- Home
- /
- East Amherst
- /
- Campobello's - 9334 Transit Road
Campobello's 9334 Transit Road
No reviews yet
9334 Transit Road
Swormville, NY 14051
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
2x points for loyalty members
Pizza
Small Pizza
Cheese Small
Sicilian White Smal
Garlic oil, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella, and Pecorino Romano
Steak Pizza Small
Garlic oil, chopped steak, banana peppers, sweet peppers, Swiss American, mozzarella, ricotta, and Pecorino Romano
Steak & Unstuffed Pepper small
Garlic oil, chopped steak, banana peppers, onions, mozzarella, ricotta, and Pecorino Romano
Veggie Red Small
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, sweet peppers, black olives, green olives, onions, and mushrooms
Veggie White Small
Garlic oil, mozzarella, broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and onions
Chicken Finger Small
Bleu cheese dressing, mozzarella, chicken fingers, and choice of sauce
Meatzza Small
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, bacon, ham, meatballs, sausage, and mozzarella
Popeye Small
Garlic oil, mozzarella, spinach, onions, Pecorino Romano, and your choice of sausage or meatballs
Margherita Small
Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, balsamic glaze
Primo Pizza Small
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, banana peppers, onions, and mushrooms
Spicy Sicilian Sausage Small
Garlic oil, mozzarella, sausage, cherry peppers, onions, crushed red pepper
Large Pizza
Cheese Large
Sicilian White Large
Garlic oil, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella, and Pecorino Romano
Steak Pizza Large
Garlic oil, chopped steak, banana peppers, sweet peppers, Swiss American, mozzarella, ricotta, and Pecorino Romano
Steak & Unstuffed Pepper Large
Garlic oil, chopped steak, banana peppers, onions, mozzarella, ricotta, and Pecorino Romano
Veggie Red Large
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, sweet peppers, black olives, green olives, onions, and mushrooms
Veggie White Large
Garlic oil, mozzarella, broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and onions
Chicken Finger Large
Bleu cheese dressing, mozzarella, chicken fingers, and choice of sauce
Meatzza Large
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, bacon, ham, meatballs, sausage, and mozzarella
Popeye Large
Garlic oil, mozzarella, spinach, onions, Pecorino Romano, and your choice of sausage or meatballs
Margherita Large
Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, balsamic glaze
Primo Pizza Large
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, banana peppers, onions, and mushrooms
Spicy Sicilian Sausage Large
Garlic oil, mozzarella, sausage, cherry peppers, onions, crushed red pepper
Sheet Pizza
Cheese Pizza SHEET
Steak Pizza SHEET
Garlic oil, chopped steak, banana peppers, sweet peppers, Swiss American, mozzarella, ricotta, and Pecorino Romano
Steak & Unstuffed Pizza SHEET
Garlic oil, chopped steak, banana peppers, onions, mozzarella, ricotta, and Pecorino Romano
Sicilian White SHEET
Garlic oil, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella, and Pecorino Romano
Veggie Red SHEET
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, sweet peppers, black olives, green olives, onions, and mushrooms
Veggie White SHEET
Garlic oil, mozzarella, broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and onions
Chicken Finger SHEET
Bleu cheese dressing, mozzarella, chicken fingers, and choice of sauce
Popeye SHEET
Garlic oil, mozzarella, spinach, onions, Pecorino Romano, and your choice of sausage or meatballs
Primo Pizza SHEET
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, banana peppers, onions, and mushrooms
Meatzza SHEET
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, bacon, ham, meatballs, sausage, and mozzarella
Spicy Sicilian Sausage SHEET
Garlic oil, mozzarella, sausage, cherry peppers, onions, crushed red pepper
Margherita SHEET
Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, balsamic glaze
Pizza by the Square
Paninis & Subs
Paninis
Buffalo Chicken Panini
Chicken fingers, bleu cheese, provolone, served with a side of hot, medium, mild or BBQ
Margherita Melt
Sliced tomatoes, house tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil, and balsamic drizzle
Arugula & Avocado
Arugula, sun-dried tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, asiago, and lemon vinaigrette
Broccolini Panini
Roasted broccolini, pecorino Romano, mozzarella, calabrian chili, & garlic aioli
The Corrado
Soppressata, asiago cheese, roasted red peppers, and garlic aioli
The Capo
Soppressata, prosciutto, capicola, provolone, banana peppers, and house dressing
Fiamatta
Spicy capicola, Pepper Jack, cherry pepper relish, calabrian chili, and garlic aioli
Steak & Unstuffed Pepper Panini
Chopped steak, banana peppers, ricotta, mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, and garlic aioli
Chicken Parm Panini
Chicken cutlet, house tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil
The Silvio
Italian sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone, and garlic aioli
The Fundamental
Turkey, bacon, ham, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Half Subs
Half Chicken Finger Sub
Chicken fingers, choice of sauce, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese, and Swiss American
Half Royal Sub
Italian sausage, fried capicola, mayo, oil, lettuce, tomato, and provolone
Half Steak and Cheese Sub
Chopped steak, Swiss American, mayo, and oil
Half Steak Supreme Sub
Chopped steak, Swiss American, onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, banana peppers, mayo, and oil
Half Steak in the Grass Sub
Chopped steak, spinach, onions, mushrooms, provolone, mayo, and oil
Half Cheeseburger Sub
Ground chuck, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and ketchup
Half The Romulus Sub
Soppressata, capicola, prosciutto, asiago cheese, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, and garlic aioli
Half Turkey Sub
Half Turkey & Bacon Sub
Half Ham Sub
Half Salami Sub
Half Capicola Sub
Half Cheese Sub
Half Assorted Sub
Ham, salami, and capicola
Half Soppressata Sub
Half Prosciutto Sub
Half Pizza Sub
Half White Pizza Sub
Whole Subs
Whole Chicken Finger Sub
Chicken fingers, choice of sauce, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese, and Swiss American
Steak & Finger Sub
Chopped steak, chicken fingers, choice of sauce, mayo, oil, lettuce, tomato, and provolone
Whole Royal Sub
Italian sausage, fried capicola, mayo, oil, lettuce, tomato, and provolone
Whole Steak and Cheese Sub
Chopped steak, Swiss American, mayo, and oil
Whole Steak Supreme Sub
Chopped steak, Swiss American, onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, banana peppers, mayo, and oil
Whole Steak in the Grass Sub
Chopped steak, spinach, onions, mushrooms, provolone, mayo, and oil
Parmigiana Sub
Choice of chicken, veal, sausage or meatball with house tomato sauce and mozzarella
Whole Cheeseburger Sub
Ground chuck, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and ketchup
Whole The Romulus Sub
Soppressata, capicola, prosciutto, asiago cheese, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, and garlic aioli
Whole Turkey Sub
Whole Turkey & Bacon Sub
Whole Ham Sub
Whole Salami Sub
Whole Capicola Sub
Whole Cheese Sub
Whole Assorted Sub
Ham, salami, and capicola
Whole Soppressata Sub
Whole Prosciutto Sub
Whole BLT
Whole Grilled Chicken Sub
Whole Chicken Cutlet Sub
Whole Pizza Sub
Whole White Pizza Sub
Takeout Menu
Appetizers
Fried Cheese Ravioli
Pecorino Romano with side of tomato sauce
Fried Calamari
Finished with Pecorino Romano and served with lemon and our marinara
Pasta Chips
Garlic salt and Pecorino Romano
Arancini
Risotto, panko, peas, and ground chuck served with tomato sauce
Stuffed Peppers
Ricotta, basil, and Romano with side of tomato sauce
Burrata
Tomato, basil, garlic crostini, and balsamic drizzle
Bruschetta
Tomato, onion, garlic, basil, balsamic, capers, Pecorino Romano, and crostini
Meatballs (4)
4 homemade meatballs served with our house tomato sauce
Salads
Kids Menu
Sides
House Favorites
Chicken Milanese
Chicken Parm
Veal Parm
Pasta Parm
Lasagna
Eggplant Parm
Gnocchi
Gnocchi Rose
Bracciole
Manicotti
Chicken Cacciatore
Sausage Cacciatore
Chicken Marsala
Veal Marsala
Chicken Florentine
Chicken Primavera
Chicken Picatta
Veal Picatta
Chicken Francese
Veal Francese
Campo Platter
Campo Pasta Plate
House Pastas
Custom Pasta Plate
Seafood
Daily Specials
Wings & Fingers
Extras
Monday Special
Monday Special | Large 1-topping, 20 wings, 5 Cannoli
Weekly Specials
Pasta of the Week
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
9334 Transit Road, Swormville, NY 14051