notes of molasses, almond, earth, and citrus. Roasted locally in Stevensville, MD. 12 oz. bag.

Serenity Beef Jerky

Chesapeake Jerky

$9.00

Seasoned with Old Bay, Serenity's Chesapeake Beef Jerky is a local favorite. Made locally in Annapolis, MD.

Lemon Pepper Beef Jerky

$9.00Out of stock

Lemon Pepper is an on trend flavor and it sings on Serenity's Lemon Pepper Beef Jerky. Made locally in Annapolis, MD.

Street Taco

$9.00Out of stock

Serenity's Steakhouse Beef Jerky is their original flavor and is seasoned perfectly. Made locally in Annapolis, MD.

Bourbon Brown Sugar

$9.00Out of stock

New Orleans Spice

$9.00Out of stock

Honey Habanero

$9.00Out of stock

BBQ Jerky

Steakhouse

Street Taco

Sweet Paws

No Shame In My Game

$12.00

Peanutbutter Oatmeal

$12.00

Cheesy Salmon

$12.00

Provisions

Salad Dressing - Bottled

$7.99

Take a bottle of our house made dressings home with you today.

Sage Breakfast Sausage

$7.99

Produced for us by MeatCrafters in Lanham.

Chorizo Breakfast Sausage

$7.99

Heli's Chorizo uses Lupe's family recipe and is produced for us by MeatCrafters in Lanham.

Soup - Quart

$12.89

Made in house. Choose from our Roasted Tomato or rotating daily soups.

Crew Meals

Classic Deli

$10.89

Choose ham, turkey, salami, chicken salad, tuna salad, or egg salad on your choice of bread. Served with our House Chips.

BLT

$10.89

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on your choice of bread. Served with our house chips.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$15.00
Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Woman and Veteran owned waterfront restaurant serving breakfast and lunch seven days a week.

Location

303 Second St, Suite A, Annapolis, MD 21403

Directions

