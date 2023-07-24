Popular Items

Chicken Parm

$19.00

Custom Pasta Plate

$13.00

Fettucine Alfredo

$15.00

Pizza

Small Pizza

Cheese Small

$16.00

Sicilian White Smal

$19.00

Garlic oil, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella, and Pecorino Romano

Steak Pizza Small

$20.00

Garlic oil, chopped steak, banana peppers, sweet peppers, Swiss American, mozzarella, ricotta, and Pecorino Romano

Steak & Unstuffed Pepper small

$20.00

Garlic oil, chopped steak, banana peppers, onions, mozzarella, ricotta, and Pecorino Romano

Veggie Red Small

$20.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, sweet peppers, black olives, green olives, onions, and mushrooms

Veggie White Small

$20.00

Garlic oil, mozzarella, broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and onions

Chicken Finger Small

$20.00

Bleu cheese dressing, mozzarella, chicken fingers, and choice of sauce

Meatzza Small

$20.00

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, bacon, ham, meatballs, sausage, and mozzarella

Popeye Small

$20.00

Garlic oil, mozzarella, spinach, onions, Pecorino Romano, and your choice of sausage or meatballs

Margherita Small

$19.00

Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, balsamic glaze

Primo Pizza Small

$20.00

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, banana peppers, onions, and mushrooms

Spicy Sicilian Sausage Small

$20.00

Garlic oil, mozzarella, sausage, cherry peppers, onions, crushed red pepper

Large Pizza

Cheese Large

$22.00

Sicilian White Large

$25.00

Garlic oil, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella, and Pecorino Romano

Steak Pizza Large

$29.00

Garlic oil, chopped steak, banana peppers, sweet peppers, Swiss American, mozzarella, ricotta, and Pecorino Romano

Steak & Unstuffed Pepper Large

$29.00

Garlic oil, chopped steak, banana peppers, onions, mozzarella, ricotta, and Pecorino Romano

Veggie Red Large

$29.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, sweet peppers, black olives, green olives, onions, and mushrooms

Veggie White Large

$28.00

Garlic oil, mozzarella, broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and onions

Chicken Finger Large

$29.00

Bleu cheese dressing, mozzarella, chicken fingers, and choice of sauce

Meatzza Large

$29.00

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, bacon, ham, meatballs, sausage, and mozzarella

Popeye Large

$29.00

Garlic oil, mozzarella, spinach, onions, Pecorino Romano, and your choice of sausage or meatballs

Margherita Large

$25.00

Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, balsamic glaze

Primo Pizza Large

$29.00

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, banana peppers, onions, and mushrooms

Spicy Sicilian Sausage Large

$29.00

Garlic oil, mozzarella, sausage, cherry peppers, onions, crushed red pepper

Sheet Pizza

Cheese Pizza SHEET

$34.00

Steak Pizza SHEET

$41.00

Garlic oil, chopped steak, banana peppers, sweet peppers, Swiss American, mozzarella, ricotta, and Pecorino Romano

Steak & Unstuffed Pizza SHEET

$41.00

Garlic oil, chopped steak, banana peppers, onions, mozzarella, ricotta, and Pecorino Romano

Sicilian White SHEET

$38.00

Garlic oil, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella, and Pecorino Romano

Veggie Red SHEET

$41.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, sweet peppers, black olives, green olives, onions, and mushrooms

Veggie White SHEET

$40.00

Garlic oil, mozzarella, broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and onions

Chicken Finger SHEET

$41.00

Bleu cheese dressing, mozzarella, chicken fingers, and choice of sauce

Popeye SHEET

$41.00

Garlic oil, mozzarella, spinach, onions, Pecorino Romano, and your choice of sausage or meatballs

Primo Pizza SHEET

$41.00

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, banana peppers, onions, and mushrooms

Meatzza SHEET

$41.00

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, bacon, ham, meatballs, sausage, and mozzarella

Spicy Sicilian Sausage SHEET

$41.00

Garlic oil, mozzarella, sausage, cherry peppers, onions, crushed red pepper

Margherita SHEET

$38.00

Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, balsamic glaze

Pizza by the Square

Cheese Square

$3.00

Cheese and Pep Square

$3.50

Specialty Square

$4.00

Double Square Combo

$9.19

Paninis & Subs

Paninis

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$12.00

Chicken fingers, bleu cheese, provolone, served with a side of hot, medium, mild or BBQ

Margherita Melt

$9.00

Sliced tomatoes, house tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil, and balsamic drizzle

Arugula & Avocado

$13.00

Arugula, sun-dried tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, asiago, and lemon vinaigrette

Broccolini Panini

$12.00

Roasted broccolini, pecorino Romano, mozzarella, calabrian chili, & garlic aioli

The Corrado

$12.00

Soppressata, asiago cheese, roasted red peppers, and garlic aioli

The Capo

$14.00

Soppressata, prosciutto, capicola, provolone, banana peppers, and house dressing

Fiamatta

$12.00

Spicy capicola, Pepper Jack, cherry pepper relish, calabrian chili, and garlic aioli

Steak & Unstuffed Pepper Panini

$12.00

Chopped steak, banana peppers, ricotta, mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, and garlic aioli

Chicken Parm Panini

$11.00

Chicken cutlet, house tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil

The Silvio

$11.00

Italian sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone, and garlic aioli

The Fundamental

$12.00

Turkey, bacon, ham, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Half Subs

Half Chicken Finger Sub

$7.00

Chicken fingers, choice of sauce, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese, and Swiss American

Half Royal Sub

$7.00

Italian sausage, fried capicola, mayo, oil, lettuce, tomato, and provolone

Half Steak and Cheese Sub

$7.00

Chopped steak, Swiss American, mayo, and oil

Half Steak Supreme Sub

$8.00

Chopped steak, Swiss American, onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, banana peppers, mayo, and oil

Half Steak in the Grass Sub

$8.00

Chopped steak, spinach, onions, mushrooms, provolone, mayo, and oil

Half Cheeseburger Sub

$6.50

Ground chuck, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and ketchup

Half The Romulus Sub

$8.00

Soppressata, capicola, prosciutto, asiago cheese, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, and garlic aioli

Half Turkey Sub

$6.00

Half Turkey & Bacon Sub

$6.50

Half Ham Sub

$6.00

Half Salami Sub

$6.00

Half Capicola Sub

$6.00

Half Cheese Sub

$6.00

Half Assorted Sub

$6.00

Ham, salami, and capicola

Half Soppressata Sub

$6.50

Half Prosciutto Sub

$7.00

Half Pizza Sub

$6.50

Half White Pizza Sub

$6.50

Whole Subs

Whole Chicken Finger Sub

$13.00

Chicken fingers, choice of sauce, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese, and Swiss American

Steak & Finger Sub

$15.00

Chopped steak, chicken fingers, choice of sauce, mayo, oil, lettuce, tomato, and provolone

Whole Royal Sub

$13.00

Italian sausage, fried capicola, mayo, oil, lettuce, tomato, and provolone

Whole Steak and Cheese Sub

$13.00

Chopped steak, Swiss American, mayo, and oil

Whole Steak Supreme Sub

$14.00

Chopped steak, Swiss American, onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, banana peppers, mayo, and oil

Whole Steak in the Grass Sub

$14.00

Chopped steak, spinach, onions, mushrooms, provolone, mayo, and oil

Parmigiana Sub

$14.00

Choice of chicken, veal, sausage or meatball with house tomato sauce and mozzarella

Whole Cheeseburger Sub

$12.00

Ground chuck, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and ketchup

Whole The Romulus Sub

$14.00

Soppressata, capicola, prosciutto, asiago cheese, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, and garlic aioli

Whole Turkey Sub

$11.00

Whole Turkey & Bacon Sub

$12.00

Whole Ham Sub

$11.00

Whole Salami Sub

$11.00

Whole Capicola Sub

$11.00

Whole Cheese Sub

$11.00

Whole Assorted Sub

$11.00

Ham, salami, and capicola

Whole Soppressata Sub

$12.00

Whole Prosciutto Sub

$13.00

Whole BLT

$12.00

Whole Grilled Chicken Sub

$12.00

Whole Chicken Cutlet Sub

$12.00

Whole Pizza Sub

$12.00

Whole White Pizza Sub

$12.00

Takeout Menu

Appetizers

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

Pecorino Romano with side of tomato sauce

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Finished with Pecorino Romano and served with lemon and our marinara

Pasta Chips

$7.00

Garlic salt and Pecorino Romano

Arancini

$15.00

Risotto, panko, peas, and ground chuck served with tomato sauce

Stuffed Peppers

$13.00

Ricotta, basil, and Romano with side of tomato sauce

Burrata

$15.00

Tomato, basil, garlic crostini, and balsamic drizzle

Bruschetta

$14.00

Tomato, onion, garlic, basil, balsamic, capers, Pecorino Romano, and crostini

Meatballs (4)

$9.00

4 homemade meatballs served with our house tomato sauce

Soups

Chicken Noodle Soup

Minestrone

Italian Wedding Soup

Salads

Chef Salad Small

$5.00

Chef Salad Large

$8.00

Antipasto Salad

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Carmela's Salad

$16.00

Apple Salad

$13.00

Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Kids Menu

KIDS 1/2 Pasta

$8.00

KIDS 1/2 Pasta 1 Meatball

$9.00

KIDS 3 Fingers w/ff

$9.00

KIDS 5 Wings

$8.00

KIDS (3) Cheese Rav

$9.00

KIDS 2 Cheese Squares

$6.00

KIDS 2 Specialty Squares

$8.00

KIDS Grilled Cheese w/ff

$8.00

Sides

Pizza Logs

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Fries

$4.00

Garlic Romano Fries

$7.00

Parmed Fries

$7.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Garlic Bread w/cheese

$6.00

Broccoli & Carrots

$5.00

Roasted Broccolini

$6.00

House Favorites

Chicken Milanese

$19.00

Chicken Parm

$19.00

Veal Parm

$22.00

Pasta Parm

$17.00

Lasagna

$21.00

Eggplant Parm

$20.00

Gnocchi

$18.00

Gnocchi Rose

$19.00

Bracciole

$22.00

Manicotti

$18.00

Chicken Cacciatore

$21.00

Sausage Cacciatore

$20.00

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Veal Marsala

$21.00

Chicken Florentine

$21.00

Chicken Primavera

$21.00

Chicken Picatta

$21.00

Veal Picatta

$23.00

Chicken Francese

$20.00

Veal Francese

$22.00

Campo Platter

$21.00

Campo Pasta Plate

$19.00

House Pastas

Pasta w/broccoli

$15.00

Pasta Giardino

$18.00

Pasta Carciofo

$18.00

Aglia & Olio

$14.00

Pasta Pezzemolo

$17.00

Fettucine Alfredo

$15.00

Clam Sauce Red

$17.00

Clam Sauce White

$17.00

Cheese Ravioli

$17.00

Cheese Tortellini

$17.00

Cheese Tortellini Alfredo

$18.00

Custom Pasta Plate

Custom Pasta Plate

$13.00

Seafood

Shrimp Scampi

$21.00

Pollo con Pesce

$21.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$21.00

Campobello's Shrimp

$22.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$22.00

Herb Crusted Salmon

$23.00

Daily Specials

Daily Special 1 | Large 1-topping and 10 wings or 5 fingers

$34.00

Daily Special 2 | Large 1-topping, 30 Wings & 2L Soda

$59.00

Daily Special 3 | Sheet & 50 Wings

$89.00

Daily Special 4 | Large 1-topping and 20 wings

$48.00

Dessert

Cannoli

$3.75

Fried Dough-Knots (2)

$6.00

Spumoni Bomba

$10.00

Beverages

20 oz. Bottle Soda

$2.53

2L Soda

$3.68

Vitamin Water

$2.76

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Can

$1.84

Wings & Fingers

Single Wing (10)

$15.00

Double Wing (20)

$25.00

Triple Wing (30)

$35.00

Bucket (50)

$55.00

Single Fingers & Fries (5)

$14.00

Double Fingers & Fries (10)

$25.00

Extras

Meatball (1)

$2.50

Meatball (2)

$4.50

Cup of Sauce

$3.00

Quart Of Sauce

$10.00

Loaf - Italian bread

$4.50

Bag Chips

$1.38

Chicken Cutlet

$6.00

Breaded chicken cutlet finished with imported Pecorino Romano and fresh lemon.

Sausage Link (1)

$3.50

Sausage Links (2)

$5.50

Monday Special

Monday Special | Large 1-topping, 20 wings, 5 Cannoli

Large 1-topping, 20 wings, 5 cannoli

$56.00

Weekly Specials

Pizza of the Week

Royal Small Pizza

$22.00

Royal Large Pizza

$29.00

Royal Sheet Pizza

$42.00

Pasta of the Week

Shrimp Mediterranean

$25.00