Cafe with Soul

review star

No reviews yet

800 North Easton Road

Plumstead Township, PA 18902

Popular Items

Breakfast Platter
Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Platter with Meat

Breakfast

Breakfast Platter

$6.95

Two eggs any style, potatoes, and toast.

Breakfast Platter with Meat

$8.95

Two eggs any style, potatoes, toast, and breakfast meat of choice.

Steak & Eggs

$15.25

New York Strip Steak, eggs any style, potatoes, and toast.

Soul Sampler

$11.50

Two eggs any style, bacon or sausage, and (2) pancakes, (1) waffle, or (2) French toast.

BB King

$13.50

Two eggs any style, potatoes, meat choice, toast and choice of sausage gravy over biscuits or creamed chipped beef on toast.

Big Bopper

$13.25

Two eggs any style, potatoes, meat choice, toast, and choice of (2) pancakes or (2) French toast.

Two Eggs Muffin Special

$8.95

Two eggs any style, bacon, and grilled muffin.

Pancakes & More

Buttermilk Pancakes

(1) single, (2) short stack, or (3) full stack.

Brioche French Toast

(1) single, (2) short stack, or (3) full stack.

Belgian Waffle

$7.95

(1) crispy homemade waffle with powdered sugar

Gluten Free Pancakes

Contains Soy

Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

$6.95+

Short stack (2) or full stack (3).

Cinnamon Bun French Toast

$6.50

Cinnamon Bun dipped in French toast batter, grilled and topped with powdered sugar.

Banana Chocolate Chip Waffle '

$8.60

Classic waffle with chocolate chips and fresh bananas.

Rock-n-Roll Omelette

Soul Country Style Omelette

$9.95

Green peppers, onions, sausage, cheddar cheese, and roasted potatoes.

Philly CheeseSteak Omelette

$9.95

Philly style steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheese.

Sunny Farm Omelette

$9.95

Mushrooms, goat cheese, spinach, and avocado.

Baja Omelette

$9.95

Chorizo sausage, hot peppers, fresh pico, and cheddar cheese.

Cheese Omelette

$8.55

Choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, provolone, feta, goat, mozzarella, or pepper jack cheese.

Western Omelette

$9.75

Green peppers, ham, and onions.

Meat Lovers Omelette

$9.75

Bacon, sausage, ham, and American cheese.

Greek Omelette

$9.75

Spinach, feta cheese, tomatoes, onions, and olives.

Garden Omelette

$9.95

Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, spinach, broccoli, with American cheese.

Mexican Omelette

$9.75

Cheddar cheese, hot peppers, fresh pico, tomatoes, and onions.

Create Your Own Omelette

$9.25

Add three of your own items to an omelette.

BeBop Bennys

Soul Benedict

$12.25

Kielbasa on an English muffin with poached eggs and Hollandaise.

Lox Benedict

$13.25

Fresh lox on an English muffin with poached eggs and Hollandaise.

Trenton Benedict

$11.25

Pork Roll on an English muffin with poached eggs and Hollandaise.

Traditional Benedict

$10.95

Traditional eggs Benedict with Hollandaise and Canadian bacon.

Florentine Benedict

$10.95

Sautéed spinach and sliced tomatoes on an English muffin with poached eggs and Hollandaise.

Hip Hop Wraps

Dutch Wrap

$8.75

Bacon, sausage, eggs and cheddar cheese scrambled in a wrap.

Burrito Wrap

$8.75

Fresh spinach, pico, cheddar cheese, and eggs in a wrap.

Black Bean Wrap

$8.75

Black beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream, fresh pico, and eggs in a wrap.

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

Acoustic Alternatives

Soul Chicken & Waffle

$13.95

Breaded fried chicken breast on our classic waffle topped with butter and syrup.

Creamed Chipped Beef

$9.95

Homemade and served with potatoes.

Sausage Gravy over Biscuits

$9.95

Homemade and served with potatoes.

Avocado Toast

$8.25

Fresh avocado, everything bagel seasoning, tomatoes, red onion served on toast of choice.

Bagel & Lox

$11.25

Lox, cream cheese, capers, tomatoes, and red onion on choice of bagel.

Cup of Oatmeal

$3.25

Add brown sugar, raisins, fresh fruit, or walnuts.

Bowl of Oatmeal

$4.35

Add brown sugar, raisins, fresh fruit, or walnuts.

Jam Session Sides

Sweet Potato Hash Browns

$3.50

Shredded sweet potatoes grilled.

Home Fries

$3.25

Sliced potatoes cooked on the grill with seasoning.

Hash Browns

$3.25

Hash brown patties deep fried till golden.

Grits

$3.25

Breakfast Meat Side

$4.50

Side of Toast

$1.95

Bagel

$2.25

Toasted and Buttered

Grilled Muffin

$3.25

Sliced, buttered, and grilled.

Seasonal Fruit Cup

$4.75

Fresh mixed seasonal fruit.

Eggs A La Carte

$1.00+

Grilled Cinnamon Bun

$3.25

Side Peanut Butter

$0.50

Side of Hollandaise

$1.25

Side of Salsa

$0.75

Soup & Salads

Cup of Soup

$3.95

Bowl of Soup

$4.95

Cup of Chili

$4.95

Bowl of Chili

$5.95

Soul Salad

$7.50

Romaine and spinach with fresh vegetables.

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Classic Caesar salad with Parmesan and croutons.

Spinach Salad

$7.50

Strawberries, pecans, feta cheese, and mandarins on fresh spinach with raspberry vinaigrette.

Quiche

$8.75

Homemade Quiche

Gospel Grill

Soul Burger

$11.95

Mushrooms, onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce on top of Angus Burger with steak fries.

Veggie Black Bean Burger

$10.25

Black bean burger patty with pico, cheddar lettuce served with fries.

D-Town Burger

$9.95

American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo on a burger with fries.

Burger

$10.50

Angus burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion served with fries.

Turkey Burger

$9.95

Turkey burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion served with fries.

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.75

Philly style cheesesteak with American cheese and fried onions.

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.75

Chicken cheesesteak with fried onions smothered in Buffalo sauce.

Patty Melt

$10.75

Bacon, Swiss cheese, onions, and a burger on grilled rye bread.

Grilled Reuben

$10.75

Corned Beef with Swiss, sour kraut, and Russian dressing on rye grilled.

Grilled Turkey Reuben

$10.75

Turkey with Swiss, sour kraut, and Russian dressing on rye grilled.

Grilled Turkey Rachel

$10.75

Turkey, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and coleslaw on grilled rye.

Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Served with fries and dipping sauce.

Tuna Melt

$9.75

Homemade tuna salad with Swiss cheese and tomato on grilled rye.

Gryo

$9.25

Soulful Sandwiches

Sandwich

$8.25

On choice of bread served with chips.

BLT

$7.90

Bacon with lettuce and tomato on choice of bread.

BLT California

$9.25

Classic BLT with avocado on choice of toast.

Hoagies

$8.25

Hoagie with lettuce, tomato, and onion served with chips.

Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Classic grilled cheese on choice of bread.

Club

$10.25

Rappin' Wraps

Turkey Wrap

$9.25

Turkey with bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato in a wrap.

Chicken Florentine Wrap

$9.25

Grilled chicken, spinach, mushrooms, and provolone cheese in a wrap.

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$10.25

Grilled chicken with tomato, ranch, bacon, and lettuce in wrap.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.25

Crispy Chicken with bleu cheese dressing, Buffalo sauce, lettuce, and tomato in a wrap.

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$9.25

Grilled chicken, pico, cheddar, sautéed bell peppers, and lettuce in a wrap.

Soul Mates

Side French Fries

$3.50

Side Onion Rings

$3.95

Side Steak Fries'

$3.95

Side Waffle Fries

$3.50

Side Swt Potato Fries

$3.50

Pierogis

$4.25

Served with sour cream.

Fried Pickles

$4.25

Served with ranch

Side Avocado

$1.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.25

Served with marinara.

Coleslaw

$1.95

Kids Menu

Kids Platter with Fruit

$6.50

Eggs and Fruit

Kids Platter with Meat

$6.50

Eggs and Breakfast Meat

Kids Pancakes

$6.50

Kids French Toast

$6.50

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.50

Chicken fingers and fries served with dipping sauce.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Grilled cheese with fries.

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.50

Kids Cheese Burger with Fries

Desserts

Ice Cream Scoop (1)

$2.25

Ice Cream Scoop (2)

$3.25

Specials

Omelette Special

$10.59

Ham, tomato, broccoli and provolone.

Pumpkin Pancakes

$9.95

German chocolate cake

$4.95

Sweet Lemon Cream & Blueberry French Toast

$9.25

Carrot Cake

$4.95

Chicken Burrito Wrap

$11.95

Beverages

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.25

Herbal Tea

$2.75

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Juice

$2.75

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Bottled Beverage

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Smoothie

$6.75

Milk Shake

$5.25

Root Beer Float

$4.95

Vermont Maple Syrup

$2.00

Peppermint Bark Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Add Ons

Add Grilled Chicken

$2.50

Add Crispy Chicken

$2.50

Add Bacon

$1.25

Add Cheese

$0.75

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Opening its doors on August 19th, 2019, Cafe with Soul, a nonprofit restaurant located at 800 N. Easton Road in Doylestown, PA has brought a little bit of "SOUL" to the Central Bucks County PA community. Cafe with Soul serves ALL DAY Breakfast & Lunch and is dedicated to transforming the lives of children, teens and young adults and has set about the task of creating opportunities for students by working closely with the Central Bucks community to offer resources in the form of financially supported programming and scholarships to promote Music and STEM education that will proactively drive inspirational, transformative and sustainable progress toward rewarding careers that improve the world. Cafe with Soul "Serving & Enabling Future Generation

800 North Easton Road, Plumstead Township, PA 18902

