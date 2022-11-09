Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nonna Rosa's Ristorante Italiano Robbinsdale

review star

No reviews yet

4168 W Broadway Ave

Robbinsdale, MN 55422

Order Again

Popular Items

Tortellini Pugliesi
Lasagne
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

Appetizers

Arancini

$10.99

Breaded and deep fried rice balls formed with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served over a bed of marinara with a pesto drizzle.

Shrimp Fritto

$13.99

Jumbo shrimp wrapped in angel hair pasta then flash fried. Topped with a lemon caper cream sauce.

Antipasto Rustico

$14.99

Assorted Italian specialty meats, cheeses and accompaniments.

Mussels Italiano

$13.99

Fresh Black PEI Mussels steamed with garlic, basil and parsley in a tomato white wine broth with toasted bread strips. Can be served spicy or mild.

Hot AntiPasto Dip

$11.99

Artichoke hearts blended with pesto, cheeses and herbs, then oven baked and served with toasted bread strips.

Caprese E Proschiutto

$9.99

Fresh mozzarella cheese atop roma tomatoes, balsamic vinegar, extra virgin olive oil and fresh basil served with thinly sliced dried italian ham from Parma, Italy.

Funghi Ripieni

$10.99

Mushrooms stuffed with a risotto sausage mixture and cheeses, then baked and served with toasted bread strips.

Meatball Melt

$12.99

Homemade meatballs baked in marinara sauce smothered with mozzarella cheese served with toasted bread strips.

Bruchetta

$9.99

Fresh Roma tomatoes diced and mixed with basil, garlic and extra virgin olive oil served over fire roasted bread.

Italian Dunkers

$11.99

Fried Ravioli with Meatsauce

$11.99

Sweet & Spicy Fried Shrimp

$11.99

Wings

$9.99

Soup/Salad

Zuppa Del Giorno Cup

$3.99

Soup of the Day

Zuppa Del Giorno Bowl

$6.99

Soup of the Day

Insalata di Ceasar(small)

$9.99

Fresh Romaine hearts tossed in Ceasar dressing, finished with croutons and Reggiano Parmigiano cheese.

Insalata di Ceasar(large)

$13.99

Fresh Romaine hearts tossed in Ceasar dressing, finished with croutons and Reggiano Parmigiano cheese.

Insalata Toscana(small)

$10.99

Mesclun greens tossed with a house balsamic vinaigrette, topped with goat cheese, walnuts marinated artichoke hears and sun dried tomatoes.

Insalata Toscana(large)

$14.99

Mesclun greens tossed with a house balsamic vinaigrette, topped with goat cheese, walnuts marinated artichoke hears and sun dried tomatoes.

Insalata di Mela(small)

$10.99

Mixed greens tossed in our house balsamic vinaigrette topped with walnuts, gorgonzola cheese crumbles and apple wedges drizzled with a baslsamic vinegar reduction.

Insalata di Mela(large)

$14.99

Mixed greens tossed in our house balsamic vinaigrette topped with walnuts, gorgonzola cheese crumbles and apple wedges drizzled with a baslsamic vinegar reduction.

Side Ceasar

$4.99

Side House

$4.99

Traditional Italian

Baked Mostaccioli

$19.99

Penne Noodles tossed with ricotta, meatballs, and sausage then baked with marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.

Lasagne

$19.99

Our secret recipe of noodles layered with ground beef, spinach, ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses in our marinara sauce.

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.99

Flat noodles tossed with our creamy alfredo sauce.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$19.99

Spaghetti topped with our house baked Italian sausage, garlic, onions, peppers, and marinara sauce.

Spaghetti Carbonara

$19.99

Spaghetti topped in a creamy alfredo sauce with black pepper, onions, and Italian bacon.

Tortellini Pugliesi

$18.99

Cheese filled noodles tossed with mushrooms, garlic, onion, sun-dried tomatoes and Italian Sausage in a rosa sauce.

Ravioli Bolognese

$20.99

Risotto/Gnocchi

Risotto Primavera

$19.99

Arbrorio rice with zucchini, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, asparagus spears and a grilled jumbo Portabella mushroom cap.

Risotto Asparagus E Salmone

$22.99

Arborio rice with diced asparagus topped with a fresh Norwegian salmon filet.

Gnocchi Vesuviani

$20.99

Homemade dumplings tossed with basil, fresh tomatoes, and goat cheese.

Gnocchi Bolognese

$19.99

Homemade dumplings tossed in a hearty meat sauce.

Gnocchi Mare Monte

$22.99

Homemade dumplings tossed with crispy panchetta, jumbo shrimp and chopped asparagus in a white wine lemon cream sauce.

Risotto Salsiccie

$19.99

Entrees

Parmigiana

$19.99

Veal, chicken or eggplant breaded, flash fried and served over a bed of spaghetti noodles then baked with marinara sauce, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses.

Mediterraneo

$19.99

Pork tenderloin sauteed with a red wine, feta cream sauce with kalamata olives, garlic, mushrooms and onions served over a bed of fettuccine noodles.

Marsala

$19.99

Grilled chicken or pork tenderloin sauteed in a creamy marsala sauce with onions and mushrooms served over a bed of fettuccine noodles.

Balsamico

$19.99

Grilled chicken or pork tenderloin sauted with garlic, mushroom, and onions in a balsamic cream sauce served over a bed of fetuccine noddles.

Chicken Bruschetta

$21.99

Chciekn breast t opped with our brushetta tomato blend and mozzarella. Finished with toasted goat cheese in a cream sauce. Served over a bed of spaghetti tossed with pesto olive oil.

Fettuccine Gorgonzola

$19.99

Grilled chicken or pork tenderloin topped with carmalized onions, roasted garlic and gorgonzola cheese crumbles.

Half Rack Lamb

$34.99

Full Rack of Lamb

$60.99

Handcut and marinated, a full side rack of lamb, broiled to your temperature of choice. Served with seasonal vegetables and potato of the day.

Grilled Salmon

$20.99

Fresh Norwegian salmon filet served with seasonal vegetables and potato of the day.

Today's Special

$24.99

Daily Chef Meat Special.

Spaghetti Allo Scoglio

$23.99

Spaghetti noodles tossed with mussles, calamari, shrimp, scallops, garlic, onions, basil and parsley in a tomato white wine broth.

Cioppino

$23.99

Mussles, calamari, shrimp, scallops and salmon steamed in a white wine tomato herb broth.

Canelloni

$23.99

Scallops, shrimp, and langostinos rolled into a tube noodle with mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan cheeses then baked in a brandy crab cream sauce.

Scampi Angel Hair

$20.99

Jumbo shrimp sauteed in garlic, capers, and roasted red pepper in a lemon white wine sauce served over angel hair pasta.

Salmone Ripieno

$23.99

Fresh Norwegian salmon hand cut and stuffed with a parmesan crab herb bread mixture then topped with a lemon caper cream sauce. Served with seasonal vegetables and potato of the day.

Pasta el Sugo

$17.99

Chef Steak Selection

$31.99

Picatta

$19.99

Spicy Shrimp Diavolo

$20.99

Dessert

Tiramisu

$8.99

Cheesecake

$8.99

Cannoli

$8.99

Lemon Mascarpone

$8.99

Gelato

$8.99

Flavors vary daily(full list not available)

Birthday Cannoli

Family Style

Family Carbonara

$52.00

Family size version of spaghetti noodles in a cream sauce with onions and Italian bacon, made to serve 4.

Family Chicken Alfredo

$52.00

Family size made to serve 4.

Family Chicken Parm

$60.00

Family size made to serve 4.

Family Gnocchi Bolognese

$55.00

Family sized version of our handmade gnocchi with our homemade meat sauce. Made to serve 4

Family Lasagna

$60.00

Family size of our famous Lasagna made to serve a family of 4.

Family Marsala

$55.00

Family size made to serve 4.

Family Mostaccioli

$60.00

Family size of our Mostaccioli made to serve 4.

Family Spaghetti and Meatballs

$52.00

Family Tortellini Sausage

$55.00

Family size of our cheese filled noodles with Italian sausage, made to serve 4.

Family Antipasto Dip

$34.99

Family size of our Pesto Artichoke Dip served with toasted bread.

Family Bruschetta

$25.00

Family size of our famous brushetta served on toasted daily made bread.

Family Ceasar

$15.00

Family size of ceasar salad.

Family Pugliese

$15.00

Family size salad.

Family Toscana

$15.00

Family size salad.

Cannoli 6 Pack

$13.99

Lunch

Pasta Bar

$9.99

Create your own pasta masterpiece! Made to order with your choice of pasta, sauce and ingredients. Starting at $8.49

L- Tortellini Pugliesi

$13.99

Tri colored cheese filled noodles tossed with mushrooms, garlic, onion, sun-dried tomatoes and Italian sausage in a rosa sauce.

L- Tortellini Quattro Formaggio

$13.99

Tri colored cheese filled noodles tossed in a creamy Parmesan gorgonzola, cheddar and mozzarella sauce.

L- Chicken Parmigiana

$14.99

Your choice of eggplant, chicken, or veal breaded and flash fried, served over a bed of spaghetti noodles then baked with marinar sauce, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses.

L- Chicken Marsala

$14.50

Grilled chicken or pork sauteed in a creamy marsala sauce with onions and mushrooms served over a bed of fettuccine noodles.

L- Chicken Bruschetta

$14.99

Chicken breast topped with our brushetta tomato blend and mozzarella. Finished with toasted goat cheese in a cream sauce. Served over a bed of spaghetti tossed with pesto olive oil.

Ravioli Bolognese

$13.99

Chicken Caprese Paninni

$11.99

Chciken breast topped with Roma tomatoes and mozzarella cheese.

Salmon Paninni

$13.99

Grilled salmon filet topped with pesto, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and red pepper aioli.

Chicken Parmigiana Paninni

$13.99

Seasoned and breaded chicken breast topped with our house marinara and melted mozzarella cheese.

Pork Tenderloin Paninni

$11.99

Pork tenderloin, lettuce, roasted tomato, mozzarella and red pepper aioli.

Italiano Paninni

$10.99

Italian cold cuts, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and red pepper aioli.

Meatball Paninni

$11.99

Sliced meatballs with marinara sauce, onions and peppers.

Nonna's BLT

$12.99

Margherita Flatbread

$12.99

Our house-made Pomodoro sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella and basil

Carbonara Flatbread

$14.99

Creamy Alfredo sauce with Italian sausage, panchetta and onions topped with shredded mozzarella.

Three Meat Italian Flatbread

$16.99

Marinara with salami, prosciutto, pancetta and onions, topped with fresh mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Italian Flatbread

$14.99

Pesto sauce with spinach, fresh mozzarella, Italian sausage and sundried tomatoes, topped with feta cheese and balsamic vinegar.

Chicken Caprese Flatbread

$14.99

Lunch Dessert

Lunch Cannoli

$2.99

Lunch Gelato

$3.99
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Italian Family Restaurant and Wine Bar!

4168 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale, MN 55422

