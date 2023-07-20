Carrot Express (Pinecrest)
12311 S. Dixie Hwy
Pinecrest, FL 33156
FOOD
ALL DAY BREAKFAST
BERRIES ALMOND BUTTER TOAST
toasted sourdough topped with almond butter, strawberries, blueberries, chia seeds, cinnamon, toasted coconut flakes & drizzled honey
CALIFORNIA EGGWICH
toasted sesame bagel, 2 cage free folded eggs, smash avocado, tomato, arugula, jack cheese
EPIC TUNA MELT
served open face. toasted sourdough bread spread with smashed avocado, topped with albacore white tuna salad, tomato & jack cheese
FRESH FRUIT SALAD
fresh mango, pineapple, strawberries, blueberries, banana, golden raisins, Mario’s granola*, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, toasted coconut flakes, drizzled honey, side of Greek yogurt *contains nuts and raisins
HUEVOS RANCHEROS BURRITO
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice, black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap. served with our cilantro-lime dressing
JOSH'S OVERNIGHT OATS
oatmeal, almond milk, coconut flakes, chia & flax seeds, cinnamon, blueberries, strawberries, Greek yogurt, Mario’s granola*, almond butter, drizzled honey *contains nuts and raisins
QUINOA BREAKFAST BOWL
protein packed quinoa with peas topped with roasted cremini mushrooms, sautéed kale, avocado, pico de gallo, sunny side egg *quinoa contains sesame oil
TURKEY BACON POWER WRAP
3 egg-whites, kale, scallions, cremini mushrooms, avocado & jack cheese wrapped & toasted on whole wheat wrap
SARA'S SOUPS
AVOCADO TOAST
CRUNCHY AVOCADO TOAST
smashed avocado, feta, radish, tomatoes, microgreens, red pepper flakes, olive oil drizzle
CRUNCHY AVOCADO TOAST W/TUNA SALAD
smashed avocado, feta, radish, tomatoes, microgreens, red pepper flakes, olive oil drizzle topped with our homemade tuna salad on toasted sourdough
CRUNCHY AVOCADO TOAST W/CHICKEN SALAD
smashed avocado, feta, radish, tomatoes, microgreens, red pepper flakes, olive oil drizzle topped with our homemade chicken salad on toasted sourdough
CRUNCHY AVOCADO TOAST W/TUNA TARTARE
smashed avocado, feta, radish, tomatoes, microgreens, red pepper flakes, olive oil drizzle topped with tuna tartare on toasted sourdough
CRUNCHY AVOCADO TOAST W/SALMON TARTARE
smashed avocado, feta, radish, tomatoes, microgreens, red pepper flakes, olive oil drizzle topped with salmon tartare on toasted sourdough
CRUNCHY AVOCADO TOAST W/SUNNY SIDE UP EGG
smashed avocado, feta, radish, tomatoes, microgreens, red pepper flakes, olive oil drizzle topped with a cage-free sunny side up egg on toasted sourdough
ACAI BOWLS
ALMOND BUTTER ACAI BOWL
organic brazilian açai topped with almond butter, cacao nibs, granola, strawberries, blueberries, bananas & pineapple * contains nuts and raisins
PARADISE ACAI BOWL
organic brazilian açaí blended with mixed berries, mango, banana & fresh apple juice. topped with cinnamon-almond granola, strawberries, blueberries, pineapple, banana & coconut flakes. drizzle of honey * contains nuts and raisins
POWER BOWLS
HEALTHY BURGER BOWL
your choice of our delicious burgers (or tofu) chopped, over brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo keep it vegan: organic tofu - impossible burger or not: turkey burger - salmon burger -veggie burger
MARIO'S FAVORITE CHICKEN BOWL
arugula, kale, spinach, toasted almonds, peas, golden raisins, quinoa, scallions, cilantro brown rice tossed in our citrus sauce. substitute: chicken for tofu *quinoa contains sesame oil
MISO SALMON BOWL
miso marinated salmon, broccoli, cilantro brown rice, roasted butternut squash, avocado
PESTO CHICKEN BOWL
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
POKE BOWL
brown rice or quinoa, seaweed salad, edamame, arugula, scallions, avocado, carrots, pickled ginger, cucumber, sesame seeds, crispy onions, spicy mayo & eel sauce. choice of: fresh ahi tuna* or fresh scottish salmon* *quinoa & poke sauce contains sesame oil
SALMON BUDDHA BOWL
salmon, quinoa (or brown rice), napa cabbage, scallions, edamame, corn, roasted eggplant, brussels sprouts. tossed in our buddha sauce*. substitute salmon for: ahi-tuna, chicken, or tofu *contains sesame seeds **contains sesame oil ***buddha sauce contains fish sauce
VEGAN PICADILLO BOWL
crumbled beyond-meat picadillo over brown rice, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo, baked sweet plantain
OUR WRAPS
BEYOND MEAT WRAP
beyond crumbled meat, kale, seasoned brown rice, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo & sweet plantain
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
grilled chicken, romaine, kale, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese and our signature Caesar dressing
LA BOMBA
falafel, quinoa, kale, roasted eggplant, hummus, arugula, spinach & tomato *quinoa contains sesame oil
LEGAL WRAP
chicken breast, brown rice, black beans, chipotle sauce, jack, cheese & pico de gallo
LIV WRAP
chicken breast, avocado, quinoa, kale, jack cheese & our delicious basil pesto *quinoa contains sesame oil
MAHI-MAHI WRAP
avocado, cabbage, brown rice, cilantro, lime juice, pico de gallo & roasted jalapeño aioli
POKE WRAP
brown rice or quinoa, seaweed salad, edamame, arugula, scallions, avocado, carrots, pickled ginger, cucumber, sesame seeds, crispy onions, spicy mayo & eel sauce. choice of: fresh ahi tuna* or fresh scottish salmon *quinoa & poke sauce contains sesame oil
SCOTTISH SALMON WRAP
avocado, arugula, brown rice, cilantro, lime juice, pico de gallo & roasted jalapeño aioli *served warm
THE FIRE WRAP
kale, quinoa, avocado, cucumber , alfalfa, carrots, grape tomatoes, bean sprouts & *quinoa contains sesame oil
PLATTERS
BBQ CHICKEN PLATTER
chicken breast topped with our special bbq sauce & served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
CHICKEN SALAD PLATTER
served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
GRILLED CHICKEN PLATTER
Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
JESSICA'S FAVORITE TOSTONES
tostones topped with avocado, alfalfa, tuna or salmon tartare mix with pico de gallo & eel sauce *tartare sauce contains sesame oil
PESTO CHICKEN PLATTER
our delicious chicken breast topped with basil pesto & served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
PESTO SALMON PLATTER
Scottish salmon topped with our signature pesto sauce. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
SCOTTISH SALMON PLATTER
Marinated with our ginger glaze and served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
SESAME AHI TUNA PLATTER
marinated with soy ginger glaze and seared to perfection! served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
TUNA SALAD PLATTER
Our delicious Tuna Salad served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
SALADS
ANCIENT GRAINS SALAD
farro, quinoa, chickpeas, roasted brussels sprouts, arugula, avocado, candied pecans-almonds mix. tossed with our lemongrass-ginger vinaigrette *quinoa contains sesame oil
GREEN GODDESS SALAD
baby arugula, baby spinach, kale, alfalfa, avocado, cucumber & toasted pumpkin seeds choice of dressing: cilantro lime, soy ginger or miso ginger vinaigrette *miso-ginger contains sesame oil
CAESAR SALAD
romaine, kale, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese and our signature Caesar dressing
LA MEXICANA
romaine, roasted corn, black beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro & tomato. tossed with our honey-lime vinaigrette *honey-lime contains sesame oil
ORIENTAL CRUNCH SALAD
mixed greens, romaine, avocado, carrots, bean sprouts, roasted cashews, toasted sesame seeds & crispy tortilla strips. tossed with our honey-lime peanut vinaigrette *honey-lime peanut contains peanuts & sesame oil
SHAVED BRUSSELS SPROUTS SALAD
shaved brussels sprout, kale, napa cabbage, alfalfa, parmesan cheese, julienne granny apples, topped with roasted brussels sprout, candied pecans & golden raisins. tossed with our lemon-apple cider vinaigrette
TEEKA SALAD
kale or romaine, quinoa, avocado, grape tomatoes, alfalfa, bean sprouts, carrots & cucumber choice of dressing: cilantro lime, soy ginger or miso ginger vinaigrette *quinoa & miso-ginger contains sesame oil
BAKED SWEET POTATOES
HEALTHY BURGERS
CHICKEN GODDESS
pan seared panko-crusted chicken breast, topped with our cilantro lime coleslaw, & tomato on a toasted multigrain bun. all natural & hormone free chicken
OMG! TURKEY BURGER
our delicious homemade all natural & hormone free ground turkey burger topped with arugula, avocado, tomato, red onion, & spicy mayo on a toasted multigrain bun
SALMON BURGER
our delicious homemade salmon burger topped with arugula, tomato, red onions, alfalfa & spicy mayo on a toasted multigrain bun
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER
a plant based burger with arugula, red onions, tomato, alfalfa, mashed sweet plantain and our mustard aioli sauce on a toasted multigrain bun
VEGGIE BURGER (*contains walnuts)
our delicious burger made with mushrooms, brown rice, onions, black beans & corn. topped with arugula, tomato, alfalfa, red onions & spicy mayo. served on a toasted multigrain bun *contains walnuts
DESSERTS
SIDES & EXTRAS
PLANTAIN CHIPS
TOSTONES
YUCA CHIPS
SWEET POTATO FRIES
SALT & PEPPER - Kettle Chips
BBQ - Kettle Chips
SALT & VINEGAR - Kettle Chips
SEA SALT - Kettle Chips
Caesar Dressing
Cilantro-Lime Dressing
Eel Sauce
Honey-Lime Peanut Vinaigrette
*honey-lime peanut contains peanuts
Honey-Lime-Vinaigrette
Lemon-Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Lemongrass-Ginger Vinaigrette
Miso-Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette
Pesto Vinaigrette
Soy-Ginger Dressing
Spicy Mayo
UTENSILS
BEVERAGES
FRESHLY SQUEEZED
COLD PRESSED
GREEN POWER
pineapple, green apple, kale, ginger. cold pressed
HERE COMES THE SUN
carrot, orange, apple, lemon, ginger, turmeric. cold pressed
REJUVENATE
pineapple, green apple, cucumber, ginger. cold pressed
UNBEETABLE
pineapple, carrot, beet, cucumber, ginger, lemon. cold pressed
ZEUS
celery, cucumber, apple, spinach, kale, lemon. cold pressed
POWER SHOTS
TROPICAL SMOOTHIES
ALMOND JOY
almond butter, almond milk, granola, coconut milk, coconut flakes, banana, honey & ice
COCO KALE
fresh coconut meat, coconut water, kale, banana, dates & cinnamon
JULIE'S SMOOTHIE
pineapple, fresh orange juice, mango, banana, honey & ice
STRAWBERRY PASSION
double strawberries, fresh apple juice, banana, honey & ice
AVO GUAVA
guava juice, banana, coconut meat, lemon juice, avocado, mango, dates
POWER SMOOTHIES
BERRY WILD
wild blueberries, açai, coconut water, coconut flakes, cinnamon, chia seeds, dates, banana
BLUE MAGIC
spirulina, hemp, maca, oat milk, banana, almond butter, cinnamon & VITAL PROTEINS vanilla protein powder
CHOCO DREAM
almond milk, strawberries, cacao, banana, almond butter & VITAL PROTEINS chocolate protein powder
MOCHA POWER
espresso, almond milk, banana, dates, almond butter, oats & VITAL PROTEINS chocolate protein powder
PEANUT BUTTER CUP
peanut butter, almond milk, cocoa, banana, dates & VITAL PROTEINS protein powder
PITAYA COLADA
dragon fruit, brazilian nuts, pineapple & coconut juice, banana, strawberries & chia seeds
SKINNY GREEN
spinach, avocado, dates, banana, oat milk & VITAL PROTEINS vanilla protein powder
BOTTLED DRINKS
HARMLESS COCONUT WATER
HATSU LEMONADE & BLACK TEA
HATSU POMEGRANATE & BLUEBERRY
HATSU STARFRUIT & BLOSSOM
HATSU WHITE TEA & MANGOOSTEEN
JUST WATER
JUST WATER - LEMON
KOMBUCHA GINGER-LEMON
PELLEGRINO
PERRIER
SUNNY CULTURE BLUEBERRY
SUNNY CULTURE GINGER
