Pie-O-Mine - Greens

9430 Transit Rd.

E. Amherst, NY 14051

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own Sm Salad

Sunday Football Special

Two (2) - 16" Specialty Pizza's and One (1) large Specialty Salad
Sunday Football Special

Sunday Football Special

$49.99

Two (2) - 16" Specialty Pizza's and One (1) Large Specialty Salad

Small Pizzas (10")

Create Your Own Small Pizza

Create Your Own Small Pizza

$11.39

Create it YOUR WAY. Choose Your Sauce, Cheese, Veggies, Protein, and Finishers

Classic Small

Classic Small

$10.39

Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, and pepperoni

Cheese Small

Cheese Small

$9.29

Red sauce and shredded mozzarella

Margherita Small

Margherita Small

$10.39

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, fresh tomatoes

A La Vodka Small

A La Vodka Small

$11.39

Vodka sauce, shredded mozzarella, basil, sausage, mushrooms, and peas

BBQ Chicken Small

BBQ Chicken Small

$11.39

BBQ sauce, shredded mozzarella, cheddar, red onion, chicken, and bacon

Booming Buffalo Small

Booming Buffalo Small

$11.39

Boom boom sauce, shredded mozzarella, bleu cheese, chicken, red onion, hot sauce, and crushed red pepper

Cajun Shrimp Small

Cajun Shrimp Small

$12.49

Cajun red sauce, baby shrimp, fresh basil, and shaved parmesan

Chicken Alfredo Small

Chicken Alfredo Small

$11.39

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, shaved parmesan, and grated parmesan

Greek Small

Greek Small

$11.39

Garlic oil, shredded mozzarella, garlic, feta, red onion, spinach, artichoke, and olives

Meat Lovers Small

Meat Lovers Small

$12.49

Red sauce, ham, bacon, sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, and shredded mozzarella

Pepper Supreme Small

Pepper Supreme Small

$11.39

Red sauce, red & green peppers, banana peppers, jalapeño peppers, and shredded mozzarella

Pesto Chicken Small

Pesto Chicken Small

$11.39

Pesto oil, ricotta, shaved parmesan, grated parmesan, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, and tomatoes

Spinach & Artichoke Small

Spinach & Artichoke Small

$11.39

Alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, chopped artichokes, and shredded mozzarella

Veggie Small

Veggie Small

$11.39

Garlic oil, shredded mozzarella, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and spinach

White Pizza Small

White Pizza Small

$11.39

Garlic oil, shredded mozzarella, tomatoes, and red onion

Spicy Shrimp Scampi Small

Spicy Shrimp Scampi Small

$12.89

Garlic Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic, Spinach, Banana Peppers, Baby Shrimp, Crushed Red Pepper, and Parmesan Cheese

Cheesy Bacon Broccoli Small

Cheesy Bacon Broccoli Small

$11.79

Alfredo Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, Broccoli, Chicken, and Bacon

Large Pizzas (16")

Create Your Own Large Pizza

Create Your Own Large Pizza

$20.69

Create it YOUR WAY. Choose Your Sauce, Cheese, Veggies, Protein, and Finishers

Classic Large

Classic Large

$18.29

Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, and pepperoni

Cheese Large

Cheese Large

$16.39

Red sauce and shredded mozzarella

Margherita Large

Margherita Large

$18.29

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, fresh tomatoes

A La Vodka Large

A La Vodka Large

$20.69

Vodka sauce, shredded mozzarella, basil, sausage, mushrooms, and peas

BBQ Chicken Large

BBQ Chicken Large

$20.69

BBQ sauce, shredded mozzarella, cheddar, red onion, chicken, and bacon

Booming Buffalo Large

Booming Buffalo Large

$20.69

Boom boom sauce, shredded mozzarella, bleu cheese, chicken, red onion, hot sauce, and crushed red pepper

Cajun Shrimp Large

Cajun Shrimp Large

$21.79

Cajun red sauce, baby shrimp, fresh basil, and shaved parmesan

Chicken Alfredo Large

Chicken Alfredo Large

$20.69

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, shaved parmesan, and grated parmesan

Greek Large

Greek Large

$20.69

Garlic oil, shredded mozzarella, garlic, feta, red onion, spinach, artichoke, and olives

Meat Lovers Large

Meat Lovers Large

$21.79

Red sauce, ham, bacon, sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, and shredded mozzarella

Pepper Supreme Large

Pepper Supreme Large

$20.69

Red sauce, red & green peppers, banana peppers, jalapeño peppers, and shredded mozzarella

Pesto Chicken Large

Pesto Chicken Large

$20.69

Pesto oil, ricotta, shaved parmesan, grated parmesan, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, and tomatoes

Spinach & Artichoke Large

Spinach & Artichoke Large

$20.69

Alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, chopped artichokes, and shredded mozzarella

Veggie Large

Veggie Large

$20.69

Garlic oil, shredded mozzarella, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and spinach

White Pizza Large

White Pizza Large

$20.69

Garlic oil, shredded mozzarella, tomatoes, and red onion

Cheesy Bacon Broccoli large

Cheesy Bacon Broccoli large

$21.39

Alfredo Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, Broccoli, Chicken, and Bacon

Spicy Shrimp Scampi large

Spicy Shrimp Scampi large

$22.49

Garlic Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic, Spinach, Banana Peppers, Baby Shrimp, Crushed Red Pepper, and Parmesan Cheese

Brick Oven Wings

Oven baked, never fried. Slowly marinated to maximize flavor. All sauces served on the side.
5 Wings

5 Wings

$8.29

Brick Oven Baked Wings, Comes with (1) Side of Sauce

10 Wings

10 Wings

$15.59

Brick Oven Baked Wings, Comes with (2) Sides of Sauce

20 Wings

20 Wings

$29.99

Brick Oven Baked Wings, Comes with (4) Sides of Sauce

30 Wings

30 Wings

$44.49

Brick Oven Baked Wings Comes with (6) Sides of Sauce

Small Salads

Create Your Own Sm Salad

Create Your Own Sm Salad

$8.39

Create it YOUR WAY. Choose your Greens, Cheese, Veggies, Fruit, Protein, Dressing, Nuts, and Seeds

Back to Cali Small

Back to Cali Small

$10.69

Romaine lettuce and spinach, grilled chicken, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, dried cranberries, and sriracha ranch dressing

Caesar Salad Small

Caesar Salad Small

$7.39

Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, and Caesar dressing

Chef Salad Small

Chef Salad Small

$8.39

Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, black olives, chickpeas, croutons, and shredded cheddar cheese. Choice of dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch Small

Chicken Bacon Ranch Small

$11.29

Iceberg, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, cucumber, black olives, chicken, and bacon with ranch dressing

Cobb Small

Cobb Small

$12.79

Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, egg, avocado, bacon, and chicken with your choice of dressing

Field of Greens Small

Field of Greens Small

$8.39

Kale, iceberg, arugula, romaine, spinach, mesclun, shredded mozzarella, green peas, chickpeas, tomatoes, mushrooms, corn, dried cranberries, and banana peppers. Choice of Dressing.

Greek Salad Small

Greek Salad Small

$8.39

Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and Greek dressing

Kale Caesar Small

Kale Caesar Small

$8.39

Kale, shaved parmesan, tomatoes, red onion, croutons, and Caesar dressing

Strawberry Fields Small

Strawberry Fields Small

$10.89

Spinach, bacon, egg, strawberries, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, and strawberry vinaigrette

Fruity Rudy small

Fruity Rudy small

$8.69

Romaine Spring Mix, Goat Cheese, Strawberry, Pineapple, Apple, Dried Cranberries, and Concord Grape Dressing

Jons Southwestern small

Jons Southwestern small

$11.39

Spring Mix, Romaine, Cheddar, Diced Tomatoes, Cucumber, Corn, Red Pepper, Green Peppers, Black Beans, Chicken, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, and Chipotle Ranch Dressing

Large Salads

Create it YOUR WAY. Choose your Greens, Cheese, Veggies, Fruit, Protein, Dressing, Nuts, and Seeds
Create Your Own Large Salad

Create Your Own Large Salad

$10.75

Create it YOUR WAY. Choose your Greens, Cheese, Veggies, Fruit, Protein, Dressing, Nuts, and Seeds

Back to Cali Large

Back to Cali Large

$12.89

Romaine lettuce and spinach, grilled chicken, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, dried cranberries, and sriracha ranch dressing

Caesar Salad Large

Caesar Salad Large

$9.79

Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, and Caesar dressing

Chef Salad Large

Chef Salad Large

$10.75

Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, black olives, chickpeas, croutons, and shredded cheddar cheese. Choice of dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch Large

Chicken Bacon Ranch Large

$13.59

Iceberg, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, cucumber, black olives, chicken, and bacon with ranch dressing

Cobb Large

Cobb Large

$14.99

Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, egg, avocado, bacon, and chicken with your choice of dressing

Field of Greens Large

Field of Greens Large

$10.75

Kale, iceberg, arugula, romaine, spinach, mesclun, shredded mozzarella, green peas, chickpeas, tomatoes, mushrooms, corn, dried cranberries, and banana peppers. Choice of Dressing.

Greek Salad Large

Greek Salad Large

$10.75

Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and Greek dressing

Kale Caesar Large

Kale Caesar Large

$10.75

Kale, shaved parmesan, tomatoes, red onion, croutons, and Caesar dressing

Strawberry Fields Large

Strawberry Fields Large

$13.19

Spinach, bacon, egg, strawberries, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, and strawberry vinaigrette

Fruity Rudy Large

Fruity Rudy Large

$11.09

Romaine Spring Mix, Goat Cheese, Strawberry, Pineapple, Apple, Dried Cranberries, and Concord Grape Dressing

Jons Southwestern Large

Jons Southwestern Large

$14.29

Spring Mix, Romaine, Cheddar, Diced Tomatoes, Cucumber, Corn, Red Pepper, Green Peppers, Black Beans, Chicken, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, and Chipotle Ranch Dressing

Wraps

Create Your Own Wrap

Create Your Own Wrap

$9.59

Create it YOUR WAY. Choose your Wrap, Greens, Cheese, Veggies, Fruit, Protein, Dressing, Nuts, and Seeds

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.59

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, and Caesar Dressing.

Chicken Greek Wrap

Chicken Greek Wrap

$9.59

Iceberg, Feta Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Grilled Chicken, and Greek Dressing.

Chicken Balsamic Wrap

Chicken Balsamic Wrap

$9.59

Arugula, Spring Mix, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Grilled Chicken, and Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.59

Romaine, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion, Celery, Carrots, Grilled Chicken, Hot Sauce, and Blue Cheese Dressing.

Vegetarian Wrap

Vegetarian Wrap

$9.59

Romaine, Spring Mix, Goat Cheese, Tomato, Broccoli, Mushroom, Red & Green Peppers, Avocado, and Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Turkey Club Wrap

Turkey Club Wrap

$10.79

Iceberg, Shredded Cheddar, Tomato, Cucumber, Turkey, Bacon, and Ranch Dressing.

Jons Southwestern Wrap

Jons Southwestern Wrap

$10.79

Spring Mix, Romaine, Cheddar, Diced Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Corn, Red Pepper, Green Peppers, Black Beans, Chicken, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, and Chipotle Ranch Dressing.

Beverages

20 oz. Coke Bottle

20 oz. Coke Bottle

$2.79
Bottled Ice Tea

Bottled Ice Tea

$2.99
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.95
Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.59

Extras

Extra Dressing

Extra Dressing

$0.85
$Extra Sauce

$Extra Sauce

$0.85
Chips

Chips

$1.69
Cookie

Cookie

$2.59
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Pie-O-Mine is a quick service, personal style, artisan pizza restaurant. Greens is a freshly chopped, personally customized salad bar.

Website

Location

9430 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY 14051

Directions

Gallery
Pie-O-Mine - Greens image
Pie-O-Mine - Greens image
Pie-O-Mine - Greens image

