Bread and Butter Kitchen
No reviews yet
303 Second St, Suite A
Annapolis, MD 21403
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Breakfast Plates
Hippy Hash Skillet
Two eggs scrambled together with freshly grated potatoes, bacon, sausage, ham, spinach, green pepper, mushroom, tomato, and onion topped with sshredded cheese. Served with your choice of toast.
Salsa de Huevos
A humble breakfast from Mexico and a staff favorite, this dish features two eggs scrambled in a house made salsa, refried beans, and corn tortillas.
Biscuits & Gravy
Fresh baked biscuit served with a cup of our chorizo gravy and two eggs cooked to order.
Egg Breakfast
Two eggs cooked to order, home fries, and your choice of buttered toast.
Breakfast Bowl
Home fries topped with 2 eggs (any style), chorizo gravy, and cheese.
Western Omelette
Three eggs, ham, tomato, onion, green pepper, and shredded cheese. Served with your choice of toast.
Veggie Omelette
Three eggs, green pepper, tomato, onion, mushroom, spinach, and shredded cheese. Served with your choice of toast.
Cheese Omelette
Three eggs and your choice of swiss, provolone, sharp cheddar, feta, American cheese, or colby jack. Served with your choice of toast.
Build Your Own Omelette
Three eggs, your choice of cheese, protein, and veggies. Served with your choice of toast.
Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes with your choice of breakfast meat.
Blueberry Pancakes
Blueberry pancakes with your choice of breakfast meat.
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Cinnamon roll pancakes served with your choice of breakfast meat.
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Chocolate chip pancakes served with your choice of breakfast meat.
Gluten Free Pancakes
Gluten free pancakes with your choice of breakfast meat.
Silver Dollar Pancakes
Four silver dollar pancakes with your choice of breakfast meat.
GF Silver Dollar Pancakes
Four gluten free silver dollar pancakes with your choice of breakfast meat.
Sandwiches & Burritos
The BBK Breakfast Sandwich
Two fried eggs, bacon, sharp chedddar, avocado, red onion, and roasted garlic aioli on toasted sourdough.
Egg Sandwich with Meat
Two eggs scrambled, choice of breakfast meat, & American cheese on your choice of toast.
Egg Sandwich - NO MEAT
Two eggs scrambled with American cheese on your choice of toasted bread.
Southern Chicken Bisuit
Fried chicken breast, fried egg, bacon, sharp cheddar, and sriracha honey sandwiched between a fresh baked biscuit.
Veggie Burrito
Three eggs, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, housemade salsa, and shredded cheese in a flour tortilla.
Burrito con Carne
Three eggs, your choice of breakfast meat, salsa, and shreeded cheese in a flour tortilla.
Bagel & Lox
Locally smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, red onions, and tomato on a toasted plain or everything bagel.
Vegan & Vegetarian Breakfast
Salsa de Huevos
A humble breakfast from Mexico and a staff favorite, this dish features two eggs scrambled in a house made salsa, refried beans, and corn tortillas.
Veggie Skillet
Two eggs scrambled together with freshly grated potatoes, spinach, green pepper, mushroom, tomato, and onion topped with vegan shredded cheese. Add beyond sausage into the skillet at no additional cost. Served with your choice of dry toast.
Veggie Omelette
Three eggs, green pepper, tomato, onion, mushroom, spinach, and shredded cheese. Served with your choice of toast.
Vegan Egg Sandwich
Zero Eggs & Vegan Cheese on your choice of toast.
Vegan Breakfast Burrito
Zero eggs, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, housemade salsa, and vegan shredded cheese in a flour tortilla.
Vegan Hippy Hash
Vegan Egg Breakfast
Breakfast Sides
Breakfast Meat
Choose from Bacon, Turkey Bacon, Mushroom Bacon, Ham, Scrapple, Vegan Sausage, our signature Sage Breakfast Sauasage, or our signature Chorizo Sausage.
Home Fries
Well seasoned potatoes and onions. Onions can be omitted.
Toast
White, Wheat, Rye, Sourdough, English Muffin, or our house made biscuits.
Bagel
Plain or Everything Bagel
Pancake
Single pancake of your choice.
Fruit Cup
12 Ounce Cup of Seasonal Fruit
Add an egg
Hard Boiled Eggs
2 Hard Boiled Eggs
Salsa
2 oz. side of our house salsa
Scone
Legendary Scones - Made Fresh Daily
Blondies & Doughnuts
Chocolate Glazed
Banana Pudding
Cream Filled
Doughnut Holes
Glazed
Maple Bacon
Pralie Pecan Sweet Roll
Blueberry Crunch
Sweet Roll
Sprinkles
Sandwiches & Subs
Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved beef, provolone, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, hots, and mayo on a fresh sub roll. Served with our house chips.
Chicken Cheesesteak
Lemon pepper chicken, provolone, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, hots, and mayo on a fresh sub roll. Served with our house chips.
Chipotle Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, provolone, and chipotle mayo on sourdough. Served with our House Chips.
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
Grilled chicken, bacon, provolone, buffalo sauce, ranch, and blue cheese crumbles on sourdough. Served with our House Chips.
Chicken Biscuit
Fried chicken breast & sriracha honey, on a fresh baked biscuit. Served with our House Chips.
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, corn salsa, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and our Southwest dressing in a wrap. Served with our House Chips.
Lamb Gyro
Yogurt marinated leg of lamb served on a warm pita with roasted garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, and feta. Served with our House Chips.
Chicken Gyro
Yogurt marinated chicken served on a warm pita with roasted garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, and feta. Served with our House Chips.
Admiral
Grilled cod, roasted garlic aioli, and spicy slaw on a fresh sub roll. Served with our House Chips.
Italian Cold Cut
Sliced ham, salamic, capiccola, pepperoni, provolone, hots, lettuce, tomato, onion, and house dressing on a fresh sub roll. Served with our House Chips.
Classic Deli
Choose ham, turkey, salami, chicken salad, tuna salad, or egg salad on your choice of bread. Served with our House Chips.
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on your choice of bread. Served with our house chips.
Grilled Cheese & Roasted Tomato Soup
A classic, our roasted tomato soup (vegan) is made from scratch and paired with a grilled cheese sandwich. Served with our house chips.
Burgers
BBK Burger
6oz. ground beef or Beyond Burger patty, bacon, avocado, sharp cheddar, red onion, and roasted garlic aioli on brioche. Served with our House Chips.
Banh Mi Burger
Seasoned ground turkey, pickled carrots, jalapeno, cucumber, cilantro, and sriracha mayo on brioche. Served with our House Chips.
Build Your Own Burger
6oz ground beef or Beyond Burger patty with your choice of toppings. Served with our House Chips.
Beyond Burger
Salads & Grain Bowls
Side Salad
Romaine, mixed greens, tomato, bell pepper, carrot, cucumber, and shredded cheese with your choice of dressing.
Garden Salad
Romaine, mixed greens, tomato, bell pepper, carrot, cucumber, a boiled egg, and shredded cheese with your choice of dressing.
Greek Salad
Romaine, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, kalamato olive, feta, pepperoncini, and our house dressing.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, shredded parmesan, croutons, and our house Caesar dressing (contains anchovies).
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, tomato, avocado, bacon, egg, red onion, blue cheese crumble, and house made Dijon vinaigrette.
Grilled Veggie Bowl
Grilled eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash on a bed of quinoa topped with fresh bell peppers, roasted bell peppers, feta, and a side of balsamic vinaigrette.
Honey Chipotle Chicken Bowl
Grilled chipotle chicken, avocado, tomato, cilantro, and our honey lime dressing over a bed of quinoa.
Banh Mi Bowl
Seasoned ground turkey meatballs, pickled carrots, jalapeno, cucumber, cilantro, and sriracha mayo on a bed of quinoa.
Vegan & Vegetarian Sandwiches
Beyond Burger
Grilled Cheese & Roasted Tomato Soup
A classic, our roasted tomato soup (vegan) is made from scratch and paired with a grilled cheese sandwich. Served with our house chips.
Grilled Veggie Wrap
Grilled eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash on a bed of quinoa topped with fresh bell peppers, roasted bell peppers, feta, in a flour wrap. Served with our house chips.
Sausage & Peppers
Vegan Italian Sausage (beyond sausage), grilled peppers & onions, and dijon on a warm sub roll. Served with our house chips.
Vegan Cheesesteak
Seasoned plantfare (a soy-based protein), vegan cheese, vegan mayo, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and hots on a fresh sub roll. Served with our house chips.
Vegetarian Gyro
Seasoned plantfare, lettuce, tomato, onion, feta, garlic aioli, and tzatziki on a warm pita. Served with our house chips.
Vegan BLT
Mushroom bacon, lettuce, tomato, and vegan mayo on your choice of bread. Served with our house chips.
Soups
Kids Menu
Kids Egg Breakfast
Two eggs, your choice of breakfast meat, and one piece of buttered toast.
Silver Dollar Pancakes
Four silver dollar pancakes with your choice of breakfast meat.
GF Silver Dollar Pancakes
Four gluten free silver dollar pancakes with your choice of breakfast meat.
Kids Garden Salad
Romaine, mixed greens, tomato, bell pepper, carrot, cucumber, and shredded cheese with your choice of dressing.
Kids Chicken Tenders
Crispy breaded or grilled chicken strips. House made to order - none of the frozen stuff! Served with fruit and house chips.
Kids Quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla served with house salsa, fresh fruit, and our house chips. Add grilled chicken for $2.00
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye, or sourdough. Includes fresh fruit and our house chips.
Kids PB&J
Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye, or sourdough. Includes fresh fruit and our house chips.
Silver Dollar Pancakes (Copy)
Four silver dollar pancakes with your choice of breakfast meat.
A la carte
Scone
Legendary Scones - Made Fresh Daily
Breakfast Meat
Choose from Bacon, Turkey Bacon, Mushroom Bacon, Ham, Scrapple, Vegan Sausage, our signature Sage Breakfast Sauasage, or our signature Chorizo Sausage.
Home Fries
Well seasoned potatoes and onions. Onions can be omitted.
Toast
White, Wheat, Rye, Sourdough, English Muffin, or our house made biscuits.
Bagel
Plain or Everything Bagel
Egg - Any Style
Add an egg to any item.
Hard Boiled Eggs
2 Hard Boiled Eggs
Fruit Cup
12 Ounce Cup of Seasonal Fruit
Pancake
Single pancake of your choice.
Piece of Fruit
Side Chorizo Gravy
avocado
Gluten Free Treats
Apple Cider Duffinette (6 Pack)
Buckeye Brownie
Espresso Brownie
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Oatmeal Cream Pie
Lemon Bar
Molasses Cookie
Raspberry Almond Bakewell
Raspberry Jam Cookie
Vegan Shortbread
Whoopie Pie
Pancake Mix
Apple Cider Muffin
Blueberry Muffin
Blondies & Doughnuts
Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches
Always Ice Cream Pints
Vegan Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
Made locally in Annapolis, MD, Always Ice Cream Company is a treasured local favorite. Grab a pint today!
Strawberry
Made locally in Annapolis, MD, Always Ice Cream Company is a treasured local favorite. Grab a pint today!
Cookie Monster
Made locally in Annapolis, MD, Always Ice Cream Company is a treasured local favorite. Grab a pint today!
Cinnamon
Made locally in Annapolis, MD, Always Ice Cream Company is a treasured local favorite. Grab a pint today!
Tasty Toucan Paletas
Flan by Nevaeh
Coffee
Tea
Lemonade
Lemonade
Butterfly Lemonade
Natalie's Natural Lemonade topped with Butterfly Pea Flower Tea. The combination creates a beautiful and delicious drink.
Blueberry Basil Lemonade
Natalies Fresh Squeezed Lemonade & our house made blueberry basil syrup.
Arnold Palmer
Half Unsweetened Tea and Half Natalie's Natural Lemonade
Bag of Ice
Empty Bowl Queso
Mild Queso
Made locally in Leesburg, VA, Empty Bowl Queso features Green Chile peppers from Hatch, NM. 16oz container.
Classic Queso
Made locally in Leesburg, VA, Empty Bowl Queso features Green Chile peppers from Hatch, NM. 16oz container.
Hot Queso
Made locally in Leesburg, VA, Empty Bowl Queso features Green Chile peppers from Hatch, NM. 16oz container.
Texas Trey's Corn Chips
Honey Mama Vegan Chocolate Bars
Cocoa Nib Crunch
Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy Free and absolutely delicious!
Tahini Tangerine Honey Mama Bar
Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy Free and absolutely delicious!
Lavender Rose Honey Mama Bar
Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy Free and absolutely delicious!
Ginger Cardamom Honey Mama Bar
Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy Free and absolutely delicious!
Oregon Mint Honey Mama Bar
Coconut Honey Mama Bar
Vegan, gluten free, unbelievably delicious.
Open Seas Coffee
Nicauragua - Light Roast
Notes of Candied Pecan, Baked Pear, & Cinnamon. Roasted locally in Stevensville, MD. 12 oz. bag.
Halcyon - Dark Roast
Our house dark roast, Halcyon features notes of burnt sugar, toffee, nut, and bakers chocolate. Roasted locally in Open Seas Coffee. 12 oz. bag.
Captains Choice - Dark Roast
Captains Choice features notes of molasses, almond, earth, and citrus. Roasted locally in Stevensville, MD. 12 oz. bag.
Serenity Beef Jerky
Chesapeake Jerky
Seasoned with Old Bay, Serenity's Chesapeake Beef Jerky is a local favorite. Made locally in Annapolis, MD.
Lemon Pepper Beef Jerky
Lemon Pepper is an on trend flavor and it sings on Serenity's Lemon Pepper Beef Jerky. Made locally in Annapolis, MD.
Street Taco
Serenity's Steakhouse Beef Jerky is their original flavor and is seasoned perfectly. Made locally in Annapolis, MD.
Bourbon Brown Sugar
New Orleans Spice
Honey Habanero
BBQ Jerky
Steakhouse
Street Taco
Provisions
Salad Dressing - Bottled
Take a bottle of our house made dressings home with you today.
Sage Breakfast Sausage
Produced for us by MeatCrafters in Lanham.
Chorizo Breakfast Sausage
Heli's Chorizo uses Lupe's family recipe and is produced for us by MeatCrafters in Lanham.
Soup - Quart
Made in house. Choose from our Roasted Tomato or rotating daily soups.
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Woman and Veteran owned waterfront restaurant serving breakfast and lunch seven days a week.
303 Second St, Suite A, Annapolis, MD 21403