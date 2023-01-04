Naked Taco The Falls
8888 Southwest 136th Street
Kendall, FL 33176
Fiesta Packages
Taco Fiesta | Servings: 6+
12 signature tacos + guacamole chips & salsa + 10 pc. chicken wings + ensalada grande
Fajita Fiesta | Servings: 4
house signature fajitas - served with grilled peppers + onions + guac + sour cream + salsa + mexican rice + beans + warm flour tortillas + ensalada grande
Enchilada Fiesta | Servings: 4
6 signature enchiladas + chips + salsa + ensalada grande
Con Mis Amigos
Very Berry Habanero Wings
strawberry + raspberry + habanero sweet sauce + ranch sauce
Chicken & Cheese Empanada (2)
chihuahua cheese + cilantro + lime crema
Classic Ceviche
shrimp + corvina + sweet potato + corn + leche de tigre
Crispy Goat Cheese Bites
florida honey + guava sauce + tajín mango
Queso Quesadillas
salsa + sour cream
Signature 48-Hour Chicharrones
crispy marinated pork belly + mango habanero glaze
The Best Tuna Nachos
dressed tuna + crispy wonton + wasabi crema + jalapeño soy glaze + wakame
Queso Fundido
fire skillet creamy jack & cheddar cheeses + cilantro + roasted poblano + sour cream + topped with chorizo
Pumpkin Pepita Hummus
toasted pepitas + just made chips
Chips & Dip
Just Made Chips + Salsa
Just Made Chips + Queso
Just Made Chips + Guacamole
Make It A 3 Way!
just made chips + fresh juicy salsa + queso + guacamole
Nachos Supreme
chili + guac + cheese + pico de gallo + sour cream + jalapeño + olive
Super Creamy Crab Dip
oreganata crumbs + pickled jalapeños
Holy Moly Guacamole
jumbo crab meat + fresh wild caught lobster + tequila lime shrimp + chicharrones
Smoked Fish Dip
gluten free "everything" crisps + jalapeño
Salads
Taco Salad
fresh crisp greens + pico + guac + sour cream + jalapeño + cheddar + cilantro dressing + served in a warm tortilla bowl
Salmon China Latina
pan seared salmon + fresh crisp greens pineapple + miso cilantro dressing watermelon radish + pickled red onion
Ensalada
fresh crisp greens + cucumber + hearts of palm + avocado + garbanzo beans + tomato + cilantro dressing
Diablo Chicken Salad
chili glazed chicken + beets + tomato + cucumber + red pickled onions + pistachios + olives + creamy goat cheese + cilantro dressing
Fantastico Salad
arcadia greens + beets + crispy goat cheese + candied kumquats + pomegranate seeds + pistachios + green goddess dressing
Enchiladas
Chicken Verde
green enchilada sauce + poblano peppers + onions + chihuahua cheese + lime crema
Mariscos Blancos
shrimp + lobster + crab + chihuahua + lime crema + white sauce
Mushroom
fire roasted red pepper + caramelized onion + chihuahua + red enchilada sauce + garlic crema
Vaca Frita
christmas style enchilada + queso blanco + maduro + sour cream
Fajitas
Fajitas - Make It A Single
grilled peppers + onions + guac + sour cream + salsa + warm flour tortillas
Fajitas - Make It A Double
grilled peppers + onions + guac + sour cream + salsa + warm flour tortillas
Triple Play Fajita
juicy grilled chicken + skirt steak + tequila shrimp + grilled peppers + onions + guac + sour cream + salsa + warm flour tortillas
Burritos
Burrito - Choose One Protein
stuffed with beans + corn + queso cilantro lime rice + chihuahua cheese * Tortilla Is Not Gluten Free
Burrito - Choose Two Protein
stuffed with beans + corn + queso cilantro lime rice + chihuahua cheese * Tortilla Is Not Gluten Free
Chicken Tikka Burrito
chicken + tikka masala sauce + mango + cilantro rice + side of raita crema
Specialties De La Casa
The Big Frank Crunch Wrap
8oz burger + avocado + caramelized onion + spicy aioli + candied bacon + tostada + queso + all wrapped up
Smoked Cilantro Lime Skirt Steak
crispy french fries + mango arugula salad cilantro pesto sauce
Mexican Fried Rice
blackened shrimp + diced chicken + bacon + avocado + pineapple + carrot + red onion + scallion + sunny side up egg
Chicken Milanesa
crispy chicken cutlet + fresh crisp greens + radish + tomato + sliced avocado + lemon vinaigrette
Molcajete Fiesta
chicken breast + skirt steak + queso fresco + shrimp skewer + scallions + red & green enchilada sauce
Grilled Salmon
green goddess sauce + piquillo peppers cherry tomato salad + micro green
Creamy, Crispy, Cheesy Chicken
crispy chicken cutlet + roasted garlic bechamel sauce + pomodoro sauce + chihuahua cheese + fresh crisp greens + lemon vinaigrette
Mexican Stuffed Flank Steak
flank steak stuffed with cilantro pesto + bacon + chihuahua cheese + queso fundido + warm toasted tortillas
Stacked Cheesy Crispy Steak Gordo (2)
charred flour tortilla + crispy flour tortilla + filet mignon + topped & wrapped with queso amarillo
Signature Single Tacos
Americano Taco
ground beef + lettuce + jalapeño + pico + cheddar + sour cream
Chicken Vallarta Taco
mango salsa + lime crema + cilantro
Philly Cheese Steak Taco
shaved rib eye steak + caramelized onion + garlic aioli + grilled cheese
Lamb Shawarma Taco
tahini + mint + chimichurri eggplant + pomegranate seeds
Blackened Baja Fish Taco
shredded cabbage + lime crema + pico
Crispy Key West Shrimp Taco
tempura key west shrimp + toasted coconut + spicy aioli + jalapeño + black sesame seeds
Lobster Taco
buttered maine lobster + mango habanero bacon + shredded lettuce + lime crema + queso fresco + diced avocado
Duck Birria
duck confit + oaxaca cheese + birria broth
Truffle Steak Taco
filet mignon + portobello mushrooms + corn + truffle sauce
Buffalo Fried Chicken Taco
crispy buffalo chicken + carrot & celery slaw + blue cheese crumble + lime crema
Carnitas Al Carbon Taco
fresh crispy roasted pork + fresh cilantro + lime crema + white onion
Blackened Octopus Tako
cucumber + tomato & red onion salad + jícama + lime crema + capers + pepperoncini
Chorizo Taco
chorizo + cilantro + onion + pickled red onion + queso fresco + lime crema
Portobello Mushroom
roasted portobello mushroom + caramelized onion + roasted red pepper + chihuahua cheese + garlic aioli
Desserts
Chocolate Mousse
flavored chocolate mousse + toasted coconut + blueberries + whipped vanilla cream
Piña Colada Tres Leches
soft cake + piña colada tres leche mix + diced pineapple + whipped cream
Caramel Flan
dulce de leche + soft flan + strawberries
Churros
served with homemade chocolate sauce
Bag Of Donuts
served with homemade chocolate sauce + dulce de leche + créme anglaise
Chimichanga Cheesecake
served with chocolate sauce
Signature Margaritas
The Classic - Quart
silver tequila + lime juice + triple sec simple syrup
Skinny Rita - Quart
silver tequila + lime + agave
Water My Melons - Quart
silver tequila + lime juice + triple sec fresh watermelon juice + simple syrup
Cadillac Margarita - Quart
herradura ultra + j.f. haden’s citrus + lime juice + agave + grand marnier float
Strawberry Basil - Quart
silver tequila + hibiscus + triple sec + fresh lime + strawberry purée
Some Like It Hot - Quart
silver tequila + jalapeño simple + muddled jalapeños + passion fruit purée + lime
Pomegranate - Quart
silver tequila + pomegranate juice + lime juice + j.f. haden’s citrus + amarena cherries
Making Me Mango - Quart
silver tequila + fresh mango + lime + j.f. haden’s mango
Mothers Little Helper - Quart
silver tequila + cucumber + muddled jalapeños + simple syrup + lime + jalapeño
The Classic - Single
silver tequila + lime juice + triple sec simple syrup
Skinny Rita - Single
silver tequila + lime + agave
Water My Melons - Single
silver tequila + lime juice + triple sec fresh watermelon juice + simple syrup + sugar rim
Cadillac Margarita - Single
herradura ultra + j.f. haden’s citrus + lime juice + agave + grand marnier float + salt rim
Strawberry Basil - Single
silver tequila + hibiscus + triple sec + fresh lime + strawberry purée + sugar rim
Some Like It Hot - Single
silver tequila + jalapeño simple + muddled jalapeños + passion fruit purée + lime
Berry Caliente - Single
silver tequila + jalapeño + muddled blackberries + lime juice + simple syrup + sugar rim
Pomegranate - Single
silver tequila + pomegranate juice + lime juice + j.f. haden’s citrus + amarena cherries + sugar rim
Making Me Mango - Single
silver tequila + fresh mango + lime + j.f. haden’s mango + chili salt rim
Mothers Little Helper - Single
silver tequila + cucumber + muddled jalapeños + simple syrup + lime + jalapeño + tajín rim
Jay's Tequila Espresso Martini - Single
herradura reposado + espresso + cantera negra + frangelico
Sangria
Red Sangria - Quart
topped off with tropical fruits marinated in diplomatico rum
White Sangria - Quart
topped off with tropical fruits marinated in diplomatico rum
Red Sangria - Single
topped off with tropical fruits marinated in diplomatico rum
White Sangria - Single
topped off with tropical fruits marinated in diplomatico rum
Wine
Cocktails
Mermaid Water
coconut rum + spice rum + pineapple juice + blue curaçao
Great Buffini
fifty states vodka + muddled cucumber + house made watermelon liquor
Pink Flamingo
coconut tequila + fresh lime juice + sweet hibiscus syrup
Mojito 5-0
fifty states vodka + fresh lime juice + sweet hibiscus syrup
Lychee Bomb
fifty states vodka + lychee syrup + fresh lychee
Whiskey Mash
whiskey + fresh mint + blueberries + lime juice + simple
Castronovo Cooler
papa's pilar blonde rum + pineapple juice + lime + cranberry juice + dark rum floater
The Tommy Tini
fifty states vodka + st. Germain + grapefruit juice + club soda
Frozen Section
Piña Colada
silver rum + pineapple juice cream of coconut
Strawberry Daiquiri
silver rum + strawberries lime
Miami Vice
strawberry daiquiri + piña colada
Electric Blue
silver rum + blue curaçao + pineapple juice + piña colada + orange juice
Banana Daiquiri
dark rum + banana cream + salted caramel swirl
Watermelon Colada
silver rum + piña colada + watermelon juice
Peaches & Cream
vodka + sweet cream + peach purée + orange juice
Passion Fantasy
white rum + aperol + passion fruit + coconut mix + pineapple juice
Ice Cold Cervezas
Corona Extra
Corona Light
Corona Premium
Funky Buddha Hop Gun
Funky Buddha Floridian
Dos Equis Lager
Dos Equis Ambar
Modelo
Coors Light
Heineken
Heineken Light
Heineken Zero
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Tecate
La Rubia
Bud Light
Pacifico
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Chef Inspired Taco Joint with killer soundtrack and Frosty Margaritaws
8888 Southwest 136th Street, Kendall, FL 33176