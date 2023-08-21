Cadillac Jax Bar Food menu

Appetizers

Tacos(4)

$15.00

Nachos

$14.00

Wings

$14.00

Onion Rings

$13.00

Fried Pickle Spears

$12.00

Chilli Cheese Fries

$14.00

Appetizer Sampler

$25.00

Cadillac Quesadilla

$13.00

3# Wings

$28.00

Brunch

BreakFast Sandwich

$14.00

Tres Amigos

$14.00

Smothered Burrito

$14.00

Jax Stacker

$14.00

French Toast

$13.00

Classic Cadillac

$13.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$13.00

Steak and Eggs

$16.00

CFS

$17.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Six Shooter Burger

$16.00

Bacon Lover

$16.00

Mushroom & Swiss

$15.00

Hamburger

$13.00

Cheese Burger

$14.00

Philly CheeseSteak

$17.00

Caddy Patty Melt

$16.00

French Dip

$17.00

Maple sriracha

$15.00

Hangover

$15.00

Chicken

Chicken Basket

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Sides

Bacon

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Hashbrowns

$3.00

Toast

$1.00

Fries Basket

$5.50

Egg

$1.50

Cheese Sauce

$2.50

Chili Verde

$1.50

Gravy

$1.50

1 Slice French Toast

$3.00

Sour Cream

$0.25

Salsa

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Blue Cheese

$0.25

LIQUOR

VODKA

Well Vodka

$3.00+

Absolut

$3.75+

Titos

$4.25+

360 Huckleberry

$4.25+

360 Raspberry

$4.25+

Firefly

$4.00+

Grey Goose

$6.50+

360 Lemon

$4.25+

360 Vanilla

$4.25+

Pickle Vodka

$4.25+

Pinnacle Whipped

$3.50+

GIN

Well Gin

$3.00+

Bombay Saphire

$5.25+

Hendricks

$7.00+

Tanqueray

$5.00+

RUM

Well Rum

$3.00+

Sailor Jerrys

$4.50+

Bacardi

$4.00+

Kraken

$4.50+

Captain Morgan

$4.00+

Malibu

$4.00+

TEQUILA

Well Tequila

$3.00+

Milagro

$5.00+

Patron Silver

$7.00+

1800 Coconut

$5.00+

Cuervo Silver

$3.50+

Cuervo Gold

$3.50+

WHISKEY

Well Whiskey

$3.00+

Crown Royal

$5.50+

Crown Apple

$5.50+

Crown Peach

$5.50+

Fire Ball

$4.00+

Jack Daniels

$4.50+

Jameson

$5.50+

Jameson Orange

$5.50+

Pendelton

$5.00+

Seagrams 7

$3.50+

Black Velvet

$3.50+

Crown Vanilla

$5.50+

Jim Beam

$4.00+

Makers Mark

$5.75+

Skrewball

$4.25+

LIQUOR MODIFIERS

Cherry

Coke

Coke Diet

Cranberry

Dirty

Dry

Extra Dirty

Ginger Ale

Grapefruit

Lemon

Lime

Neat

No Ice

OJ

Olives

Onions

Pepsi

Pepsi Diet

Pineapple

Red Bull

Rocks

Rocks on Side

Salt

Shot

Soda

Sour

Sprite

Sugar Rim

Sweet

Tall

Tonic

Twist

Up

Very Dry

Water

Other

Jager

$5.25+

McGillicudy Menthol

$4.00+

Rumplemintz

$4.25+

Ameretto

$3.00+

Emmets

$4.00+

Kahlua

$4.00+

McGillicudy Cherry

$4.00+

Peachtree

$4.50+

Pep Schnapps

$3.00+

Rumchata

$4.00+

Apple Pucker

$3.00+

Watermelon Pucker

$3.00+

Grape Pucker

$3.00+

Raspberry Pucker

$3.00+

Melon Pucker

$3.00+

Banana Pucker

$3.00+

COCKTAILS

Mimosa

$5.00

Jaxs Margarita

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$5.50

Caesar

$5.50

Moscow Mule

$5.50

Adios MF

$5.50

Long Island

$5.50

White Russian

$5.00

Trash Can

$5.50

Chuck Norris

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.50

Jager Bomb

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$4.00

Washington Apple

$4.50

Gummy Bear

$4.50

Cinn Toast

$4.75

Vegas Bomb

$6.50

BEER

DRAFT BEER

Bud Light

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Dirt Church

$4.50

Street Fight

$4.50

Honey Hefe

$4.50

BOTTLED BEER

Budweiser

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Busch Light

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Coors

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

MIch Ultra

$3.75

Bud Light Lime

$3.75

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Corona Xtra

$4.50

Twisted Tea

$4.50

CANNED BEER

16oz Bud Light

$4.00

Busch Peach

$3.50

41 Peaks

$4.50

Lucent Bond

$4.50

Vienna Lager

$4.50

Mexican Lager

$4.50

White Noise

$4.50

Pink Slip

$4.50

Fiesta Oro

$4.50

Canu Cream Ale

$4.50

Blackcherry WC

$4.50

Mango WC

$4.50

Watermelon WC

$4.50

Peach WC

$4.50

Lime WC

$4.50

Grapefruit WC

$4.50

Strawberry WC

$4.50

Pineapple WC

$4.50

Raspberry WC

$4.50

Lemon WC

$4.50

BlackBerry WC

$4.50

Passion Fruit WC

$4.50

Tangerine WC

$4.50

BUCKET OF BEER

5 Bucket

$13.00

6 Bucket

$15.00

PITCHERS

BUD LIGHT

$7.00

COORS LIGHT

$7.00

MILLER LITE

$7.00

HONEY HEFE

$9.00

STREET FIGHT

$9.00

DIRT CHURCH

$9.00

MICH ULTRA

$7.00

WINES

Chardonnay

$3.50

Merlot

$3.50

Pinot

$3.50

Champagne

$4.50

Champagne Bottle

$12.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

SODA

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

7up

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Mtn Dew

$2.50

Juice

Clamato

$2.50

Tomato

$2.50

Orange

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Grapefruit

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Energy

Red Bull

$4.00

Liquid Ice

$4.00

Happy Hour/ Late Night

Draft Beer HH

Bud Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Dirt Church

$3.00

Honey Hefe

$3.00

Miller Light

$3.00

Street Fight

$3.00

Ultra

$3.00

Well HH

Well Gin HH

$2.00+

Well Vodka HH

$2.00+

Well Rum HH

$2.00+

Well Tequila HH

$2.00+

Well Whiskey HH

$2.00+

Food HH

Beef Nachos

$6.00

Traditional WIngs

$7.00

SPECIALS

FOOD

TACO TUESDAY

$2.00

BURGER AND PINT

$12.00

TRIVIA WINGS

$8.00

TRIVIA NACHOS

$5.00

CFS Friday

$14.00

DRINKS

MARGARITA

$3.00

MEXICAN LAGER

$3.50

FIESTA ORO

$3.50

BLOODY MARY SATURDAY

$4.00

CAESER SATURDAY

$4.00

MIMOSA SUNDAY

$3.00

WHITECLAW Wed

$2.00

KILL THE KEG

$10.00

Fire Ball Friday

$2.00

Trivia Jack Daniels

$3.00+

Trivia Titos

$3.00+