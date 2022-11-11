Restaurant header imageView gallery

D'Avolio Transit Rd

9570 Transit Road

E. Amherst, NY 14051

Popular Items

PIZZA
SALAD
SANDWICH

CREATE YOUR OWN

ANTIPASTO

ANTIPASTO

$16.95
PIZZA

PIZZA

$18.95
SALAD

SALAD

$15.95
SANDWICH

SANDWICH

$13.95

BURGER

$13.95

SIDES/OTHER

BEANS & GREENS

$3.95+

Our homemade soup is made with fresh escarole and great northern white beans. An Italian favorite.

CHICKEN & RICE SOUP

$3.95+

SIDE SALAD

$6.95

MEATBALL

$2.25

ROLL

$1.50

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$7.95

DESSERT

CREM BRÛLÉE CHEESECAKE

CREM BRÛLÉE CHEESECAKE

$7.25

Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.95

SALADS

BACON SALAD

$18.95

ROMAINE MIX, BACON STRIPS, GORGANZOLA, TOMATO, RED ONION. BLUE CHEESE DRESSING ON SIDE.

CAPRESE SALAD

CAPRESE SALAD

$19.95

ARUGULA, TOMATO, FRESH MOZZ, RED ONION, PESTO, CRISPY PROSCIUTTO. Served with our Traditional Balsamic Vinegar.

CAESER SALAD

$18.95

ROMAINE MIX, BLACKENED SHRIMP OR ITALIAN HERB CHICKEN, PARM CHEESE, TOMATO. Served with out Caesar Dressing.

GREEK SALAD

$15.95

ROMAINE MIX, CHICKEN, FETA, KALAMATA OLIVES, TOMATO, RED ONION. Served with our signature greek dressing.

MAMMAS MEATBALL SALAD

$19.95

ROMAINE & SPINACH MIX, PARM CHEESE, ARTICHOKE, CHICK PEAS, TOMATO, WHITE ONION. with RED SAUCE & MAMAS HOUSE DRESSING

POWER PROTEIN SALAD

$17.95

KALE, QUINOA, DRIED CRANBERRY, SLICED ALMONDS, SUNFLOWER SEEDS, SHREDDED CARROTS, SPICY BROCCOLI TOSSED IN A CITRUS DRESSING.

STEAK SALAD

$19.95

SPINACH, GORGONZOLA, BACON BITS, CUCUMBER, TOMATO, MUSHROOM. with MAMAS HOUSE DRESSING

ITALIAN SALAD

$17.95

ROMAINE MIX, PROSCUITTO, PARM CHEESE, ARTICHOKE, ROASTED RED PEPPER, STUFFED OLIVES & WALNUTS.

BUFFALO SHRIMP SALAD

$18.95

ROMAINE MIX, BUFFALO SHRIMP, CELERY, CARROT, CUCUMBER & TOMATO with SPICY GREEN CHILI DRESSING

SANDWICHES

MEATBALL SANDWICH

$13.95

FOCACCIA BREAD, MEATBALLS, PARM CHEESE, PESTO, SPINACH, RED ONION & RED SAUCE

TURKEY SANDWICH

TURKEY SANDWICH

$15.95

FOCACCIA BREAD, TURKEY, TUSCAN HERB AIOLI, GOAT CHEESE, DRIED CRANBERRIES, CUCUMBER, RED ONION, ARUGULA & ALMONDS.

CHICKEN WRAP

CHICKEN WRAP

$15.95

WHITE WRAP, HONEY GARLIC CHICKEN, ASIAGO CHEESE, TUSCAN HERB AIOLI, LETTUCE, SUN DRIED TOMATO, RED ONION & SPICY BROCCOLI.

CUBAN SANDWICH

CUBAN SANDWICH

$15.95

FOCACCIA BREAD, PROSCUITTO, HAM, SWISS CHEESE, MUSTARD & PICKLE.

ROAST BEEF SANDWICH

ROAST BEEF SANDWICH

$14.95

CIABATTA BREAD, ROAST BEEF, HORSERADISH AIOLI, ARUGULA, TOMATO, RED ONION, PROVOLONE & AU JUS.

PLT SANDWICH

$14.95

CIABATTA BREAD, CRISPY PROSCUITTO, SUNDRIED TOMATO AIOLI, ARUGULA & TOMATO.

PIZZAS

DANNYS STEAK & CHEESE

DANNYS STEAK & CHEESE

$17.95

WHITE OLIVE OIL SAUCE, SWISS AMERICAN CHEESE, STEAK & ARUGULA.

VEGGIE PIZZA

VEGGIE PIZZA

$17.95

BASIL PESTO, GOAT CHEESE, ARTICHOKE, SPINACH, ASPARAGUS & TOMATO.

SPICY MEAT LOVER PIZZA

$20.95

RED PEPPER SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, SAUSAGE, MEATBALL, CRISPY PROSCUITTO & HOT CHERRY PEPPERS.

HONEY GARLIC CHICKEN PIZZA

HONEY GARLIC CHICKEN PIZZA

$19.95

BASIL PESTO, HONEY GARLIC CHICKEN, ASIAGO CHEESE, MOZZARELLA, SPICY BROCCOLI, RED ONION & BANANA PEPPER.

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$18.95

WHITE OLIVE OIL SAUCE, BUFFALO CHICKEN, GORGONZOLA CHEESE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE. TOPPED WITH CELERY & CARROTS

CHEESE PIZZA

CHEESE PIZZA

$15.95

RED SAUCE, FRESH MOZZ & SHREDDED MOZZ

MARGHERITA PIZZA

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$16.95

RED SAUCE, PESTO, FRESH MOZZARELLA & TOMATO

SPINACH ARTICHOKE PIZZA

SPINACH ARTICHOKE PIZZA

$17.95

GARLIC OIL, PARM CHEESE, RICOTTA CHEESE, ARTICHOKE & SPINACH.

"JUICY" SIGNATURE BURGERS

Enjoy a signature burger from Hamburg's own "Juicy Burger Bar"! You can also choose your own toppings in our "Create Your Own" section of our menu.

PLAIN JANE

$13.00

The Plain Jane comes with yellow cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & mayo on a 'Juicy' Burger

THE JUICY BURGER

$13.50

Signature burger with yellow cheddar, pickles, romaine, fancy sauce, & red onion.

BIG POPPA

$17.00

Signature 'Juicy' burger with stuffed banana peppers, grilled tomato & provolone.

FOUNTAIN SODA

TOGO SODA

$1.50

BOTTLED/CANNED

PELLEGRINO

$2.50

WATER

$2.25
V20 HONEY GINGER SNG BTL

V20 HONEY GINGER SNG BTL

$3.50

Rich, sweet amber honey notes and a zingy splash of bright ginger make for a light, effervescent taste. Sweet white balsamic adds natural flavor and healthy probiotics and antioxidants, plus more wholesome benefits. It’s a sippable, 40-calorie self-care moment in a pretty, recyclable glass bottle.

V2O SICILIAN LEMON SNG BTL

V2O SICILIAN LEMON SNG BTL

$3.50

We’ve got a bottle, got a bottle full of sunshine…sweet-tart, citrusy and bright, our Sicilian Lemon flavor was our first flavor and we’re still smitten. Just two pure ingredients, clean sparkling water and sweet white balsamic, mean V2O is a low glycemic index treat, gluten free, packed with probiotics for gut health and rich in antioxidants.

V2O CRANBERRY PEAR SNG BTL

V2O CRANBERRY PEAR SNG BTL

$3.50

Lush ripe pears and perky fresh cranberry have joined forces to become something magical. It’ll be love at first sip. V2O’s not just a pretty taste, though. It’s flavored with sweet white balsamic which means it’s a healthy tour de force: antioxidants, probiotics, gluten free, vegan and non-GMO…be still my heart!

(SALE)V20 SPARKLING 4PK

$8.95
PRICKLEE MANGO GINGER

PRICKLEE MANGO GINGER

$3.25

Sweet tropical mango, lightly spiced with real Peruvian ginger. Sip into the sunset. 35 calories, 7 grams sugar, and made with real prickly pear cactus! Cactus is the NEW Coconut. 🌵 50% LESS sugar than coconut water 🌵 50% LESS calories than coconut water 🌵 natural antioxidants 🌵 sustainable plant hydration Made in United States of America

PRICKLEE PRICKLY PEAR

PRICKLEE PRICKLY PEAR

$3.25

Surprising hints of pink bubblegum, finished with smooth and juicy watermelon notes. A taste of the oasis.35 calories, 7 grams sugar, and made with real prickly pear cactus! Cactus is the NEW Coconut. 🌵 50% LESS sugar than coconut water 🌵 50% LESS calories than coconut water 🌵 natural antioxidants 🌵 sustainable plant hydration Made in United States of America

PRICKLEE WILD STRAWBERRY HIBISCUS

PRICKLEE WILD STRAWBERRY HIBISCUS

$3.25

Sweet, wild strawberries perfectly balanced with floral hibiscus. Easy, summertime living. 35 calories, 7 grams sugar, and made with real prickly pear cactus! Cactus is the NEW Coconut. 🌵 50% LESS sugar than coconut water 🌵 50% LESS calories than coconut water 🌵 natural antioxidants 🌵 sustainable plant hydration Made in United States of America

SAVYLL G&T MOCKTAIL

SAVYLL G&T MOCKTAIL

$5.95

“The Gin & Tonic has saved more Englishmen’s lives and minds than all the doctors in the Empire.” So said Winston Churchill about a cocktail that has defined the British nation since 1857. The tonic originally contained high doses of quinine that guarded against malaria. And when mixed with gin and given a citrus twist, the Brits were left with a drink that both protected them and tasted pretty good. Win-win! Savyll; transports you back to those halcyon days, alcohol-free, with the perfect fusion of delicate gin botanicals and bittersweet tonic notes. You just add the ice and a slice of lime. Enjoy a Gin & Tonic when you want a drink that’s both sophisticated and refreshing.

SAVYLL PEACH BELLINI MOCKTAIL

SAVYLL PEACH BELLINI MOCKTAIL

$5.95

White peach puree and Prosecco: what could be more exquisite than the taste of a Bellini, other than the legend of its creation? Summer. Venice. 1948. Harry’s Bar founder Giuseppe Cipriani is inspired to mix the region’s fragrant white peaches and world-famous sparkling wine. He then pours it into a chilled flute and the blushing colours evoke the Paintings of Venetian grand master, Giovanni Bellini. The rest, as they say, is history. Relive the Bellini, alcohol-free, with Savyll. Enjoy the sweetness of ripe white peaches fused with the boisterou fruit-flower aromas and light, frothy bubbles of the perfect Prosecco. Enjoy a Bellini when the sun is shining or when there’s an occasion to celebrate.

SAVYLL MOJITO MOCKTAIL

SAVYLL MOJITO MOCKTAIL

$5.95

Probably the most celebrated rum-based highball, the Mojito’s origin is clouded in mystery. One thing’s for certain: Cuba claims its creation. Like the drink itself, the Mojito’s story is one of adventure. One that takes you from the 16th century conquests of Francis Drake all the way to the novelist Ernest Hemingway who, according to legend, sipped his first Mojito in Havana’s illustrious restaurant, La Bodeguita del Medio. Whatever the myth, it all manifests in the famous fusion of rum, mint, sugar and lime. Make a new discovery: an alcohol-free Mojito, crafted by Savyll. The perfect balance of white rum, mint and lime flavours. Just top with crushed ice. As refreshing as a Caribbean breeze, a Mojito is perfect refreshment for hot summer days.

JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

$3.29

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.29

PINEAPPLE

$3.29

ON THE ROCKS (WITH ENTREE ONLY)

AVIATION

AVIATION

$8.00

A throwback to the era when airplanes were brand new. This classic gin cocktail, The Aviation, is crafted with Larios London Dry Gin, and flavors of dry cherry, lemon, and violet. Made with Larios London Dry Gin 100ml

COSMOPOLITAN

COSMOPOLITAN

$8.00

A wildly popular cocktail, The Cosmopolitan is a simple cocktail with a big history. Often referred to as ‘the cosmo’ this cocktail blends vodka, flavors of cranberry, triple sec, lemon zest, and lime. Made with Effen Vodka 100ml

MAI TAI

MAI TAI

$8.00

As the old tiki adage goes, ‘what one rum can’t do, two rums can’. We blend light and dark rums and combine our unique blend with flavors of orange, pineapple, orgeat, and coconut for the perfect Mai Tai. Made with Cruzan Rum 100ml

MARGARITA

MARGARITA

$8.00

One of the most recognizable and sought after cocktails in the world, The Margarita offers a perfect balance between tequila, tart lime flavors and triple sec. We set our margarita apart from the crowd with Hornitos® Plata Tequila. Made with Hornitos Plata Tequila 100ml

OLD FASHIONED

OLD FASHIONED

$8.00

Staying true to the original recipe, we keep our Old Fashioned bold and simple using Knob Creek® Bourbon Whiskey, bitters, cane sugar, orange, cherry, and lemon flavors. 100ml

SPICY JALAPENO PINEAPPLE MARGARITA

SPICY JALAPENO PINEAPPLE MARGARITA

$8.00

The perfect drink for those who share our love of all things hot. The Jalapeño Pineapple Margarita uses a flavor combination of pineapple and triple sec married with plata tequila and the heat from the peppers. Made with Tres Generaciones Tequila 100ml

60ML

ARBEQUINA CALI - MED

$4.75Out of stock

ARBEQUINA/BARNEA PERU

$4.75Out of stock

ATHINOLIA GREECE - ROBUST

$4.75

BASIL

$4.75

BIANCOLILLA- MILD

$4.75

BLACK CHERRY

$4.75

BLOOD ORANGE

$4.75

BLUEBERRY

$4.75

BUTTER

$4.75

CAYENNE

$4.75

CERASUOLA ITALY- ROBUST

$4.75

CHIPOTLE

$4.75Out of stock

CILANTRO & ROASTED ONION

$4.75

COBRANCASO PORTUGAL- MED

$4.75

DILL

$4.75

FRANTOIO/LECCINO CHILE

$4.75Out of stock

GARLIC

$4.75

GINGER & BLACK GARLIC

$4.75

GREEN CHILI

$4.75

HARISSA

$4.75

HERBS DE PROVENCE

$4.75

INTERDONATO LEMON (GREEK)

$4.75

LEMON

$4.75

MADAGASCAR BLACK PEPPER

$4.75Out of stock

MELGAREJO PICUAL

$4.75

MILANESE GREMOLATA

$4.75

MUSHROOM & SAGE

$4.75

PERSIAN LIME

$4.75

ROSEMARY

$4.75

SPICY CALABRIAN PESTO

$4.75

TUSCAN HERB

$4.75

ARBEQUINA CHILI

$4.75

PICUAL AUSTRAILIA

$4.75

CORATINA AUSTRALIA

$4.75

200ML

ARBEQUINA CHILI MED

$12.95

BASIL

$12.95

BIANCOLILLA- MILD

$12.95Out of stock
BLACK TRUFFLE

BLACK TRUFFLE

$17.00

This Truffle is made using the tea method which steeps ripe truffles for extended periods of time in olive oil. Fantastic in ream based soups, risotto and mashed potatoes. More bold flavor than the White Truffle Oil

BLOOD ORANGE

$12.95

BUTTER

$12.95

CAYENNE

$12.95

CERASUOLA ITALY- ROBUST

$12.95Out of stock

CHAABANI

$12.95

CHIPOTLE

$12.95

CILANTRO & ROASTED ONION

$12.95

COBRANCASO PORTUGAL - MED

$12.95

CORATINA AUSTRALIA ROBUST

$12.95

DILL

$12.95

GARLIC

$12.95

GINGER & BLACK GARLIC

$12.95Out of stock

GREEN CHILI

$12.95

HARISSA

$12.95

HERBS DE PROVENCE

$12.95

INTERDONATO LEMON (GREEK)

$12.95

LEMON

$12.95

MADAGASCAR BLACK PEPPER

$12.95Out of stock

MELGAREJO PICUAL

$12.95Out of stock

MILANESE GREMOLATA

$12.95

MUSHROOM & SAGE

$12.95

PERSIAN LIME

$12.95

PICUAL AUSTRALIA MILD

$12.95

ROASTED SESAME

$16.00

ROASTED WALNUT

$13.95

ROSEMARY

$12.95

SPICY CALABRIAN PESTO

$12.95

TUSCAN HERB

$12.95

WHITE TRUFFLE

$22.00

ARBEQUINA/BARNEA PERU

$12.95

375ML

ARBEQUINA CHILI MED

$18.95

BASIL

$18.95

BIANCOLILLA ITALY- MILD

$18.95Out of stock

BLACK TRUFFLE

$31.00

BLOOD ORANGE

$18.95

BUTTER

$18.95

CAYENNE

$18.95

CERASUOLA - ROBUST

$18.95Out of stock

CHAABANI

$18.95Out of stock

CHIPOTLE

$18.95

CILANTRO & ROASTED ONION

$18.95

COBRANCASO PORTUGAL - MED

$18.95Out of stock

CORATINA AUSTRALIA ROBUST

$18.95

DILL

$18.95

GARLIC

$18.95

GINGER & BLACK GARLIC

$18.95

GREEN CHILI

$18.95

HARISSA

$18.95

HERBS DE PROVENCE

$18.95

INTERDONATO LEMON (GREEK)

$18.95

LEMON

$18.95Out of stock

MADAGASCAR BLACK PEPPER

$18.95

MELGAREJO PICUAL

$18.95Out of stock

MILANESE GREMOLATA

$18.95

MUSHROOM & SAGE

$18.95

PERSIAN LIME

$18.95

PICUAL AUSTRALIA MILD

$18.95

ROASTED SESAME

$21.00

ROASTED WALNUT

$19.95

ROSEMARY

$18.95

SPICY CALABRIAN PESTO

$18.95

TUSCAN HERB

$18.95

WHITE TRUFFLE

$39.00

750ML

(SALE) CHAABANI

$24.95

ARBEQUINA CHILI MED

$30.95

BASIL

$30.95

BIANCOLILLA ITALY- MILD

$30.95Out of stock

BLACK TRUFFLE

$56.00

BLOOD ORANGE

$30.95

BUTTER

$30.95

CAYENNE

$30.95

CERASUOLA - ROBUST

$30.95Out of stock

CHIPOTLE

$30.95

CILANTRO & ROASTED ONION

$30.95

COBRANCASO PORTUGAL - MED

$30.95Out of stock

CORATINA AUSTRALIA ROBUST

$30.95

DILL

$30.95

GARLIC

$30.95

GREEN CHILI

$30.95

HARISSA

$30.95

HERBS DE PROVENCE

$30.95

INTERDONATO LEMON (GREEK)

$30.95

LEMON

$30.95Out of stock

MADAGASCAR BLACK PEPPER

$30.95Out of stock

MILANESE GREMOLATA

$30.95

MUSHROOM & SAGE

$30.95

PERSIAN LIME

$30.95

PICUAL AUSTRALIA MILD

$30.95

ROASTED SESAME

$36.00

ROASTED WALNUT

$31.95

ROSEMARY

$30.95

SPICY CALABRIAN PESTO

$30.95

TUSCAN HERB

$30.95

WHITE TRUFFLE

$71.00

500ML

BASIL

$30.95Out of stock

GARLIC

$30.95Out of stock

(SALE) TUSCAN HERB

$15.95Out of stock

OTHER OILS

ARTISON CBD INFUSED OLIVE OIL

$19.95

GROIX LOBSTER OIL

$21.95

OLIVADO AVOCADO ORGANIC EV OIL

$17.95

OLIVADO LIQUID COCONUT ORGANIC OIL

$17.95

OLIVADO MACADAMIA NUT EVO

$17.95

OLIVADO OMEGA PLUS ORGANIC OIL

$17.95

YANDILLA SPICY MUSTARD SEED OIL

$15.95Out of stock

60ML

12 YEAR

$4.75

18 YEAR TRADITIONAL

$4.75

BLACK CHERRY

$4.75

BLUEBERRY

$4.75

CASCADIAN RASPBERRY

$4.75

CHAMPAGNE WINE

$4.75

CINNAMON PEAR

$4.75

COCONUT

$4.75

CRANBERRY PEAR

$4.75

DARK CHOCOLATE

$4.75

ELDERBERRY

$4.75

ESPRESSO

$4.75

FIG

$4.75

GRAPEFRUIT

$4.75

HONEY GINGER

$4.75

JALAPENO

$4.75

MANGO

$4.75

NEAPOLITAN HERB

$4.75

OREGANO

$4.75

PEACH

$4.75Out of stock

PINEAPPLE

$4.75

POMEGRANATE

$4.75

PREMIUM WHITE

$4.75

RASPBERRY

$4.75

RED APPLE

$4.75

RED WINE

$4.75

SICILIAN LEMON

$4.75

STRAWBERRY

$4.75

200ML

12 YEAR

$12.95

18 YEAR TRADITIONAL

$12.95

BLACK CHERRY

$12.95

BLUEBERRY

$12.95

CASCADIAN RASPBERRY

$12.95

CHAMPAGNE WINE

$12.95

CINNAMON PEAR

$12.95

COCONUT

$12.95

CRANBERRY PEAR

$12.95

DARK CHOCOLATE

$12.95

ELDERBERRY

$12.95Out of stock

ESPRESSO

$12.95

FIG

$12.95

GRAPEFRUIT

$12.95

HONEY GINGER

$12.95

JALAPENO

$12.95Out of stock

MANGO

$12.95

NEAPOLITAN HERB

$12.95

OREGANO

$12.95

PEACH

$12.95

PINEAPPLE

$12.95

POMEGRANATE

$12.95

PREMIUM WHITE

$12.95

RASPBERRY

$12.95

RED APPLE

$12.95

RED WINE

$12.95

SICILIAN LEMON

$12.95

STRAWBERRY

$12.95

375ML

12 YEAR

$18.95

18 YEAR TRADITIONAL

$18.95

BLACK CHERRY

$18.95

BLUEBERRY

$18.95

CASCADIAN RASPBERRY

$18.95

CHAMPAGNE WINE

$18.95

CINNAMON PEAR

$18.95

COCONUT

$18.95

CRANBERRY PEAR

$18.95

DARK CHOCOLATE

$18.95

ELDERBERRY

$18.95Out of stock

ESPRESSO

$18.95

FIG

$18.95

GRAPEFRUIT

$18.95

HONEY GINGER

$18.95

JALAPENO

$18.95Out of stock

MANGO

$18.95

NEAPOLITAN HERB

$18.95

OREGANO

$18.95

PEACH

$18.95

PINEAPPLE

$18.95

POMEGRANATE

$18.95

PREMIUM WHITE

$18.95

RASPBERRY

$18.95

RED APPLE

$18.95

RED WINE

$18.95

SICILIAN LEMON

$18.95

STRAWBERRY

$18.95

750ML

12 YEAR

$30.95

18 YEAR TRADITIONAL

$30.95

BLACK CHERRY

$30.95

BLUEBERRY

$30.95

CASCADIAN RASPBERRY

$30.95

CHAMPAGNE WINE

$30.95

CINNAMON PEAR

$30.95

COCONUT

$30.95

CRANBERRY PEAR

$30.95

DARK CHOCOLATE

$30.95

ELDERBERRY

$30.95Out of stock

ESPRESSO

$30.95

FIG

$30.95

GRAPEFRUIT

$30.95

HONEY GINGER

$30.95

JALAPENO

$30.95Out of stock

MANGO

$30.95

NEAPOLITAN HERB

$30.95

OREGANO

$30.95

PEACH

$30.95

PINEAPPLE

$30.95

POMEGRANATE

$30.95

PREMIUM WHITE

$30.95

RASPBERRY

$30.95

RED APPLE

$30.95

RED WINE

$30.95

SICILIAN LEMON

$30.95

STRAWBERRY

$30.95

500ML

18 YEAR TRADTIONAL

$30.95Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

If you need curbside pickup, please call the store to let them know you are here.

Website

Location

9570 Transit Road, E. Amherst, NY 14051

Directions

Gallery
D'Avolio - Transit Rd image
D'Avolio - Transit Rd image
D'Avolio - Transit Rd image

