MT1
No reviews yet
1438 Grand Avenue
Billings, MT 59102
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Breakfast
Fresh baked cinnamon roll, topped with your choice of our housemade icing, peanut butter, or cream cheese.
Bagel
Desserts
Sweet Treats
Coffee
5g Energy Drinks
Blue Energy - Coconut - Pineapple
Pink Energy - Strawberry - Vanilla
Pink Energy - Coconut - Lime - Strawberry
Pink Energy - Peach - Pineapple - Mango
Blue Energy - BlueBerry
Blue Energy - Strawberry
Blue Energy - BlueBerry
Blue Energy - Lime
Pink Energy - Coconut - Mango - Strawberry
Energy - Orange - Vanilla
Mt Dew - Pink Energy - Peach - Raspberry
Red Energy - Orange - Lime
Red Energy - Apple and Caramel Drizzle
Energy - Pineapple - Coconut
Pink Energy - Peach - Coconut - Mango
Clear Energy - Peach - Maple
Mr. Pibb - Energy - Coconut - White Chocolate
Red Energy - White Chocolate
Red Energy - Peach - Vanilla
Build your own Energy drink
BW Other Beverages
a cold-forged drink loaded with vanilla flavor; blended with milk, ice, heavy cream finished with our original whipped cream recipe. For a delicious coffee taste
Coffee
a wonderfully sweet custom fabricated iced drink with espresso, sugar, milk, heavy cream for a smooth, creamy taste ; don’t forget to ask for our whipped topping for an even sweeter “Sweet Cream”
Our signature house-sweetened espresso with a smooth and creamy milk mixture served over ice and topped with whipped cream. The perfect combo of sweet & bold coffee flavor.
A striking espresso shot with hot water added for a bold taste.
Built by pouring espresso over steamed, foamed milk with the perfect amount of sweet vanilla and nutty caramel.
Crafted by brewing our signature medium-dark roasted ground coffee beans, this hardy coffee makes for a strong, traditional “cup of joe”
A light and creamy chai tea drink hand-forged with a perfect amount of steamed milk and topped with a light layer of foam. It can be prepared hot, blended, or iced
An ultra-creamy, unique hot-forged drink built with steamed half & half poured over a shot.
This comes standard with 3 pumps of flavor in the regular and 5 pumps of flavor in the large.
A light and creamy coffee drink hand-forged with a perfect amount of steamed milk poured into a single shot of espresso and topped with a light layer of foam.
a strong, yet sweet coffee known around the smithy for its fluffy foam top with a double shot of espresso and steamed milk hidden just underneath.
A deliciously, delightful drink with espresso, steamed cream, white mocha sauce, and topped off with whipped cream.
a heartwarming drink filled with steamed heavy cream, hot water, and rich cocoa mix for the perfect cozy blend
Ou custom blend of cold brew beans are grown to steep long and cold for a super-smooth flavor.
An indulgent treat crafted by cold brew infused with nitrogen as it pours from the tap, creating a smooth coffee with a subtly sweet flavor and a rich, creamy head of foam.
A straight-up, no holds barred double shot full of robust flavor.
an indulgent treat crafted with hot espresso poured over creamy vanilla ice cream, topped with homemade whipped topping and drizzled with chocolate sauce
a full-flavored iced coffee where cold milk/cream is poured over espresso for a bold stroke of our rich BW coffee flavor
Our signature sweet cream with a delicious dulce twist.
a sugary, sweet blended coffee drink with a double shot of espresso, ice, heavy cream, milk, and caramel syrup topped off with whipped cream and smooth, buttery caramel sauce.
Build your own cold forge
Smooth cream and sugar blend with a BW blend coffee poured over ice topped with whipped cream.
a hand forged blended creation with espresso, milk, ice, cream, sweet chocolate chips, and chocolate syrup with homemade whipped topping and drizzled with chocolate sauce.
a cold-forged drink loaded with chocolate flavor; blended with espresso, milk, ice, heavy cream, and rich chocolate syrup, finished with our original whipped cream recipe and (dare we say it ?) even more chocolate sauce
Nutty, rich, and fun all rolled into one, this blended pleasure starts with a double shot of espresso, ice, milk, cream, caramel, and chocolate syrup, and ends with our sweet whipped topping and caramel and chocolate syrups poured over top.
a super sweet delight with a double shot of espresso blended with rich chocolate and white chocolate syrup, milk, topped with homemade whipped topping and drizzled with chocolate sauce.
a super sweet delight with a double shot of espresso blended with rich chocolate and white chocolate syrup, milk, topped with homemade whipped topping and drizzled with chocolate sauce.
Our signature Java Chiller is infused with rich maple syrup, topped creamy cold foam, and sprinkled with cinnamon.
a sugary, sweet coffee drink with a double shot of espresso, and ice, with caramel & coconut swirled in. topped with caramel cold foam and smooth, buttery caramel sauce.
a full-flavored iced coffee where cold water is poured over espresso for a bold stroke of our rich BW coffee flavor
Holiday Drinks
Perfect blend of cinnamon and brown sugar combined with our fresh roasted espresso blend.
Ou custom blend of cold brew beans are grown to steep long and cold for a super-smooth flavor. With a burst of pumpkin sweet cream.
A light and creamy coffee drink hand-forged with a perfect amount of steamed milk poured into a single shot of espresso and topped with a light layer of foam. Infused with pumpkin spice.
A deliciously, delightful drink with espresso, steamed cream, white mocha and pumpkin sauce, and topped off with whipped cream.
a wonderfully sweet custom fabricated iced drink with espresso, sugar, milk, heavy cream for a smooth, creamy taste ; don’t forget to ask for our whipped topping for an even sweeter “Sweet Cream” With a Pumpkin Twist
take a stroll down candy cane lane with this peppermint mocha
Our signature Java Chiller is infused with rich maple syrup, topped creamy cold foam, and sprinkled with cinnamon.
Ice Cream
Dirty Sodas
Merchandise
BW Merch
Branded 1 Gallon Matte Black RITC Jug
Branded RTIC 12oz Matte Black Mug
Branded RTIC 30oz Tumbler
Branded RTIC 32oz Charcoal Grey Bottle
100% of the proceeds from this purchase will go directly to families fighting cancer.
Coffee Beans
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1438 Grand Avenue, Billings, MT 59102