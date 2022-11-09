  • Home
  • /
  • Bronx
  • /
  • Bronx Alehouse - 216 W 238TH STREET
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bronx Alehouse 216 W 238TH STREET

review star

No reviews yet

216 W 238TH STREET

BRONX, NY 10463

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Medium
Small
Fries

Starters

Smoked Ribs

$18.00
Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$12.00
Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$12.00
Fried Mac & Cheese

Fried Mac & Cheese

$12.00
Alehouse Onion Rings

Alehouse Onion Rings

$8.00
Cauliflower Wings

Cauliflower Wings

$12.00
Nachos Grande

Nachos Grande

$9.00+
Burnt Ends Poutine

Burnt Ends Poutine

$14.00

Chili Bowl

$9.00
Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$12.00
Alehouse Nachos

Alehouse Nachos

$13.00

Homemade chips, topped with red onions, cheddar jack cheese and house smoked BBQ pulled pork.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$14.00
Jerk Chicken Bites

Jerk Chicken Bites

$12.00

Wings

Small

Small

$9.00

Medium

$15.00

Large

$30.00

Burgers

Original Burger

Original Burger

$16.00

Angus beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, IPA Pickles, onions, and special sauce.

Bacon Cheddar Burger

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$16.00

House-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato. All of our burgers are 1⁄2 lb, served on brioche served with hand-cut fries or tater tots.

Chipotle Turkey Burger

Chipotle Turkey Burger

$16.00

Seasoned turkey patty, smashed avocado, pickled red onion, jack & cheddar cheeses, tortilla chips, L & T. All of our burgers are 1⁄2 lb, served on brioche served with hand-cut fries or tater tots.

Drunken Onion Gorgonzola Burger

Drunken Onion Gorgonzola Burger

$16.00

Topped with house-smoked bacon, IPA onion jam, Gorgonzola crumbles, lettuce, tomato. All of our burgers are 1⁄2 lb, served on brioche served with hand-cut fries or tater tots.

Alehouse Burger

Alehouse Burger

$16.00

Topped with house-smoked pulled pork, an onion ring, slaw, & Alehouse BBQ sauce. All of our burgers are 1⁄2 lb, served on brioche served with hand-cut fries or tater tots.

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Homemade black bean veggie patty topped with pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, fried pickles, & siracha aoili on a brioche bun. Accompanied with your choice of fries.

Vegan Burger

Vegan Burger

$16.00

Build Your Own Burger

$14.00
Burger of The Week: Le Mac

Burger of The Week: Le Mac

$18.00

Two griddled Angus beef patties topped with Gruyere cheese, maple-cognac braised beef bacon, caramelized onions on a sesame seed bun. Served with truffle-parmesan tots.

Bombers