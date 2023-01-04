Main picView gallery

Naked Taco The Falls

8888 Southwest 136th Street

Kendall, FL 33176

Fiesta Packages

Taco Fiesta | Servings: 6+

Taco Fiesta | Servings: 6+

$99.00

12 signature tacos + guacamole chips & salsa + 10 pc. chicken wings + ensalada grande

Fajita Fiesta | Servings: 4

Fajita Fiesta | Servings: 4

$60.00

house signature fajitas - served with grilled peppers + onions + guac + sour cream + salsa + mexican rice + beans + warm flour tortillas + ensalada grande

Enchilada Fiesta | Servings: 4

Enchilada Fiesta | Servings: 4

$50.00

6 signature enchiladas + chips + salsa + ensalada grande

Con Mis Amigos

Very Berry Habanero Wings

Very Berry Habanero Wings

$21.00

strawberry + raspberry + habanero sweet sauce + ranch sauce

Chicken & Cheese Empanada (2)

$13.00

chihuahua cheese + cilantro + lime crema

Classic Ceviche

Classic Ceviche

$19.00

shrimp + corvina + sweet potato + corn + leche de tigre

Crispy Goat Cheese Bites

Crispy Goat Cheese Bites

$14.00

florida honey + guava sauce + tajín mango

Queso Quesadillas

Queso Quesadillas

$13.00

salsa + sour cream

Signature 48-Hour Chicharrones

Signature 48-Hour Chicharrones

$19.00

crispy marinated pork belly + mango habanero glaze

The Best Tuna Nachos

The Best Tuna Nachos

$18.00

dressed tuna + crispy wonton + wasabi crema + jalapeño soy glaze + wakame

Queso Fundido

$16.00

fire skillet creamy jack & cheddar cheeses + cilantro + roasted poblano + sour cream + topped with chorizo

Pumpkin Pepita Hummus

$14.00

toasted pepitas + just made chips

Chips & Dip

Just Made Chips + Salsa

Just Made Chips + Salsa

$8.00
Just Made Chips + Queso

Just Made Chips + Queso

$10.00
Just Made Chips + Guacamole

Just Made Chips + Guacamole

$12.00
Make It A 3 Way!

Make It A 3 Way!

$16.00

just made chips + fresh juicy salsa + queso + guacamole

Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$18.00

chili + guac + cheese + pico de gallo + sour cream + jalapeño + olive

Super Creamy Crab Dip

Super Creamy Crab Dip

$16.00

oreganata crumbs + pickled jalapeños

Holy Moly Guacamole

Holy Moly Guacamole

$49.00

jumbo crab meat + fresh wild caught lobster + tequila lime shrimp + chicharrones

Smoked Fish Dip

$14.00

gluten free "everything" crisps + jalapeño

Salads

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$14.00

fresh crisp greens + pico + guac + sour cream + jalapeño + cheddar + cilantro dressing + served in a warm tortilla bowl

Salmon China Latina

Salmon China Latina

$24.00

pan seared salmon + fresh crisp greens pineapple + miso cilantro dressing watermelon radish + pickled red onion

Ensalada

Ensalada

$14.00

fresh crisp greens + cucumber + hearts of palm + avocado + garbanzo beans + tomato + cilantro dressing

Diablo Chicken Salad

$21.00

chili glazed chicken + beets + tomato + cucumber + red pickled onions + pistachios + olives + creamy goat cheese + cilantro dressing

Fantastico Salad

$17.00

arcadia greens + beets + crispy goat cheese + candied kumquats + pomegranate seeds + pistachios + green goddess dressing

Enchiladas

Chicken Verde

Chicken Verde

$19.00

green enchilada sauce + poblano peppers + onions + chihuahua cheese + lime crema

Mariscos Blancos

Mariscos Blancos

$26.00

shrimp + lobster + crab + chihuahua + lime crema + white sauce

Mushroom

$19.00

fire roasted red pepper + caramelized onion + chihuahua + red enchilada sauce + garlic crema

Vaca Frita

$24.00

christmas style enchilada + queso blanco + maduro + sour cream

Fajitas

fajitas are served with grilled peppers + onions + guac + sour cream + salsa + cilantro lime rice + black beans + warm flour tortillas
Fajitas - Make It A Single

Fajitas - Make It A Single

$24.00

grilled peppers + onions + guac + sour cream + salsa + warm flour tortillas

Fajitas - Make It A Double

Fajitas - Make It A Double

$29.00

grilled peppers + onions + guac + sour cream + salsa + warm flour tortillas

Triple Play Fajita

$34.00

juicy grilled chicken + skirt steak + tequila shrimp + grilled peppers + onions + guac + sour cream + salsa + warm flour tortillas

Burritos

burritos are stuffed with beans + corn + queso + cilantro lime rice + chihuahua cheese
Burrito - Choose One Protein

Burrito - Choose One Protein

$15.00

stuffed with beans + corn + queso cilantro lime rice + chihuahua cheese * Tortilla Is Not Gluten Free

Burrito - Choose Two Protein

Burrito - Choose Two Protein

$19.00

stuffed with beans + corn + queso cilantro lime rice + chihuahua cheese * Tortilla Is Not Gluten Free

Chicken Tikka Burrito

Chicken Tikka Burrito

$18.00

chicken + tikka masala sauce + mango + cilantro rice + side of raita crema

Specialties De La Casa

The Big Frank Crunch Wrap

The Big Frank Crunch Wrap

$18.00

8oz burger + avocado + caramelized onion + spicy aioli + candied bacon + tostada + queso + all wrapped up

Smoked Cilantro Lime Skirt Steak

$34.00

crispy french fries + mango arugula salad cilantro pesto sauce

Mexican Fried Rice

Mexican Fried Rice

$23.00

blackened shrimp + diced chicken + bacon + avocado + pineapple + carrot + red onion + scallion + sunny side up egg

Chicken Milanesa

$24.00

crispy chicken cutlet + fresh crisp greens + radish + tomato + sliced avocado + lemon vinaigrette

Molcajete Fiesta

Molcajete Fiesta

$36.00

chicken breast + skirt steak + queso fresco + shrimp skewer + scallions + red & green enchilada sauce

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

green goddess sauce + piquillo peppers cherry tomato salad + micro green

Creamy, Crispy, Cheesy Chicken

$24.00

crispy chicken cutlet + roasted garlic bechamel sauce + pomodoro sauce + chihuahua cheese + fresh crisp greens + lemon vinaigrette

Mexican Stuffed Flank Steak

$32.00

flank steak stuffed with cilantro pesto + bacon + chihuahua cheese + queso fundido + warm toasted tortillas

Stacked Cheesy Crispy Steak Gordo (2)

$18.00

charred flour tortilla + crispy flour tortilla + filet mignon + topped & wrapped with queso amarillo

Side Piece

Lemon Pepper Fries

$7.00

Mexican Truffle Fries

$12.00

truffle oil + cilantro + queso fresco

Signature Single Tacos

Americano Taco

Americano Taco

$8.50

ground beef + lettuce + jalapeño + pico + cheddar + sour cream

Chicken Vallarta Taco

Chicken Vallarta Taco

$8.50

mango salsa + lime crema + cilantro

Philly Cheese Steak Taco

Philly Cheese Steak Taco

$9.50

shaved rib eye steak + caramelized onion + garlic aioli + grilled cheese

Lamb Shawarma Taco

$9.50

tahini + mint + chimichurri eggplant + pomegranate seeds

Blackened Baja Fish Taco

Blackened Baja Fish Taco

$9.50

shredded cabbage + lime crema + pico

Crispy Key West Shrimp Taco

Crispy Key West Shrimp Taco

$9.50

tempura key west shrimp + toasted coconut + spicy aioli + jalapeño + black sesame seeds

Lobster Taco

Lobster Taco

$18.50

buttered maine lobster + mango habanero bacon + shredded lettuce + lime crema + queso fresco + diced avocado

Duck Birria

$10.50

duck confit + oaxaca cheese + birria broth

Truffle Steak Taco

Truffle Steak Taco

$10.50

filet mignon + portobello mushrooms + corn + truffle sauce

Buffalo Fried Chicken Taco

Buffalo Fried Chicken Taco

$9.50

crispy buffalo chicken + carrot & celery slaw + blue cheese crumble + lime crema

Carnitas Al Carbon Taco

Carnitas Al Carbon Taco

$9.50

fresh crispy roasted pork + fresh cilantro + lime crema + white onion

Blackened Octopus Tako

Blackened Octopus Tako

$10.50

cucumber + tomato & red onion salad + jícama + lime crema + capers + pepperoncini

Chorizo Taco

Chorizo Taco

$9.50

chorizo + cilantro + onion + pickled red onion + queso fresco + lime crema

Portobello Mushroom

$9.50

roasted portobello mushroom + caramelized onion + roasted red pepper + chihuahua cheese + garlic aioli

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$12.00

flavored chocolate mousse + toasted coconut + blueberries + whipped vanilla cream

Piña Colada Tres Leches

Piña Colada Tres Leches

$12.00

soft cake + piña colada tres leche mix + diced pineapple + whipped cream

Caramel Flan

Caramel Flan

$9.00

dulce de leche + soft flan + strawberries

Churros

Churros

$10.00

served with homemade chocolate sauce

Bag Of Donuts

Bag Of Donuts

$10.00

served with homemade chocolate sauce + dulce de leche + créme anglaise

Chimichanga Cheesecake

$9.00

served with chocolate sauce

Signature Margaritas

The Classic - Quart

$35.00

silver tequila + lime juice + triple sec simple syrup

Skinny Rita - Quart

$35.00

silver tequila + lime + agave

Water My Melons - Quart

$35.00

silver tequila + lime juice + triple sec fresh watermelon juice + simple syrup

Cadillac Margarita - Quart

$80.00

herradura ultra + j.f. haden’s citrus + lime juice + agave + grand marnier float

Strawberry Basil - Quart

$35.00

silver tequila + hibiscus + triple sec + fresh lime + strawberry purée

Some Like It Hot - Quart

$35.00

silver tequila + jalapeño simple + muddled jalapeños + passion fruit purée + lime

Pomegranate - Quart

$35.00

silver tequila + pomegranate juice + lime juice + j.f. haden’s citrus + amarena cherries

Making Me Mango - Quart

$35.00

silver tequila + fresh mango + lime + j.f. haden’s mango

Mothers Little Helper - Quart

$35.00

silver tequila + cucumber + muddled jalapeños + simple syrup + lime + jalapeño

The Classic - Single

The Classic - Single

$12.00

silver tequila + lime juice + triple sec simple syrup

Skinny Rita - Single

Skinny Rita - Single

$12.00

silver tequila + lime + agave

Water My Melons - Single

Water My Melons - Single

$12.00

silver tequila + lime juice + triple sec fresh watermelon juice + simple syrup + sugar rim

Cadillac Margarita - Single

Cadillac Margarita - Single

$24.00

herradura ultra + j.f. haden’s citrus + lime juice + agave + grand marnier float + salt rim

Strawberry Basil - Single

Strawberry Basil - Single

$12.00

silver tequila + hibiscus + triple sec + fresh lime + strawberry purée + sugar rim

Some Like It Hot - Single

Some Like It Hot - Single

$12.00

silver tequila + jalapeño simple + muddled jalapeños + passion fruit purée + lime

Berry Caliente - Single

Berry Caliente - Single

$12.00

silver tequila + jalapeño + muddled blackberries + lime juice + simple syrup + sugar rim

Pomegranate - Single

$12.00

silver tequila + pomegranate juice + lime juice + j.f. haden’s citrus + amarena cherries + sugar rim

Making Me Mango - Single

Making Me Mango - Single

$12.00

silver tequila + fresh mango + lime + j.f. haden’s mango + chili salt rim

Mothers Little Helper - Single

Mothers Little Helper - Single

$12.00

silver tequila + cucumber + muddled jalapeños + simple syrup + lime + jalapeño + tajín rim

Jay's Tequila Espresso Martini - Single

$21.00

herradura reposado + espresso + cantera negra + frangelico

Sangria

Red Sangria - Quart

$35.00

topped off with tropical fruits marinated in diplomatico rum

White Sangria - Quart

$35.00

topped off with tropical fruits marinated in diplomatico rum

Red Sangria - Single

Red Sangria - Single

$14.00

topped off with tropical fruits marinated in diplomatico rum

White Sangria - Single

$14.00

topped off with tropical fruits marinated in diplomatico rum

Wine

BR Cohn Chardonnay - By The Glass

$12.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio - By The Glass

$12.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc - By The Glass

$12.00

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon - By The Glass

$12.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir - By The Glass

$12.00

Josh Prosecco - By The Glass

$12.00

Cocktails

Mermaid Water

Mermaid Water

$12.00

coconut rum + spice rum + pineapple juice + blue curaçao

Great Buffini

Great Buffini

$12.00

fifty states vodka + muddled cucumber + house made watermelon liquor

Pink Flamingo

Pink Flamingo

$12.00

coconut tequila + fresh lime juice + sweet hibiscus syrup

Mojito 5-0

$12.00

fifty states vodka + fresh lime juice + sweet hibiscus syrup

Lychee Bomb

Lychee Bomb

$12.00

fifty states vodka + lychee syrup + fresh lychee

Whiskey Mash

Whiskey Mash

$12.00

whiskey + fresh mint + blueberries + lime juice + simple

Castronovo Cooler

Castronovo Cooler

$12.00

papa's pilar blonde rum + pineapple juice + lime + cranberry juice + dark rum floater

The Tommy Tini

$12.00

fifty states vodka + st. Germain + grapefruit juice + club soda

Frozen Section

Piña Colada

Piña Colada

$14.00

silver rum + pineapple juice cream of coconut

Strawberry Daiquiri

Strawberry Daiquiri

$14.00

silver rum + strawberries lime

Miami Vice

Miami Vice

$14.00

strawberry daiquiri + piña colada

Electric Blue

Electric Blue

$14.00

silver rum + blue curaçao + pineapple juice + piña colada + orange juice

Banana Daiquiri

Banana Daiquiri

$14.00

dark rum + banana cream + salted caramel swirl

Watermelon Colada

Watermelon Colada

$14.00

silver rum + piña colada + watermelon juice

Peaches & Cream

$14.00

vodka + sweet cream + peach purée + orange juice

Passion Fantasy

Passion Fantasy

$14.00

white rum + aperol + passion fruit + coconut mix + pineapple juice

Ice Cold Cervezas

Corona Extra

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Corona Premium

$6.00

Funky Buddha Hop Gun

$6.00

Funky Buddha Floridian

$6.00

Dos Equis Lager

$6.00

Dos Equis Ambar

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken Light

$6.00

Heineken Zero

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Tecate

$6.00

La Rubia

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Refrescos y Mas

Mexican Coke Bottle

Mexican Coke Bottle

$3.00
Mexican Sprite Bottle

Mexican Sprite Bottle

$2.75
Orange Fanta Bottle

Orange Fanta Bottle

$2.75
Diet Mexican Coke Bottle

Diet Mexican Coke Bottle

$2.75
Acqua Panna 350ML

Acqua Panna 350ML

$5.00
Pellegrino 1 Liter

Pellegrino 1 Liter

$10.00

Aqua Pana 1 Liter

$8.00
All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Chef Inspired Taco Joint with killer soundtrack and Frosty Margaritaws

Location

8888 Southwest 136th Street, Kendall, FL 33176

Directions

