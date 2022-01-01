Bryan's on 290 imageView gallery
American

Bryan's on 290

review star

No reviews yet

300 E Main St, Johnson City, TX 78636

Johnson City, TX 78636

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

9/28/2022 Salvation Spirits Dinner and Cocktail Pairing

Grilled Scallop Crudo Jalapeno Cucumber Vinaigrette | Crushed Peanut | Chili Aged Soy Glaze Cocktail Pairing Just Peachey Grilled Texas Quail Chorizo Polenta | Habanero Orange Marmalade Cocktail Pairing Partridge Smoked Beef Tenderloin Brussels Sprout Yukon Potato Puree | Fig Demi-Glace Cocktail Pairing Manhattan Dark Chocolate Crème Brule Raspberry Orange Compote Cocktail Pairing Blackberry Gin Martini

Salvation Spirits Dinner and Cocktail Pairing 6:00pm

$85.00Out of stock

Grilled Scallop Crudo Jalapeno Cucumber Vinaigrette | Crushed Peanut | Chili Aged Soy Glaze Cocktail Pairing Just Peachey Grilled Texas Quail Chorizo Polenta | Habanero Orange Marmalade Cocktail Pairing Partridge Smoked Beef Tenderloin Brussels Sprout Yukon Potato Puree | Fig Demi-Glace Cocktail Pairing Manhattan Dark Chocolate Crème Brule Raspberry Orange Compote Cocktail Pairing Blackberry Gin Martini

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

300 E Main St, Johnson City, TX 78636, Johnson City, TX 78636

Directions

Gallery
Bryan's on 290 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Proof and Cooper - Johnson City
orange starNo Reviews
203 East Main Street Johnson CIty, TX 78636
View restaurantnext
RoadRunners Kitchen & Spirits
orange star4.0 • 55
235 Sports Park Rd Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Le Vacher
orange star4.5 • 423
136 Drifting Wind Run, Suite 101 Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Chill's On The Creek
orange star4.2 • 1
14004 Ranch Rd Wimberley, TX 78676
View restaurantnext
Angel's Icehouse
orange star4.5 • 791
21815 Hwy 71 W Spicewood, TX 78669
View restaurantnext
The Driftwood Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
4001 Elder Hill Rd Driftwood, TX 78619
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Johnson City

West Henly Boil Shack
orange star4.7 • 202
7792 E. U.S. HWY 290 Johnson City, TX 78636
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Johnson City
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Spicewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston