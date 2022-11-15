Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cantina Grill Coral Gables

review star

No reviews yet

2209 Ponce De Leon Boulevard

Coral Gables, FL 33134

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Quesadilla (Chips Included)
Chicken Burrito (Chips Included)
Chicken Quesadilla (Chips Included)

Taco Platters

Includes (3) Tacos
Pork Taco Platter

Pork Taco Platter

$8.79

Includes (3) Tacos

Chicken Taco Platter

Chicken Taco Platter

$8.49

Includes (3) Tacos

Steak Taco Platter

Steak Taco Platter

$9.29

Includes (3) Tacos

Ground Beef Taco Platter

Ground Beef Taco Platter

$8.79

Includes (3) Tacos

Fish Taco Platter

Fish Taco Platter

$8.49

Includes (3) Tacos

Meatless Taco Platter

Meatless Taco Platter

$6.99

Includes (3) Tacos

Mixed Taco Platter

Mixed Taco Platter

$9.29

Includes (3) Tacos

Burritos

Pork Burrito (Chips Included)

Pork Burrito (Chips Included)

$8.79
Chicken Burrito (Chips Included)

Chicken Burrito (Chips Included)

$8.49
Steak Burrito (Chips Included)

Steak Burrito (Chips Included)

$9.29
Ground Beef Burrito (Chips Included)

Ground Beef Burrito (Chips Included)

$8.79
Mahi Mahi Burrito (Chips Included)

Mahi Mahi Burrito (Chips Included)

$9.00
Meatless Burrito (Chips Included)

Meatless Burrito (Chips Included)

$6.99
Mixed Burrito

Mixed Burrito

$9.29

Rice Bowls

Pork Rice Bowl (Chips Included)

Pork Rice Bowl (Chips Included)

$8.79
Chicken Rice Bowl (Chips Included)

Chicken Rice Bowl (Chips Included)

$9.99
Steak Rice Bowl (Chips Included)

Steak Rice Bowl (Chips Included)

$9.29
Ground Beef Rice Bowl (Chips Included)

Ground Beef Rice Bowl (Chips Included)

$8.79
Mahi Mahi Rice Bowl (Chips Included)

Mahi Mahi Rice Bowl (Chips Included)

$8.49
Meatless Rice Bowl (Chips Included)

Meatless Rice Bowl (Chips Included)

$6.99
Mixed Rice Bowl

Mixed Rice Bowl

$9.29

Nachos

Pork Nachos

Pork Nachos

$8.79
Chicken Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$9.99
Steak Nachos

Steak Nachos

$9.29
Ground Beef Nachos

Ground Beef Nachos

$8.79
Mahi Mahi Nachos

Mahi Mahi Nachos

$8.49
Meatless Nachos

Meatless Nachos

$6.99
Mixed Nachos

Mixed Nachos

$9.29

BBQ Nachos

$9.99

Nacho Fries

$9.99

Nacho Tones

$9.99

Salads

Pork Salad

Pork Salad

$8.79
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$8.49
Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$9.29
Ground Beef Salad

Ground Beef Salad

$8.79
Mahi Mahi Salad

Mahi Mahi Salad

$8.49
Meatless Salad

Meatless Salad

$6.99
Mixed Salad

Mixed Salad

$9.29

Quesadillas

Pork Quesadilla (Chips Included)

Pork Quesadilla (Chips Included)

$8.79
Chicken Quesadilla (Chips Included)

Chicken Quesadilla (Chips Included)

$9.99
Steak Quesadilla (Chips Included)

Steak Quesadilla (Chips Included)

$9.29
Ground Beef Quesadilla (Chips Included)

Ground Beef Quesadilla (Chips Included)

$9.99
Mahi Mahi Quesadilla (Chips Included)

Mahi Mahi Quesadilla (Chips Included)

$8.49

Meatless Quesadilla (Chips Included)

$6.99
Mixed Quesadilla

Mixed Quesadilla

$9.29

Kids Meals

Kids Pork Taco

$6.49

Kids Chicken Taco

$6.49

Kids Steak Taco

$6.49

Kids Ground Beef Taco

$6.49

Kids Meatless Taco

$6.49

Kids Fish Taco

$6.49

Kids Pork Bowl

$6.49

Kids Chicken Bowl

$6.49

Kids Steak Bowl

$6.49

Kids Ground Beef Bowl

$6.49

Kids Fish Bowl

$6.49

Kids Meatless Bowl

$8.99

Kids Pork Quesadilla

$6.49

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Kids Steak Quesadilla

$6.49

Kids Ground Beef Quesadilla

$6.49

Kids Fish Quesadilla

$6.49

Kids Meatless Quesadilla

$6.49

Sides

Queso Individual

$1.49
Queso Large

Queso Large

$4.29

Guacamole Individual

$1.49
Guacamole Large

Guacamole Large

$4.29

Chips Half Bag

$1.29

Chips Full Bag

$2.49

Soup

$3.49

Desserts

Cookie

Cookie

$0.59

4 for 3 Cookies

$1.79
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$2.99
Fried Cheesecake

Fried Cheesecake

$3.49
Churros

Churros

$3.79

Drinks

Bottled

$2.09

bottle water

$1.89
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2209 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Directions

Gallery
Cantina Grill Coral Gables image
Cantina Grill Coral Gables image
Cantina Grill Coral Gables image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sushi Maki Catering
orange starNo Reviews
8025 NW 90th Street Medley, FL 33166
View restaurantnext
P.Pole Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
279 Miracle Mile Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Salumeria 104 - Coral Gables - Salumeria Coral Gables
orange star4.6 • 671
117 Miracle Mile Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Gustave
orange starNo Reviews
366 MIRACLE MILE CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Banana Berry
orange starNo Reviews
305 Alcazar Ave #1 Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Coral Gables

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Coral Gables
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston