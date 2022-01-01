- Home
- /
- Nottingham
- /
- Sandwiches
- /
- Cannella's of Perry Hall - Belair Road
Cannella's of Perry Hall Belair Road
No reviews yet
9611 bel air road
Nottingham, MD 21236
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Cold Hoagies
Italian Classic
our overstuffed sub filled with Genoa salami, Capicollo ham, pepper ham, and provolone, served with our signature oil, vinegar & grated cheese mix dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion & cherry hots. The sub that helped make us famous! BALTIMORE COUNTY’S BEST COLD CUT
Italian Deluxe
our famous True Italian Classic with the addition of pepperoni or mortadella & a layer of sweet roasted red peppers to kick it up a notch A CANNELLA’S DELI ORIGINAL
The Azzurri
our excellent overstuffed vegetarian with marinated artichoke hearts, sweet red roasted peppers, sliced cucumbers, mixed field greens, green olive spread, oil & vinegar, lettuce, red onions, provolone & grated cheese mix OUR GOURMET ITALIAN VEGGIE
The Americano
our all American cold cut w/ Boar’s Head deluxe ham, bologna, salami, yellow American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo with light salt & pepper
The Monticello
honey maple ham, honey maple turkey, Swiss cheese, Fontina cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sliced pickle, honey Dijon mustard & mayo dressing A NEW CUSTOMER FAVORITE!
The Vespucci
oven roasted turkey, Genoa salami, pepperoni and provolone cheese, dressed with our olive oil, red vinegar and grated cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato & lite mayo.
The Old World Italiano
sweet sopressatta, hot cured Capicollo, peppered Genoa salami, imported creamy Fontina cheese, baby mixed greens, arugula, basil pesto & Italian Vinaigrette dressing ON RUSTIC SESAME SEMOLINA BREAD
The San Martino
our most authentic panino with imported parma prosciutto, real fresh mozzarella, vine ripe tomato, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, salt & pepper to taste, all on a fresh baked 10½” crispy baguette. Served in many of Italy’s great café’s!
The Palermo
rosemary ham, fresh mozzarella, mixed baby greens, olive oil, wine vinegar, basil pesto & our grated cheese mix all on fresh baked focaccia bread
The Verona
hickory smoked turkey, fresh mozzarella, artichoke hearts, mixed baby greens, olive oil, wine vinegar & grated cheese mix ON FRESH BAKED ROSEMARY FOCACCIA BREAD
Tuna Salad
ALL WHITE ALBACORE ~ ALWAYS FRESH
Chicken Salad
ALL WHITE BREAST MEAT ~ ALWAYS FRESH
Shrimp Salad
THE ABSOLUTE FRESHEST SHRIMP AROUND TOWN!
Hot Hoagies
The Godfather
Our famous Italian hoagie, toasted to perfection in the oven with a generous portion of melted provolone. This hot specialty has become one of our best sellers. Try one today, you’ll be hooked!
The Soprano
Just like our best selling Godfather hoagie with the addition of pepperoni, melted Swiss cheese & Chianti Italian dressing.
The Porketta
Roasted Italian pork loin sliced thin, then grilled to perfection with melted provolone, tomato and red onions and dressed with our signature oil & vinegar and grated cheese dressing
Poketta Picante
The Tango
Honey maple turkey, melted Swiss, our special tangy honey mustard, lettuce, tomato & onions. Seriously, this one could become addictive! - A CUSTOMER & EMPLOYEE FAVORITE FOR OVER 17 YEARS
The Visconti
Oven roasted turkey, Genoa salami, pepperoni, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, our signature oil & vinegar and grated cheese blend, lightly drizzled with our house Chianti Italian dressing
The Cubano
Black Forest smoked Ham, roasted rosemary fresh ham, imported German Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and a touch of spicy deli dijon and honey mustard dressings
Classic Cheesesteak
Fresh chopped eye roll steak with fried onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, melted provolone cheese & hots. One of Baltimore’s best Steak Subs! NOW WITH OVER 8OZ. OF MEAT
Chicken Cheesesteak
Finely chopped chicken breast with fried onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo & hots topped with melted provolone
Chipotle Chicken Cheesesteak
finely chopped chicken breast, melted pepper jack cheese with fried onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles & our new mild chipotle mayo
Italian Cheese Steak
Fresh chopped eye roll with sautéed onion, green peppers, mushrooms, covered in our marinara sauce with melted provolone & grated cheese blend
Chicken Pestobello
Our fresh marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection with melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & pesto mayo
Meatball Parmesan
Four of our huge Italian meatballs stuffed into a fresh baked sub roll, toasted in the oven with melted provolone & grated Parmesan cheese
Chicken Parmesan
Our fresh marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection with melted provolone topped off with our homemade marinara sauce & grated cheese blend. (Chicken is not deep fried).
Italian Sausage and Peppers (Sicilian Style)
Sweet Italian Sausage with peppers and onions on our fresh hoagie roll. Also includes provolone cheese, olive oil, and grated cheese.
Sausage Parmesan
Two large links of fresh Italian sausage covered with sautéed onions, red peppers, green bell peppers, homemade marinara sauce topped with melted provolone
Pepperoni Pizza Sub
Fresh baked sub roll topped with a layer of pepperoni, provolone cheese, our grated cheese blend, oregano & marinara sauce
Hot Roast Beef & Swiss
Boar’s Head roast beef with melted Swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo, & onions included (please specify otherwise).
Hot Corned Beef & Swiss
Boar’s Head lean corned beef with melted Swiss and mustard, lettuce, tomato & onions included (please specify otherwise).
Ciabatta Panini
Columbus
Pepper ham, Genoa salami, ham cappy, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, our unique Chianti Italian dressing & grated Romano cheese mix
Toscano
Housemade marinated eggplant, sweet roasted red peppers w/ a layer of fresh mozzarella, red onions, mixed baby greens and our special oil & vinegar & grated cheese dressing
Leonardo
Roasted, sliced pork loin, melted fontina cheese, baby greens, tomato, red onions & our new pesto mayo dressing. Da Vinci would have loved this masterpiece
Adriano
Hickory smoked turkey, melted monterey pepper jack cheese, smoked bacon, leaf lettuce, & our exclusive asiago cheese roasted pepper dressing. AN ALL TIME EMPLOYEE FAVORITE!
Bocelli
Honey maple ham, honey maple turkey, real fresh mozzarella, fresh basil pesto, mixed field greens, our sweet balsamic dressing & a touch of extra virgin olive oil
Fiorello
Oven roasted turkey, Fontina cheese, green leaf lettuce, roasted red peppers, grated cheese mix with sweet balsamic dressing & extra virgin olive oil
Valentino
Oven roasted turkey breast, fresh mozzarella cheese, marinated roasted eggplant, green leaf lettuce, grated cheese mix and our olive oil & vinegar dressing. BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND
Marco Polo
Boars Head honey maple ham, honey maple turkey, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and our unique honey mustard dressing
Wraps
Turkey Bacon Club Wrap
oven roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, lightly seasoned with salt & pepper
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Boar’s Head Barbecue sliced chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, crisp smoked bacon & creamy ranch dressing
Cannella Cafe Club Wrap
honey maple ham, honey maple turkey, Swiss cheese, crisp smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & honey dijon mustard dressing
Turkey Honey Maple Wrap
Boar’s Head Honey maple turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & our special honey mustard dressing
Chicken Cheezy Steak Wrap
over 8 oz. of finely chopped chicken breast with fried onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo & Melted Monterey pepperjack cheese
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken breast, green leaf & romaine lettuces and our grated cheese mix with creamy Caesar dressing
Grilled Chicken Buffalo Wrap
grilled chicken breast, tossed with shredded green leaf lettuce, covered in a hot buffalo sauce with a creamy ranch dressing
Grilled Chicken Asiago Melt Wrap
grilled chicken breast, melted Fontina cheese, baby field greens, baby spinach leaves, sweet roasted red peppers & our signature creamy Asiago dressing
Shrimp Salad Supreme Wrap
a very generous portion of our always fresh, homemade shrimp salad, tucked into a soft tortilla with lettuce, tomato & a touch of Old Bay BEST SHRIMP SALAD WRAP IN BALTIMORE COUNTY!
Roast Beef Bianco Melt Wrap
Boar’s Head tender roast beef filet, melted Monterey pepper jack, our new horseradish aioli sauce, lettuce, tomato, & raw onions
Corned Beef Honey Melt Wrap
Boar’s Head lean corned beef, Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions & our golden honey-mustard dressing
Italian Delight Wrap
our already famous Italian cold cut with the addition of our unique Chianti Italian dressing in a soft tortilla wrap, lettuce, tomato, onion & hots
Italian Veggie Wrap
Chipotle Chicken Melt Wrap
Chicken Asiago Steak Wrap
Fresh Salads
Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, black pitted olives served with a side of our house Chianti Vinaigrette dressing
Greek Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce topped off with feta cheese, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, red peppers, green bell peppers, Kalamata olives & pepperoncini
Chicken Caesar Salad
Over ½ pound of our tasty grilled chicken breast, housemade croutons, over Caesar salad with a side of creamy Caesar dressing OUR BEST SELLING SALAD
Chicken Cobb Salad
chopped romaine and iceberg lettuces, cherry tomatoes, pitted black olives, crumbled Gorgonzola bleu cheese, chick peas, hard boiled egg & grilled chicken breast with our new bold balsamic vinaigrette
Italian Style Chef's Salad
Italian deli meats and cheese, rolled, sliced and tossed over one of our fresh made garden salads, served with our house Chianti Italian dressing ADD EGG $1.00 MORE
Cannella Caprese Salad
Organic mixed field greens, fresh milk mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, sweet red onion, fresh basil leaves & toasted pine nuts with our low fat Balsamic dressing
Cannella Riviera Salad
organic mixed field greens, fresh goat cheese, sweet roasted peppers, sliced red onions, toasted pine nuts with our fat free balsamic dressing or Dijon Vinaigrette
Roman Arugula Salad w/ Chicken
A mix of fresh romaine & arugula greens, toasted Pignoli nuts, cran-raisins, grated cheese mix, store made croutons & a new housemade asiago vinaigrette or our creamy Caesar dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuce with red onions, house-made croutons, and our fresh grated cheese mix.
Cobb Salad
chopped romaine and iceberg lettuces, cherry tomatoes, pitted black olives, crumbled Gorgonzola bleu cheese, chick peas, hard boiled egg & grilled chicken breast with our new bold balsamic vinaigrette
Roman Arugula Salad (No Chicken)
Homemade Entrees
Meat Lasagna
pasta sheets w/ layers of ground beef, fresh sausage, fresh ricotta, shredded mozzarella, grated Romano cheese & covered in Mom’s marinara sauce
Veggie Lasagna
pasta sheets with layers of spinach, zucchini, broccoli or asparagus, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, grated Romano & Mom’s marinara sauce
Eggplant Parm
oven baked eggplant layered with tomato marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella & Parmesan cheese
Four-Cheese Ravioli
a large portion of large cheese ravioli, filled with four different Italian cheeses, marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese (6) LARGE RAVIOL
Penne With Butter
Spaghetti
Spaghetti with marinara sauce
Baked Penne/Ziti
penne pasta filled with Ricotta cheese, with a blend of mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese & Mom’s marinara sauce
Rigatoni Siciliano
rigatoni pasta tubes tossed with ground beef, grilled eggplant, fresh basil & Mom’s marinara sauce. Maria Pia’s favorite Sicilian specialty!
Side of Meatballs
Side Orders
Desserts
Large Cannoli
Mini Cannoli
Chocolate Dipped Cannoli
Coffee Crumb Cake
Brownie
Damn Good Buttercake
True Tiramisu
Almond Cream Cake
NY Cheese Cake
Carrot Cake
Cookie Butter Cake
Chocolate Fudge Cake
Lemoncello Cream Cake
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Caramel Peanut Butter Pie
Red Velvet Layer Cake
Oreo Cheesecake
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Chocolate Hazelnut Cake
Tres Leche Cake
Lemon Bar
Lemon Crumb Cake
Napoleon Cake (Double)
Napoleon Cake (Single)
Rainbow Cake
Salted Vanilla Caramel Cake
Whole Almond Cream Cake
Whole Limoncello
Whole Tiramisu
Whole Cheesecake
Whole Carrot Cake
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
9611 bel air road, Nottingham, MD 21236
Photos coming soon!