Cali BBQ - Spring Valley

8910 Troy Street

Spring Valley, CA 91977

Popular Items

Combo Plate
Tailgater BBQ Feast
BBQ Rib Plate

Featured

Wicked Peach Cobbler

Wicked Peach Cobbler

$9.00

Served with French Vanilla Ice Cream a la mode(in separate container).

Retail House BBQ Sauce

Retail House BBQ Sauce

$14.00

18.5 oz glass jar

Retail Jalapeno BBQ Sauce

Retail Jalapeno BBQ Sauce

$14.00

18.5 oz glass jar

Fishbowls

Mai Tai Fish Bowl

Mai Tai Fish Bowl

$38.00

A blend of Rum(lots of it!) and tropical fruit juices. Growler, collector fish bowl and ducky are yours to keep!

Electric Margarita Fish Bowl

Electric Margarita Fish Bowl

$37.00

Our specialty margarita made with CaliFino Tequila & Blue Curacao. growler, collector fish bowl and ducky are yours to keep!

Tiger King Fish Bowl

Tiger King Fish Bowl

$37.00

Our Mango Spicy Saladito with Habanero infused Cali Fino Tequila & Tajin. growler, collector fish bowl and ducky are yours to keep!

Collector Fish Bowl

Collector Fish Bowl

$7.00

Our collector fish bowl without the booze! ***Fish not included***

Collector Cup

Collector Cup

$3.00

Signature 32oz Cali Comfort BBQ cup

Preller Pineapple Paloma Fish Bowl

Preller Pineapple Paloma Fish Bowl

$37.00Out of stock

The Padres made some big moves and so are we! The Preller Pineapple Paloma is back for a limited time release. This CaliFino Tequila Paloma has a twist of pineapple and a dash of bitters to shake things up a bit!

Growlers 32oz (growler included)

Comes with specialty growler.
Growler CaliBBQ Pit Master

Growler CaliBBQ Pit Master

$14.00

4.8% ABV- Introducing the Pit Master's Brew! A light bodied Kolsch style German Ale. Brewed by Eppig Brewing for CaliBBQ.

Growler San Diego State Ale

Growler San Diego State Ale

$15.00

4.7% abv.- State Ale, a collaboration with San Diego State University, is the ultimate easy drinker during all sun-soaked activities. It’s the perfect complement to stadium tailgates, backyard barbecues, and ritualistic pregame traditions. We brewed it for you, your friends, and the loyal SDSU fans. So let’s raise a beer together and proudly yell, “I BELIEVE THAT WE WILL WIN!”

Growler .394 SD American Pale Ale

Growler .394 SD American Pale Ale

$15.00

California- American Pale Ale- 6.0% ABV. A golden pale ale full of American hop flavor and aroma, with a subdued bitterness and a malty sweet finish. AleSmith San Diego Pale Ale .394 pays tribute to the city that baseball legend Tony Gwynn loved.

Growler 805

Growler 805

$14.00

4.7% ABV- 805 is a light, refreshing ale originally created for the laid back California lifestyle. This is an easy drinking beer that can be enjoyed anywhere.

Growler 101 Sunlit Cider

Growler 101 Sunlit Cider

$14.00

6.9% ABV. A juicy combination of grapefruit peels and citra hops. This thirst quencher is the perfect accompaniment to your daytime adventures.

Growler Bud Light

Growler Bud Light

$13.00

4.2% ABV- Brewed the same way since 1982, Bud Light is a refreshing American-style light lager beer with a clean, crisp taste and fast finish

Growler Coors Light

Growler Coors Light

$13.00

4.2% Coors Light lager is the perfect beer for any occasion. Light in alcohol and calories with only 102 calories per serving, but full of the cold filtered flavor that makes Coors Light one of the worlds most popular brews. Coors Light is famous for using clean Rocky Mountain spring water

Growler Guinness

Growler Guinness

$15.00

4.2% ABV- Perfect balance of bitter and sweet with malt and roast characters

Growler Steel Bridge IPA

Growler Steel Bridge IPA

$15.00

7.2% ABV- Steel Bridge is Jamul Brewing Co.'s Simcoe and Citra dry hopped IPA, delivering a full, clean malt flavor with tropical fruit and citrus notes.

Growler Karl Strauss Red Trolley

Growler Karl Strauss Red Trolley

$14.00

5.8% ABV. Boldly brewed with a half-ton of caramelized malts, this multi award-winning Irish Red has rich toffee flavors, notes of dried fruit, and a slightly sweet finish.

Growler Ketch Hazy Conditions IPA

Growler Ketch Hazy Conditions IPA

$14.00

6.4% ABV- Indulgent additions of Cashmere, Mosaic, and Amarillo hops leave this beer brimming with juicy, tropical fruit flavors. Oats and wheat create a smooth mouthfeel, which together with a modest bitterness makes it the perfect choice for the IPA-aficionado and IPA-curious alike

Growler Latitude Blood Orange IPA

Growler Latitude Blood Orange IPA

$14.00

7.2% Juicy and refreshingly delicious, This Blood Orange IPA redefines the category of the San Diego style IPA. The citrusy, tropical bitterness provides a perfect balance and a sweet finish.

Growler Modelo

Growler Modelo

$13.00

5.4% ABV- Dunkel-style lager first brewed in Mexico by Austrian immigrants.

Growler Mother Earth Cali Creamin

Growler Mother Earth Cali Creamin

$14.00

Vanilla Cream Ale - 5% ABV - One of our most popular beers ever, this vanilla cream ale has a malty backbone thanks to some flaked corn and honey malt. Just a hint of vanilla adds depth to the flavor and makes this beer a medium bodied cult classic.

Growler Pacifico

Growler Pacifico

$13.00

4.5% Pacifico, made from the best hops, barley, yeast & water from the freshest springs in Mazatlan. Its clean flavor makes it an exceptional lager.

Growler Peg Leg Amber

Growler Peg Leg Amber

$15.00
Growler Space Dust

Growler Space Dust

$14.00

8.2% Western premium two-row, c-15, and Dextra-Pils malts give this IPA a bright and galactic Milky Way hue. The hopping is pure starglow energy, with Chinook and dry additions of Citra and Amarillo.

Growler Stella

Growler Stella

$13.00

5.2% In a country known for its fantastic beers, Stella Artois is Belgium's best selling beer; a bottom fermented blond lager with a full body and clean finish.

Growler Prodigy Hefeweizen

Growler Prodigy Hefeweizen

$15.00

5.0% abv

Wine

Bottle Bogle Cabernet Sauvignon

Bottle Bogle Cabernet Sauvignon

$21.00
Bottle Bogle Chardonnay

Bottle Bogle Chardonnay

$21.00
Champagne Btl

Champagne Btl

$15.00

Beverages

FOUNTAIN Soda

FOUNTAIN Soda

$3.50
20oz Soda BOTTLE

20oz Soda BOTTLE

2 Liter Pepsi

2 Liter Pepsi

$4.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50

24 oz fountain

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.50

Brewed in house, 24oz.

Sweet Tea Growler

$10.00

Brewed in house, 32 oz growler.

Cock n Bull Ginger Beer

Cock n Bull Ginger Beer

$7.00

8.4 oz. can

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.50

Brewed in house, 24oz.

Unsweet Iced Tea Growler

$10.00

Brewed in house, 32 oz growler.

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

50/50 lemonade and brewed in house iced tea, 24oz.

Rockstar Original - 16oz can

Rockstar Original - 16oz can

$2.79

Rockstar Original: Rockstar is scientifically formulated to provide an incredible energy boost for those who lead active and exhausting lifestyles-from athletes to rock stars. Click to add to your meal.

Rockstar Sugar Free – 16oz Can

Rockstar Sugar Free – 16oz Can

$2.79

Rockstar Sugar Free: Put in the work with our original sugar free Rockstar energy drink, fully-charged with B-vitamins and formulated with guarana, taurine, and caffeine to help keep you going and stay focused with invigorating taste.

Meats by the pound

One pound/rack/chicken serves 2-3 people.
Brisket Pound

Brisket Pound

$24.00

One pound serves 2-3 people.

Tri-Tip Pound

Tri-Tip Pound

$25.00

One pound serves 2-3 people.

Pulled Pork Pound

Pulled Pork Pound

$16.00

One pound serves 2-3 people.

Full Chicken

Full Chicken

$20.00

One chicken serves 2-3 people.

Full Rib Rack

Full Rib Rack

$35.00

One rack serves 2-3 people.

Rib Tips

Rib Tips

$12.00

One pound serves 1-2 people.

Tailgater

The Tailgater serves 4-5 people. It comes with 9 oz servings of low and slow smoked pulled pork, brisket, and tri tip, 1/2 rack of pork ribs, 1/2 chicken and 1 lb of rib tips. It also comes with 12 oz portions of wedding beans, mac n cheese, cole slaw, potato salad and 5 jalapeno cheddar cornbread. *No substitutions*
Tailgater BBQ Feast

Tailgater BBQ Feast

$85.00

Feeds 4-5 people: Tri-tip, rib tips, pulled pork, brisket, 1/2 chicken, 1/2 rack ribs, mac-n-cheese, beans, slaw, potato salad, five cornbread. Sorry, NO SUBSTITUTIONS.

