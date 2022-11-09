Bronx Alehouse 216 W 238TH STREET
216 W 238TH STREET
BRONX, NY 10463
Starters
Smoked Ribs
Mac N Cheese
Quesadillas
Fried Mac & Cheese
Alehouse Onion Rings
Cauliflower Wings
Nachos Grande
Burnt Ends Poutine
Chili Bowl
Egg Rolls
Alehouse Nachos
Homemade chips, topped with red onions, cheddar jack cheese and house smoked BBQ pulled pork.
Chicken Tenders
Jerk Chicken Bites
Burgers
Original Burger
Angus beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, IPA Pickles, onions, and special sauce.
Bacon Cheddar Burger
House-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato. All of our burgers are 1⁄2 lb, served on brioche served with hand-cut fries or tater tots.
Chipotle Turkey Burger
Seasoned turkey patty, smashed avocado, pickled red onion, jack & cheddar cheeses, tortilla chips, L & T. All of our burgers are 1⁄2 lb, served on brioche served with hand-cut fries or tater tots.
Drunken Onion Gorgonzola Burger
Topped with house-smoked bacon, IPA onion jam, Gorgonzola crumbles, lettuce, tomato. All of our burgers are 1⁄2 lb, served on brioche served with hand-cut fries or tater tots.
Alehouse Burger
Topped with house-smoked pulled pork, an onion ring, slaw, & Alehouse BBQ sauce. All of our burgers are 1⁄2 lb, served on brioche served with hand-cut fries or tater tots.
Veggie Burger
Homemade black bean veggie patty topped with pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, fried pickles, & siracha aoili on a brioche bun. Accompanied with your choice of fries.
Vegan Burger
Build Your Own Burger
Burger of The Week: Le Mac
Two griddled Angus beef patties topped with Gruyere cheese, maple-cognac braised beef bacon, caramelized onions on a sesame seed bun. Served with truffle-parmesan tots.