A map showing the location of Brookstreet BBQ Richmond View gallery

Brookstreet BBQ Richmond

review star

No reviews yet

7810 #200 West Grand Parkway South

Richmond, TX 77406

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Plates

Two Meat Plate

$16.95

Any Two Mixed Meats

Three Meat Plate

$18.95

Any Three Mixed Meats

Four Meat Plate

$22.95

Any Four Mixed Meats

Stonehouse Trio

Stonehouse Trio

$15.00

Sausage,Pork & Beef

Lean Brisket Plate

Lean Brisket Plate

$17.00
Marble Brisket Plate

Marble Brisket Plate

$17.00

Mix Brisket Plate

$17.00

Turkey Plate

$17.00
Rib Plate(5)

Rib Plate(5)

$17.95

Rib Plate(4)

$15.95

Reg Sausage Plate

$12.95

Jalapeño Sausage Plate

$12.95

Mix Sausage Plate

$12.95
1/2 Chicken Plate

1/2 Chicken Plate

$13.95

Pulled Pork Plate

$12.95

Chicken & Sausage Mix Plate

$13.50

1/4 Chicken & 1/4 lb Sausage

1/4 White Chicken Plate

$9.95

1/4 Dark Chicken Plate

$8.95

Baked Potato

Chopped Beef Potato

Chopped Beef Potato

$13.95

Chicken Potato

$11.50
Turkey Potato

Turkey Potato

$13.95

Sliced Brisket Potato

$13.95
Loaded Potato

Loaded Potato

$7.00

Sausage Potato

$11.50

Pulled Pork Potato

$11.50

Plain Potato

$5.00

No Toppings

Combos

Sliced Brisket Sand Combo

$15.45

Chopped Brisket Sand Combo

$15.45

Turkey Sand Combo

$15.50

Pulled Pork Sand Combo

$13.45

Reg Sausage Sand Combo

$12.75

Jalapeño Sausage Sand Combo

$12.75

Pulled Chicken Sand Combo

$12.75

Sandwich

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$10.95

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$10.95
Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$9.95
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.95
Reg Sausage Sandwich

Reg Sausage Sandwich

$8.25

Jalapeño Sausage Sandwich

$8.25

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$8.25

Meats by the Pound

Sliced Brisket

Sliced Brisket

$24.95+

Reg Sausage

$15.95+

Jalapeño Sausage

$15.95+

Chicken

$15.75+
Ribs

Ribs

$18.95+

Turkey

$18.95+

Pulled Pork

$15.95+

Chopped Beef Sauce on the side

$24.95+

Chopped Beef with Sauce

$18.00+

Pulled Chicken

$4.75+

Side Orders

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.25+
Green Beans

Green Beans

$3.25+
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.25+
Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$3.25+
Potato Casserole

Potato Casserole

$3.25+
Okra

Okra

$3.25+
French Fries

French Fries

$3.25+

Potato Salad

$3.25+
Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$3.25+

Value Packs

Stonehouse Feast #1

$52.95Out of stock

1/2 Lb Brisket, 1/2 Lb Sausage, 1/2 Lb Pulled Pork, 1/2 Chicken, 3 Pints of Side Orders Feeds 3-4

Stonehouse Feast #2

$102.00

3/4 Lb Brisket, 3/4 Lb Sausage, 3/4 Lb Pulled Pork, 2 Lbs Ribs, 4 Pints of Side Orders Feeds 6-7

Kids Meal

Kids Chopped Beef Sand

$6.95

Kids Sliced Beef Sand

$6.95

Kids Sausage Sand

$6.95

Kids Pork Sand

$6.95

Kids Turkey Sand

$6.95

Desserts

Pecan Pie

$3.50
Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$3.50
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$2.50

Potato Chips

Sea Salt Chips

Sea Salt Chips

$1.95
BBQ Chips

BBQ Chips

$1.95
Jalapeño Chips

Jalapeño Chips

$1.95

Extras

Serving Utensils

Potato Toppings

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Gal Iced Tea

$9.95

Gal Lemonade

$13.00
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7810 #200 West Grand Parkway South, Richmond, TX 77406

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Victor's Mexican Grille - Richmond
orange starNo Reviews
7035 W Grande Parkway Richmond, TX 77407
View restaurantnext
Tallers Tavern - 7035 W. Grand Pkwy S. Suite 99
orange starNo Reviews
7035 W. Grand Pkwy S. Suite 99 Richmond, TX 77407
View restaurantnext
Signature Bar and Lounge - 7101 West Grand Parkway S. Suite 120
orange starNo Reviews
7101 West Grand Parkway S. Suite 120 Richmond, TX 77407
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Richmond TX (Katy) #158
orange starNo Reviews
7109 Katy Gaston Rd Richmond, TX 77406
View restaurantnext
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Bella Terra
orange starNo Reviews
5530 W GRAND PARKWAY S RICHMOND, TX 77406
View restaurantnext
Gyro Republic - Richmond
orange starNo Reviews
4808 Water View Town Center Dr Richmond, TX 77407
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richmond

Mugz Coffee Bar
orange star4.5 • 396
503 fm 359 Suite 190 Richmond, TX 77406
View restaurantnext
Whiskey River West
orange star4.8 • 233
6535 S Peek Rd Richmond, TX 77407
View restaurantnext
Harlem Road Texas BBQ
orange star4.1 • 216
9823 Harlem Road Richmond, TX 77407
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Fulshear
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Katy
review star
Avg 4.3 (93 restaurants)
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (987 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston