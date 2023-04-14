- Home
- /
- Springfield
- /
- Cabos Bonitos
Cabos Bonitos
No reviews yet
406 S South Ave
Springfield, MO 65806
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Starters
Chips & Queso
Chips & Guacamole
Chips & Bacon Infused Guacamole
Tostada Platter
Corn tostada shell with ground beef, shredded cheese, refried beans, lettuce and tomato
Garbage Can Nachos
Tortilla chips with ground beef or grilled chicken, refried beans, queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapenos, and chipotle ranch drizzle
Fried Avocado
Beer batter deep fried avocado halves filled with your choice of ground beef, grilled chicken, or grilled shrimp topped with sour cream sauce and chipotle ranch drizzle
Chips & Salsa
Quart Salsa
Pint Salsa
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, shredded cheese - grilled to perfection; garnished with lettuce and sour cream
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, shredded mixed cheese, grilled chicken breast; garnished with lettuce and sour cream
Steak Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, shredded mixed cheese, grilled steak; garnished with lettuce and sour cream
Combo Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, shredded mixed cheese, grilled chicken breast and steak; garnished with lettuce and sour cream
Veggie Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, shredded mixed cheese, mixed blend of grilled vegetable; garnished with lettuce and sour cream
Shrimp Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, shredded mixed cheese, grilled shrimp; garnished with lettuce and sour cream
Brisket Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, shredded mixed cheese, brisket; garnished with lettuce and sour cream
Fajita Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, fajita steak or chicken, shredded cheese, grilled onions and peppers; garnished with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole
Nachos
Ground Beef & Cheese Nachos
Tortilla chips, ground beef, shredded cheese, tomato, jalapeño
Chicken & Cheese Nachos
Tortilla chips, grilled chicken breast, shredded cheese, tomato, jalapeño
Shrimp Nachos
Tortilla chips, grilled shrimp, shredded cheese, tomato, jalapeño
Brisket Nachos
Tortilla chips, brisket, shredded cheese, tomato, jalapeño
Steak & Chicken Nachos
Salads
Fajita Chicken Salad
Fajita chicken on spring mix with cotija cheese, tomato, red onion, green peppers; choice of dressing
Fajita Steak Salad
Fajita steak on spring mix with cotija cheese, tomato, red onion, green peppers; choice of dressing
Avocado Chicken Salad
Grilled breast and avocado slices on spring mix with shredded, tomato, red onion; choice of dressing
Taco Salad
Deep fried shell filled with lettuce, choice of ground beef or grilled chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream and guacamole
Side Salad
Tacos
Beef Tacos (Crunchy)
3 tacos. Ground beef with shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato on crunchy taco shell; served with rice and choice of beans
Beef Tacos (Soft)
3 tacos. Ground beef with shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato on flour or corn tortilla; served with rice and choice of beans
Chicken Tacos (Crunchy)
3 tacos. Shredded chicken with shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato on crunchy taco shell; served with rice and choice of beans
Chicken Tacos (Soft)
3 tacos. Shredded chicken with shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato on flour or corn tortilla; served with rice and choice of beans
Shrimp Taco (Soft)
2 flour tortillas. Grilled shrimp with fresh cabbage, cotija cheese, green chili, chili verde sauce on crunchy taco shell; served with rice and choice of beans
Fish Tacos (Soft)
2 flour tortillas. Grilled, fried, or blackened fish, cabbage, pico de gallo, with crème served soft corn tortilla; served with rice and choice of beans
Southern Fried Chicken Taco
2 tacos. Fried chicken tenders, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch, and cilantro on a soft flour tortilla; served with rice and your choice of beans
Street Tacos
2 tacos. Carnitas with cilantro and onions on a soft corn tortilla and side of rustic salsa; served with rice and your choice of beans
Enchiladas
Cheese & Onion Enchiladas
2 corn tortillas filled with melted cheese topped with chili con came, shredded cheese and onions; served with rice and your choice of beans
Ground Beef Enchiladas
2 corn tortillas filled with ground beef topped with chili con came and shredded cheese; served with rice and your choice of beans
Chicken Enchiladas
2 flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken breast topped with crème; served with rice and your choice of beans
Shrimp Enchiladas
2 flour tortillas filled with grilled shrimp topped with crème; served with rice and your choice of beans
Fajita Enchiladas
2 flour tortillas with fajita steak or chicken, grilled onion and peppers topped with queso sauce; served with rice and your choice of beans
Carnitas Enchiladas
2 flour tortillas filled with carnitas meat topped with chili con carne; served with rice and your choice of beans
Veggie Enchiladas
2 flour tortillas filled with grilled mixed vegetables topped with crème; served with rice and your choice of beans
Chimichanga
Chicken Chimichanga
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken breast and mixed cheese deep fried to golden brown, topped with sour cream and choice of sauce; served with rice and your choice of beans
Steak Chimichanga
Flour tortilla filled with grilled steak and mixed cheese deep fried to golden brown, topped with sour cream and choice of sauce; served with rice and your choice of beans
Fajita Chimichanga
Flour tortilla filled with fajita steak or chicken, grilled onions and peppers, deep fried to golden brown, topped with sour cream and choice of sauce; served with rice and your choice of beans
Beef Chimichanga
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Fajita grilled chicken with grilled onions and peppers served on a hot skillet with choice of warm corn or flour tortillas and side of lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream; served with rice and your choice of beans
Steak Fajitas
Fajita grilled steak with grilled onions and peppers served on a hot skillet with choice of warm corn or flour tortillas and side of lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream; served with rice and your choice of beans
Combo Fajitas
Fajita grilled steak and chicken with grilled onions and peppers served on a hot skillet with choice of warm corn or flour tortillas and side of lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream; served with rice and your choice of beans
Shrimp Fajitas
Fajita grilled shrimp with grilled onions and peppers served on a hot skillet with choice of warm corn or flour tortillas and side of lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream; served with rice and your choice of beans
Trio Fajitas
Fajita grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp with grilled onions and peppers served on a hot skillet with choice of warm corn or flour tortillas and side of lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream; served with rice and your choice of beans
Chicken Con Queso
Texas Fajitas
Double Steak Fajitas
Double Chicken Fajitas
Shrimp/Steak Fajitas
Chicken/Shrimp Fajitas
Double Combo Fajitas
Tamales
Pork Tamale
3 steamed carnitas tamales topped with shredded cheese and crème; served with rice and your choice of beans
Beef Tamale
3 steamed beef tamales topped with shredded cheese and crème; served with rice and your choice of beans
Chicken Tamale
3 steamed chicken tamales topped with queso and shredded cheese; served with rice and your choice of beans
Burritos
Bean Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with refried beans and shredded cheese topped with queso; served with rice and your choice of beans
Ground Beef Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with ground beef and shredded cheese topped with chili con carne; served with rice and your choice of beans
Chicken Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken breast and shredded cheese topped with crème; served with rice and your choice of beans
Steak Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with grilled steak and shredded cheese topped queso; served with rice and your choice of beans
Fajita Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with choice of fajita steak or chicken, grilled peppers and onions toppled with queso; served with rice and your choice of beans
Kids Menu
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and grilled; served with rice
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken and shredded cheese and grilled; served with rice
Kids Bean Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with beans and shredded cheese; served with rice
Kids Cheese Enchilada
Flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese topped with queso sauce; served with rice
Kids Beef Taco
Filled with ground beef, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese; served with rice
Kids Chicken Taco
Filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese; served with rice
Desserts
Taco Tuesday
Ala Carte Tacos
Ala Carte Enchiladas
Ala Carte Tamales
Add On's
SD Queso
SD Sour Cream
SD Guacamole
Side of Dressing
SD Rice
SD Beans
SD Rice&Beans
4 oz grilled chicken
4 oz Steak
SD Sauce
SD Pico
SD Shrimp
SD Cheese
Extra Torts
Extra Fajita Boat
SD Tomato's
SD Lettuce
SD Chorizo
SD Jalapenos
NA Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Cherry Coke
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
Fanta Orange
Red Bull
Lemonade
Barqs Rootbeer
Mello Yellow
Powerade
OJ
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Club Soda
Tonic Water
Ice Tea
Sweet Tea
Coffee
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!
406 S South Ave, Springfield, MO 65806