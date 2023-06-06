  • Home
  BW Blacksmith - 20th St. Billings - MTGrill - 20th St. Billings
BW Blacksmith - 20th St. Billings MTGrill - 20th St. Billings

749 S 20th St W

Billings, MT 59102

Food

Breakfast

Bagel Or English Muffin

$4.00

Bagel

Muffin - Apple Nut

$3.75

Muffin - Blueberry

$3.75

Muffin - Pumpkin

$3.75

Muffin - Chocolate

$3.75

Muffin - Chocolate Chip

$3.75

Muffin - Banana Nut

$3.75

Oatmeal - Blueberry

$4.00

Oatmeal - Apple Cinnamon

$4.00

Oatmeal - Brownsugar Maple

$4.00

Apple

$2.25

Banana

$2.25
Kickin Karl

Kickin Karl

$6.75

our creamy sausage and egg scramble, with a kick of jalapeno peppers, melty american cheese, on a white wrap & served with a side of salsa.

Southern Sam

Southern Sam

$6.75
Western Wrap

Western Wrap

$6.75

Egg, Cheese, Peppers, Onions, Tomato.

Pancake Stack

$8.25

(3) fluffy pancakes served with your choice of topping.

Kids Smiley Face Pancake

Kids Smiley Face Pancake

$6.00

smiley face pancake 1lg pancake with your choice of hash rounds or fruit cup for a side.

1 Pancake

$3.25

French Toast Sticks

$8.00

(5) golden French Toast Sticks served with your choice of topping.

French Toast

$8.25

(3) texas french toast slices served with your choice of topping.

1/2 order French Toast

BW Deluxe Sandwich

BW Deluxe Sandwich

$8.50

Grilled bun loaded with eggs, bacon, sausage, ham and smothered with swiss and american cheese

Biscuits and Gravy (full order)

Biscuits and Gravy (full order)

$8.25
Biscuits and Gravy (half order)

Biscuits and Gravy (half order)

$5.25

Biscuit

$1.75

Bw Fruit Cup s,b,g

$4.50

Chicken & Waffles

$13.25

3 crispy chicken tenders and a golden waffle served with our signature sweet and spicy sauce.

Chicken Biscuit

$5.25
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Fresh baked cinnamon roll, topped with your choice of our housemade icing, peanut butter, or cream cheese.

Custom Breakfast Burrito or Sandwich

$6.50

Egg, choice of meat, cheese and bread

Breakfast Burrito (BEC)

$6.50
Egg Bowl

Egg Bowl

$6.25

Omelet

$9.25

eggs, ham, bell peppers, and american cheese.

Veggie Omelet

$9.00

eggs, tomatoes, spinach, and cheddar cheese.

Sausage Biscuit

$4.25

Waffle Stack

$8.25

2) golden waffles served with your choice of topping

Waffle Bites

Waffle Bites

$7.25

bite-size waffles served in a bowl with your choice of topping.

1 Waffle

$3.50

BW Breakfast Platter

$12.25

choice of meat served with 2 Farm-Fresh eggs* , grits or hashrounds or seasonal fruit, and toast. Add waffle or pancake for 2.19

Bacon, Egg and Cheese

Bacon, Egg and Cheese

$6.25

3 Slices Bacon Side

$5.00

2 Sausage Patties Side

$4.00

1 Pancake

$3.25

1 Waffle

$3.50

Hashrounds

$4.25

2 Slices of toast

$2.50

Plain Eggs (2)

$4.00

Plain Eggs (4)

$5.50

Bagel

$4.00

Biscuit

$1.75
Biscuits and Gravy (half order)

Biscuits and Gravy (half order)

$5.25

Burgers

Bacon Cheddar Burger

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$14.00

Comes with 2 1/4lb burger patties, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mustard, and pickles.

Big Hoss Burger

Big Hoss Burger

$15.75

Comes with 2 1/4lb burger patties, American cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, fried pickles, and house-made ranch.

Blazin Saddle Burger

Blazin Saddle Burger

$15.75

Comes with 2 1/4lb burger patties, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, fried jalapeños, buffalo, and bronco sauce.

Bronco Burger

Bronco Burger

$12.75

Comes with 2 1/4lb burger patties, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, and Bronco sauce.

Giddy Up Burger

Giddy Up Burger

$15.75

Comes with 2 1/4lb burger patties, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, fried jalapeños, and barbeque sauce.

Montana Burger

$15.75

Comes with 2 1/4lb burger patties, lettuce, tomato, onion ring, bacon, and chili.

Mozzy Burger

Mozzy Burger

$13.75

Comes with 2 1/4lb burger patties, topped with Provolone cheese, mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce, mixed greens, tomato, and onions.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.75

Comes with 2 1/4lb burger patties on a white bun with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, and mushrooms, lettuce, and tomato.

Original Cheeseburger

$11.75

Comes with 2 1/4lb burger patties, on a white bun with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, and mustard.

Ridiculous Burger

Ridiculous Burger

$15.75

This burger has two grilled cheese sandwiches for buns, fried egg, two fresh 1/4lb black Angus beef patties, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and signature Bronco sauce.

The Duke

The Duke

$12.75

Comes with 2 1/4lb burger patties, cheddar cheese, bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, and sweet & spicy sriracha sauce.

Burger Patty 1/4 lb

$4.00

Chicken

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$12.25
Chicken Strips Each

Chicken Strips Each

$3.00
Loaded Mac and Cheese

Loaded Mac and Cheese

$13.25

White cheddar mac and cheese topped with 3 chicken tenders, tossed in the sauce of your choice. Finished with shredded cheddar cheese and a drizzle of our ranch dressing.

Grilled Chicken Breast (5 oz)

$5.00

Desserts

Specialty Cookie

Specialty Cookie

$3.50
Brownie

Brownie

$3.00

Scotcharoo

$3.50
Cupcake

Cupcake

$4.00

Rice Krispy Treats

$3.25
Carrot Cake (Slice)

Carrot Cake (Slice)

$6.78

Cheesecake (Slice)

$8.00
French Silk (Slice)

French Silk (Slice)

$6.00

Brownie Oreo Sundae (Slice)

$5.50
Peanut Butter Torte (Slice)

Peanut Butter Torte (Slice)

$8.00

Brownie Mint (slice)

$5.50

Just For Kids

Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.00
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Ham and Cheese

$6.00
Kids Roast Beef and Cheese

Kids Roast Beef and Cheese

$6.00
Kids Turkey and Cheese

Kids Turkey and Cheese

$6.00

Sides

Regular Fries

$4.25+

Seasoned Fries

$4.25+

Corn Nuggets

$5.25+

Fried Jalepenos

$6.00+

Fried Pickles

$6.25+

Loaded Fries

$7.25

Mac & Cheese (Side)

$5.25

Mozzy Sticks

$5.25+

Onion Rings

$5.25+

Side Salad

$5.25

Tater Tots

$4.25+

Sweet Treats

Oreos: Dozen

Oreos: Dozen

$12.00

One dozen chocolate covered Oreos

Peppermint Bark

Peppermint Bark

$12.00
Ritz: PB filled

Ritz: PB filled

$12.00

The Light Choice

Banana Turkey

Banana Turkey

$11.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, yellow mustard, and banana pepers

Chicken Light

$11.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, yellow mustard, seasoning salt, and oregano

Rye Turkey

Rye Turkey

$11.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, yellow mustard, sweet peppers, and banana peppers.

Light Buffalo

$11.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, hot buffalo sauce

Wraps

Chicken Ranch Wrap

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$11.25

Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, mixed greens, tomato, onion, and ranch dressing

Angry Buffalo

Angry Buffalo

$11.25

Lettuce, tomato, onion, buffalo and bronco sauce

Saucy Wrap

Saucy Wrap

$12.25

Fried chicken strips dipped in buffalo or sriracha sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Nutty Chicken Wrap

$12.25

Grilled chicken, feta cheese, almonds, grapes, raisins, and mixed greens

Southwest Wrap

Southwest Wrap

$12.00

Turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and southwest sauce

Honey Mustard Chicken Club Wrap

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and honey mustard

Honey Mustard Turkey Club Wrap

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and honey mustard

Caesars Crunchy Wrap

$12.00

Mixed greens, cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing

Bronco Wrap

Bronco Wrap

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, and bronco sauce

Salads

Nutty Chicken Salad

Nutty Chicken Salad

$14.25
Saucy Chicken Salad

Saucy Chicken Salad

$15.25

Garden Salad

$10.00
Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$13.25

Ham and turkey with provolone and cheddar cheese, carrots, tomatoes, and cucumbers on a fresh bed of lettuce.

Subs & Sandwiches

Southwest Club

Southwest Club

$12.25

Turkey, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and southwest sauce

Italian Dip

Italian Dip

$13.25

Ham, cappicola, salami, prosciutto with provolone grilled and pressed with a side of marinara.

Reuben

Reuben

$12.25

Grilled corn beef, topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island sauce.

Chuck Wagon

Chuck Wagon

$12.25

Ham, Turkey, Salami, American and provolone cheese.

Steak & Cheese

Steak & Cheese

$13.25

Grilled Angus beef, grilled peppers, and onions served with provolone.

Adult Grilled Cheese

$10.25

French Dip

$13.25

Grilled roast beef and provolone served with a side of au jus.

Big Leo

Big Leo

$14.25

Ham, cappicola, salami, prosciutto with provolone served ATW.

Ham, Turkey & Cheese

$12.00

Served with provolone, ATW, on a fresh sub roll.

Turkey

$11.00

Turkey served ATW, on your choice of bread

Ham

$11.00

Ham, on your choice of bread and your choice of cheese.

Coffee

5g Energy Drinks

Hawaii 5-0