Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Bricco Kent

review star

No reviews yet

210 S Depeyster st

Kent, OH 44240

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parmesan
Risotto Balls
Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Appetizers

Banana Peppers

Banana Peppers

$10.00

italian sausage, rice, cream cheese, mozzarella, marinara

Calamari

Calamari

$10.50

parmesan crusted, chorizo, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, creamy parmesan

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$8.50

parmesan ailoi

Goat Cheese & Marinara

Goat Cheese & Marinara

$8.50

spicy marinara, crispy pita

Risotto Balls

Risotto Balls

$8.50

mozzarella, marinara

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.00

crispy pita

Soup

Soup

$5.50Out of stock

Salads

Half Beet

$6.00

Half Caesar

$6.00

Half Garden

$5.00

Half Greek

$7.00

Half Wedge

$7.00
Full Beet

Full Beet

$11.00

mixed greens, candied walnuts, goat cheese, white balsamic dressing (GF)

Full Caesar

Full Caesar

$10.00

romaine, croutons, parmesan, cracked pepper caesar dressing

Full Garden

Full Garden

$9.00

romaine, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onion, crouton, italian dressing

Full Greek

Full Greek

$12.00

Mixed Greens and Arugula tossed in Lemon Oregano Vinaigrette with Red Onions, Pepperoncinis, Kalamata Olives, and Feta Cheese

Full Wedge

Full Wedge

$12.00

iceberg, bacon, hard boiled eggs, grape tomatoes, bleu cheese, roasted garlic white french dressing (GF)

Sandwiches/Wraps

Chicken Bacon Wrap

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$14.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, sun-dried tomato tortilla

Bricco Beyond

Bricco Beyond

$17.00

vegan patty, lettuce, onion, tomato, vegan mozzarella, pretzel bun

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

romaine, parmesan, cracked pepper caesar dressing, sun-dried tomato tortilla

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.00

hand breaded, mozzarella, marinara, brioche

Kent Jam Burger

Kent Jam Burger

$15.00

bacon jam, havarti cheese, tomato, arugula, brioche bun

Pretzel Chicken Sandwich

Pretzel Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, havarti, honey chipotle sauce, brioche bun

Pasta

Baked Penne

Baked Penne

$18.00

italian sausage, caramelized onions, banana peppers, mozzarella, pink sauce

Baked Ricotta

Baked Ricotta

$16.00

rotini, broccoli pesto, ricotta, spinach, tomatoes, baked mozzarella

Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Penne Pasta Tossed in Alfredo with Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers and Caramelized Onions

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

hand breaded, spaghettini, roasted tomatoes, basil, mozzarella, marinara

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

shells, pepperjack

Shrimp Alfredo

Shrimp Alfredo

$18.00

Penne Pasta Tossed in Alfredo with Shirimp, Roasted Red Peppers and Caramelized Onions

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$17.00

spaghettini, marinara, meatballs, parmesan

Spicy Cajun Chicken Pasta

Spicy Cajun Chicken Pasta

$19.00

blackened, spaghettini, scallions, diced tomatoes, cajun cream sauce

Zootini

Zootini

$15.00

zoodles tossed in herb garlic oil, cherry tomatoes, pine nuts, kalamata olives, spinach, feta

Pizza

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$16.00

chicken, bacon, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, pesto

Chorizo

Chorizo

$16.00

chorizo, italian sausage, bacon, mozzarella

Five Cheese

Five Cheese

$14.00

choice of marinara or garlic oil, mozzarella, asiago, feta, parmesan, ricotta

Sicilian

Sicilian

$17.00

pepperoni, italian sausage, pepperoncinis, red onions, mozzarella, parmesan, marinara

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$13.00

marinara, mozzarella

Plain Cheese

$10.00
Tomato Basil

Tomato Basil

$13.00

fresh mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil

Veggie

Veggie

$16.00

wild mushrooms, roma tomatoes, tri colored bell peppers, red onions, spinach, mozzarella, red sauce

White Chicken

White Chicken

$16.00

chicken, garlic, spinach, basil, asiago cream sauce

Entrees

Chicken Tender Entree

$15.00
Pretzel Chicken

Pretzel Chicken

$21.00

onion swiss mashed potatoes, crispy brussels sprouts, honey chipotle

Salmon

Salmon

$26.00

asiago polenta, asparagus, red pepper romesco sauce

Shrimp & Scallops

Shrimp & Scallops

$32.00

pan seared, apple bacon scallion risotto, green beans, white wine butter

Sides

Side of Asparagus

Side of Asparagus

$6.00
Side of French Fries

Side of French Fries

$5.00
Side of Green Beans

Side of Green Beans

$4.00

Side of Pita

$3.00

Side of Rosemary Truffle Fries

$6.00

Side of Rosemary Truffle Tots

$6.00
Side of Tater Tots

Side of Tater Tots

$5.00

Breadstick Basket

$6.00

Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Kids Pasta Mt Ball

$7.00

Kids Chx Veg

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

210 S Depeyster st, Kent, OH 44240

Directions

Gallery
Bricco image
Bricco image

Similar restaurants in your area

GRAZERS Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 62
123 North Water Street Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext
Water Street Tavern
orange star4.3 • 400
132 S Water St Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Brimfield OH
orange star4.1 • 1,286
3975 Cascades Blvd Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Stow OH
orange star3.9 • 511
3732 Darrow Rd, #4 Stow, OH 44224
View restaurantnext
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill - Cuyahoga Falls
orange starNo Reviews
740 Monroe Falls Ave Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View restaurantnext
Rockne's Streetsboro - 9406 Ohio 14
orange starNo Reviews
9406 Ohio 14 Streetsboro, OH 44241
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Kent

EuroGyro - Kent
orange star4.6 • 7,745
107 South Depeyster St Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext
Little City Grill - Kent
orange star4.5 • 3,647
802 N Mantua St Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Brimfield OH
orange star4.1 • 1,286
3975 Cascades Blvd Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext
Fresco Mexican Grill & Salsa Bar
orange star4.5 • 1,176
100 E Erie St #112 Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext
Tree City Coffee & Pastry
orange star4.5 • 546
135 E Erie St Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext
Water Street Tavern
orange star4.3 • 400
132 S Water St Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kent
Stow
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Cuyahoga Falls
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Akron
review star
Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Uniontown
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Twinsburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Barberton
review star
No reviews yet
Northfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston