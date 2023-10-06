Britt's Cafe South Lakeland
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Become a part of the Britt's community. Beautiful Lakeland is known for its hometown attitude. We gather to cheer on our friends at the local high school games, watch the Christmas Parade, walk around the lovely lakes, and fellowship with neighbors and co-workers over a good, home-cooked meal. Britt's Cafe is where friendly folks gather for delicious breakfast, lunch, and our famous Friday Night Fish Fry.
3662 Harden Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33803
