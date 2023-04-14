Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cabos Bonitos

review star

No reviews yet

406 S South Ave

Springfield, MO 65806

Food

Starters

Chips & Queso

$6.99+

Chips & Guacamole

$7.99

Chips & Bacon Infused Guacamole

$9.99

Tostada Platter

$8.99

Corn tostada shell with ground beef, shredded cheese, refried beans, lettuce and tomato

Garbage Can Nachos

$9.99

Tortilla chips with ground beef or grilled chicken, refried beans, queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapenos, and chipotle ranch drizzle

Fried Avocado

$10.99

Beer batter deep fried avocado halves filled with your choice of ground beef, grilled chicken, or grilled shrimp topped with sour cream sauce and chipotle ranch drizzle

Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Quart Salsa

$8.99

Pint Salsa

$6.99

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Flour tortilla, shredded cheese - grilled to perfection; garnished with lettuce and sour cream

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Flour tortilla, shredded mixed cheese, grilled chicken breast; garnished with lettuce and sour cream

Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Flour tortilla, shredded mixed cheese, grilled steak; garnished with lettuce and sour cream

Combo Quesadilla

$11.99

Flour tortilla, shredded mixed cheese, grilled chicken breast and steak; garnished with lettuce and sour cream

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.99

Flour tortilla, shredded mixed cheese, mixed blend of grilled vegetable; garnished with lettuce and sour cream

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.99

Flour tortilla, shredded mixed cheese, grilled shrimp; garnished with lettuce and sour cream

Brisket Quesadilla

$14.99

Flour tortilla, shredded mixed cheese, brisket; garnished with lettuce and sour cream

Fajita Quesadilla

$15.99

Flour tortilla, fajita steak or chicken, shredded cheese, grilled onions and peppers; garnished with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole

Nachos

Ground Beef & Cheese Nachos

$11.99

Tortilla chips, ground beef, shredded cheese, tomato, jalapeño

Chicken & Cheese Nachos

$12.99

Tortilla chips, grilled chicken breast, shredded cheese, tomato, jalapeño

Shrimp Nachos

$14.99

Tortilla chips, grilled shrimp, shredded cheese, tomato, jalapeño

Brisket Nachos

$14.99

Tortilla chips, brisket, shredded cheese, tomato, jalapeño

Steak & Chicken Nachos

$14.99

Salads

Fajita Chicken Salad

$13.99

Fajita chicken on spring mix with cotija cheese, tomato, red onion, green peppers; choice of dressing

Fajita Steak Salad

$15.99

Fajita steak on spring mix with cotija cheese, tomato, red onion, green peppers; choice of dressing

Avocado Chicken Salad

$13.99

Grilled breast and avocado slices on spring mix with shredded, tomato, red onion; choice of dressing

Taco Salad

$13.99

Deep fried shell filled with lettuce, choice of ground beef or grilled chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream and guacamole

Side Salad

$4.99

Tacos

Beef Tacos (Crunchy)

$12.99

3 tacos. Ground beef with shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato on crunchy taco shell; served with rice and choice of beans

Beef Tacos (Soft)

$12.99

3 tacos. Ground beef with shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato on flour or corn tortilla; served with rice and choice of beans

Chicken Tacos (Crunchy)

$13.99

3 tacos. Shredded chicken with shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato on crunchy taco shell; served with rice and choice of beans

Chicken Tacos (Soft)

$13.99

3 tacos. Shredded chicken with shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato on flour or corn tortilla; served with rice and choice of beans

Shrimp Taco (Soft)

$15.99

2 flour tortillas. Grilled shrimp with fresh cabbage, cotija cheese, green chili, chili verde sauce on crunchy taco shell; served with rice and choice of beans

Fish Tacos (Soft)

$15.99

2 flour tortillas. Grilled, fried, or blackened fish, cabbage, pico de gallo, with crème served soft corn tortilla; served with rice and choice of beans

Southern Fried Chicken Taco

$15.99

2 tacos. Fried chicken tenders, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch, and cilantro on a soft flour tortilla; served with rice and your choice of beans

Street Tacos

$9.99

2 tacos. Carnitas with cilantro and onions on a soft corn tortilla and side of rustic salsa; served with rice and your choice of beans

Enchiladas

Cheese & Onion Enchiladas

$13.99

2 corn tortillas filled with melted cheese topped with chili con came, shredded cheese and onions; served with rice and your choice of beans

Ground Beef Enchiladas

$13.99

2 corn tortillas filled with ground beef topped with chili con came and shredded cheese; served with rice and your choice of beans

Chicken Enchiladas

$14.99

2 flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken breast topped with crème; served with rice and your choice of beans

Shrimp Enchiladas

$16.99

2 flour tortillas filled with grilled shrimp topped with crème; served with rice and your choice of beans

Fajita Enchiladas

$16.99

2 flour tortillas with fajita steak or chicken, grilled onion and peppers topped with queso sauce; served with rice and your choice of beans

Carnitas Enchiladas

$16.99

2 flour tortillas filled with carnitas meat topped with chili con carne; served with rice and your choice of beans

Veggie Enchiladas

$15.99

2 flour tortillas filled with grilled mixed vegetables topped with crème; served with rice and your choice of beans

Chimichanga

Chicken Chimichanga

$16.99

Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken breast and mixed cheese deep fried to golden brown, topped with sour cream and choice of sauce; served with rice and your choice of beans

Steak Chimichanga

$17.99

Flour tortilla filled with grilled steak and mixed cheese deep fried to golden brown, topped with sour cream and choice of sauce; served with rice and your choice of beans

Fajita Chimichanga

$17.99

Flour tortilla filled with fajita steak or chicken, grilled onions and peppers, deep fried to golden brown, topped with sour cream and choice of sauce; served with rice and your choice of beans

Beef Chimichanga

$16.99

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$16.99

Fajita grilled chicken with grilled onions and peppers served on a hot skillet with choice of warm corn or flour tortillas and side of lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream; served with rice and your choice of beans

Steak Fajitas

$17.99

Fajita grilled steak with grilled onions and peppers served on a hot skillet with choice of warm corn or flour tortillas and side of lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream; served with rice and your choice of beans

Combo Fajitas

$17.99

Fajita grilled steak and chicken with grilled onions and peppers served on a hot skillet with choice of warm corn or flour tortillas and side of lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream; served with rice and your choice of beans

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.99

Fajita grilled shrimp with grilled onions and peppers served on a hot skillet with choice of warm corn or flour tortillas and side of lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream; served with rice and your choice of beans

Trio Fajitas

$21.99

Fajita grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp with grilled onions and peppers served on a hot skillet with choice of warm corn or flour tortillas and side of lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream; served with rice and your choice of beans

Chicken Con Queso

$13.99

Texas Fajitas

$26.99

Double Steak Fajitas

$28.99

Double Chicken Fajitas

$26.99

Shrimp/Steak Fajitas

$19.99

Chicken/Shrimp Fajitas

$18.99

Double Combo Fajitas

$27.99

Tamales

Pork Tamale

$16.99

3 steamed carnitas tamales topped with shredded cheese and crème; served with rice and your choice of beans

Beef Tamale

$16.99

3 steamed beef tamales topped with shredded cheese and crème; served with rice and your choice of beans

Chicken Tamale

$16.99

3 steamed chicken tamales topped with queso and shredded cheese; served with rice and your choice of beans

Burritos

Bean Burrito

$9.99

Flour tortilla filled with refried beans and shredded cheese topped with queso; served with rice and your choice of beans

Ground Beef Burrito

$13.99

Flour tortilla filled with ground beef and shredded cheese topped with chili con carne; served with rice and your choice of beans

Chicken Burrito

$14.99

Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken breast and shredded cheese topped with crème; served with rice and your choice of beans

Steak Burrito

$15.99

Flour tortilla filled with grilled steak and shredded cheese topped queso; served with rice and your choice of beans

Fajita Burrito

$17.99

Flour tortilla filled with choice of fajita steak or chicken, grilled peppers and onions toppled with queso; served with rice and your choice of beans

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and grilled; served with rice

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$6.99

Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken and shredded cheese and grilled; served with rice

Kids Bean Burrito

$6.99

Flour tortilla filled with beans and shredded cheese; served with rice

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$6.99

Flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese topped with queso sauce; served with rice

Kids Beef Taco

$6.99

Filled with ground beef, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese; served with rice

Kids Chicken Taco

$6.99

Filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese; served with rice

Desserts

Sopapilla

$8.99

Dough deep fried to golden brown dusted with cinnamon, sugar and powdered sugar, served with side of honey

Flan

$8.99

Traditional caramel topped Mexican custard dessert

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$9.99

Traditional dessert served with whipped cream and cherry

Taco Tuesday

ALA Beef/Chicken Tacos

ALA Street Tacos

Ala Carte Tacos

Ala Beef Taco (Soft)

$3.99

Ala Beef Taco (Crispy)

$3.99

Ala Chicken Taco (Soft)

$3.99

Ala Chicken Taco (Crispy)

$3.99

Ala Shrimp Taco

$5.99

Ala Fish Taco

$5.99

Ala Southern Fried Chicken Taco

$5.99

Ala Street Taco

$3.99

Ala Carte Enchiladas

Ala Cheese&Onion Ench

$2.99

Ala Ground Beef Ench

$2.99

Ala Chicken Ench

$2.99

Ala Shrimp Ench

$3.99

Ala Fajita Ench

$3.99

Ala Carnitas Ench

$3.99

Ala Veggie Ench

$3.99

Ala Carte Tamales

Ala Chicken Tamale

$3.99

Ala Beef Tamale

$3.99

Ala Carnitas Tamale

$3.99

Add On's

SD Queso

$1.99

SD Sour Cream

$1.25

SD Guacamole

$2.99

Side of Dressing

$0.50

SD Rice

$1.99

SD Beans

$1.99

SD Rice&Beans

$2.99

4 oz grilled chicken

$3.99

4 oz Steak

$6.99

SD Sauce

$1.00

SD Pico

$1.25

SD Shrimp

$4.99

SD Cheese

$1.25

Extra Torts

$1.25

Extra Fajita Boat

$1.75

SD Tomato's

$1.25

SD Lettuce

$1.25

SD Chorizo

$2.75

SD Jalapenos

$1.25

Daily Special

Chicken Fajitas

$14.99

Steak Fajitas

$14.99

Combo Fajitas

$14.99

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.10

Diet Coke

$3.10

Coke Zero

$3.10

Cherry Coke

$3.10

Sprite

$3.10

Dr. Pepper

$3.10

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.10

Fanta Orange

$3.10

Red Bull

$4.75

Lemonade

$3.10

Barqs Rootbeer

$3.10

Mello Yellow

$3.10

Powerade

$3.75

OJ

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Club Soda

Tonic Water

$3.10

Ice Tea

$3.10

Sweet Tea

$3.10

Coffee

$3.10
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

406 S South Ave, Springfield, MO 65806

Directions

