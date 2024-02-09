Restaurant info

When it comes to food in Minneapolis, Broadway Pizza is about as classic as you can get. Originally started by our great-uncle, Eddie, we’ve brought our family’s legacy of handmade pizza into the 21st century. Everything on our menu is made from scratch using only the freshest ingredients we can find. And, while we still use Eddie’s recipes, we’ve grown our menu to include wings and hoagies. For late-night fun and ice cold beers, you’ll find locals gathered around our pool tables until it’s closing time. Broadway Pizza truly has something for everyone, and after your first visit, you’ll learn why we’ve been the place to be for over 50 years.