Opening its doors on August 19th, 2019, Cafe with Soul, a nonprofit restaurant located at 800 N. Easton Road in Doylestown, PA has brought a little bit of “SOUL” to the Central Bucks County PA community. Cafe with Soul serves ALL DAY Breakfast & Lunch and is dedicated to transforming the lives of children, teens and young adults and has set about the task of creating opportunities for students by working closely with the Central Bucks community to offer resources in the form of financially supported programming and scholarships to promote Music and STEM education that will proactively drive inspirational, transformative and sustainable progress toward rewarding careers that improve the world. Cafe with Soul “Serving & Enabling Future Generation

