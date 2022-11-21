Bulla Gastrobar The Falls
8870 SW 136 ST
STE RR001
MIAMI, FL 33176
Popular Items
Cheeses & Meats
Chef's Board
Tetilla cheese, Manchego cheese, Serrano ham, Chorizo, marinated olives, caramelized walnuts, quince jam, crostini
Chorizo de Cantimpalo
Traditional Spanish mildy spicy pork sausage, served with crostini
Coppa
Marinated and cured pork collar, pimenton, garlic, and sea salt. Served with crostini
Idiazabal
Firm sheep's milk and lightly smoked from the Basque country, served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini
Lomo Iberico
Cured Iberian pork loin. Served with crostini
Mahon
Firm cow's milk from the Island on Menorca. lemony, salty, and tangy flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini
Manchego
Sheep's milk, nutty, sweet, tangy flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini
Murcia al Vino
Goat cheese from Murcia, vino tinto cured rind, sweet, and smooth flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini
Paleta Iberica
Acorn-fed 1% Iberico Ham. Served with crostini
Salchichon
Sausage cured with black pepper, garlic, and herbs. Served with crostini
Serrano Ham
Fermin serrano ham, aged 15 months. Served with crostini
Tetilla
Semi soft cow's milk and mild buttery flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini
Tapas Lunch
Andalusian Gazpacho
Traditional Spanish chilled vegetable soup
Brisket Montaditos
Slow braised brisket, tomato marmalade, guindilla peppers, tetilla cheese
Chorizo Stuffed Dates
Medjool dates, homemade chorizo, wrapped in bacon. Served with an arugula salad
Crispy Calamari
Served with homemade tartar sauce
Fried Eggplant
Garbanzo Frito
Chickpea stew, chorizo,
Grilled Chicken Skewers
"Pintxos" Grilled chicken skewers, Greek yogurt, salsa criolla
Grilled Pork Skewers
"Pintxos" Cumin marinated pork loin, mojo verde, Greek yogurt
Margherita Flatbread
Crispy flatbread, Spanish tomato sauce, roma tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, oregano
Marinated Olives
Marinated olives with thyme, orange peel and garlic
Meatballs
Pork and ground beef meatballs, Manchego cheese, tomato sauce
Pan con Tomate
Toasted crispy ethereal bread brushed with fresh tomato
Patatas Bravas
Crispy potato cubes, spicy brava sauce, aioli
Potato Tortilla
"Tortilla Espanola" Traditional Spanish omelet, caramelized onions, garlic aioli
Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche
Shrimp, fish, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime & orange, plantain chips
Sauteed Garlic Shrimp
"Gambas al Ajillo" sauteed in olive and touch of red pepper flakes
Serrano Ham Croquettes
Serrano ham croquettes, fig jelly
Tequenos
Served with fig jelly
Tuna Tartare
Ahi tuna, mango, avocado, soy sesame vinaigrette, Sriracha aioli, wonton chips
Salads & Sandwiches
Bulla Burger
Piquillo peppers, caramelized onions, tetilla cheese, brioche bun, honey thyme glaze
Croqueta Sandwich
Serrano ham croquettes, sliced Serrano ham, Mozzarella, pickled onions, Dijon mustard aioli, pan cristal
Cuban Sandwich
Spanish twist on the classic Cuban sandwich. Made with Serrano ham, braised pork, tetilla cheese, cornichons, Dijon mustard and pan de cristal
Kale Caesar Salad
Serrano-caesar dressing, Manchego cheese, homemade croutons
Mediterranean Salad
Tomatoes, cucumber, chickpeas, olives, red onions, homemade croutons, fresh squeezed lemon, EVOO, oregano
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, golden and red beets, caramelized walnuts, arugula, goat cheese, basil ginger vinaigrette
Steak Sandwich
"Pepito de Ternera" Bistro steak, sauteed onions, piquillo confit, mustard aioli, manchego, pan de cristal
Grilled Vegetables Sandwich
Spanish twist on the classic Cuban sandwich. Made with Serrano ham, braised pork, tetilla cheese, cornichons, Dijon mustard and pan de cristal
Large Plates Lunch
Arroz Caldoso Lunch
Valencia style rice, shrimp, chicken, calamari, red sofrito, saffron
Arroz Negro
Valencia style rice, calamari ink, sofrito, aioli, green peas. with Crispy calamari
Arroz Pulpo
Valencia style rice, calamari ink, sofrito, aioli, green peas, Grilled Octopus
Cannelloni
Catalan Style pork & ground beef, bechamel, manchego cheese, truffle oil
Chicken al Chilindron
Pan seared chicken, Serrano ham, red pepper stew, shishito peppers, steamed rice
Chicken Paella
Valencia style rice, chicken, artichoke hearts, cremini mushrooms, green peas, red sofrito, saffron
Grilled Chicken Skewers & Avocado Toast
Cumin marinated grilled chicken "pintxos", avocado toast, tomato caper salad
Grilled Octopus Salad
Grilled octopus, Roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, fresh squeezed lemon juice, EVOO, oregano
Paella Mixta
Valencia style rice, calamari, clams, shrimp, chorizo, chicken, sofrito, saffron
Paella Seafood
Valencia style rice, calamari, prawns, clams, shrimp, red sofrito, saffron
Salmon (5 oz)
Baby spinach, chickpeas, lemon cream
Salmon (7.5 oz)
Baby spinach, chickpeas, lemon cream
Steak Paella
Valencia style rice, bistro steak, piquillo confit, pimientos de padron, asparagus, red sofrito
Truffle Carbonara
Linguini, wild mushrooms, bacon, garlic cream, green peas, 63 degree egg
Desserts
Almond Cake
Toasted almond slivers, goat cheese frosting *Contains Licor 43
Churros (12)
Traditional fried dough, dulce de leche, chocolate sauce
Churros (6)
Traditional fried dough, dulce de leche, chocolate sauce
Coconut Flan
Coconut infused Spanish style creme caramel, toasted coconut, mixed berries, Swiss meringue
Pumpkin Creme Brûlée
Served with vanilla ice cream
Kids
Family Meals
Fam Arroz Caldoso
Valencia style rice, shrimp, chicken, calamari, red sofrito, saffron. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas
Fam Chicken Paella
Valencia style rice, chicken, artichoke hearts, Cremini mushrooms, green peas, red sofrito, saffron. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas
Fam Paella Mixta
Valencia style rice, calamari, clams, shrimp, chorizo, chicken, sofrito de calamar, saffron. Served with a garden salad and bravas
Fam Steak Paella
Valencia style rice, bistro steak, piquillo confit, pimientos de padron, asparagus, red sofrito. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas.
Fam Vegetarian Paella
Valencia style rice, Portobello mushrooms, asparagus, carrots, artichoke confit, green peas, kale, red sofrito, saffron. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas
Chef's Meat & Cheese Board - Add On
Tetilla Cheese, Manchego Cheese, Serrano Ham, Chorizo, candied walnuts, marinated olives
Churros - Add On
Traditional fried dough, dulce de leche (serving size: 25 pieces)
Potato Tortilla - Add On
Traditional Spanish omelet with caramelized onions
Serrano Ham Croquettes - Add On
24 Serrano Ham croquettes, fig jelly
Chicken Paella Kit
Valencia style rice, chicken, artichoke hearts, Cremini mushrooms, green peas, red sofrito, saffron.
Paella Mixta Kit
Valencia style rice, calamari, clams, shrimp, chorizo, chicken, sofrito de calamar, saffron.