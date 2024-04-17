TEAVA ROLLS
All hours
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|9:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
TeaVa Rolls will be a fast-casual restaurant serving create your own Vietnamese summer rolls, Bánh mì paired with freshly brewed premium teas & authentic Vietnamese coffee. TVR concept is based on a Vietnamese specialty, called Gỏi Cuốn which means “salad roll.” TVR also has an array of delicious desserts made in house.
Location
812 North Easton Road, 9, Plumstead Township, PA 18902
