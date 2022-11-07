Cali BBQ - Spring Valley

Growler San Diego State Ale

$15.00

4.7% abv.- State Ale, a collaboration with San Diego State University, is the ultimate easy drinker during all sun-soaked activities. It’s the perfect complement to stadium tailgates, backyard barbecues, and ritualistic pregame traditions. We brewed it for you, your friends, and the loyal SDSU fans. So let’s raise a beer together and proudly yell, “I BELIEVE THAT WE WILL WIN!”