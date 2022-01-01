Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ahipoki Gilbert

review star

No reviews yet

3051 S Market St #101

Gilbert, AZ 85295

Popular Items

2 Scoop Bowl
3 Scoop Bowl
Tropical Drink

Bowls

2 Scoop Bowl with your choice of toppings
2 Scoop Bowl

2 Scoop Bowl

$12.95

2 scoop bowl with your choice of base, protein, toppings and sauce!

3 Scoop Bowl

3 Scoop Bowl

$14.95

3 scoop bowl with your choice of base, protein, toppings and sauce!

Kids Poke Bowl

Kids Poke Bowl

$7.95

One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings

Add-ons

Macarons

Macarons

$3.75

Macaron Ice Cream

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Salad

$3.00

Side of Organic Greens

Miso Soup

$2.50

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$1.99

Please note choice: Coke, Diet Coke or Sprite

Iced Thai Tea

Iced Thai Tea

$3.95

Thai Iced Tea

Iced Green Tea

Iced Green Tea

$3.95

Green Tea Latte *dairy based

Tropical Drink

Tropical Drink

$3.95

Sweet Tropical Drink

Small Bottled Water

$1.99

Large Bottled Water

$2.99
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$3.50

C2O Coconut Water 17.5 oz can

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Location

3051 S Market St #101, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Directions

