Brooklyn V's Pizza Germann & Gilbert

No reviews yet

2990 E Germann Rd

Gilbert, AZ 85286

Pizza

14" Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

$16.75

Order just cheese or add as many toppings as you like

14" Baked Caprese

$20.50

Fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil and balsamic glaze drizzle topped with extra virgin olive oil.

14" BBQ Chicken Bacon

$22.00

. Vito’s favorite. Grilled bbq chicken, bacon and mozzarella cheese drizzled with homemade ranch dressing.

14" Bianco

$19.50

White pizza with dollops of our seasoned ricotta cheese and mozzarella.

14" Bruschetta

$19.50

Tomatoes, diced onions, fresh basil, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, sauce and mozzarella cheese.

14" Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

Our freshly made pizza dough with grilled chicken tossed in a spicy wing sauce drizzled with ranch dressing.

14" Cheesesteak

$22.00

Alfredo sauce base, topped with sirloin steak, green peppers, mushrooms, onions with Swiss and mozzarella cheese.

14" Chicken Bruschetta

$22.00

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, diced onions, fresh basil, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, sauce and fresh mozzarella.

14" Clam

$20.00

Mozzarella topped with homemade white clam sauce.

14" Hawaiian

$20.00

Ham, pineapple, mozzarella cheese and our homemade sauce.

14" Margherita

$21.00

Vito’s favorite. Topped with tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.

14" Penne Vodka

$21.00

Mozzarella cheese topped with penne pasta and vodka sauce.

14" Pesto Chicken

$22.00

Basil pesto with grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and topped with fresh mozzarella.

14" V's 3 meat

$21.50

Vito’s favorite. Italian sausage, pepperoni and meatballs.

14" White Eggplant

$21.00

White pizza with our homemade breaded eggplant and dollops of our seasoned ricotta cheese, mozzarella and topped with marinara sauce.

14" Half Specialty

18" Pizza

18" Cheese pizza

$19.00

Order just cheese or add as many toppings as you like

18" Baked Caprese

$24.50

Fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil and balsamic glaze drizzle topped with extra virgin olive oil.

18" BBQ Chicken Bacon

$25.50

. Vito’s favorite. Grilled bbq chicken, bacon and mozzarella cheese drizzled with homemade ranch dressing.

18" Bianco

$22.50

White pizza with dollops of our seasoned ricotta cheese and mozzarella.

18" Bruschetta

$22.50

Tomatoes, diced onions, fresh basil, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, sauce and mozzarella cheese.

18" Buffalo Chicken

$25.50

Our freshly made pizza dough with grilled chicken tossed in a spicy wing sauce drizzled with ranch dressing.

18" Cheesesteak

$25.50

Alfredo sauce base, topped with sirloin steak, green peppers, mushrooms, onions with Swiss and mozzarella cheese.

18" Chicken Bruschetta

$25.50

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, diced onions, fresh basil, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, sauce and fresh mozzarella.

18" Clam

$24.50

Mozzarella topped with homemade white clam sauce.

18" Hawaiian

$23.00

Ham, pineapple, mozzarella cheese and our homemade sauce.

18" Margherita

$24.50

Vito’s favorite. Topped with tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.

18" Penne Vodka

$23.50

Mozzarella cheese topped with penne pasta and vodka sauce.

18" Pesto Chicken

$25.50

Basil pesto with grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and topped with fresh mozzarella.

18" V's 3 meat

$25.50

Vito’s favorite. Italian sausage, pepperoni and meatballs.

18" White Eggplant

$23.50

White pizza with our homemade breaded eggplant and dollops of our seasoned ricotta cheese, mozzarella and topped with marinara sauce.

18" Chx Bacon Alfredo

$25.00

18" 1/2 Specialty

Pizza Slice

Pizza by Slice

$3.00

Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas

Margherita Slice

$4.75

Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas

V's 3 meat Slice

$4.75

Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas

White Eggplant Slice

$4.75

Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$4.75

Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas

Pesto Chicken Slice

$4.75

Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas

Hawaiian Slice

$4.75

Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas

Bruschetta Slice

$4.75

Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas

BBQ Chicken Bacon Slice

$4.75

Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas

Baked Caprese Slice

$4.75

Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas

Chicken Bruschetta Slice

$4.75

Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas

GF Pizza

Gluten Free

$13.00

12" rice based pizza crust

Cauliflower

$13.00

10" cauliflower based pizza crust

Pizza Dough

14" Dough

$5.00

Our homemade dough made fresh daily

18" Dough

$6.00

Our homemade dough made fresh daily

Slice Sicilian

sicilian slice

$3.75

Slice Grandma

Grandma slice

$3.75

Food .

Appetizers

6 Garlic Knots

$3.75

Knot shaped pizza dough baked and tossed in olive oil, Parmesan cheese served with side of homemade sauce.

12 Garlic Knots

$5.75

Knot shaped pizza dough baked and tossed in olive oil, Parmesan cheese served with side of homemade sauce.

6 Boneless Wings

$8.00

mild / medium / hot / honey bbq / garlic parmesan / honey hot / mango habanero / golden bbq.

12 Boneless Wings

$14.00

mild / medium / hot / honey bbq / garlic parmesan / honey hot / mango habanero / golden bbq.

Baked Caprese

$12.50

Vito’s favorite. Toasted Italian bread topped with mozzarella cheese, tomato, fresh basil and balsamic glaze.

6 Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

6 Traditional Wings

$8.50

mild / medium / hot / honey bbq / garlic parmesan / honey hot / mango habanero / golden bbq.

12 Traditional Wings

$16.50

mild / medium / hot / honey bbq / garlic parmesan / honey hot / mango habanero / golden bbq.

Calamari

$11.99

Served with a zesty creamy lemon basil sauce.

Bruschetta

$9.50

Toasted Italian bread topped with diced tomatoes, onion, fresh basil and garlic, drizzled with balsamic glaze.

12 Mozzarella Sticks

$11.50

Fried Jalapeno Ravioli

$9.50

Served with marinara sauce.

Jalepeno Poppers

$9.75

8 Breaded stuffed jalapeño peppers with cream cheese

Mac and Cheese Riceball

$10.50

riceballs filled with mac and cheese (6)

Meat riceball

$10.50

riceballs filled with meat cheese and peas

Ranch

$0.75

Made in-house

Side Meatballs (1)

$3.00

Side Meatballs (2)

$5.75

Side Sausage (1)

$3.00

Side Sausage (2)

$5.75

Marinara

$0.50
Zucchini Sticks

Zucchini Sticks

$9.00

Salads

House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens with tomatoes, red onions, and black olives.

Side Ceasar Salad

$6.00

Crisp, fresh romaine lettuce mixed with creamy caesar dressing topped with croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.

Large Ceasar Salad

$8.00

Crisp, fresh romaine lettuce mixed with creamy caesar dressing topped with croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.

Antipasto Salad

$14.50

Genoa salami, soppressata, green olives, fresh mozzarella, provolone, giardiniera.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.00

Vito’s favorite. Crisp fresh romaine lettuce topped with breaded bualo chicken, onions, tomatoes, and black olives.

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Thick sliced tomato topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, basil and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic glaze.

Italian Pastas

Cheese Ravioli

$15.00

Cheese ravioli with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese baked in our stone oven.

Spaghetti with Clams

$16.00

Vito’s favorite. Spaghetti with clams tossed in our homemade white clam sauce.

Lasagna Al Forno

$15.00

Vito’s favorite. Layered lasagna pasta with seasoned ricotta, ground beef, mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce.

Shrimp Parm Spag

$19.00

6 Italian breaded shrimp with spaghetti, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Baked Ziti

$15.00

Ziti pasta combined with ricotta, mozzarella cheese and house marinara sauce.

Penne Vodka Sauce

$15.00

Penne pasta covered with our homemade vodka cream sauce.

Stuffed Shells

$16.00

Shells stuffed with our homemade seasoned ricotta and topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese, baked to perfection.

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$15.00

Spaghetti with our creamy bolognese sauce.

Penne Broccoli, Chicken and Black Olives

$15.00

Penne sautéed in garlic & oil.

Penne Tomato Sauce

$11.00

Penne pasta smothered in our marinara sauce.

Tortellini Alfredo

$16.50

Tortellini with roasted red peppers and mushrooms with our homemade alfredo sauce.

Bowtie with Pesto Sauce

$15.00

Bowtie pasta coated with our creamy pesto sauce.

Spaghetti Sausage and Peppers

$16.50

Sausage, peppers and onions in our house marinara sauce.

Portobello Ravioli

$16.50

Vito’s favorite. Topped with creamy marsala sauce.

Fettucine Alfredo

$15.00

Our house made alfredo sauce tossed with fettuccine pasta.

Sausage Ravioli

$16.50

Vito’s favorite. Half moon sausage ravioli served with spinach Alfredo sauce.

Fettucine Carbonara

$16.50

Cream sauce with bacon and sweet peas

Penne Roasted Red Pepper

$16.50

Penne pasta with roasted red pepper cream sauce and Italian sausage

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Your choice of penne, bowtie, spaghetti, fettuccine, butter or fresh marinara sauce for an additional charge. Alfredo, Pesto, Meat or Vodka sauce for additional charge.

Dinners

Chicken Rollatini

$19.50

Breaded chicken breast and bacon, rolled and filled with mozzarella cheese topped with a white wine sauce.

Chicken Francese

$18.50

Chicken breast saute in wine & lemon sauce.

Chicken Marsala

$18.50

Vito’s favorite. Chicken breast with fresh mushrooms cooked in Marsala wine.

Eggplant Rollatini

$18.00

Vito’s favorite. Fried breaded eggplant rolled and filled with our seasoned ricotta, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Eggplant Parmesan

$16.00

Fried eggplant, fresh marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Parmesan

$17.00

Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and Mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Fettucine Alfredo

$17.00

Grilled chicken with our homemade Alfredo sauce, tossed with fettuccine pasta.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$16.00

Spaghetti and meatballs smothered in our house marinara sauce.

Calzones/Strombolis

Cheese Stromboli

$12.00

Our pizza dough filled with mozzarella cheese and your choice of any pizza toppings.

BBQ Chicken Bacon Stromboli

$15.50

BBQ chicken, bacon and mozzarella cheese drizzled with homemade bbq sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$15.50

Vito’s favorite. Buffalo chicken and mozzarella cheese drizzled with homemade ranch dressing.

Cheesesteak Stromboli

$15.50

Sirloin steak sautéed with green peppers, onions, mushrooms with mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Stromboli

$15.50

Fried chicken cutlets and mozzarella cheese.

Eggplant Stromboli

$14.50

Our homemade fried eggplant and mozzarella cheese.

Sausage and Peppers Stromboli

$15.50

Italian sausage, sweet peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese.

V's 3 Meat Stromboli

$15.50

Vito’s favorite. Italian sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese.

Veggie Stromboli

$14.50

Spinach, broccoli, mushroom and mozzarella cheese

Cheese Calzone

$12.00

Served with fresh marinara sauce. our freshly made dough filled with seasoned ricotta cheese and mozzarella.

Heros

Chicken Parmesan Hero

$10.50

Homemade fried breaded chicken cutlets, smothered in house marinara sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese.

Sausage and Peppers Hero

$10.50

Vito’s favorite. Sweet Italian sausage sauteed with fresh peppers and onions in extra virgin olive oil with house marinara sauce and baked in our stone oven.

Meatball Parmesan Hero

$10.50

Italian meatballs topped with fresh marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Eggplant Parmesan hero

$10.50

Fried breaded eggplant topped with fresh marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Cheesesteak Hero

$11.50

Sirloin steak sautéed with green peppers, onions, mushrooms and topped with Swiss and mozzarella cheese.

Shrimp Parmesan Hero

$15.00

Breaded shrimp smothered in house marinara sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese.

Desserts (Chandler)

Tiramisu

$7.50

Comes with powdered sugar and chocolate drizzle.

Snickers Pie

$6.50

Comes with powdered sugar and chocolate drizzle.

Plain Cheesecake

$6.00

Comes with powdered sugar and chocolate drizzle.

Cinnamons

$6.00

Comes with powdered sugar and chocolate drizzle.

Cannolis

Cannolis

$6.00

Comes with powdered sugar and chocolate drizzle.

Large Cannoli

$5.50

LB Cookies

$16.00

Beverage .

Soft Drink (Chandler)

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Rasperry Tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Coffee

$2.25

2 liters (Master)

Coke 2Ltr

$3.75

Diet Coke 2 ltr

$3.75

Dr. Pepper 2 ltr

$3.75

Sprite 2 ltr

$3.75

Catering

Catering Desserts

Catering Tiramisu

$85.00

Lady fingers drenched in espresso liquor and covered in marscapone filling and dusted with espresso powder

Catering NY Cheesecake

$50.00

Plain NY style cheesecake

Cannoli Dozen

$20.00

Mini cannoli shells filled with a chocolate chip cannoli cream and dusted with powdered sugar (can request a flavor with (1) days notice and we will make it homemade!)

Homemade Cheesecake (whole)

$59.00

Our homemade cheesecake made fresh in house, any flavor can be requested with (1) days notice and we will make it!

Snickers Pie Catering

$80.00

Nougat and chocolate ganache topped with peanuts chocolate drizzle and powdered sugar

Cinnamons half tray

$25.00

Pizza dough cut into bites and fried until fluffy then tossed in cinnamon sugar topped with chocolate and powdered sugar

Cinnamons Full Tray

$50.00

Pizza dough cut into bites and fried until fluffy then tossed in cinnamon sugar topped with chocolate and powdered sugar

Catering Entrees

Meatball Half Tray

$90.00

Hand rolled meatballs Smothered in marinara sauce

Meatball Full Tray

$130.00

Hand rolled meatballs Smothered in marinara sauce

Sausage Peppers and Onions (Half)

$90.00

Italian Sweet Sausage Sauteed with onion and peppers in white wine and olive oil Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-25

Sausage Peppers and Onions (Full)

$130.00

Italian Sweet Sausage Sauteed with onion and peppers in white wine and olive oil Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-26

Eggplant Parmesan (Half)

$85.00

Homemade breaded eggplant fried in extra virgin olive oil and layered with marinara and mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-26

Eggplant Parmesan (Full)

$125.00

Homemade breaded eggplant fried in extra virgin olive oil and layered with marinara and mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-27

Eggplant Rollatini (half)

$110.00

Homemade breaded eggplant fried in extra virgin olive oil rolled with seasoned ricotta and mozzarella cheese topped with marinara sauce Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-28

Eggplant rollatini (full)

$153.00

Homemade breaded eggplant fried in extra virgin olive oil rolled with seasoned ricotta and mozzarella cheese topped with marinara sauce Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-29

Lasagna (half)

$100.00

Lasagna noodles layered with marinara sauce parmesan seasoned ricotta and baked with mozzarella cheese Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-30

Lasagna (full)

$135.00

Lasagna noodles layered with marinara sauce parmesan seasoned ricotta and baked with mozzarella cheese Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-31

Chicken Parmesan (half)

$100.00

Breaded chicken breast seasoned and fried in extra virgin olive oil topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese and baked in our pizza oven Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-32

Chicken Parmesan (full)

$135.00

Breaded chicken breast seasoned and fried in extra virgin olive oil topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese and baked in our pizza oven Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-33

Chicken marsala (half)

$110.00

Filet of chicken breast dipped in seasoned flour sauteed in olive oil and butter finished with fresh mushroom cooked in maralsala wine Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-34

Chicken marsala (full)

$150.00

Filet of chicken breast dipped in seasoned flour sauteed in olive oil and butter finished with fresh mushroom cooked in maralsala wine Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-35

Chicken Francese (half)

$110.00

Chicken breast sauteed in wine and lemon sauce Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-36

Chicken Francese (full)

$150.00

Chicken breast sauteed in wine and lemon sauce Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-37

Catering Salads

House salad (half)

$40.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with halved cherry tomatoes black olives and red onion Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-38

House Salad (Full)

$60.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with halved cherry tomatoes black olives and red onion Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-39

Ceasar Salad (half)

$55.00

Romaine lettuce with shaved parmesan grated parmesan and croutons Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-40

Ceasar Salad (full)

$85.00

Romaine lettuce with shaved parmesan grated parmesan and croutons Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-41

Caprese salad (Half)

$70.00

Thick Sliced tomato layered with fresh mozzarella slices drizzled with balsamic glaze and olive oil topped with fresh basil Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-42

Caprese Salad (Full)

$105.00

Thick Sliced tomato layered with fresh mozzarella slices drizzled with balsamic glaze and olive oil topped with fresh basil Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-43

Antipasto (half)

$75.00

Romain Lettuce topped with genoa salami soppressata fresh mozzarella provolone and giardinera Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-44

Antipasto (Full)

$130.00

Romain Lettuce topped with genoa salami soppressata fresh mozzarella provolone and giardinera Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-45

Catering Italian Pastas

Pasta With Marinara (half)

$65.00

Your choice of penne spaghetti fettucine or bowtie smothered in out marinara sauce Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-46

Pasta With Marinara (Full)

$95.00

Your choice of penne spaghetti fettucine or bowtie smothered in out marinara sauce Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-47

Stuffed Shells (half)

$85.00

Jumbo pasta shells stuffed with seasoned ricotta and parmesan cheese covered with marinara and mozarella cheese and baked Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-48

Stuffed Shells 9full)

$125.00

Jumbo pasta shells stuffed with seasoned ricotta and parmesan cheese covered with marinara and mozarella cheese and baked Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-49

Baked Ziti half

$85.00

Penne pasta combined with marinara and ricotta cheese topped with mozzarella and baked until bubbly Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-50

Baked Ziti Full

$125.00

Penne pasta combined with marinara and ricotta cheese topped with mozzarella and baked until bubbly Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-51

Penne alla Vodka Half

$90.00

Penne pasta covered in our homemade made to order vodka cream sauce Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-52

Penna Alla Vodka Full

$125.00

Penne pasta covered in our homemade made to order vodka cream sauce Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-53

Cheese Ravioli half

$85.00

Jumbo ravioli stuffed with seasoned ricotta and mozarella cheese topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese and baked Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-54

Cheese ravioli Full

$130.00

Jumbo ravioli stuffed with seasoned ricotta and mozarella cheese topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese and baked Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-55

Bolognese (meat) Sauce half

$90.00

your choice of noodle smothered with our homemade creamy bolognese cream sauce Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-56

Bolognese (meat) Sauce Full

$120.00

your choice of noodle smothered with our homemade creamy bolognese cream sauce Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-57

Fettucine Alfredo Half

$90.00

Our homemade alfedo sauce, a creamy blend of parmesan and romano cheese tossed with fettucine pasta and topped with parsley Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-58

Fettucine alfredo Full

$125.00

Our homemade alfedo sauce, a creamy blend of parmesan and romano cheese tossed with fettucine pasta and topped with parsley Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-59

Penne With Creamy Pesto half

$90.00

Penne pasta with our homemade special creamy pest osauce Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-60

Penne With creamy Pesto full

$125.00

Penne pasta with our homemade special creamy pest osauce Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-61

Catering Appetizers

Garlic knots half

$50.00

Knot shaped pizza dough tossed in extra virgin olive oil and fresh garlic topped with parsley Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-62

garlic knots full

$75.00

Knot shaped pizza dough tossed in extra virgin olive oil and fresh garlic topped with parsley Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-63

Bruschetta half

$55.00

Toasted italian bread topped with diced tomato, onion and garlic drizzled with balsamic glaze and topped with fresh basilHalf Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-64

Bruschetta full

$95.00

Toasted italian bread topped with diced tomato, onion and garlic drizzled with balsamic glaze and topped with fresh basilHalf Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-65

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Brooklyn V’s Pizza is family owned and operated. Born in Brooklyn, Vito LoPiccolo owned restaurants in Brooklyn, Staten Island, and Queens, NY for 20 years. Since moving to Arizona, Vito has owned and worked at restaurants in Scottsdale, and is now the proud proprietor of four Brooklyn V’s Pizza locations; in Gilbert, Queen Creek, and two in Chandler, AZ At Brooklyn V’s, we use only the finest ingredients and make our dough and sauce from scratch. We pride ourselves on customer service and strive to provide great tasting food at reasonable prices with a comfortable atmosphere. Our family looks forward to sharing a taste of Sicily with you!

2990 E Germann Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85286

