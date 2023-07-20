FOOD

ALL DAY BREAKFAST

BERRIES ALMOND BUTTER TOAST

BERRIES ALMOND BUTTER TOAST

$9.95

toasted sourdough topped with almond butter, strawberries, blueberries, chia seeds, cinnamon, toasted coconut flakes & drizzled honey

CALIFORNIA EGGWICH

CALIFORNIA EGGWICH

$12.95

toasted sesame bagel, 2 cage free folded eggs, smash avocado, tomato, arugula, jack cheese

EPIC TUNA MELT

EPIC TUNA MELT

$13.95

served open face. toasted sourdough bread spread with smashed avocado, topped with albacore white tuna salad, tomato & jack cheese

FRESH FRUIT SALAD

FRESH FRUIT SALAD

$11.95

fresh mango, pineapple, strawberries, blueberries, banana, golden raisins, Mario’s granola*, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, toasted coconut flakes, drizzled honey, side of Greek yogurt *contains nuts and raisins

HUEVOS RANCHEROS BURRITO

HUEVOS RANCHEROS BURRITO

$12.95

2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice, black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap. served with our cilantro-lime dressing

JOSH'S OVERNIGHT OATS

JOSH'S OVERNIGHT OATS

$11.95

oatmeal, almond milk, coconut flakes, chia & flax seeds, cinnamon, blueberries, strawberries, Greek yogurt, Mario’s granola*, almond butter, drizzled honey *contains nuts and raisins

QUINOA BREAKFAST BOWL

QUINOA BREAKFAST BOWL

$12.95

protein packed quinoa with peas topped with roasted cremini mushrooms, sautéed kale, avocado, pico de gallo, sunny side egg *quinoa contains sesame oil

TURKEY BACON POWER WRAP

TURKEY BACON POWER WRAP

$13.95

3 egg-whites, kale, scallions, cremini mushrooms, avocado & jack cheese wrapped & toasted on whole wheat wrap

SARA'S SOUPS

LENTIL & KALE SOUP

LENTIL & KALE SOUP

$6.95

lentil & kale soup

CARROT-SWEET POTATO SOUP

CARROT-SWEET POTATO SOUP

$6.95

coconut milk, onions, thyme, rosemary, pumpkin seeds

AVOCADO TOAST

CRUNCHY AVOCADO TOAST

CRUNCHY AVOCADO TOAST

$9.95

smashed avocado, feta, radish, tomatoes, microgreens, red pepper flakes, olive oil drizzle

CRUNCHY AVOCADO TOAST W/TUNA SALAD

CRUNCHY AVOCADO TOAST W/TUNA SALAD

$15.95

smashed avocado, feta, radish, tomatoes, microgreens, red pepper flakes, olive oil drizzle topped with our homemade tuna salad on toasted sourdough

CRUNCHY AVOCADO TOAST W/CHICKEN SALAD

CRUNCHY AVOCADO TOAST W/CHICKEN SALAD

$15.95

smashed avocado, feta, radish, tomatoes, microgreens, red pepper flakes, olive oil drizzle topped with our homemade chicken salad on toasted sourdough

CRUNCHY AVOCADO TOAST W/TUNA TARTARE

CRUNCHY AVOCADO TOAST W/TUNA TARTARE

$17.95

smashed avocado, feta, radish, tomatoes, microgreens, red pepper flakes, olive oil drizzle topped with tuna tartare on toasted sourdough

CRUNCHY AVOCADO TOAST W/SALMON TARTARE

CRUNCHY AVOCADO TOAST W/SALMON TARTARE

$17.95

smashed avocado, feta, radish, tomatoes, microgreens, red pepper flakes, olive oil drizzle topped with salmon tartare on toasted sourdough

CRUNCHY AVOCADO TOAST W/SUNNY SIDE UP EGG

CRUNCHY AVOCADO TOAST W/SUNNY SIDE UP EGG

$11.95

smashed avocado, feta, radish, tomatoes, microgreens, red pepper flakes, olive oil drizzle topped with a cage-free sunny side up egg on toasted sourdough

ACAI BOWLS

ALMOND BUTTER ACAI BOWL

ALMOND BUTTER ACAI BOWL

$14.95

organic brazilian açai topped with almond butter, cacao nibs, granola, strawberries, blueberries, bananas & pineapple * contains nuts and raisins

PARADISE ACAI BOWL

PARADISE ACAI BOWL

$12.95

organic brazilian açaí blended with mixed berries, mango, banana & fresh apple juice. topped with cinnamon-almond granola, strawberries, blueberries, pineapple, banana & coconut flakes. drizzle of honey * contains nuts and raisins

POWER BOWLS

HEALTHY BURGER BOWL

HEALTHY BURGER BOWL

$17.95

your choice of our delicious burgers (or tofu) chopped, over brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo keep it vegan: organic tofu - impossible burger or not: turkey burger - salmon burger -veggie burger

MARIO'S FAVORITE CHICKEN BOWL

MARIO'S FAVORITE CHICKEN BOWL

$17.95

arugula, kale, spinach, toasted almonds, peas, golden raisins, quinoa, scallions, cilantro brown rice tossed in our citrus sauce. substitute: chicken for tofu *quinoa contains sesame oil

MISO SALMON BOWL

MISO SALMON BOWL

$26.95

miso marinated salmon, broccoli, cilantro brown rice, roasted butternut squash, avocado

PESTO CHICKEN BOWL

PESTO CHICKEN BOWL

$17.95

brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette

POKE BOWL

POKE BOWL

$20.95

brown rice or quinoa, seaweed salad, edamame, arugula, scallions, avocado, carrots, pickled ginger, cucumber, sesame seeds, crispy onions, spicy mayo & eel sauce. choice of: fresh ahi tuna* or fresh scottish salmon* *quinoa & poke sauce contains sesame oil

SALMON BUDDHA BOWL

SALMON BUDDHA BOWL

$19.95

salmon, quinoa (or brown rice), napa cabbage, scallions, edamame, corn, roasted eggplant, brussels sprouts. tossed in our buddha sauce*. substitute salmon for: ahi-tuna, chicken, or tofu *contains sesame seeds **contains sesame oil ***buddha sauce contains fish sauce

VEGAN PICADILLO BOWL

VEGAN PICADILLO BOWL

$18.95

crumbled beyond-meat picadillo over brown rice, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo, baked sweet plantain

OUR WRAPS

BEYOND MEAT WRAP

BEYOND MEAT WRAP

$15.95

beyond crumbled meat, kale, seasoned brown rice, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo & sweet plantain

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$14.95

grilled chicken, romaine, kale, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese and our signature Caesar dressing

LA BOMBA

LA BOMBA

$14.95

falafel, quinoa, kale, roasted eggplant, hummus, arugula, spinach & tomato *quinoa contains sesame oil

LEGAL WRAP

LEGAL WRAP

$15.95

chicken breast, brown rice, black beans, chipotle sauce, jack, cheese & pico de gallo

LIV WRAP

LIV WRAP

$15.95

chicken breast, avocado, quinoa, kale, jack cheese & our delicious basil pesto *quinoa contains sesame oil

MAHI-MAHI WRAP

MAHI-MAHI WRAP

$17.95

avocado, cabbage, brown rice, cilantro, lime juice, pico de gallo & roasted jalapeño aioli

POKE WRAP

POKE WRAP

$19.95

brown rice or quinoa, seaweed salad, edamame, arugula, scallions, avocado, carrots, pickled ginger, cucumber, sesame seeds, crispy onions, spicy mayo & eel sauce. choice of: fresh ahi tuna* or fresh scottish salmon *quinoa & poke sauce contains sesame oil

SCOTTISH SALMON WRAP

SCOTTISH SALMON WRAP

$19.95

avocado, arugula, brown rice, cilantro, lime juice, pico de gallo & roasted jalapeño aioli *served warm

THE FIRE WRAP

THE FIRE WRAP

$14.95

kale, quinoa, avocado, cucumber , alfalfa, carrots, grape tomatoes, bean sprouts & *quinoa contains sesame oil

PLATTERS

BBQ CHICKEN PLATTER

BBQ CHICKEN PLATTER

$18.95

chicken breast topped with our special bbq sauce & served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo

CHICKEN SALAD PLATTER

CHICKEN SALAD PLATTER

$15.95

served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo

GRILLED CHICKEN PLATTER

GRILLED CHICKEN PLATTER

$17.95

Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo

JESSICA'S FAVORITE TOSTONES

JESSICA'S FAVORITE TOSTONES

$17.95

tostones topped with avocado, alfalfa, tuna or salmon tartare mix with pico de gallo & eel sauce *tartare sauce contains sesame oil

PESTO CHICKEN PLATTER

PESTO CHICKEN PLATTER

$18.95

our delicious chicken breast topped with basil pesto & served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo

PESTO SALMON PLATTER

PESTO SALMON PLATTER

$25.95

Scottish salmon topped with our signature pesto sauce. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo

SCOTTISH SALMON PLATTER

SCOTTISH SALMON PLATTER

$25.95

Marinated with our ginger glaze and served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo

SESAME AHI TUNA PLATTER

SESAME AHI TUNA PLATTER

$24.95

marinated with soy ginger glaze and seared to perfection! served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo

TUNA SALAD PLATTER

TUNA SALAD PLATTER

$15.95

Our delicious Tuna Salad served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo

SALADS

ANCIENT GRAINS SALAD

ANCIENT GRAINS SALAD

$13.95

farro, quinoa, chickpeas, roasted brussels sprouts, arugula, avocado, candied pecans-almonds mix. tossed with our lemongrass-ginger vinaigrette *quinoa contains sesame oil

GREEN GODDESS SALAD

GREEN GODDESS SALAD

$11.95

baby arugula, baby spinach, kale, alfalfa, avocado, cucumber & toasted pumpkin seeds choice of dressing: cilantro lime, soy ginger or miso ginger vinaigrette *miso-ginger contains sesame oil

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$10.95

romaine, kale, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese and our signature Caesar dressing

LA MEXICANA

LA MEXICANA

$13.95

romaine, roasted corn, black beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro & tomato. tossed with our honey-lime vinaigrette *honey-lime contains sesame oil

ORIENTAL CRUNCH SALAD

ORIENTAL CRUNCH SALAD

$13.95

mixed greens, romaine, avocado, carrots, bean sprouts, roasted cashews, toasted sesame seeds & crispy tortilla strips. tossed with our honey-lime peanut vinaigrette *honey-lime peanut contains peanuts & sesame oil

SHAVED BRUSSELS SPROUTS SALAD

SHAVED BRUSSELS SPROUTS SALAD

$13.95

shaved brussels sprout, kale, napa cabbage, alfalfa, parmesan cheese, julienne granny apples, topped with roasted brussels sprout, candied pecans & golden raisins. tossed with our lemon-apple cider vinaigrette

TEEKA SALAD

TEEKA SALAD

$11.95

kale or romaine, quinoa, avocado, grape tomatoes, alfalfa, bean sprouts, carrots & cucumber choice of dressing: cilantro lime, soy ginger or miso ginger vinaigrette *quinoa & miso-ginger contains sesame oil

BAKED SWEET POTATOES

PLAIN BAKED SWEET POTATO

PLAIN BAKED SWEET POTATO

$6.95
SWEET POTATO W/GRILLED CHICKEN

SWEET POTATO W/GRILLED CHICKEN

$12.95
SWEET POTATO W/TUNA SALAD

SWEET POTATO W/TUNA SALAD

$12.95
SWEET POTATO W/CHICKEN SALAD

SWEET POTATO W/CHICKEN SALAD

$12.95
SWEET POTATO W/ROASTED EGGPLANT

SWEET POTATO W/ROASTED EGGPLANT

$12.95

HEALTHY BURGERS

CHICKEN GODDESS

CHICKEN GODDESS

$15.95

pan seared panko-crusted chicken breast, topped with our cilantro lime coleslaw, & tomato on a toasted multigrain bun. all natural & hormone free chicken

OMG! TURKEY BURGER

OMG! TURKEY BURGER

$16.95

our delicious homemade all natural & hormone free ground turkey burger topped with arugula, avocado, tomato, red onion, & spicy mayo on a toasted multigrain bun

SALMON BURGER

SALMON BURGER

$19.95

our delicious homemade salmon burger topped with arugula, tomato, red onions, alfalfa & spicy mayo on a toasted multigrain bun

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$16.95

a plant based burger with arugula, red onions, tomato, alfalfa, mashed sweet plantain and our mustard aioli sauce on a toasted multigrain bun

VEGGIE BURGER (*contains walnuts)

VEGGIE BURGER (*contains walnuts)

$16.95

our delicious burger made with mushrooms, brown rice, onions, black beans & corn. topped with arugula, tomato, alfalfa, red onions & spicy mayo. served on a toasted multigrain bun *contains walnuts

DESSERTS

CARROT CAKE

CARROT CAKE

$7.95

*contains walnuts

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$6.95

DULCE DE LECHE (GF)

$6.95
HOMEMADE VEGAN BANANA BREAD

HOMEMADE VEGAN BANANA BREAD

$6.95

*contains walnuts

CARROT CAKE & PECAN COOKIE (D'nomad)

CARROT CAKE & PECAN COOKIE (D'nomad)

$6.49
CHOCOLAE CHIP COOKIE (D'nomad)

CHOCOLAE CHIP COOKIE (D'nomad)

$6.49
ROCKY ROAD COOKIE (D'nomad)

ROCKY ROAD COOKIE (D'nomad)

$6.49Out of stock

SIDES & EXTRAS

PLANTAIN CHIPS

PLANTAIN CHIPS

$3.95
TOSTONES

TOSTONES

$4.95
YUCA CHIPS

YUCA CHIPS

$3.95
SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.95
SALT & PEPPER - Kettle Chips

SALT & PEPPER - Kettle Chips

$2.95
BBQ - Kettle Chips

BBQ - Kettle Chips

$2.95
SALT & VINEGAR - Kettle Chips

SALT & VINEGAR - Kettle Chips

$2.95
SEA SALT - Kettle Chips

SEA SALT - Kettle Chips

$2.95
Caesar Dressing

Caesar Dressing

$0.75
Cilantro-Lime Dressing

Cilantro-Lime Dressing

$0.75
Eel Sauce

Eel Sauce

$0.75
Honey-Lime Peanut Vinaigrette

Honey-Lime Peanut Vinaigrette

$0.75

*honey-lime peanut contains peanuts

Honey-Lime-Vinaigrette

Honey-Lime-Vinaigrette

$0.75
Lemon-Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Lemon-Apple Cider Vinaigrette

$0.75
Lemongrass-Ginger Vinaigrette

Lemongrass-Ginger Vinaigrette

$0.75
Miso-Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette

Miso-Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette

$0.75
Pesto Vinaigrette

Pesto Vinaigrette

$0.75
Soy-Ginger Dressing

Soy-Ginger Dressing

$0.75
Spicy Mayo

Spicy Mayo

$0.75

UTENSILS

YES - Plastic Silverware

YES - Plastic Silverware

Select if you WANT Plastic Silverware and Quantity

NO - Plastic Silverware

NO - Plastic Silverware

Select if you DON'T WANT Plastic Silverware

OPEN ITEMS (Testing)

Notes

BEVERAGES

FRESHLY SQUEEZED

CARROT JUICE

CARROT JUICE

$9.95

Freshly Squeezed Carrot Juice

ORANGE JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

$9.95

Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

CARROT & ORANGE JUICE

CARROT & ORANGE JUICE

$9.95

Freshly Squeezed Carrot & Orange Juice

COLD PRESSED

pineapple, green apple, cucumber, ginger. cold pressed
GREEN POWER

GREEN POWER

$8.95Out of stock

pineapple, green apple, kale, ginger. cold pressed

HERE COMES THE SUN

HERE COMES THE SUN

$8.95

carrot, orange, apple, lemon, ginger, turmeric. cold pressed

REJUVENATE

REJUVENATE

$8.95

pineapple, green apple, cucumber, ginger. cold pressed

UNBEETABLE

UNBEETABLE

$8.95

pineapple, carrot, beet, cucumber, ginger, lemon. cold pressed

ZEUS

ZEUS

$8.95

celery, cucumber, apple, spinach, kale, lemon. cold pressed

POWER SHOTS

FLU SHOT

FLU SHOT

$3.95Out of stock

honey, cayenne, lemon, ginger. cold pressed

VALENTINA SHOT

VALENTINA SHOT

$3.95Out of stock

carrot, celery, ginger, pineapple. cold pressed

POWER SHOT

POWER SHOT

$3.95

green apple, ginger. cold pressed

TROPICAL SMOOTHIES

ALMOND JOY

ALMOND JOY

$9.95

almond butter, almond milk, granola, coconut milk, coconut flakes, banana, honey & ice

COCO KALE

COCO KALE

$9.95

fresh coconut meat, coconut water, kale, banana, dates & cinnamon

JULIE'S SMOOTHIE

JULIE'S SMOOTHIE

$9.95

pineapple, fresh orange juice, mango, banana, honey & ice

STRAWBERRY PASSION

STRAWBERRY PASSION

$9.95

double strawberries, fresh apple juice, banana, honey & ice

AVO GUAVA

$9.95

guava juice, banana, coconut meat, lemon juice, avocado, mango, dates

POWER SMOOTHIES

BERRY WILD

BERRY WILD

$11.95

wild blueberries, açai, coconut water, coconut flakes, cinnamon, chia seeds, dates, banana

BLUE MAGIC

BLUE MAGIC

$11.95

spirulina, hemp, maca, oat milk, banana, almond butter, cinnamon & VITAL PROTEINS vanilla protein powder

CHOCO DREAM

CHOCO DREAM

$11.95

almond milk, strawberries, cacao, banana, almond butter & VITAL PROTEINS chocolate protein powder

MOCHA POWER

MOCHA POWER

$11.95

espresso, almond milk, banana, dates, almond butter, oats & VITAL PROTEINS chocolate protein powder

PEANUT BUTTER CUP

PEANUT BUTTER CUP

$11.95

peanut butter, almond milk, cocoa, banana, dates & VITAL PROTEINS protein powder

PITAYA COLADA

PITAYA COLADA

$11.95

dragon fruit, brazilian nuts, pineapple & coconut juice, banana, strawberries & chia seeds

SKINNY GREEN

SKINNY GREEN

$11.95

spinach, avocado, dates, banana, oat milk & VITAL PROTEINS vanilla protein powder

BOTTLED DRINKS

HARMLESS COCONUT WATER

HARMLESS COCONUT WATER

$5.99
HATSU LEMONADE & BLACK TEA

HATSU LEMONADE & BLACK TEA

$3.99
HATSU POMEGRANATE & BLUEBERRY

HATSU POMEGRANATE & BLUEBERRY

$4.50
HATSU STARFRUIT & BLOSSOM

HATSU STARFRUIT & BLOSSOM

$4.50
HATSU WHITE TEA & MANGOOSTEEN

HATSU WHITE TEA & MANGOOSTEEN

$4.50
JUST WATER

JUST WATER

$1.99
JUST WATER - LEMON

JUST WATER - LEMON

$1.99
KOMBUCHA GINGER-LEMON

KOMBUCHA GINGER-LEMON

$4.95
PELLEGRINO

PELLEGRINO

$1.99
PERRIER

PERRIER

$1.99
SUNNY CULTURE BLUEBERRY

SUNNY CULTURE BLUEBERRY

$4.95Out of stock
SUNNY CULTURE GINGER

SUNNY CULTURE GINGER

$4.95Out of stock