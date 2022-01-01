The Spot Wakepoint
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Food to satisfy your appetite. Handmade burgers, Uncle Arnold's spit smokes ribs, brisket and specials with your favorite cocktails and cold beer. Enjoy the weather, the water, and each other all year round!
14757 FM 1431, Kingsland, TX 78639
