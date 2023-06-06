BW Blacksmith - 20th St. Billings MTGrill - 20th St. Billings
749 S 20th St W
Billings, MT 59102
Food
Breakfast
Bagel Or English Muffin
Bagel
Muffin - Apple Nut
Muffin - Blueberry
Muffin - Pumpkin
Muffin - Chocolate
Muffin - Chocolate Chip
Muffin - Banana Nut
Oatmeal - Blueberry
Oatmeal - Apple Cinnamon
Oatmeal - Brownsugar Maple
Apple
Banana
Kickin Karl
our creamy sausage and egg scramble, with a kick of jalapeno peppers, melty american cheese, on a white wrap & served with a side of salsa.
Southern Sam
Western Wrap
Egg, Cheese, Peppers, Onions, Tomato.
Pancake Stack
(3) fluffy pancakes served with your choice of topping.
Kids Smiley Face Pancake
smiley face pancake 1lg pancake with your choice of hash rounds or fruit cup for a side.
1 Pancake
French Toast Sticks
(5) golden French Toast Sticks served with your choice of topping.
French Toast
(3) texas french toast slices served with your choice of topping.
1/2 order French Toast
BW Deluxe Sandwich
Grilled bun loaded with eggs, bacon, sausage, ham and smothered with swiss and american cheese
Biscuits and Gravy (full order)
Biscuits and Gravy (half order)
Biscuit
Bw Fruit Cup s,b,g
Chicken & Waffles
3 crispy chicken tenders and a golden waffle served with our signature sweet and spicy sauce.
Chicken Biscuit
Cinnamon Roll
Fresh baked cinnamon roll, topped with your choice of our housemade icing, peanut butter, or cream cheese.
Custom Breakfast Burrito or Sandwich
Egg, choice of meat, cheese and bread
Breakfast Burrito (BEC)
Egg Bowl
Omelet
eggs, ham, bell peppers, and american cheese.
Veggie Omelet
eggs, tomatoes, spinach, and cheddar cheese.
Sausage Biscuit
Waffle Stack
2) golden waffles served with your choice of topping
Waffle Bites
bite-size waffles served in a bowl with your choice of topping.
1 Waffle
BW Breakfast Platter
choice of meat served with 2 Farm-Fresh eggs* , grits or hashrounds or seasonal fruit, and toast. Add waffle or pancake for 2.19
Bacon, Egg and Cheese
3 Slices Bacon Side
2 Sausage Patties Side
1 Pancake
1 Waffle
Hashrounds
2 Slices of toast
Plain Eggs (2)
Plain Eggs (4)
Bagel
Biscuit
Biscuits and Gravy (half order)
Burgers
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Comes with 2 1/4lb burger patties, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mustard, and pickles.
Big Hoss Burger
Comes with 2 1/4lb burger patties, American cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, fried pickles, and house-made ranch.
Blazin Saddle Burger
Comes with 2 1/4lb burger patties, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, fried jalapeños, buffalo, and bronco sauce.
Bronco Burger
Comes with 2 1/4lb burger patties, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, and Bronco sauce.
Giddy Up Burger
Comes with 2 1/4lb burger patties, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, fried jalapeños, and barbeque sauce.
Montana Burger
Comes with 2 1/4lb burger patties, lettuce, tomato, onion ring, bacon, and chili.
Mozzy Burger
Comes with 2 1/4lb burger patties, topped with Provolone cheese, mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce, mixed greens, tomato, and onions.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Comes with 2 1/4lb burger patties on a white bun with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, and mushrooms, lettuce, and tomato.
Original Cheeseburger
Comes with 2 1/4lb burger patties, on a white bun with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, and mustard.
Ridiculous Burger
This burger has two grilled cheese sandwiches for buns, fried egg, two fresh 1/4lb black Angus beef patties, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and signature Bronco sauce.
The Duke
Comes with 2 1/4lb burger patties, cheddar cheese, bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, and sweet & spicy sriracha sauce.
Burger Patty 1/4 lb
Chicken
Desserts
Just For Kids
Sides
Sweet Treats
The Light Choice
Banana Turkey
Lettuce, tomato, onion, yellow mustard, and banana pepers
Chicken Light
Lettuce, tomato, onion, yellow mustard, seasoning salt, and oregano
Rye Turkey
Lettuce, tomato, onion, yellow mustard, sweet peppers, and banana peppers.
Light Buffalo
Lettuce, tomato, onion, hot buffalo sauce
Wraps
Chicken Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, mixed greens, tomato, onion, and ranch dressing
Angry Buffalo
Lettuce, tomato, onion, buffalo and bronco sauce
Saucy Wrap
Fried chicken strips dipped in buffalo or sriracha sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Nutty Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, feta cheese, almonds, grapes, raisins, and mixed greens
Southwest Wrap
Turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and southwest sauce
Honey Mustard Chicken Club Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and honey mustard
Honey Mustard Turkey Club Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and honey mustard
Caesars Crunchy Wrap
Mixed greens, cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing
Bronco Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, onion, and bronco sauce
Salads
Subs & Sandwiches
Southwest Club
Turkey, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and southwest sauce
Italian Dip
Ham, cappicola, salami, prosciutto with provolone grilled and pressed with a side of marinara.
Reuben
Grilled corn beef, topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island sauce.
Chuck Wagon
Ham, Turkey, Salami, American and provolone cheese.
Steak & Cheese
Grilled Angus beef, grilled peppers, and onions served with provolone.
Adult Grilled Cheese
French Dip
Grilled roast beef and provolone served with a side of au jus.
Big Leo
Ham, cappicola, salami, prosciutto with provolone served ATW.
Ham, Turkey & Cheese
Served with provolone, ATW, on a fresh sub roll.
Turkey
Turkey served ATW, on your choice of bread
Ham
Ham, on your choice of bread and your choice of cheese.