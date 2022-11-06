- Home
Cafe with Soul
800 North Easton Road
Plumstead Township, PA 18902
Breakfast
Breakfast Platter
Two eggs any style, potatoes, and toast.
Breakfast Platter with Meat
Two eggs any style, potatoes, toast, and breakfast meat of choice.
Steak & Eggs
New York Strip Steak, eggs any style, potatoes, and toast.
Soul Sampler
Two eggs any style, bacon or sausage, and (2) pancakes, (1) waffle, or (2) French toast.
BB King
Two eggs any style, potatoes, meat choice, toast and choice of sausage gravy over biscuits or creamed chipped beef on toast.
Big Bopper
Two eggs any style, potatoes, meat choice, toast, and choice of (2) pancakes or (2) French toast.
Two Eggs Muffin Special
Two eggs any style, bacon, and grilled muffin.
Pancakes & More
Buttermilk Pancakes
(1) single, (2) short stack, or (3) full stack.
Brioche French Toast
(1) single, (2) short stack, or (3) full stack.
Belgian Waffle
(1) crispy homemade waffle with powdered sugar
Gluten Free Pancakes
Contains Soy
Cinnamon Raisin French Toast
Short stack (2) or full stack (3).
Cinnamon Bun French Toast
Cinnamon Bun dipped in French toast batter, grilled and topped with powdered sugar.
Banana Chocolate Chip Waffle '
Classic waffle with chocolate chips and fresh bananas.
Rock-n-Roll Omelette
Soul Country Style Omelette
Green peppers, onions, sausage, cheddar cheese, and roasted potatoes.
Philly CheeseSteak Omelette
Philly style steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheese.
Sunny Farm Omelette
Mushrooms, goat cheese, spinach, and avocado.
Baja Omelette
Chorizo sausage, hot peppers, fresh pico, and cheddar cheese.
Cheese Omelette
Choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, provolone, feta, goat, mozzarella, or pepper jack cheese.
Western Omelette
Green peppers, ham, and onions.
Meat Lovers Omelette
Bacon, sausage, ham, and American cheese.
Greek Omelette
Spinach, feta cheese, tomatoes, onions, and olives.
Garden Omelette
Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, spinach, broccoli, with American cheese.
Mexican Omelette
Cheddar cheese, hot peppers, fresh pico, tomatoes, and onions.
Create Your Own Omelette
Add three of your own items to an omelette.
BeBop Bennys
Soul Benedict
Kielbasa on an English muffin with poached eggs and Hollandaise.
Lox Benedict
Fresh lox on an English muffin with poached eggs and Hollandaise.
Trenton Benedict
Pork Roll on an English muffin with poached eggs and Hollandaise.
Traditional Benedict
Traditional eggs Benedict with Hollandaise and Canadian bacon.
Florentine Benedict
Sautéed spinach and sliced tomatoes on an English muffin with poached eggs and Hollandaise.
Hip Hop Wraps
Acoustic Alternatives
Soul Chicken & Waffle
Breaded fried chicken breast on our classic waffle topped with butter and syrup.
Creamed Chipped Beef
Homemade and served with potatoes.
Sausage Gravy over Biscuits
Homemade and served with potatoes.
Avocado Toast
Fresh avocado, everything bagel seasoning, tomatoes, red onion served on toast of choice.
Bagel & Lox
Lox, cream cheese, capers, tomatoes, and red onion on choice of bagel.
Cup of Oatmeal
Add brown sugar, raisins, fresh fruit, or walnuts.
Bowl of Oatmeal
Add brown sugar, raisins, fresh fruit, or walnuts.
Jam Session Sides
Sweet Potato Hash Browns
Shredded sweet potatoes grilled.
Home Fries
Sliced potatoes cooked on the grill with seasoning.
Hash Browns
Hash brown patties deep fried till golden.
Grits
Breakfast Meat Side
Side of Toast
Bagel
Toasted and Buttered
Grilled Muffin
Sliced, buttered, and grilled.
Seasonal Fruit Cup
Fresh mixed seasonal fruit.
Eggs A La Carte
Grilled Cinnamon Bun
Side Peanut Butter
Side of Hollandaise
Side of Salsa
Soup & Salads
Cup of Soup
Bowl of Soup
Cup of Chili
Bowl of Chili
Soul Salad
Romaine and spinach with fresh vegetables.
Caesar Salad
Classic Caesar salad with Parmesan and croutons.
Spinach Salad
Strawberries, pecans, feta cheese, and mandarins on fresh spinach with raspberry vinaigrette.
Quiche
Homemade Quiche
Gospel Grill
Soul Burger
Mushrooms, onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce on top of Angus Burger with steak fries.
Veggie Black Bean Burger
Black bean burger patty with pico, cheddar lettuce served with fries.
D-Town Burger
American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo on a burger with fries.
Burger
Angus burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion served with fries.
Turkey Burger
Turkey burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion served with fries.
Philly Cheesesteak
Philly style cheesesteak with American cheese and fried onions.
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken cheesesteak with fried onions smothered in Buffalo sauce.
Patty Melt
Bacon, Swiss cheese, onions, and a burger on grilled rye bread.
Grilled Reuben
Corned Beef with Swiss, sour kraut, and Russian dressing on rye grilled.
Grilled Turkey Reuben
Turkey with Swiss, sour kraut, and Russian dressing on rye grilled.
Grilled Turkey Rachel
Turkey, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and coleslaw on grilled rye.
Chicken Fingers
Served with fries and dipping sauce.
Tuna Melt
Homemade tuna salad with Swiss cheese and tomato on grilled rye.
Gryo
Soulful Sandwiches
Sandwich
On choice of bread served with chips.
BLT
Bacon with lettuce and tomato on choice of bread.
BLT California
Classic BLT with avocado on choice of toast.
Hoagies
Hoagie with lettuce, tomato, and onion served with chips.
Grilled Cheese
Classic grilled cheese on choice of bread.
Club
Rappin' Wraps
Turkey Wrap
Turkey with bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato in a wrap.
Chicken Florentine Wrap
Grilled chicken, spinach, mushrooms, and provolone cheese in a wrap.
Chicken Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken with tomato, ranch, bacon, and lettuce in wrap.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy Chicken with bleu cheese dressing, Buffalo sauce, lettuce, and tomato in a wrap.
Chicken Fajita Wrap
Grilled chicken, pico, cheddar, sautéed bell peppers, and lettuce in a wrap.
Soul Mates
Kids Menu
Kids Platter with Fruit
Eggs and Fruit
Kids Platter with Meat
Eggs and Breakfast Meat
Kids Pancakes
Kids French Toast
Kids Chicken Fingers
Chicken fingers and fries served with dipping sauce.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese with fries.
Kids Cheese Burger
Kids Cheese Burger with Fries
Specials
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Opening its doors on August 19th, 2019, Cafe with Soul, a nonprofit restaurant located at 800 N. Easton Road in Doylestown, PA has brought a little bit of “SOUL” to the Central Bucks County PA community. Cafe with Soul serves ALL DAY Breakfast & Lunch and is dedicated to transforming the lives of children, teens and young adults and has set about the task of creating opportunities for students by working closely with the Central Bucks community to offer resources in the form of financially supported programming and scholarships to promote Music and STEM education that will proactively drive inspirational, transformative and sustainable progress toward rewarding careers that improve the world. Cafe with Soul “Serving & Enabling Future Generation
800 North Easton Road, Plumstead Township, PA 18902