D'Avolio Transit Rd

SAVYLL MOJITO MOCKTAIL

$5.95

Probably the most celebrated rum-based highball, the Mojito’s origin is clouded in mystery. One thing’s for certain: Cuba claims its creation. Like the drink itself, the Mojito’s story is one of adventure. One that takes you from the 16th century conquests of Francis Drake all the way to the novelist Ernest Hemingway who, according to legend, sipped his first Mojito in Havana’s illustrious restaurant, La Bodeguita del Medio. Whatever the myth, it all manifests in the famous fusion of rum, mint, sugar and lime. Make a new discovery: an alcohol-free Mojito, crafted by Savyll. The perfect balance of white rum, mint and lime flavours. Just top with crushed ice. As refreshing as a Caribbean breeze, a Mojito is perfect refreshment for hot summer days.