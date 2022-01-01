Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bricklane - Jersey City

review star

No reviews yet

136 Newark Avenue

Jersey City, NJ 07302

APPETIZERS

Onion Bhaji

$9.00

Thinly slices onion in chickpea batter

Pakoras

$9.00

Assorted fritters in chickpea batter

Imli Baingan

$11.00

Fine chips of eggplant topped with tamarind sauce and cheddar cheese

Samosa Chaat

$10.00

Aloo Chaat

$10.00

Potatoes or Samosa topped with yogurt, tamarind and mint sauce

Lassuni Gobi

$11.00

Crispy cauliflower florets tossed in a tomato and garlic sauce

Prawn Balchao

$16.00

Prawns in a tangy tomato based sauce, a Goan speciality

Aloo Samosa

$10.00

Keema Samosa

$11.00

Aloo/Keema Samosa

$11.00

3pc Aloo Samosa

$15.00

3pc Lamb Keema Samosa

$16.00

Goat Cheese Vada

$10.00
Dahi Batata Poori

Dahi Batata Poori

$10.00

Soft Shell Crab

$17.00

Cranberry chaat

$11.00

Masala Papad

$8.00

Chicken 65

$11.00

Lasuni Chicken

$11.00

London Samosa

$11.00

FROM THE TANDOOR

Tandoori Vegetables

$18.00

Infused with herbs and lime juice

Paneer Tikka

$20.00

Cottage cheese with spices cooked on a skewers

Tofu Tikka

$20.00

Chicken Tikka

$20.00

Assortment of Tikka, Malai, and Haryali marinades

Tandoori Chicken

$20.00

Chicken drumsticks cooked in the tandoor

Seekh Kababs

$20.00

Minced chicken with spices cooked on skewers

Methi Salmon

$23.00

Salmon lightly marinated with fenugreek, ginger and garlic

Tandoori Prawns

$29.00

Jumbo prawns cooked to perfection in a tandoor

Imli Ki Champe

$30.00

lamb chops infused with tamarind, ginger and garlic

Meat Sizzler

$31.00

lamb chops, chicken tikka and seekh kebabs

Assorted Chicken Tikka

$20.00

Malai Tikka

$20.00

Haryali Tikka

$20.00

Sesame and Kalaunji Fish Tikka

$23.00

CURRIES

Tikka Masala

$18.00

A tomato and cream sauce flavoured with fenugreek (nuts)

Korma

$18.00

Creamy almond based gravy with a touch of saffron (nuts)

Moilee

$18.00

Fish or Shrimp in a very mild coconut curry

Saag

$18.00

Spinach greens with onions, mildly spiced and flavored with fenugreek

Jalfrezi

$18.00

Medium spiced tomato curry with stir fried onions, bell peppers and tomato

Goan

$18.00

A delightful concocotion of green chillies, coconut, coriander, and vinegar

Bhuna

$18.00

A well spiced curry where the meat is cooked in its own juices, resulting in a thick and strong flavoured sauce

Madras

$18.00

Medium to hot gravy tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and finished with coconut milk

Vindaloo

$18.00

A fiery combination of freshly roasted and ground spices and condiments from Goa, cooked with potatoes

Phaal

$18.00

An excruciatingly hot curry, more pain and sweat than flavor.

Goat Roganjosh

$24.00

Lamb Chop Roganjosh

$29.00

Butter Chicken

$21.00

Lamb Shank Roganjosh

$35.00

Lababdaar

$18.00

Sword fish Moilee

$30.00

Roasted butter chicken

$27.00

Keema Pie

$20.00

Nilgiri

$18.00

Dhansak

$18.00

SIDES

Raita

$6.00

Mango Chutney

$6.00

Tomato Chutney

$6.00

Tamarind Chutney

$6.00

Mint Chutney

$6.00

Mixed Pickle

$6.00

Phaal Curry Sauce

$7.00

Yogurt

$4.00

Papadum

$4.00

Sm Tamarind

$1.00

Sm Mint

$1.00

Rice

$4.00

Onions, Chillies & Lemon on Side

Small Curry Sauces

$7.00

VEGETARIAN

Chana Masala

$18.00

Chickpeas with tomato, onions, and spices

Peeli Daal

$18.00

Yellow lentils flavoured with garlic and herbs

Daal Makhani

$19.00

Black lentils slow cooked over an earthern oven

Aloo Gobi

$18.00

Potatoes and cauliflower florets cooked home style

Matar Paneer

$20.00

Cottage cheese and pease in a creamy tomato and onion sauce

Malai Kofta

$20.00

Vegetable and Cheese dumplings in a nutty tomato sauce

Bombay Aloo

$18.00

Mushroom Bhaji

$18.00

RICE & BREAD

Biryani

$18.00

Layers of basmati rice cooked traditionally with herbs and spices

Naan

$6.00

Bread cooked in a tandoor

Kulcha

$7.00

Stuffed bread cooked in a tandoor

Tandoori Roti

$6.00

Chapati

$6.00

Paratha

$6.00

Stuffed whole wheat bread cooked on a griddle

Plain Paratha

$6.00

DESSERT

Rice Pudding

$6.00

Sweet creamy rice with milk and cardamom

Gulab Jamun

$6.00

A soft fried dumplings in rose flavoured sugar syrup

Rasmalai

$7.00

Cottage cheese dumplings in milk

Affogato

$7.00

Sorbet

$6.00

Basundi Rabri

$7.00

Jalebi Rabri

$7.00

Coconut laddoo

$7.00

Apple Pie

$7.00

LUNCH BOX

Lunch Box Tikka Masala

$15.99

Lunch Box Korma

$15.99

Lunch Box Bhuna

$15.99

Lunch Box Madras

$15.99

Lunch Box Goan

$15.99

Lunch Box Vindaloo

$15.99

HAPPY HOUR

Fish & Chips

$10.00

Masala French Fries

$5.00

ALLERGY

DAIRY ALLERGY

CASHEWNUT ALLERGY

PEANUT ALLERGY

SESAME ALLERGY

CILANTRO ALLERGY

EGG ALLERGY

SHELLFISH ALLERGY

GLUTEN FREE ALLERGY

Halloween

Chicken wings

$12.00

Vegan sheekh kebab

$12.00

Monk fish tikka

$12.00

Lamb shank rogan josh

$35.00

Nilgiri shrimp korma

$25.00

Vegan meatballs

$20.00

Diwali Menu

Aloo tikki

$9.00

Dhokla

$9.00

Chana jor

$9.00

Mysore Bonda

$9.00

Choley Bhature

$15.00

Aloo Bhaji

$15.00

Thepla

$15.00

Hyderabadi Biryani

$15.00

Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day specials

$49.99

Fish & Chips

Cod

$14.00

Flounder

$12.00

Pollack

$10.00

British Chips

$5.00+

Fried Twix

$9.00

Fried Snicker Bar

$9.00

Online Delivery

Mealpal

$10.00

Valentine’s Day Menu

Valentines Day Selection

$65.00

Specials

Holi chaat

$9.00

Trinidadian Doubles

$12.00

Nilgiri Korma Curry

Zardha pulao

$7.00

Zafrani berry pulao

$7.00

Assorted Breads

$12.00

Gulag Jamun Pops

$7.00

Flight Of Holi

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

136 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

