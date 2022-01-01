A map showing the location of Cannella's of Perry Hall Belair RoadView gallery
Sandwiches
Italian

Cannella's of Perry Hall Belair Road

No reviews yet

9611 bel air road

Nottingham, MD 21236

Cold Hoagies

Italian Classic

$7.49+

our overstuffed sub filled with Genoa salami, Capicollo ham, pepper ham, and provolone, served with our signature oil, vinegar & grated cheese mix dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion & cherry hots. The sub that helped make us famous! BALTIMORE COUNTY’S BEST COLD CUT

Italian Deluxe

$7.99+

our famous True Italian Classic with the addition of pepperoni or mortadella & a layer of sweet roasted red peppers to kick it up a notch A CANNELLA’S DELI ORIGINAL

The Azzurri

$6.99+

our excellent overstuffed vegetarian with marinated artichoke hearts, sweet red roasted peppers, sliced cucumbers, mixed field greens, green olive spread, oil & vinegar, lettuce, red onions, provolone & grated cheese mix OUR GOURMET ITALIAN VEGGIE

The Americano

$6.99+

our all American cold cut w/ Boar’s Head deluxe ham, bologna, salami, yellow American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo with light salt & pepper

The Monticello

$7.49+

honey maple ham, honey maple turkey, Swiss cheese, Fontina cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sliced pickle, honey Dijon mustard & mayo dressing A NEW CUSTOMER FAVORITE!

The Vespucci

$6.99+

oven roasted turkey, Genoa salami, pepperoni and provolone cheese, dressed with our olive oil, red vinegar and grated cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato & lite mayo.

The Old World Italiano

$12.50

sweet sopressatta, hot cured Capicollo, peppered Genoa salami, imported creamy Fontina cheese, baby mixed greens, arugula, basil pesto & Italian Vinaigrette dressing ON RUSTIC SESAME SEMOLINA BREAD

The San Martino

$12.50+

our most authentic panino with imported parma prosciutto, real fresh mozzarella, vine ripe tomato, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, salt & pepper to taste, all on a fresh baked 10½” crispy baguette. Served in many of Italy’s great café’s!

The Palermo

$7.99

rosemary ham, fresh mozzarella, mixed baby greens, olive oil, wine vinegar, basil pesto & our grated cheese mix all on fresh baked focaccia bread

The Verona

$7.99

hickory smoked turkey, fresh mozzarella, artichoke hearts, mixed baby greens, olive oil, wine vinegar & grated cheese mix ON FRESH BAKED ROSEMARY FOCACCIA BREAD

Tuna Salad

$6.99+

ALL WHITE ALBACORE ~ ALWAYS FRESH

Chicken Salad

$6.99+

ALL WHITE BREAST MEAT ~ ALWAYS FRESH

Shrimp Salad

$10.49+

THE ABSOLUTE FRESHEST SHRIMP AROUND TOWN!

Hot Hoagies

The Godfather

$7.99+

Our famous Italian hoagie, toasted to perfection in the oven with a generous portion of melted provolone. This hot specialty has become one of our best sellers. Try one today, you’ll be hooked!

The Soprano

$7.99+

Just like our best selling Godfather hoagie with the addition of pepperoni, melted Swiss cheese & Chianti Italian dressing.

The Porketta

$7.99+

Roasted Italian pork loin sliced thin, then grilled to perfection with melted provolone, tomato and red onions and dressed with our signature oil & vinegar and grated cheese dressing

Poketta Picante

$7.99+

The Tango

$7.49+

Honey maple turkey, melted Swiss, our special tangy honey mustard, lettuce, tomato & onions. Seriously, this one could become addictive! - A CUSTOMER & EMPLOYEE FAVORITE FOR OVER 17 YEARS

The Visconti

$6.99+

Oven roasted turkey, Genoa salami, pepperoni, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, our signature oil & vinegar and grated cheese blend, lightly drizzled with our house Chianti Italian dressing

The Cubano

$7.49+

Black Forest smoked Ham, roasted rosemary fresh ham, imported German Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and a touch of spicy deli dijon and honey mustard dressings

Classic Cheesesteak

$10.99

Fresh chopped eye roll steak with fried onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, melted provolone cheese & hots. One of Baltimore’s best Steak Subs! NOW WITH OVER 8OZ. OF MEAT

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.99

Finely chopped chicken breast with fried onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo & hots topped with melted provolone

Chipotle Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.99

finely chopped chicken breast, melted pepper jack cheese with fried onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles & our new mild chipotle mayo

Italian Cheese Steak

$11.49

Fresh chopped eye roll with sautéed onion, green peppers, mushrooms, covered in our marinara sauce with melted provolone & grated cheese blend

Chicken Pestobello

$10.99

Our fresh marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection with melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & pesto mayo

Meatball Parmesan

$9.99

Four of our huge Italian meatballs stuffed into a fresh baked sub roll, toasted in the oven with melted provolone & grated Parmesan cheese

Chicken Parmesan

$10.49

Our fresh marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection with melted provolone topped off with our homemade marinara sauce & grated cheese blend. (Chicken is not deep fried).

Italian Sausage and Peppers (Sicilian Style)

$10.99

Sweet Italian Sausage with peppers and onions on our fresh hoagie roll. Also includes provolone cheese, olive oil, and grated cheese.

Sausage Parmesan

$10.99

Two large links of fresh Italian sausage covered with sautéed onions, red peppers, green bell peppers, homemade marinara sauce topped with melted provolone

Pepperoni Pizza Sub

$6.49+

Fresh baked sub roll topped with a layer of pepperoni, provolone cheese, our grated cheese blend, oregano & marinara sauce

Hot Roast Beef & Swiss

$8.49+

Boar’s Head roast beef with melted Swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo, & onions included (please specify otherwise).

Hot Corned Beef & Swiss

$8.49+

Boar’s Head lean corned beef with melted Swiss and mustard, lettuce, tomato & onions included (please specify otherwise).

Ciabatta Panini

Columbus

$7.99

Pepper ham, Genoa salami, ham cappy, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, our unique Chianti Italian dressing & grated Romano cheese mix

Toscano

$8.99

Housemade marinated eggplant, sweet roasted red peppers w/ a layer of fresh mozzarella, red onions, mixed baby greens and our special oil & vinegar & grated cheese dressing

Leonardo

$8.99

Roasted, sliced pork loin, melted fontina cheese, baby greens, tomato, red onions & our new pesto mayo dressing. Da Vinci would have loved this masterpiece

Adriano

$8.99

Hickory smoked turkey, melted monterey pepper jack cheese, smoked bacon, leaf lettuce, & our exclusive asiago cheese roasted pepper dressing. AN ALL TIME EMPLOYEE FAVORITE!

Bocelli

$8.99

Honey maple ham, honey maple turkey, real fresh mozzarella, fresh basil pesto, mixed field greens, our sweet balsamic dressing & a touch of extra virgin olive oil

Fiorello

$8.99

Oven roasted turkey, Fontina cheese, green leaf lettuce, roasted red peppers, grated cheese mix with sweet balsamic dressing & extra virgin olive oil

Valentino

$8.99

Oven roasted turkey breast, fresh mozzarella cheese, marinated roasted eggplant, green leaf lettuce, grated cheese mix and our olive oil & vinegar dressing. BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND

Marco Polo

$8.99

Boars Head honey maple ham, honey maple turkey, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and our unique honey mustard dressing

Wraps

Turkey Bacon Club Wrap

$11.49

oven roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, lightly seasoned with salt & pepper

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.49

Boar’s Head Barbecue sliced chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, crisp smoked bacon & creamy ranch dressing

Cannella Cafe Club Wrap

$11.99

honey maple ham, honey maple turkey, Swiss cheese, crisp smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & honey dijon mustard dressing

Turkey Honey Maple Wrap

$10.99

Boar’s Head Honey maple turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & our special honey mustard dressing

Chicken Cheezy Steak Wrap

$10.99

over 8 oz. of finely chopped chicken breast with fried onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo & Melted Monterey pepperjack cheese

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.49

grilled chicken breast, green leaf & romaine lettuces and our grated cheese mix with creamy Caesar dressing

Grilled Chicken Buffalo Wrap

$10.49

grilled chicken breast, tossed with shredded green leaf lettuce, covered in a hot buffalo sauce with a creamy ranch dressing

Grilled Chicken Asiago Melt Wrap

$10.99

grilled chicken breast, melted Fontina cheese, baby field greens, baby spinach leaves, sweet roasted red peppers & our signature creamy Asiago dressing

Shrimp Salad Supreme Wrap

$14.99

a very generous portion of our always fresh, homemade shrimp salad, tucked into a soft tortilla with lettuce, tomato & a touch of Old Bay BEST SHRIMP SALAD WRAP IN BALTIMORE COUNTY!

Roast Beef Bianco Melt Wrap

$12.49

Boar’s Head tender roast beef filet, melted Monterey pepper jack, our new horseradish aioli sauce, lettuce, tomato, & raw onions

Corned Beef Honey Melt Wrap

$11.99

Boar’s Head lean corned beef, Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions & our golden honey-mustard dressing

Italian Delight Wrap

$10.99

our already famous Italian cold cut with the addition of our unique Chianti Italian dressing in a soft tortilla wrap, lettuce, tomato, onion & hots

Italian Veggie Wrap

$10.49

Chipotle Chicken Melt Wrap

$10.49

Chicken Asiago Steak Wrap

$10.99

Fresh Salads

Garden Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, black pitted olives served with a side of our house Chianti Vinaigrette dressing

Greek Salad

$10.49

Fresh romaine lettuce topped off with feta cheese, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, red peppers, green bell peppers, Kalamata olives & pepperoncini

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Over ½ pound of our tasty grilled chicken breast, housemade croutons, over Caesar salad with a side of creamy Caesar dressing OUR BEST SELLING SALAD

Chicken Cobb Salad

$10.99

chopped romaine and iceberg lettuces, cherry tomatoes, pitted black olives, crumbled Gorgonzola bleu cheese, chick peas, hard boiled egg & grilled chicken breast with our new bold balsamic vinaigrette

Italian Style Chef's Salad

$11.99

Italian deli meats and cheese, rolled, sliced and tossed over one of our fresh made garden salads, served with our house Chianti Italian dressing ADD EGG $1.00 MORE

Cannella Caprese Salad

$9.99

Organic mixed field greens, fresh milk mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, sweet red onion, fresh basil leaves & toasted pine nuts with our low fat Balsamic dressing

Cannella Riviera Salad

$9.99

organic mixed field greens, fresh goat cheese, sweet roasted peppers, sliced red onions, toasted pine nuts with our fat free balsamic dressing or Dijon Vinaigrette

Roman Arugula Salad w/ Chicken

$10.99

A mix of fresh romaine & arugula greens, toasted Pignoli nuts, cran-raisins, grated cheese mix, store made croutons & a new housemade asiago vinaigrette or our creamy Caesar dressing

Caesar Salad

$5.75

Romaine and iceberg lettuce with red onions, house-made croutons, and our fresh grated cheese mix.

Cobb Salad

$9.99

chopped romaine and iceberg lettuces, cherry tomatoes, pitted black olives, crumbled Gorgonzola bleu cheese, chick peas, hard boiled egg & grilled chicken breast with our new bold balsamic vinaigrette

Roman Arugula Salad (No Chicken)

$8.99

Homemade Entrees

Meat Lasagna

$12.50

pasta sheets w/ layers of ground beef, fresh sausage, fresh ricotta, shredded mozzarella, grated Romano cheese & covered in Mom’s marinara sauce

Veggie Lasagna

$12.00

pasta sheets with layers of spinach, zucchini, broccoli or asparagus, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, grated Romano & Mom’s marinara sauce

Eggplant Parm

$10.99

oven baked eggplant layered with tomato marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella & Parmesan cheese

Four-Cheese Ravioli

$8.99

a large portion of large cheese ravioli, filled with four different Italian cheeses, marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese (6) LARGE RAVIOL

Penne With Butter

$5.99

Spaghetti

$8.49

Spaghetti with marinara sauce

Baked Penne/Ziti

$11.50

penne pasta filled with Ricotta cheese, with a blend of mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese & Mom’s marinara sauce

Rigatoni Siciliano

$12.00

rigatoni pasta tubes tossed with ground beef, grilled eggplant, fresh basil & Mom’s marinara sauce. Maria Pia’s favorite Sicilian specialty!

Side of Meatballs

$1.50

Side Orders

French Fries

$3.25+

French Fries w/ Gravy

$3.75+

Onion Rings

$6.25

New & Improved

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

(6 Sticks with marinara sauce)

Zucchini Sticks

$4.99Out of stock

(with marinara sauce or ranch)

Chicken Strips

$7.99

New & Improved with honey mustard

Meat Riceball

$5.50

Spinach Riceball

$5.00

Desserts

Large Cannoli

$4.50

Mini Cannoli

$1.99

Chocolate Dipped Cannoli

$4.99

Coffee Crumb Cake

$2.99

Brownie

$1.95Out of stock

Damn Good Buttercake

$3.98

True Tiramisu

$4.50

Almond Cream Cake

$4.50

NY Cheese Cake

$4.99

Carrot Cake

$5.50

Cookie Butter Cake

$4.99

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$5.99

Lemoncello Cream Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$3.99Out of stock

Caramel Peanut Butter Pie

$4.99Out of stock

Red Velvet Layer Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Oreo Cheesecake

$4.99Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$2.99Out of stock

Chocolate Hazelnut Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Tres Leche Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Lemon Bar

$1.95Out of stock

Lemon Crumb Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Napoleon Cake (Double)

$5.50Out of stock

Napoleon Cake (Single)

$3.99Out of stock

Rainbow Cake

$6.50Out of stock

Salted Vanilla Caramel Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Whole Almond Cream Cake

$44.50Out of stock

Whole Limoncello

$42.95Out of stock

Whole Tiramisu

$44.95Out of stock

Whole Cheesecake

$49.95Out of stock

Whole Carrot Cake

$41.95Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location

9611 bel air road, Nottingham, MD 21236

