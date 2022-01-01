Main picView gallery

Camp Bar 1310 Tacoma Ave S

review star

No reviews yet

1310 Tacoma Ave S

Tacoma, WA 98402

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cans & Bottles

Bud Bottle

$4.25

Bud Light Bottle

$4.25

Coors Light Bottle

$4.25

Granny Pear Cider

$6.00

Guinness

$6.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Miller High Life

$3.25

Modelo Bottle

$5.50

O'Douls N/A

$5.25

PBR Can

$2.75

Rainier Can

$3.50

Stella

$6.25

White Claw

$6.25

Widmer Hefe

$6.00

Signature Cocktails

Airstream Cucumber Lime

$11.00

Camp Paloma

$11.00

Crazy Larry's Lemonade

$11.00

Grizzly Adams

$11.00

One Eyed Squirrel

$11.00

Jello Shot

$3.00

Jagermeister Bomb

$9.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Cocktails

AMF

$11.00

Appletini

$8.00

B-52

$8.75

Birthday Cake

$7.75

Black Russian

$8.50

Bloody Mary

$7.25

Buttery Nipple

$6.50

Cadillac Margarita

$11.50+

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Duck Fart

$8.25

Greentea Cocktail

$9.00

Gummyn Bear Cocktail

$9.00

Hot Butter Rum

$7.00

Hot Toddy Cider

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Jagermeister Bomb

$9.00

Kamikaze

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island

$9.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$8.50

MaiTai

$8.25

Margarita Regular

$7.50+

Mimosa

$7.00

Mojito

$8.50

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Negroni

$9.00

Scooby Snack

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.75

SnakeBite

$7.50

Tequila Sunrise

$6.25

Trashcan

$11.00

Upside down Pineapple Cake

$7.50

Vegas Bomb

$9.50

Vitamin C (Shot)

$7.00

Vodka Rockstar

$8.75

Washington Apple

$8.25

White Russian

$7.25

Hamburger Shot

$7.00

Jello Shots

$3.00

Draft Beer

Space Dust

$7.00+

Founders Solid Gold

$3.63+

Bale Braker

$6.50+

Icicle Brewing

$6.50+

Incline Cider

$7.00+

Moose Durel

$6.50+

Growler Vessel

$15.00

Manny's Pale Ale

$6.50+

Kitty Kat Blues

$6.50+

Gin

Well Gin

$5.45+

Botanist Gin

$9.75+

Beef Eater Gin

$6.50+

Bombay

$6.50+

Bombay Saphire

$6.50+

Hendricks Gin

$9.25+

Sloe Gin

$5.50+

Tanqueray

$6.50+

N/A Beverages

Pop

$2.75

Aloe Juice

$3.25

Coffee

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Juice

$2.75

Rock Star Energy

$4.00

Soda

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Rum

Well Rum

$5.45+

Mount Gay Rum

$6.75+

Bacardi Rum

$6.00+

Captain Morgan

$6.00+

Havana Club Rum

$6.00+

Malibu

$6.00+

Meyers Rum

$6.50+

Myer's Original

$6.00+

Pyrat Rum

$9.00+

Zaya Rum

$8.50+

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.45+

1800 Silver Tequila

$11.00+

818 Blanco Tequila

$13.00+

Cazadores Reposado

$9.75+

Chamucos Tequila

$13.00+

Cuervo Gold

$6.25+

Cuervo Silver

$6.25+

Don Julio Silver

$15.00+

El Jimador Tequila

$6.75+

Espilon Reposado

$7.75+

Hornitos Anejo

$9.00+

Hornitos Reposado

$8.00+

Hussongs Repsado

$8.75+

Mi Campo Reposado

$8.75+

Milagro

$9.50+

Nuestra Mezcal

$8.75+

Teramana Reposado Teq

$8.50+

Cutwater Popscicles

$3.25

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.45+

Absolut

$7.00+

Absolut Citron

$8.00+

Absolut Mandarin

$8.00+

Deep Eddy

$7.00+

Grey Goose

$10.25+

Ketel 1

$8.50+

Rock Warrior Flavored

$6.25+

Smirnoff Vodka

$6.25+

Stoli

$7.00+

Tito's

$8.00+

Whiskey & Scotch

Well Whiskey

$5.45+

Basil Hayden

$15.00+

Black Velvet Whiskey

$6.00+

Brown Sug Bourbon

$6.00+

Buffalo Trace Whiskey

$6.50+

Bulleit Whiskey

$9.00+

Colonel Taylor Whiskey

$13.00+

Crown Regular

$7.25+

Dead Rabbit Irish Whiskey

$9.00+

Dewars

$6.00+

Eagle Rare

$9.00+

Fireball

$6.50+

Gentleman Jack

$8.00+

Gibsons Finest

$6.00+

GlenFiddich Fire &Cane

$9.25+

GlenFiddich IPA

$10.00+

Glenlivet 12yr

$12.00+

High West Dbl Rye

$9.00+

Jack Daniels

$7.00+

Jameson

$8.00+

Jim Beam Whiskey

$6.00+

Knob Creek

$9.00+

Laphroaig Scotch

$17.00+

MaCallan 12

$16.00+

MacNaughton

$5.50+

Makers Mark

$8.00+

Pendleton Whiskey

$7.00+

Seagrams 7

$5.50+

SkrewBall

$7.00+

Slane Irish

$6.00+

Southern Comfort

$5.45+

Suntory Whiskey Toki

$9.00+

Tullamore Dew

$7.00+

Whistling Pig

$15.00+

Wild Turkey

$5.50+

Woodford Whiskey

$9.00+

Wines

14 Hands Hot To Trot

$7.00+

Chardonnay 2nd Tier Glass

$7.50+

House Chardonnay

$6.50+

House RED wine

$6.50+

Pinot Grigio House

$6.50+

Reisling St Michelle

$7.00+

Champagne

$6.00+

Snacks

Nuts/Almonds

$2.50

Chips

$2.00

Smores

$7.95+

Liqueurs Cordials

Amaretto

$6.00

Campari

$8.00

E&J Brandy

$7.00

Fernet

$9.25

Fireball

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Irish Cream

$6.50

Jaegermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$6.50

Rumplemintz

$8.00

Schnapps

$6.00

Sour Apple

$6.00

Tarantula

$6.00

Tequila Rose

$6.00

Yukon Jack

$6.50

Sharables

Diner Dinner Salad

$6.00

Basket of Fries Or Tots

$5.95

Hummus Platter

$12.50

Bavarian Pretzel

$10.75

Quasadilla

$12.00+

Tater Bomb

$11.95

Smores

$7.95

To Go

$0.50

Entrees

Base Camp Burger

$10.25

BLT

$12.95

Camp Burger Skinny Dip

$13.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.95

Chicken Strips

$12.95

Lumber Jack

$16.75

Magic Mushroom Burger

$13.95

Spicy Chicken Burger

$12.95

Tacoma Dog

$9.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

To-Go

$0.50

Plain Hot Dog

$5.00

Side

Side Salad

$3.00

Merchandise

Squatch Hoodie

$29.00

Trucker Hat

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

"Where adults go to camp"

Location

1310 Tacoma Ave S, Tacoma, WA 98402

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Zeeks Pizza Tacoma
orange starNo Reviews
1702 Pacific Avenue Tacoma, WA 98402
View restaurantnext
Bubbles Tea Shop
orange starNo Reviews
1724 Pacific Ave Tacoma, WA 98402
View restaurantnext
Bar Rosa - Tacoma
orange starNo Reviews
1202 South 11th St Tacoma, WA 98405
View restaurantnext
The Matador - Tacoma
orange star4.3 • 1,932
721 Pacific Ave Tacoma, WA 98402
View restaurantnext
Harmon Pac Ave
orange star4.1 • 2,227
1938 Pacific Ave Tacoma, WA 98402
View restaurantnext
Dancing Goats® Coffee - Tacoma
orange starNo Reviews
2102 Commerce St Tacoma, WA 98402
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tacoma

Hops n Drops - Frederickson
orange star4.6 • 7,385
5314 176th St E. Tacoma, WA 98446
View restaurantnext
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Tacoma
orange star4.2 • 5,998
4102 South 56th St Tacoma, WA 98409
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Tacoma WA
orange star4.3 • 5,621
2121 Pacific Ave Tacoma, WA 98402
View restaurantnext
Farrelli's Pizza - Tacoma
orange star4.4 • 3,903
3518 6th Ave. Tacoma, WA 98406
View restaurantnext
Farrelli's Pizza - Parkland
orange star4.4 • 2,728
210 Garfield Street Tacoma, WA 98444
View restaurantnext
Marzano Italian Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 2,539
516 Garfield St S Tacoma, WA 98444
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tacoma
Puyallup
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Bonney Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Lacey
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston