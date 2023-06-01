  • Home
Brown Shuga Bakery 421 N Bolingbrook Dr. Bolingbrook, IL 60440

No reviews yet

421 North Bolingbrook Drive

Bolingbrook, IL 60440

Our Cakes

Dessert Cakes

Caramel

Caramel

$54.00+

Our yellow butter cake is moist and fluffy and pairs well with our sinfully delicious caramel made in house.

Lemon Buttercream/Curd

Lemon Buttercream/Curd

$59.00+

Our lemon lover's delight. Our moist and delightful lemon-flavored white cake paired with freshly made lemon curd filling. Then we naked-ice with our sweet lemon buttercream and finish with more lemon curd drizzle. The perfect balance of sweet and tart!

Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$57.00+

The color, the crumb, the flavor. We have nailed it. A super-moist, velvety smooth cake covered in our perfectly balanced and luscious cream cheese frosting that creates a perfect marriage! It is adorn with Red Velvet crumbs.

German Chocolate

German Chocolate

$57.00+

Delectable, super-moist rich chocolate cake dressed in our exquisite German Chocolate icing. The toasted coconut and pecans add depth and create an intense flavor that is sure to please. Don't say we didn't warn you German Chocolate lovers!

Double Chocolate

Double Chocolate

$54.00+

Nothing is weighing this devilish cake down! Our Double Chocolate Cake is like a chocolate cloud. Light, airy, rich, and decadent, this delicious chocolate on chocolate cake will melt in your mouth. The perfect dessert for any occasion and highly recommended to anyone who loves chocolate!

Coconut

Coconut

$57.00+

Coconut, coconut, and more coconut! Moist, light, and fluffy coconut infused white cake. Iced with our heavenly soft and smooth coconut flavored buttercream. Then topped with an abundance of coconut flakes.

Vanilla

Vanilla

$54.00+

Our moist and fluffy white cake infused with real vanilla flavor and covered with Vanilla buttercream. Great for creating a birthday cake.

Yellow

Yellow

$54.00+

Our super-moist yellow cake with Milk Chocolate frosting or your choice of frosting.

Carrot

Carrot

$57.00+

More than just a "Classic" this yummy super-moist cake. Its vibrant color, rich spice flavor and carrots mixed in the batter makes this an exquisite work of art. The smooth and creamy cream cheese frosting adds the perfect contrast.

Birthday/Premium Cakes

Birthday

Birthday

$54.00+
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$65.00+

Our soft and fluffy yellow cake combined with our delicious southern-style banana pudding, come together to create this delight. Sliced bananas, Nilla wafers, and lots of whipped cream completes this masterpiece.

Choc Chip Cookie Dough

Choc Chip Cookie Dough

$65.00+
Pineapple UpSideDown

Pineapple UpSideDown

$35.00+

Our yellow cake decked out in an "Old Southern Tradition." A brown sugar glaze, Maraschino Cherries, and pineapples upside down.

Taffy Apple

Taffy Apple

$65.00+

Our delicious original caramel cake with Granny Smith apples folded in and topped with salted roasted peanuts.

Turtle

Turtle

$65.00+
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$60.00+
Salted Caramel

Salted Caramel

$65.00+
Custom Order

Custom Order

$0.01

Don't see your favorite cake on our menu? Give us a call. We can customize a cake to your taste. Regular size cake cost plus upgrades will apply. Custom cakes orders taken by phone or in-store only.

Digit/Number Cake

Digit/Number Cake

$0.01

This item is unique and custom designed for every order. Pricing is specific to theme, detail and labor. Requires a minimum two week turnaround. Please contact us by phone or in-store to place order.

Pound Cakes

Brown Shuga

Brown Shuga

$35.00+

That's right Brown Shuga! Our signature pound cake is full of flavor and made with brown sugar. Enjoy it as is, or lightly dusted with confection sugar.

Old-Fashioned

Old-Fashioned

$30.00+

Our Old-fashioned butter pound recipe screams "Southern." This moist and flavorful cake pairs great with a morning cup of tea or coffee. Comes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.

Lemon

Lemon

$32.00+

Our sinfully delicious lemon flavored pound cake is drizzled with a tart but sweet lemon glaze. Then dusted with the zest of lemon!

Banana/walnut

Banana/walnut

$34.00+

Go bananas for our scrumptious banana pound cake. We fold walnuts in the batter. Then topped with a banana-flavored glaze and...you guessed it. Topped with more walnuts!

Cream Cheese

Cream Cheese

$34.00+

The glorious flavor of cream cheese without eating a cheese cake. This super decadent, moist and flavorful cake has cream cheese in the batter and cream cheese flavor in the crumble. Every morsel will delight your palette and a sure winner at any gathering!

Sweet Potato

Sweet Potato

$36.00+

Aromatic and rich with sweet potato flavor, a bite of this pound cake is pure indulgence! Topped with our exquisite brown butter glaze and sprinkled with crushed Pralines. A southern favorite. Indulge yourself!

Rum

Rum

$44.00+

This pound cake screams the Bahamas...but taste even better! The aroma and exotic flavor of Carribean Rum with a delicate crumb make this pound cake reign supreme! We embellish it with a Rum infused glaze and crushed Pralines. Yes, we use real Rum.

Our Desserts

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$35.00+

Layers of fresh sliced bananas and Nilla wafers covered with our southern-style custard made in house. Chilled and topped with more crumbled wafers. Add fresh strawberries for an elevated treat!

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$30.00+

Straight from the deep South. Sweet warm peaches in a thick flavorful syrup with hints of cinnamon. Buttery crust and dumpling dough, this classic is a perfect ending to any meal.

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$64.00

Our Classic smooth & creamy baked cheese cake. Delicious filling on a butter graham cracker crust.

Sweet Potato Pie

Sweet Potato Pie

$28.00

Our pie is smooth and full of flavor. We prepare it with the spices you come to love in a great Sweet Potato Pie. It is set in a flaky butter crust and is melt in your mouth good.

Brownies

Brownies

$28.00+

Delicious rich fudge chocolate brownies. Indulge in your choice of plain, walnut, salted caramel, or turtle.

Cupcakes

Dozen (6)(12)

Caramel

Caramel

$24.00+
Coconut

Coconut

$24.00+
Lemon Buttercream/Curd

Lemon Buttercream/Curd

$24.00+
Dark Chocolate

Dark Chocolate

$24.00+
German

German

$24.00+
Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$24.00+
White

White

$24.00+
Yellow

Yellow

$24.00+
Custom/premium

Custom/premium

$4.75

Need cupcakes for a special event? Give us a call. Regular cupcake cost plus upgrades will apply. Please contact us for details and price quote. This item can not be ordered online.

Gluten-Free

Cakes

GF-Dessert Cake

GF-Dessert Cake

$65.00+
GF-Cupcakes

GF-Cupcakes

$30.00+
GF-Birthday Cake

GF-Birthday Cake

$65.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Retail Counter-front Bakery

