D'Avolio Transit Rd
9570 Transit Road
E. Amherst, NY 14051
SIDES/OTHER
SALADS
BACON SALAD
ROMAINE MIX, BACON STRIPS, GORGANZOLA, TOMATO, RED ONION. BLUE CHEESE DRESSING ON SIDE.
CAPRESE SALAD
ARUGULA, TOMATO, FRESH MOZZ, RED ONION, PESTO, CRISPY PROSCIUTTO. Served with our Traditional Balsamic Vinegar.
CAESER SALAD
ROMAINE MIX, BLACKENED SHRIMP OR ITALIAN HERB CHICKEN, PARM CHEESE, TOMATO. Served with out Caesar Dressing.
GREEK SALAD
ROMAINE MIX, CHICKEN, FETA, KALAMATA OLIVES, TOMATO, RED ONION. Served with our signature greek dressing.
MAMMAS MEATBALL SALAD
ROMAINE & SPINACH MIX, PARM CHEESE, ARTICHOKE, CHICK PEAS, TOMATO, WHITE ONION. with RED SAUCE & MAMAS HOUSE DRESSING
POWER PROTEIN SALAD
KALE, QUINOA, DRIED CRANBERRY, SLICED ALMONDS, SUNFLOWER SEEDS, SHREDDED CARROTS, SPICY BROCCOLI TOSSED IN A CITRUS DRESSING.
STEAK SALAD
SPINACH, GORGONZOLA, BACON BITS, CUCUMBER, TOMATO, MUSHROOM. with MAMAS HOUSE DRESSING
ITALIAN SALAD
ROMAINE MIX, PROSCUITTO, PARM CHEESE, ARTICHOKE, ROASTED RED PEPPER, STUFFED OLIVES & WALNUTS.
BUFFALO SHRIMP SALAD
ROMAINE MIX, BUFFALO SHRIMP, CELERY, CARROT, CUCUMBER & TOMATO with SPICY GREEN CHILI DRESSING
SANDWICHES
MEATBALL SANDWICH
FOCACCIA BREAD, MEATBALLS, PARM CHEESE, PESTO, SPINACH, RED ONION & RED SAUCE
TURKEY SANDWICH
FOCACCIA BREAD, TURKEY, TUSCAN HERB AIOLI, GOAT CHEESE, DRIED CRANBERRIES, CUCUMBER, RED ONION, ARUGULA & ALMONDS.
CHICKEN WRAP
WHITE WRAP, HONEY GARLIC CHICKEN, ASIAGO CHEESE, TUSCAN HERB AIOLI, LETTUCE, SUN DRIED TOMATO, RED ONION & SPICY BROCCOLI.
CUBAN SANDWICH
FOCACCIA BREAD, PROSCUITTO, HAM, SWISS CHEESE, MUSTARD & PICKLE.
ROAST BEEF SANDWICH
CIABATTA BREAD, ROAST BEEF, HORSERADISH AIOLI, ARUGULA, TOMATO, RED ONION, PROVOLONE & AU JUS.
PLT SANDWICH
CIABATTA BREAD, CRISPY PROSCUITTO, SUNDRIED TOMATO AIOLI, ARUGULA & TOMATO.
PIZZAS
DANNYS STEAK & CHEESE
WHITE OLIVE OIL SAUCE, SWISS AMERICAN CHEESE, STEAK & ARUGULA.
VEGGIE PIZZA
BASIL PESTO, GOAT CHEESE, ARTICHOKE, SPINACH, ASPARAGUS & TOMATO.
SPICY MEAT LOVER PIZZA
RED PEPPER SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, SAUSAGE, MEATBALL, CRISPY PROSCUITTO & HOT CHERRY PEPPERS.
HONEY GARLIC CHICKEN PIZZA
BASIL PESTO, HONEY GARLIC CHICKEN, ASIAGO CHEESE, MOZZARELLA, SPICY BROCCOLI, RED ONION & BANANA PEPPER.
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
WHITE OLIVE OIL SAUCE, BUFFALO CHICKEN, GORGONZOLA CHEESE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE. TOPPED WITH CELERY & CARROTS
CHEESE PIZZA
RED SAUCE, FRESH MOZZ & SHREDDED MOZZ
MARGHERITA PIZZA
RED SAUCE, PESTO, FRESH MOZZARELLA & TOMATO
SPINACH ARTICHOKE PIZZA
GARLIC OIL, PARM CHEESE, RICOTTA CHEESE, ARTICHOKE & SPINACH.
"JUICY" SIGNATURE BURGERS
PLAIN JANE
The Plain Jane comes with yellow cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & mayo on a 'Juicy' Burger
THE JUICY BURGER
Signature burger with yellow cheddar, pickles, romaine, fancy sauce, & red onion.
BIG POPPA
Signature 'Juicy' burger with stuffed banana peppers, grilled tomato & provolone.
FOUNTAIN SODA
BOTTLED/CANNED
PELLEGRINO
WATER
V20 HONEY GINGER SNG BTL
Rich, sweet amber honey notes and a zingy splash of bright ginger make for a light, effervescent taste. Sweet white balsamic adds natural flavor and healthy probiotics and antioxidants, plus more wholesome benefits. It’s a sippable, 40-calorie self-care moment in a pretty, recyclable glass bottle.
V2O SICILIAN LEMON SNG BTL
We’ve got a bottle, got a bottle full of sunshine…sweet-tart, citrusy and bright, our Sicilian Lemon flavor was our first flavor and we’re still smitten. Just two pure ingredients, clean sparkling water and sweet white balsamic, mean V2O is a low glycemic index treat, gluten free, packed with probiotics for gut health and rich in antioxidants.
V2O CRANBERRY PEAR SNG BTL
Lush ripe pears and perky fresh cranberry have joined forces to become something magical. It’ll be love at first sip. V2O’s not just a pretty taste, though. It’s flavored with sweet white balsamic which means it’s a healthy tour de force: antioxidants, probiotics, gluten free, vegan and non-GMO…be still my heart!
(SALE)V20 SPARKLING 4PK
PRICKLEE MANGO GINGER
Sweet tropical mango, lightly spiced with real Peruvian ginger. Sip into the sunset. 35 calories, 7 grams sugar, and made with real prickly pear cactus! Cactus is the NEW Coconut. 🌵 50% LESS sugar than coconut water 🌵 50% LESS calories than coconut water 🌵 natural antioxidants 🌵 sustainable plant hydration Made in United States of America
PRICKLEE PRICKLY PEAR
Surprising hints of pink bubblegum, finished with smooth and juicy watermelon notes. A taste of the oasis.35 calories, 7 grams sugar, and made with real prickly pear cactus! Cactus is the NEW Coconut. 🌵 50% LESS sugar than coconut water 🌵 50% LESS calories than coconut water 🌵 natural antioxidants 🌵 sustainable plant hydration Made in United States of America
PRICKLEE WILD STRAWBERRY HIBISCUS
Sweet, wild strawberries perfectly balanced with floral hibiscus. Easy, summertime living. 35 calories, 7 grams sugar, and made with real prickly pear cactus! Cactus is the NEW Coconut. 🌵 50% LESS sugar than coconut water 🌵 50% LESS calories than coconut water 🌵 natural antioxidants 🌵 sustainable plant hydration Made in United States of America
SAVYLL G&T MOCKTAIL
“The Gin & Tonic has saved more Englishmen’s lives and minds than all the doctors in the Empire.” So said Winston Churchill about a cocktail that has defined the British nation since 1857. The tonic originally contained high doses of quinine that guarded against malaria. And when mixed with gin and given a citrus twist, the Brits were left with a drink that both protected them and tasted pretty good. Win-win! Savyll; transports you back to those halcyon days, alcohol-free, with the perfect fusion of delicate gin botanicals and bittersweet tonic notes. You just add the ice and a slice of lime. Enjoy a Gin & Tonic when you want a drink that’s both sophisticated and refreshing.
SAVYLL PEACH BELLINI MOCKTAIL
White peach puree and Prosecco: what could be more exquisite than the taste of a Bellini, other than the legend of its creation? Summer. Venice. 1948. Harry’s Bar founder Giuseppe Cipriani is inspired to mix the region’s fragrant white peaches and world-famous sparkling wine. He then pours it into a chilled flute and the blushing colours evoke the Paintings of Venetian grand master, Giovanni Bellini. The rest, as they say, is history. Relive the Bellini, alcohol-free, with Savyll. Enjoy the sweetness of ripe white peaches fused with the boisterou fruit-flower aromas and light, frothy bubbles of the perfect Prosecco. Enjoy a Bellini when the sun is shining or when there’s an occasion to celebrate.
SAVYLL MOJITO MOCKTAIL
Probably the most celebrated rum-based highball, the Mojito’s origin is clouded in mystery. One thing’s for certain: Cuba claims its creation. Like the drink itself, the Mojito’s story is one of adventure. One that takes you from the 16th century conquests of Francis Drake all the way to the novelist Ernest Hemingway who, according to legend, sipped his first Mojito in Havana’s illustrious restaurant, La Bodeguita del Medio. Whatever the myth, it all manifests in the famous fusion of rum, mint, sugar and lime. Make a new discovery: an alcohol-free Mojito, crafted by Savyll. The perfect balance of white rum, mint and lime flavours. Just top with crushed ice. As refreshing as a Caribbean breeze, a Mojito is perfect refreshment for hot summer days.
ON THE ROCKS (WITH ENTREE ONLY)
AVIATION
A throwback to the era when airplanes were brand new. This classic gin cocktail, The Aviation, is crafted with Larios London Dry Gin, and flavors of dry cherry, lemon, and violet. Made with Larios London Dry Gin 100ml
COSMOPOLITAN
A wildly popular cocktail, The Cosmopolitan is a simple cocktail with a big history. Often referred to as ‘the cosmo’ this cocktail blends vodka, flavors of cranberry, triple sec, lemon zest, and lime. Made with Effen Vodka 100ml
MAI TAI
As the old tiki adage goes, ‘what one rum can’t do, two rums can’. We blend light and dark rums and combine our unique blend with flavors of orange, pineapple, orgeat, and coconut for the perfect Mai Tai. Made with Cruzan Rum 100ml
MARGARITA
One of the most recognizable and sought after cocktails in the world, The Margarita offers a perfect balance between tequila, tart lime flavors and triple sec. We set our margarita apart from the crowd with Hornitos® Plata Tequila. Made with Hornitos Plata Tequila 100ml
OLD FASHIONED
Staying true to the original recipe, we keep our Old Fashioned bold and simple using Knob Creek® Bourbon Whiskey, bitters, cane sugar, orange, cherry, and lemon flavors. 100ml
SPICY JALAPENO PINEAPPLE MARGARITA
The perfect drink for those who share our love of all things hot. The Jalapeño Pineapple Margarita uses a flavor combination of pineapple and triple sec married with plata tequila and the heat from the peppers. Made with Tres Generaciones Tequila 100ml
60ML
ARBEQUINA CALI - MED
ARBEQUINA/BARNEA PERU
ATHINOLIA GREECE - ROBUST
BASIL
BIANCOLILLA- MILD
BLACK CHERRY
BLOOD ORANGE
BLUEBERRY
BUTTER
CAYENNE
CERASUOLA ITALY- ROBUST
CHIPOTLE
CILANTRO & ROASTED ONION
COBRANCASO PORTUGAL- MED
DILL
FRANTOIO/LECCINO CHILE
GARLIC
GINGER & BLACK GARLIC
GREEN CHILI
HARISSA
HERBS DE PROVENCE
INTERDONATO LEMON (GREEK)
LEMON
MADAGASCAR BLACK PEPPER
MELGAREJO PICUAL
MILANESE GREMOLATA
MUSHROOM & SAGE
PERSIAN LIME
ROSEMARY
SPICY CALABRIAN PESTO
TUSCAN HERB
ARBEQUINA CHILI
PICUAL AUSTRAILIA
CORATINA AUSTRALIA
200ML
ARBEQUINA CHILI MED
BASIL
BIANCOLILLA- MILD
BLACK TRUFFLE
This Truffle is made using the tea method which steeps ripe truffles for extended periods of time in olive oil. Fantastic in ream based soups, risotto and mashed potatoes. More bold flavor than the White Truffle Oil
BLOOD ORANGE
BUTTER
CAYENNE
CERASUOLA ITALY- ROBUST
CHAABANI
CHIPOTLE
CILANTRO & ROASTED ONION
COBRANCASO PORTUGAL - MED
CORATINA AUSTRALIA ROBUST
DILL
GARLIC
GINGER & BLACK GARLIC
GREEN CHILI
HARISSA
HERBS DE PROVENCE
INTERDONATO LEMON (GREEK)
LEMON
MADAGASCAR BLACK PEPPER
MELGAREJO PICUAL
MILANESE GREMOLATA
MUSHROOM & SAGE
PERSIAN LIME
PICUAL AUSTRALIA MILD
ROASTED SESAME
ROASTED WALNUT
ROSEMARY
SPICY CALABRIAN PESTO
TUSCAN HERB
WHITE TRUFFLE
ARBEQUINA/BARNEA PERU
375ML
ARBEQUINA CHILI MED
BASIL
BIANCOLILLA ITALY- MILD
BLACK TRUFFLE
BLOOD ORANGE
BUTTER
CAYENNE
CERASUOLA - ROBUST
CHAABANI
CHIPOTLE
CILANTRO & ROASTED ONION
COBRANCASO PORTUGAL - MED
CORATINA AUSTRALIA ROBUST
DILL
GARLIC
GINGER & BLACK GARLIC
GREEN CHILI
HARISSA
HERBS DE PROVENCE
INTERDONATO LEMON (GREEK)
LEMON
MADAGASCAR BLACK PEPPER
MELGAREJO PICUAL
MILANESE GREMOLATA
MUSHROOM & SAGE
PERSIAN LIME
PICUAL AUSTRALIA MILD
ROASTED SESAME
ROASTED WALNUT
ROSEMARY
SPICY CALABRIAN PESTO
TUSCAN HERB
WHITE TRUFFLE
750ML
(SALE) CHAABANI
ARBEQUINA CHILI MED
BASIL
BIANCOLILLA ITALY- MILD
BLACK TRUFFLE
BLOOD ORANGE
BUTTER
CAYENNE
CERASUOLA - ROBUST
CHIPOTLE
CILANTRO & ROASTED ONION
COBRANCASO PORTUGAL - MED
CORATINA AUSTRALIA ROBUST
DILL
GARLIC
GREEN CHILI
HARISSA
HERBS DE PROVENCE
INTERDONATO LEMON (GREEK)
LEMON
MADAGASCAR BLACK PEPPER
MILANESE GREMOLATA
MUSHROOM & SAGE
PERSIAN LIME
PICUAL AUSTRALIA MILD
ROASTED SESAME
ROASTED WALNUT
ROSEMARY
SPICY CALABRIAN PESTO
TUSCAN HERB
WHITE TRUFFLE
OTHER OILS
60ML
12 YEAR
18 YEAR TRADITIONAL
BLACK CHERRY
BLUEBERRY
CASCADIAN RASPBERRY
CHAMPAGNE WINE
CINNAMON PEAR
COCONUT
CRANBERRY PEAR
DARK CHOCOLATE
ELDERBERRY
ESPRESSO
FIG
GRAPEFRUIT
HONEY GINGER
JALAPENO
MANGO
NEAPOLITAN HERB
OREGANO
PEACH
PINEAPPLE
POMEGRANATE
PREMIUM WHITE
RASPBERRY
RED APPLE
RED WINE
SICILIAN LEMON
STRAWBERRY
200ML
12 YEAR
18 YEAR TRADITIONAL
BLACK CHERRY
BLUEBERRY
CASCADIAN RASPBERRY
CHAMPAGNE WINE
CINNAMON PEAR
COCONUT
CRANBERRY PEAR
DARK CHOCOLATE
ELDERBERRY
ESPRESSO
FIG
GRAPEFRUIT
HONEY GINGER
JALAPENO
MANGO
NEAPOLITAN HERB
OREGANO
PEACH
PINEAPPLE
POMEGRANATE
PREMIUM WHITE
RASPBERRY
RED APPLE
RED WINE
SICILIAN LEMON
STRAWBERRY
375ML
12 YEAR
18 YEAR TRADITIONAL
BLACK CHERRY
BLUEBERRY
CASCADIAN RASPBERRY
CHAMPAGNE WINE
CINNAMON PEAR
COCONUT
CRANBERRY PEAR
DARK CHOCOLATE
ELDERBERRY
ESPRESSO
FIG
GRAPEFRUIT
HONEY GINGER
JALAPENO
MANGO
NEAPOLITAN HERB
OREGANO
PEACH
PINEAPPLE
POMEGRANATE
PREMIUM WHITE
RASPBERRY
RED APPLE
RED WINE
SICILIAN LEMON
STRAWBERRY
750ML
12 YEAR
18 YEAR TRADITIONAL
BLACK CHERRY
BLUEBERRY
CASCADIAN RASPBERRY
CHAMPAGNE WINE
CINNAMON PEAR
COCONUT
CRANBERRY PEAR
DARK CHOCOLATE
ELDERBERRY
ESPRESSO
FIG
GRAPEFRUIT
HONEY GINGER
JALAPENO
MANGO
NEAPOLITAN HERB
OREGANO
PEACH
PINEAPPLE
POMEGRANATE
PREMIUM WHITE
RASPBERRY
RED APPLE
RED WINE
SICILIAN LEMON
STRAWBERRY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
If you need curbside pickup, please call the store to let them know you are here.
9570 Transit Road, E. Amherst, NY 14051