Kingsbridge Social Club 3625 Kingsbridge Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
We are an Italian restaurant in the Bronx specializing in wood fired pizza, pastas, sandwiches, salads, local beer, craft cocktails and Italian wines.
Location
3625 Kingsbridge Avenue, The Bronx, NY 10463
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in The Bronx
Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy
4.5 • 2,812
600 E 187th St Bronx, NY 10458
View restaurant