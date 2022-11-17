Boat Town Burger Bar Boat Town District
498 Reviews
$$
151 Melodie Ln
Kingsland, TX 78639
Popular Items
Starters
BT-Trio
The perfect trio of starters, our homemade guacamole, queso and salsa with hot fresh tortilla chips. Add a Boat Town Rita or Colada and its a great start! Corn chips fried in same fryer that gluten items are fried in.
Green Chile Queso
Our homemade green Chile Queso served with our freshly fried tortilla chips. Add one of our speciality cocktails like a Boat Town Rita to get a Great Start. Corn chips but fried in same fryer if gluten intolerant.
Fried Pickles
Southern treat, dill pickle chips lightly breaded and fried. Served with ranch. Contains gluten
Boudin Balls
A Cajun treat with a little heat. Boudin sausage rolled and fried to golden brown served with our amazing creamy sweet and spicy honey mustard. Traditionally washed down with nice cold beer. Contains Gluten
Chips & Salsa
Our homemade salsa served with fresh hot chips perfect with a Boat Town Rita. Gluten free but fried in fryer with items that contain gluten
Chips & Guac
Boat Town Burgers, & Sandwiches
BTBB Classic
Seasoned hand pressed angus blend 7 ounce burger served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo and mustard on a toasted bun. Served with fries or substitute our sweet potato fries or hand made onion rings made daily. Add your favorite cheese. Change bun to Gluten free for Gluten sensitivity
Patty Melt
Seasoned 7 ounce angus blend patty on Texas Toast, smothered in smoked provolone, jalapeno jack cheese with caramelized onions and our homemade Aioli. Change bun to gluten free for gluten allergy
Ranch Hand
A seasoned 7 ounce burger with lettuce, tomato, grilled jalapenos, topped with one of our handmade onion rings with smokey BBQ sauce on a toasted jalapeno cheddar bun. Add bacon to make it great. Onion rings and bun contain gluten. Change to gluten free bun and fries.
The Lonestar Burger
Seasoned 7 ounce patty with green chile queso, guacamole and pico on a toasted jalapeno cheddar bun. Add grilled jalapenos for that extra kick step. Change bun to gluten free for gluten intolerance
Sliders
4 slider burgers on tasty sweet-bread buns. Your choice of beef or pulled pork (can also do 2 and 2). Served with pickles and onions.
Impossible Burger
The official Impossible burger a delicious plant based option with great flavor, served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mustard and mayo. Substitute the sweet potato fries so good! Change bun to gluten free if gluten sensitive.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Chicken Sandwich
The Cowboy
Other Specialties
Chicken Tenders
6 of our hand breaded chicken tenders served with our sweet and spicy honey mustard and homemade ranch and fries. Contains gluten
Texas Tacos
Fish and Chips
Cod filets hand dipped in beer batter served with fries, hushpuppies, Cole slaw and cocktail and tartar sauce. Contains gluten
Boneless Wings
Sides
A la Carte
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Tenders
3 hand battered tenders with fries, all kids meals served with a drink. Contains gluten
Kids Hamburger
Kids sized burger with mayo, mustard and pickles, fries and a drink. Change bun for gluten intolerance.
Grilled Cheese
All kids favorite, grilled cheese with American cheese on Texas toast served with fries and a drink. Change to gluten free bun for gluten intolerance.
Corn Dog
Corndog served with fries and a drink. Contains gluten. Contains soy.
Salads
House Salad
A meal sized fresh salad made with spring mix, diced tomatoes, chopped bacon, shredded cheddar and a boiled egg. Add chicken, salmon or tuna for a complete meal. Served with our homemade ranch dressing on the side. Ranch dressing gluten free
Cesar Salad
Classic Cesar, chopped romaine, croutons, shredded parmesan cheese and Cesar dressing served on the side. Add chicken, tuna or salmon for some protein. Dressing gluten free. Remove croutons for gluten intolerance.
Super Foods Salad
Vibrant blend of kale, brussel sprouts, carrots, red cabbage, and radicchio, with avocado, mandarine oranges, cucumbers, and sunflower seeds. Served with cilantro lime vinaigrette
Toby Burgers
Bar Food (Only on Sat/Sun)
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Liquor
1876 Vodka (WELL)
Absolut
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Lime
Deep Eddy Peach
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
Dripping Springs
Grey Goose
Stoli Elit
Svedka Citron
Svedka CukeLime
Svedka StrawLemon
Titos
DBL 1876 (WELL)
DBL Absolut
DBL Dripping Springs
DBL Deep Eddy Peach
DBL Deep Eddy Ruby Red
DBL Deep Eddy Lime
DBL Deep Eddy Lemon
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Svedka CukeLime
DBL Svedka StrawLemon
DBL Svedka Citron
DBL Titos
DBL Stoli Elit
Crystal Palace (WELL)
Bombay Dry
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Waterloo
DBL Crystal Palace (WELL)
DBL Bombay Dry
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Hendricks
DBL Tanqueray
DBL Waterloo
Bacardi (WELL)
Blue Chair Bay Banana
Blue Chair Bay Spiced Rum
Captain Morgan
Flor De Cana Gold
Flor De Cana Sliver
Malibu Coconut
Meyers Dark Rum
DBL Bacardi (WELL)
DBL Blue Chair Bay Banana
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Meyers Dark Rum
DBL Malibu Coconut
DBL Blue Chair Bay Spiced
DBL Flor De Cana Silver
DBL Flor De Cana Gold
1800 Reposado
1800 Silver
Campo Bravo Plata
Campo Bravo Reposado
Casamigos
Don Julio
Dulce Vida 100 Proof
Dulce Vida 80proof Sliver
Dulce Vida Grapefruit
Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalepeno
Dulce Vida Reposado
El Jimador Repo(WELL)
El Jimador Silver(WELL)
Patron Sliver
DBL El Jimador Sliver(WELL)
DBL El Jimador Repo(WELL)
DBL 1800 Sliver
DBL 1800 Reposado
DBL Campo Bravo Plata
DBL Campo Bravo Reposado
DBL Patron Sliver
DBL Playa Real Sliver
DBL Playa Real Reposado
DBL Playa Real Mandarin
DBL Playa Real Pineapple
DBL Dulce Vida Sliver
DBL Dulce Vida GrapeFruit
DBL Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalepeno
DBL Milagro Silver
DBL Dulce Vida 100 Proof
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam (WELL)
Makers Mark
Rebecca Creek
Single Barrel Jack Daniels
Treaty Oak
Tx Whiskey
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford Reserve
Luckenbach Road
Blantons
DBL Jim Beam (WELL)
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Crown Royal Apple
DBL Jameson
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Single Barrel Jack Daniels
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Rebecca Creek
DBL Wild Turkey 101
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Fireball
DBL TX Whiskey
Bulliet
Bulliet Rye
Chivas Regal
Dewars (WELL)
Famous Grouse
Garrison Brothers
Glenlivet
J. Walker Blue Label
J. Walker Red
Knob Creek Rye
Macallen 12YR
DBL Dewars (WELL)
DBL Chivas Regal
DBL Bulliet
DBL Bulliet Rye
DBL Garrison Brothers
DBL J. Walker Blue Label
DBL Glenlivet
DBL Macallen 12YR
DBL Famous Grouse
DBL Knob Creek Rye
Amaretto Di Saronno
Bailey's
Blue Curcao
Chambord
Cointreau
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Luxardo
Midori
Peach Schnapps
Rum Chata
Sour Apple Pucker
Triple Sec
Tuaca
Vermouth Dry
Vermouth Sweet
Watermelon Pucker
Cocktails
Barletta Banana Colada
Boat Town Breeze
ChrisCraft Cucumber Smash
Deep Eddy LemonFreeze
Rocks Boat Town Rita (House Marg)
Frozen Boat Town Rita (House Marg)
Rocks Prickly Pear Margarita
Frozen Prickly Pear Margarita
River Monster
Dixie's Cherry Limeade
Mexican Martini
Llano Lemonade
Blood Mary
Skinny Margarita
LBJ Ranch Water
Waterloo’s Good JUJU
Martini
Chilton
Mimosa
Strawberry Daquiri
Pina Colada
Mango Daquiri
32 oz margarita
Top Shelf Margarita
Miami Vice
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mandarin Paloma
DOUBLE POUR-cocktail
Salty Dog
Apperol Spritz
Paloma
Summer Sweet Heat
Old Fashion
Long Island Ice Tea
Colorado Bull Dog
Mia Thai
Beer
Austin Eastciders
Axis IPA
Blue Moon
Budlight
Budwieser
Coors Light
Corona Extra
Corona Premier
Domestic Bucket (5 beers)
Dos Equis
FIreman's 4
Fireman's 4 Lite
Import Bucket(5 beers)
Karbach Crawford Bock
Karbach Love Street
Lone Star
Michelob Cactus Lime Ultra
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Modelo
Oduol’s N/A beer
Shiner Bock
White Claw
Yuengling
Alstadt Klosch
BK Stigini
BK Wandering Blonde
Buckethead
Dos xx
Kona Big Wave
Shiner Bock
STW Belgian Pale Ale
STW Lager
SW 420 Strain
Thirsty Goat
Imperial Pumpkin Ale
Hop Sprocket
Wine
Decoy Rose
Enticing aromas of pink grapefruit and fresh melon, along with hints of strawberry and spring wildflowers.
Relax Prosecco
Stone and citrus fruit are enhanced with vibrant bubbles and fresh minerals
Margues de Caceres, Cava Brut
Bouquet of citrus fruits with notes of Brioche and a lively finish that highlights fine bubbles.
Chloe, Valdadige Pinot Grigio
Fruit-forward flavors of juicy white peach, soft melon, crisp apple and floral honeysuckle.
19 Crimes, Sauvignon Block
Aromas of passion fruit, grapefruit, gooseberry and guava.
Kendall-Jackson, Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay
Tropical flavors such as pineapple, mango and papaya, with citrus notes
La Crema, Sonoma Chardonnay
Aromas of Meyer lemon, gala apple, and jasmine are followed by flavors of pear, orange and lemon meringue pie.
Casillero del Diablo, Cabernet Sauvignon
Imagery, Pinot Noir
Layered notes of jammy strawberry, cherry and boysenberry.
Conundrum, Red Blend
Features dark red varietals including Zinfandel, Petite Sirah and Cabernet Sauvignon
Bonanza, Cabernet Sauvignon
Flavors of dark berry, vanilla, cassis and toast
Decoy, Cabernet Sauvignon
Aromas of vibrant red and blue fruit with silky tannins and balanced acidity.
BTL Caymus Gran Durif
GLS Fetzer Cab (House)
BTL Fetzer Cab (House)
GLS Bonanza Cab
BTL Bonanza Cab
GLS Twin Springs Sweet Red
BTL Twin Springs Sweet Red
GLS La Crema Pinot Noir
BTL La Crema Pinot Noir
GLS Erath
BTL Erath
GLS Borgo Scopeto
BTL Borgo Scopeto
GLS Santa Cristina Toscana
BTL Santa Cristina Toscana
GLS Santa Cristina Bianco Umbria
BTL Santa Cristina Bianco Umbria
GLS Silver Gate Pinot Noir
BTL Silver Gate Pinot Noir
GLS Educated Guess Merlot
BTL Educated Guess Merlot
GLS Kendall Jackson Chard (HOUSE)
BTL Kendall Jackson Chard (HOUSE)
GLS La Crema Chardonnay
BTL La Crema Chardonnay
GLS Giesen Sauvigon Blanc
BTL Giesen Sauvigon Blanc
GLS Chloe Pinot Grigio
BTL Chloe Pinot Grigio
GLS Chateau St. Michelle Riesling
BTL Chateau St. Michelle Riesling
GLS Santa Cristina Bianco Umbria
BTL Santa Cristina Bianco Umbria
GLS Fetzer Rose
BTL Fetzer Rose
GLS Chloe Prosecco
BTL Chloe Prosecco
GLS MC Cava Brut
BTL MC Cava Brut
Passionfruit
Raspberry
Spiced Blackcurrant
Shots
Father's Day
Boos And Brews
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Lake LBJ’s finest burgers, salads, and so much more. Enjoy our wide selection of unique wines, cocktails, our famous margarita's or craft beer. The view is stunning and the atmosphere is relaxing!
151 Melodie Ln, Kingsland, TX 78639