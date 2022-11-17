Boat Town Burger Bar Boat Town District

Main picView gallery

Popular Items

The Cowboy
Beef Patty (1)
Chicken Sandwich

Starters

BT-Trio

BT-Trio

$12.95

The perfect trio of starters, our homemade guacamole, queso and salsa with hot fresh tortilla chips. Add a Boat Town Rita or Colada and its a great start! Corn chips fried in same fryer that gluten items are fried in.

Green Chile Queso

Green Chile Queso

$8.95

Our homemade green Chile Queso served with our freshly fried tortilla chips. Add one of our speciality cocktails like a Boat Town Rita to get a Great Start. Corn chips but fried in same fryer if gluten intolerant.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$10.95

Southern treat, dill pickle chips lightly breaded and fried. Served with ranch. Contains gluten

Boudin Balls

Boudin Balls

$10.95

A Cajun treat with a little heat. Boudin sausage rolled and fried to golden brown served with our amazing creamy sweet and spicy honey mustard. Traditionally washed down with nice cold beer. Contains Gluten

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.95

Our homemade salsa served with fresh hot chips perfect with a Boat Town Rita. Gluten free but fried in fryer with items that contain gluten

Chips & Guac

$6.95

Boat Town Burgers, & Sandwiches

BTBB Classic

BTBB Classic

$11.95

Seasoned hand pressed angus blend 7 ounce burger served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo and mustard on a toasted bun. Served with fries or substitute our sweet potato fries or hand made onion rings made daily. Add your favorite cheese. Change bun to Gluten free for Gluten sensitivity

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$14.95

Seasoned 7 ounce angus blend patty on Texas Toast, smothered in smoked provolone, jalapeno jack cheese with caramelized onions and our homemade Aioli. Change bun to gluten free for gluten allergy

Ranch Hand

Ranch Hand

$16.95

A seasoned 7 ounce burger with lettuce, tomato, grilled jalapenos, topped with one of our handmade onion rings with smokey BBQ sauce on a toasted jalapeno cheddar bun. Add bacon to make it great. Onion rings and bun contain gluten. Change to gluten free bun and fries.

The Lonestar Burger

The Lonestar Burger

$16.95

Seasoned 7 ounce patty with green chile queso, guacamole and pico on a toasted jalapeno cheddar bun. Add grilled jalapenos for that extra kick step. Change bun to gluten free for gluten intolerance

Sliders

$12.95

4 slider burgers on tasty sweet-bread buns. Your choice of beef or pulled pork (can also do 2 and 2). Served with pickles and onions.

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$14.95

The official Impossible burger a delicious plant based option with great flavor, served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mustard and mayo. Substitute the sweet potato fries so good! Change bun to gluten free if gluten sensitive.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.95

Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

The Cowboy

$15.95

Other Specialties

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.95

6 of our hand breaded chicken tenders served with our sweet and spicy honey mustard and homemade ranch and fries. Contains gluten

Texas Tacos

$14.95
Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$18.95

Cod filets hand dipped in beer batter served with fries, hushpuppies, Cole slaw and cocktail and tartar sauce. Contains gluten

Boneless Wings

$17.95

Sides

Small Fry

$2.95

Large Fry

$5.95

Small Sweet Fry

$4.95

Hand made Daily, contains gluten.

Large Sweet Fry

$7.95

Small ORing (6)

$5.95

Large ORing (12)

$11.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Cole Slaw

$1.75

Ceaser Side Salad

$4.95

Hot Dogs

The All American

$6.95

The Chili Deluxe

$8.95

The Queso Rodeo

$9.95

A la Carte

8 Oz Queso

$5.95

Beef Patty (1)

$3.95

Chicken Tender (1)

$1.95

Cod (1)

$4.95

Grilled Chicken Breast (1)

$3.95

Cup

$2.95

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.95

3 hand battered tenders with fries, all kids meals served with a drink. Contains gluten

Kids Hamburger

Kids Hamburger

$6.95

Kids sized burger with mayo, mustard and pickles, fries and a drink. Change bun for gluten intolerance.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

All kids favorite, grilled cheese with American cheese on Texas toast served with fries and a drink. Change to gluten free bun for gluten intolerance.

Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$6.95

Corndog served with fries and a drink. Contains gluten. Contains soy.

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$10.95

A meal sized fresh salad made with spring mix, diced tomatoes, chopped bacon, shredded cheddar and a boiled egg. Add chicken, salmon or tuna for a complete meal. Served with our homemade ranch dressing on the side. Ranch dressing gluten free

Cesar Salad

Cesar Salad

$10.95

Classic Cesar, chopped romaine, croutons, shredded parmesan cheese and Cesar dressing served on the side. Add chicken, tuna or salmon for some protein. Dressing gluten free. Remove croutons for gluten intolerance.

Super Foods Salad

$12.95

Vibrant blend of kale, brussel sprouts, carrots, red cabbage, and radicchio, with avocado, mandarine oranges, cucumbers, and sunflower seeds. Served with cilantro lime vinaigrette

Wraps

Wrangler Wrap

$14.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Toby Burgers

Toby Classic

$15.95Out of stock

Toby Ranch Hand

$20.95Out of stock

The Toby Lonestar Burger

$20.95Out of stock

The Toby Cowboy

$19.95Out of stock

Bar Food (Only on Sat/Sun)

Pulled Pork Nachos

$16.95

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.95

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Club Soda

$2.00

Shirly Temple

$3.95

Virgin Daquiri

$4.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$4.00

Red Bull

$3.95

Cup

$2.95

Topo chico

$3.95

Bottled Water

$2.00

Dixies Limeade Cancer Event

$8.47

Liquor

1876 Vodka (WELL)

$5.54

Absolut

$7.39

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.70

Deep Eddy Lime

$6.70

Deep Eddy Peach

$6.70

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$6.70

Dripping Springs

$7.39

Grey Goose

$9.24

Stoli Elit

$12.93

Svedka Citron

$5.54

Svedka CukeLime

$5.54

Svedka StrawLemon

$5.54

Titos

$7.39

DBL 1876 (WELL)

$7.85

DBL Absolut

$9.24

DBL Dripping Springs

$9.24

DBL Deep Eddy Peach

$8.31

DBL Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$8.31

DBL Deep Eddy Lime

$8.31

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.31

DBL Grey Goose

$12.01

DBL Svedka CukeLime

$7.85

DBL Svedka StrawLemon

$7.85

DBL Svedka Citron

$7.85

DBL Titos

$9.70

DBL Stoli Elit

$16.63

Crystal Palace (WELL)

$5.54

Bombay Dry

$8.31

Bombay Saphire

$9.24

Hendricks

$9.24

Tanqueray

$8.31

Waterloo

$8.31

DBL Crystal Palace (WELL)

$7.85

DBL Bombay Dry

$10.16

DBL Bombay Saphire

$12.01

DBL Hendricks

$12.01

DBL Tanqueray

$10.16

DBL Waterloo

$10.16

Bacardi (WELL)

$5.54

Blue Chair Bay Banana

$6.93

Blue Chair Bay Spiced Rum

$6.93

Captain Morgan

$6.93

Flor De Cana Gold

$8.31

Flor De Cana Sliver

$6.47

Malibu Coconut

$6.47

Meyers Dark Rum

$6.93

DBL Bacardi (WELL)

$7.85

DBL Blue Chair Bay Banana

$9.24

DBL Captain Morgan

$9.24

DBL Meyers Dark Rum

$9.24

DBL Malibu Coconut

$8.31

DBL Blue Chair Bay Spiced

$9.24

DBL Flor De Cana Silver

$8.31

DBL Flor De Cana Gold

$11.09

1800 Reposado

$10.62

1800 Silver

$9.24

Campo Bravo Plata

$6.93

Campo Bravo Reposado

$6.93

Casamigos

$9.24

Don Julio

$9.24

Dulce Vida 100 Proof

$14.32

Dulce Vida 80proof Sliver

$10.16

Dulce Vida Grapefruit

$10.16

Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalepeno

$10.16

Dulce Vida Reposado

$10.16

El Jimador Repo(WELL)

$6.00

El Jimador Silver(WELL)

$5.54

Patron Sliver

$11.09

DBL El Jimador Sliver(WELL)

$7.85

DBL El Jimador Repo(WELL)

$7.85

DBL 1800 Sliver

$11.09

DBL 1800 Reposado

$11.09

DBL Campo Bravo Plata

$8.31

DBL Campo Bravo Reposado

$8.31

DBL Patron Sliver

$13.39

DBL Playa Real Sliver

$11.55

DBL Playa Real Reposado

$13.39

DBL Playa Real Mandarin

$11.55

DBL Playa Real Pineapple

$11.55

DBL Dulce Vida Sliver

$13.39

DBL Dulce Vida GrapeFruit

$13.93

DBL Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalepeno

$13.39

DBL Milagro Silver

$13.39

DBL Dulce Vida 100 Proof

$16.63

Crown Royal

$7.85

Crown Royal Apple

$7.85

Fireball

$5.54

Jack Daniels

$6.70

Jameson

$7.85

Jim Beam (WELL)

$5.54

Makers Mark

$7.85

Rebecca Creek

$8.78

Single Barrel Jack Daniels

$9.24

Treaty Oak

$10.16

Tx Whiskey

$8.78

Wild Turkey 101

$6.93

Woodford Reserve

$10.16

Luckenbach Road

$10.00

Blantons

$20.00

DBL Jim Beam (WELL)

$7.85

DBL Crown Royal

$10.62

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$10.62

DBL Jameson

$10.62

DBL Jack Daniels

$9.24

DBL Single Barrel Jack Daniels

$12.93

DBL Makers Mark

$9.24

DBL Rebecca Creek

$11.01

DBL Wild Turkey 101

$9.24

DBL Woodford Reserve

$12.93

DBL Fireball

$7.85

DBL TX Whiskey

$10.62

Bulliet

$9.70

Bulliet Rye

$10.16

Chivas Regal

$9.70

Dewars (WELL)

$6.00

Famous Grouse

$6.93

Garrison Brothers

$18.01

Glenlivet

$11.09

J. Walker Blue Label

$42.03

J. Walker Red

$9.23

Knob Creek Rye

$14.32

Macallen 12YR

$18.01

DBL Dewars (WELL)

$7.85

DBL Chivas Regal

$12.47

DBL Bulliet

$12.47

DBL Bulliet Rye

$13.39

DBL Garrison Brothers

$22.17

DBL J. Walker Blue Label

$53.58

DBL Glenlivet

$13.86

DBL Macallen 12YR

$22.17

DBL Famous Grouse

$7.85

DBL Knob Creek Rye

$17.09

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.70

Bailey's

$5.54

Blue Curcao

$5.54

Chambord

$6.70

Cointreau

$6.70

Grand Marnier

$6.70

Jagermeister

$6.47

Kahlua

$5.54

Luxardo

$6.47

Midori

$5.54

Peach Schnapps

$5.54

Rum Chata

$5.54

Sour Apple Pucker

$5.54

Triple Sec

$5.54

Tuaca

$6.47

Vermouth Dry

$4.62

Vermouth Sweet

$4.62

Watermelon Pucker

$5.54

Cocktails

Barletta Banana Colada

$11.08

Boat Town Breeze

$11.08

ChrisCraft Cucumber Smash

$11.08

Deep Eddy LemonFreeze

$11.08

Rocks Boat Town Rita (House Marg)

$11.09

Frozen Boat Town Rita (House Marg)

$11.08

Rocks Prickly Pear Margarita

$11.08

Frozen Prickly Pear Margarita

$11.08

River Monster

$11.08

Dixie's Cherry Limeade

$11.08

Mexican Martini

$11.08

Llano Lemonade

$11.08

Blood Mary

$11.08

Skinny Margarita

$11.09

LBJ Ranch Water

$11.08

Waterloo’s Good JUJU

$11.08

Martini

$11.08

Chilton

$11.08

Mimosa

$11.08

Strawberry Daquiri

$11.08

Pina Colada

$11.08

Mango Daquiri

$11.08

32 oz margarita

$17.44

Top Shelf Margarita

$11.08

Miami Vice

$11.08

Mojito

$11.08

Moscow Mule

$11.08

Mandarin Paloma

$11.08

DOUBLE POUR-cocktail

$2.77

Salty Dog

$4.61

Apperol Spritz

$11.08

Paloma

$11.08

Summer Sweet Heat

$11.08

Old Fashion

$9.23

Long Island Ice Tea

$11.08

Colorado Bull Dog

$11.08

Mia Thai

$11.08

Beer

Austin Eastciders

$5.54

Axis IPA

$6.46

Blue Moon

$5.54

Budlight

$5.54

Budwieser

$5.54

Coors Light

$5.54

Corona Extra

$6.46

Corona Premier

$6.46

Domestic Bucket (5 beers)

$18.48

Dos Equis

$6.46

FIreman's 4

$6.46

Fireman's 4 Lite

$6.46

Import Bucket(5 beers)

$23.09

Karbach Crawford Bock

$6.46Out of stock

Karbach Love Street

$6.46

Lone Star

$5.54

Michelob Cactus Lime Ultra

$6.46

Michelob Ultra

$5.54

Miller Lite

$5.54

Modelo

$6.46

Oduol’s N/A beer

$5.54

Shiner Bock

$6.46

White Claw

$6.46

Yuengling

$4.61

Alstadt Klosch

$6.46

BK Stigini

$6.46

BK Wandering Blonde

$6.46

Buckethead

$6.46

Dos xx

$6.46

Kona Big Wave

$6.46

Shiner Bock

$6.46

STW Belgian Pale Ale

$6.46

STW Lager

$6.46

SW 420 Strain

$6.46

Thirsty Goat

$6.46

Imperial Pumpkin Ale

$7.39

Hop Sprocket

$6.46

Wine

Decoy Rose

$35.00

Enticing aromas of pink grapefruit and fresh melon, along with hints of strawberry and spring wildflowers.

Relax Prosecco

$29.00

Stone and citrus fruit are enhanced with vibrant bubbles and fresh minerals

Margues de Caceres, Cava Brut

$7.00+

Bouquet of citrus fruits with notes of Brioche and a lively finish that highlights fine bubbles.

Chloe, Valdadige Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Fruit-forward flavors of juicy white peach, soft melon, crisp apple and floral honeysuckle.

19 Crimes, Sauvignon Block

$9.00+

Aromas of passion fruit, grapefruit, gooseberry and guava.

Kendall-Jackson, Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay

$9.00+

Tropical flavors such as pineapple, mango and papaya, with citrus notes

La Crema, Sonoma Chardonnay

$39.00

Aromas of Meyer lemon, gala apple, and jasmine are followed by flavors of pear, orange and lemon meringue pie.

Casillero del Diablo, Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Imagery, Pinot Noir

$35.00

Layered notes of jammy strawberry, cherry and boysenberry.

Conundrum, Red Blend

$9.00+

Features dark red varietals including Zinfandel, Petite Sirah and Cabernet Sauvignon

Bonanza, Cabernet Sauvignon

$35.00

Flavors of dark berry, vanilla, cassis and toast

Decoy, Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

Aromas of vibrant red and blue fruit with silky tannins and balanced acidity.

BTL Caymus Gran Durif

$80.37

GLS Fetzer Cab (House)

$5.54

BTL Fetzer Cab (House)

$18.01

GLS Bonanza Cab

$11.09

BTL Bonanza Cab

$40.18

GLS Twin Springs Sweet Red

$5.54

BTL Twin Springs Sweet Red

$18.01

GLS La Crema Pinot Noir

$18.01

BTL La Crema Pinot Noir

$65.13

GLS Erath

$8.50

BTL Erath

$23.09

GLS Borgo Scopeto

$10.16

BTL Borgo Scopeto

$33.72

GLS Santa Cristina Toscana

$7.85

BTL Santa Cristina Toscana

$25.87

GLS Santa Cristina Bianco Umbria

$7.85

BTL Santa Cristina Bianco Umbria

$25.87

GLS Silver Gate Pinot Noir

$4.50

BTL Silver Gate Pinot Noir

$22.00

GLS Educated Guess Merlot

$9.00

BTL Educated Guess Merlot

$45.00

GLS Kendall Jackson Chard (HOUSE)

$5.54

BTL Kendall Jackson Chard (HOUSE)

$25.00

GLS La Crema Chardonnay

$8.50

BTL La Crema Chardonnay

$29.10

GLS Giesen Sauvigon Blanc

$7.00

BTL Giesen Sauvigon Blanc

$30.00

GLS Chloe Pinot Grigio

$7.00

BTL Chloe Pinot Grigio

$30.00

GLS Chateau St. Michelle Riesling

$8.00

BTL Chateau St. Michelle Riesling

$38.00

GLS Santa Cristina Bianco Umbria

$8.25

BTL Santa Cristina Bianco Umbria

$40.00

GLS Fetzer Rose

$5.54

BTL Fetzer Rose

$18.01

GLS Chloe Prosecco

$8.50

BTL Chloe Prosecco

$35.00

GLS MC Cava Brut

$7.50

BTL MC Cava Brut

$28.00

Passionfruit

Raspberry

Spiced Blackcurrant

Shots

Vegas Bomb

$8.31

Green Tea

$8.31

Jager Bomb

$8.31

Dirty bong water

$8.31

Lemon Drop

$8.31

Wake Me UP

$8.31

Starburst

$8.31

Liquid Marijuana

$8.31

Kamikaze

$8.31

Water Moccassin

$8.31

Starfucker

$8.31

White Tea

$8.31

Breakfast Shot

$9.23

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$8.31

To-Go Beverages

Gallon Margarita

$65.13

Gallon Prickly Pear Margarita

$65.13

Ice bag

$3.70

Mothers Day

Moms Mimosa

$18.00

Paloma

$11.00

Sangria

$8.00

Spritz

$11.00

Father's Day

Bucket of Beer (5 beers)

$12.92

Whiskey Smash

$8.31

Fireball Shot

$3.69

Classic Blood Mary

$8.31

Boos And Brews

White Russian

$8.31

Apple Cran Moscow Mule

$8.31

Mimosa

$8.31

Irish Coffee

$8.31

Screw Driver

$8.31

Bloody Mary

$8.31

Drink Ticket

$18.47

Food

Pulled Pork Nachos

$15.95

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

Fried Pickles

$9.95

Sliders

$11.95

Wings

$17.95

Drinks

1 Free Beer

Bottomless Mimosas

$20.00

Fireball Shot

$3.00

Bucket of Beer

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lake LBJ’s finest burgers, salads, and so much more. Enjoy our wide selection of unique wines, cocktails, our famous margarita's or craft beer. The view is stunning and the atmosphere is relaxing!

Website

Location

151 Melodie Ln, Kingsland, TX 78639

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
