  • Fresno
  • Cali Bros Pizza Clovis - 435 S Clovis Ave, Unit B
Cali Bros Pizza Clovis 435 S Clovis Ave, Unit B

No reviews yet

435 S Clovis Ave, Unit B

Fresno, CA 93727

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Classic Pepperoni Pizza

Classic Pepperoni Pizza

$10.99+

Red sauce, Cheese, double pepperoni

2 Large 3-Topping Pizzas

$25.99

Two Large 3-Topping Pizzas.

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$7.99+

Red sauce, Cheese, Ham, Pineapples

Cali Menu

Appetizers

Garlic Breadsticks

Garlic Breadsticks

$6.99

6 pc breadstick served with red sauce for dipping

Soy Chaps

$9.99

10 pc soy based wings tossed in onions and your of sauce

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.99

Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese w/ Caesar sauce

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, Croutons, Garlic Chicken, Parmesan Cheese w/ Caesar sauce

Masala fries

$6.99

French fries

$4.99

Mac & cheese

$5.99

Chicken Nugget 6pc

$6.99

Cauliflower Wings 9pc

$9.99

Mozzarella stick 4pc

$5.99

Pastas

Alfredo Chicken Pasta

Alfredo Chicken Pasta

$9.99

Alfredo sauce, Fresh Penne Pasta, Garlic Chicken

Penne Meatball Pasta

Penne Meatball Pasta

$9.99

Red sauce, Fresh Penne Pasta, Meatballs

Pesto Chicken Pasta

Pesto Chicken Pasta

$9.99

Pesto sauce, Fresh Penne Pasta, Spinach, Onions, Garlic Chicken

Tandoori Pasta

Tandoori Pasta

$9.99

Tandoori sauce, Fresh Penne Pasta, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Ginger, Cilantro

Chili Chicken Pasta

$9.99

Chilli sauce, Fresh Penne Pasta, Onions, Bell Peppers, Marinated Chicken, Cilantro

Wings

Bone-In Wings

Bone-In Wings

$8.99

Freshly marinated bone-in wings, fried and tossed in your choice of sauce, and served with dipping sauce. Two flavors allowed for 12 wings or more wings.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$8.99

Boneless wings, fried and tossed in your choice of sauce, and served with dipping sauce. Two flavors allowed for 20 wings order.

Halal Bone-in Wings

Halal Bone-in Wings

$8.99

Freshly marinated Halal bone-in wings, fried and tossed in your choice of sauce, and served with dipping sauce. Two flavors allowed for 12 or more wings.

Cauliflower wings

$9.99

Italian Speciality

All Meat

All Meat

$7.99+

Red sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Crunchy Bacon

Combination

Combination

$7.99+

Red sauce, Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell peppers, Black olives, Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$7.99+

Red sauce, Cheese, Ham, Pineapples

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.99+

White sauce, Cheese, Garlic Chicken, Crunchy Bacon

Italian Garlic Chicken

Italian Garlic Chicken

$7.99+

White sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Garlic Chicken

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$7.99+

BBQ sauce, Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Crunchy Bacon, BBQ Chicken

Garden Veggie

$7.99+

Red sauce, Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Jalapenos

Mexican pizza

$7.99+

mexican sauce,cheese, onions, tomato, jalapeños, bean, chicken, or beef cilantro

Cheesy corn

$7.99+

Classic Pizzas

Classic Pepperoni Pizza

Classic Pepperoni Pizza

$10.99+

Red sauce, Cheese, double pepperoni

Classic Cheese Pizza

Classic Cheese Pizza

$8.99+

Classic cheese pizza with red sauce

Create Your Own Pie

Create Your Own Pie

$8.99+

Cali Speciality

Tikka Masala

Tikka Masala

$7.99+

Tikka sauce, Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Pepper, Garlic, Ginger, Green chilies.

Tandoori Tadka

Tandoori Tadka

$7.99+

Tandoori sauce, Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Garlic, Ginger, Green chilies

Chili Chicken

$7.99+

Signature Chili sauce, Cheese, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes

Creamy Chicken

Creamy Chicken

$7.99+

Creamy White sauce, Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Garlic, Ginger, Green Chilies.

Achari Chicken

$7.99+

Achari sauce, Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Jalapenos, Garlic, Ginger, Green Chilies

Bombay Veggie

$7.99+

White sauce, Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Tomatoes, garlic, Garlic, Ginger, Green chilies

Achari Gobhi (cauliflower pizza)

$7.99+

Half & Half Pizzas

Large 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

Large 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

$22.99
XL 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

XL 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

$27.99

Dessert & Drinks

Pizza Cookie

$6.99

Pizza Brownie

$6.99

20oz Bottle soda

$2.49

2L Bottle soda

$3.99

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Water

$1.99

Daily Specials

SUMMER SPECIAL

2 Large 3-Topping Pizzas

$25.99

Two Large 3-Topping Pizzas.

Game Day Special

$29.99

Large Speciality Pizza, 12 Wings, and 2L Soda

Party Special

$41.99

Two Large Speciality Pizzas, 12 Wings, 2L Soda

Summer special

$26.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious Pizzas, Pasta, and Wings. We use fresh-ingredients, home-made sauces, and premium locally-sourced meats.

Location

435 S Clovis Ave, Unit B, Fresno, CA 93727

Directions

Main pic

