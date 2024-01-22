The Shack Kitchen + Coffee Spring Valley
1,266 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:50 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:50 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:50 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:50 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:50 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:50 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:50 pm
Restaurant info
Feast on The Shack's vibrant menu: Start with customizable breakfasts like loaded burritos and protein-packed omelettes. Indulge in our legendary Smash Burger or spice-infused Nashville Hot Chicken. Opt for a light Cilantro Lime Salad or build your own Tacos and Burritos for a personal flavor journey. Savor the smoky goodness of our BBQ Brisket and Pulled Pork, or dive into fresh Poke bowls and Fish Burritos. From all-day smoothies to classic milkshakes, every choice is a delight at The Shack.
Location
9050 Campo Road, Spring Valley, CA 91977
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
4253 Palm Ave. - Mastiff Kitchen (La Mesa)
No Reviews
4253 Palm Avenue La Mesa, CA 91941
View restaurant
More near Spring Valley