Bullie's BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

3 Regency Pkwy.

Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

SANDWICHES

(R) Brisket Sandwich 1/2 LB

(R) Brisket Sandwich 1/2 LB

$12.00

8 Ounces of Meat

(J) Brisket Sandwich 3/4 LB

(J) Brisket Sandwich 3/4 LB

$14.00

12 Ounces of Meat

(R) Pulled Pork Sandwich 1/2 LB

(R) Pulled Pork Sandwich 1/2 LB

$10.00

8 Ounces of Meat

(J) Pulled Pork Sandwich 3/4 LB

(J) Pulled Pork Sandwich 3/4 LB

$12.00

12 Ounces of Meat

(R) Pulled Chicken Sandwich 1/2 LB

(R) Pulled Chicken Sandwich 1/2 LB

$9.50

8 Ounces of Meat

(J) Pulled Chicken Sandwich 3/4 LB

(J) Pulled Chicken Sandwich 3/4 LB

$11.50

12 Ounces of Meat

COMBOS

Combo comes with 2 sides and a drink
(R) Brisket Sandwich Combo 1/2 LB

(R) Brisket Sandwich Combo 1/2 LB

$16.50

Includes your choice of 2 sides and a drink

(J) Brisket Sandwich Combo 3/4 LB

(J) Brisket Sandwich Combo 3/4 LB

$18.50

Includes your choice of 2 sides and a drink

(R) Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo 1/2 LB

(R) Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo 1/2 LB

$14.50

Includes your choice of 2 sides and a drink

(J) Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo 3/4 LB

(J) Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo 3/4 LB

$16.50

Includes your choice of 2 sides and a drink

(R) Pulled Chicken Sandwich Combo 1/2 LB

(R) Pulled Chicken Sandwich Combo 1/2 LB

$14.00

Includes your choice of 2 sides and a drink

(J) Pulled Chicken Sandwich Combo 3/4 LB

(J) Pulled Chicken Sandwich Combo 3/4 LB

$16.00

Includes your choice of 2 sides and a drink

DINNERS

Beef Brisket Dinner

Beef Brisket Dinner

$24.00

Brisket Dinner comes with 12 ounces of Beef Brisket and your choice of 2 sides.

1/2 Smoked Chicken Dinner

1/2 Smoked Chicken Dinner

$16.50

1/2 Chicken dinner comes with 1 1/2 smoked Chicken and your choice of 2 sides.

Pulled Chicken Dinner

Pulled Chicken Dinner

$20.00

Pulled Chicken dinner comes with 12 ounces of Smoked Pulled Chicken and your choice of 2 sides.

Full Slab Dinner

Full Slab Dinner

$33.00

Full Slab dinner comes with 1 Full Slab of dry rubbed St. Louis style Ribs and your choice of 2 sides.

1/2 Slab Dinner

1/2 Slab Dinner

$25.00

1/2 Slab Dinner come with 1/2 Slab of Dry rubbed St. Louis style ribs and your choice of 2 sides.

Pulled Pork Dinner

Pulled Pork Dinner

$21.00

Pulled Pork Dinner comes with 12 ounces of Smoked Pulled Pork and your choice of 2 sides.

Bullies 2 Meat Combo

Bullies 2 Meat Combo

$24.00

For the real meat lover! Your choice of any 2 meats Ribs, Smoked Pulled Pork, Smoked Pulled Chicken, or Beef Brisket. Comes with your choice of 2 sides.

FAMILY DINNERS TO GO

Family Dinner for 2-3 People

Family Dinner for 2-3 People

$50.00

Includes ribs, pulled pork, brisket, pulled chicken, jalapeno cheddar cornbread and your choice of 2 sides.

Family Dinner for 4-6 People

Family Dinner for 4-6 People

$80.00

Includes ribs, pulled pork, brisket, pulled chicken, jalapeno cheddar cornbread and your choice of 2 sides.

Family Dinner for 8-10 People

Family Dinner for 8-10 People

$150.00

Includes ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, pulled chicken, jalapeno cheddar cornbread, and your choice of 2 sides.

CARRY OUT BY THE POUND

Slab of Ribs

Slab of Ribs

$30.00

1 full slab of Dry rubbed St. Louis style ribs

1/2 Slab of Ribs

1/2 Slab of Ribs

$19.00

1/2 slab of Dry Rubbed St. Louis style ribs

1-pound Smoked Beef Brisket

1-pound Smoked Beef Brisket

$22.00

1 Pound of Brisket (Feeds 2-3 People)

1/2-pound Brisket

1/2-pound Brisket

$12.00
1-pound Smoked Pulled Pork

1-pound Smoked Pulled Pork

$17.00

1 Pound of Smoked Pulled Pork (Feeds 2-3 People)

1/2-pound Pork

1/2-pound Pork

$10.00
1-pound Smoked Pulled Chicken

1-pound Smoked Pulled Chicken

$16.00

1 Pound of Smoked Pulled Chicken (Feeds 2-3 People)

1/2-pound Chicken

1/2-pound Chicken

$9.50
1 Whole Smoked Chicken

1 Whole Smoked Chicken

$20.00

This smoked whole chicken is Juicy, Delicious, and simply can't be beat.

1/2 Smoked Chicken

1/2 Smoked Chicken

$12.00

This smoked 1/2 chicken is Juicy, Delicious, and simply can't be beat.

1-pound Baked Potato Salad

1-pound Baked Potato Salad

$7.00

Baked Potatoes, sour cream, bacon and chives. (Feeds 2-3 people)

1-pound Creamy Cole Slaw

1-pound Creamy Cole Slaw

$7.00

Traditional Creamy Slaw. (Feeds 2-3 people)

1-pound Carolina Cole Slaw

1-pound Carolina Cole Slaw

$7.00

Carolina Vinegar Based Slaw. (Feeds 2-3 people)

1-pound Zesty 3 Bean Bake

1-pound Zesty 3 Bean Bake

$8.00

Baked Beans Bullies Style. (Feeds 2-3 people)

1-pound Collard Greens

1-pound Collard Greens

$7.00

Slow cooked Collard Greens, Onions, and Bacon. (Feeds 2-3 people)

1-pound Mac & Cheese

1-pound Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Made with Smoked Guda Cheese, and Bacon. (Feeds 2-3 people)

Brunswick Stew

Brunswick Stew

$10.00

Tomato based stew with Lima beans, Corn, Onions, and Smoked Pulled Chicken. Includes 2 pieces of Jalapeno Chedder Cornbread

Brisket Chili

Brisket Chili

$10.00

Homemade Chili with Smoked Brisket Burnt Ends paired with fresh Green Peppers, Onions, Diced Tomatoes, and Pinto Beans. Includes 2 pieces of Jalapeno Chedder Cornbread.

Jalapeno Chedder Corn Bread (12 Pieces)

Jalapeno Chedder Corn Bread (12 Pieces)

$12.00

Baked fresh with Jalapeno peppers, and Chedder cheese

Rolls

Rolls

$0.75
Slider Rolls (12)

Slider Rolls (12)

$5.00
Pickles 1 LB

Pickles 1 LB

$5.00

BULLIES KIDS

Kids Rib Basket

Kids Rib Basket

$6.00

Kids Ribs and a side

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

6-ounce Mac and cheese and your choice of a side

BBQ Sliders

BBQ Sliders

$6.00

2 Sliders and a side

Homemade BBQ Sauces/Rib Rub

Texas Sweet

Texas Sweet

Pineapple, Brown Sugar, and a touch of Citrus.

Slow Burn

Slow Burn

Starts out Sweet and has a Slow Heat

Mild Original

Mild Original

Vinaigrette Base with Sweet Basil, Oregano, and Rosemary.

Carolina Mustard

Carolina Mustard

Traditional Vinegar base mustard sauce with a touch of pepper.

Carolina Vinegar

Carolina Vinegar

Classic Carolina Vinegar slightly peppery.

Rib Rub

$7.00

SIDES

Baked fresh with Jalapenos, and Chedder cheese
Side Baked Potato Salad

Side Baked Potato Salad

$4.50

Baked potatoes, sour cream, bacon, and chives.

Side Creamy Cole Slaw

Side Creamy Cole Slaw

$4.50

Traditional Creamy Slaw.

Side Carolina Cole Slaw

Side Carolina Cole Slaw

$4.50

Carolina Vinegar based slaw

Side Zesty 3 Bean Bake

Side Zesty 3 Bean Bake

$4.50

Baked Beans Bullies Style

Side Collard Greens

Side Collard Greens

$4.50

Slow cooked Collard greens, Onions, and Bacon.

Side Mac & Cheese

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Made with Smoked Guda Cheese and Bacon

Side of Jalapeno Chedder Corn Bread (3 peices)

Side of Jalapeno Chedder Corn Bread (3 peices)

$4.50

Baked fresh with Jalapenos, and Chedder Cheese

Corn Bread (1pc)

$1.50

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Body Armor Strawberry Banana

Body Armor Strawberry Banana

$3.00
Body Armor Orange Mango

Body Armor Orange Mango

$3.00
Body Armor Blackout Berry

Body Armor Blackout Berry

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet coke

Diet coke

$2.50
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.50
Pibb Extra

Pibb Extra

$2.50
Barqs Root beer

Barqs Root beer

$2.50
Mellow Yellow

Mellow Yellow

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Minute Maid Lemonade

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Water

$2.00

Small Drink

$1.25

Beer

Angry Orchard

Angry Orchard

$3.75
Bud

Bud

$4.25
Bud Lt

Bud Lt

$4.25
Blue Moon

Blue Moon

$4.25
Corona

Corona

$4.25
Modelo

Modelo

$4.25
Dos Equis

Dos Equis

$4.25
Sweetwater

Sweetwater

$4.25
Mich Ultra

Mich Ultra

$4.25
Sam Adams

Sam Adams

$4.25
Heineken

Heineken

$4.25
Beach Bully

Beach Bully

$5.75

Local Brew by Southern Barrel Brewing Co. Pale Ale

Dogfish Brown

$5.75Out of stock
Southern Helles Lager

Southern Helles Lager

$5.75

Local Brew by Southern Barrel Brewing Co. Lager

Damn Yankee

Damn Yankee

$5.75

Local Brew by Southern Barrel Brewing Co. IPA

Dogfish 90 Minute IPA

Dogfish 90 Minute IPA

$6.25
Yuengling Lager

Yuengling Lager

$4.25

PBR

$4.25

Desserts

Brownie

Brownie

$2.00

1 Piece

Red Velvet Cake (slice)

Red Velvet Cake (slice)

$4.50
3 Layer Chocolate Cake (slice)

3 Layer Chocolate Cake (slice)

$4.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 8:00 pm
THE BEST BBQ ON HILTON HEAD ISLAND!

3 Regency Pkwy., Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

