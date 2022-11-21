Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bulla Gastrobar The Falls

8870 SW 136 ST

STE RR001

MIAMI, FL 33176

Serrano Ham Croquettes
Meatballs
Chorizo Stuffed Dates

Cheeses & Meats

Chef's Board

$24.50

Tetilla cheese, Manchego cheese, Serrano ham, Chorizo, marinated olives, caramelized walnuts, quince jam, crostini

Chorizo de Cantimpalo

$7.00

Traditional Spanish mildy spicy pork sausage, served with crostini

Coppa

$7.00

Marinated and cured pork collar, pimenton, garlic, and sea salt. Served with crostini

Idiazabal

$7.00

Firm sheep's milk and lightly smoked from the Basque country, served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini

Lomo Iberico

$7.00

Cured Iberian pork loin. Served with crostini

Mahon

$7.00

Firm cow's milk from the Island on Menorca. lemony, salty, and tangy flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini

Manchego

$7.00

Sheep's milk, nutty, sweet, tangy flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini

Murcia al Vino

$7.00

Goat cheese from Murcia, vino tinto cured rind, sweet, and smooth flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini

Paleta Iberica

$17.00

Acorn-fed 1% Iberico Ham. Served with crostini

Salchichon

$7.00

Sausage cured with black pepper, garlic, and herbs. Served with crostini

Serrano Ham

$7.00

Fermin serrano ham, aged 15 months. Served with crostini

Tetilla

$7.00

Semi soft cow's milk and mild buttery flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini

Tapas Lunch

Andalusian Gazpacho

$7.00

Traditional Spanish chilled vegetable soup

Brisket Montaditos

$15.00

Slow braised brisket, tomato marmalade, guindilla peppers, tetilla cheese

Chorizo Stuffed Dates

$12.50

Medjool dates, homemade chorizo, wrapped in bacon. Served with an arugula salad

Crispy Calamari

$14.50

Served with homemade tartar sauce

Fried Eggplant

$8.00
Garbanzo Frito

$10.00

Chickpea stew, chorizo,

Grilled Chicken Skewers

$10.50

"Pintxos" Grilled chicken skewers, Greek yogurt, salsa criolla

Grilled Pork Skewers

$11.50Out of stock

"Pintxos" Cumin marinated pork loin, mojo verde, Greek yogurt

Margherita Flatbread

$10.00

Crispy flatbread, Spanish tomato sauce, roma tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, oregano

Marinated Olives

$5.00

Marinated olives with thyme, orange peel and garlic

Meatballs

$12.00

Pork and ground beef meatballs, Manchego cheese, tomato sauce

Pan con Tomate

$8.00

Toasted crispy ethereal bread brushed with fresh tomato

Patatas Bravas

$8.50

Crispy potato cubes, spicy brava sauce, aioli

Potato Tortilla

$9.00

"Tortilla Espanola" Traditional Spanish omelet, caramelized onions, garlic aioli

Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche

$14.00

Shrimp, fish, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime & orange, plantain chips

Sauteed Garlic Shrimp

$13.00

"Gambas al Ajillo" sauteed in olive and touch of red pepper flakes

Serrano Ham Croquettes

$9.00

Serrano ham croquettes, fig jelly

Tequenos

$11.50

Served with fig jelly

Tuna Tartare

$15.50

Ahi tuna, mango, avocado, soy sesame vinaigrette, Sriracha aioli, wonton chips

Salads & Sandwiches

Bulla Burger

$15.50

Piquillo peppers, caramelized onions, tetilla cheese, brioche bun, honey thyme glaze

Croqueta Sandwich

$14.00

Serrano ham croquettes, sliced Serrano ham, Mozzarella, pickled onions, Dijon mustard aioli, pan cristal

Cuban Sandwich

$14.50

Spanish twist on the classic Cuban sandwich. Made with Serrano ham, braised pork, tetilla cheese, cornichons, Dijon mustard and pan de cristal

Kale Caesar Salad

$11.00

Serrano-caesar dressing, Manchego cheese, homemade croutons

Mediterranean Salad

$11.00

Tomatoes, cucumber, chickpeas, olives, red onions, homemade croutons, fresh squeezed lemon, EVOO, oregano

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Baby spinach, golden and red beets, caramelized walnuts, arugula, goat cheese, basil ginger vinaigrette

Steak Sandwich

$18.00

"Pepito de Ternera" Bistro steak, sauteed onions, piquillo confit, mustard aioli, manchego, pan de cristal

Grilled Vegetables Sandwich

$13.00

Spanish twist on the classic Cuban sandwich. Made with Serrano ham, braised pork, tetilla cheese, cornichons, Dijon mustard and pan de cristal

Large Plates Lunch

Arroz Caldoso Lunch

$20.00

Valencia style rice, shrimp, chicken, calamari, red sofrito, saffron

Arroz Negro

$20.00

Valencia style rice, calamari ink, sofrito, aioli, green peas. with Crispy calamari

Arroz Pulpo

$32.00

Valencia style rice, calamari ink, sofrito, aioli, green peas, Grilled Octopus

Cannelloni

$18.00

Catalan Style pork & ground beef, bechamel, manchego cheese, truffle oil

Chicken al Chilindron

$16.50

Pan seared chicken, Serrano ham, red pepper stew, shishito peppers, steamed rice

Chicken Paella

$25.00

Valencia style rice, chicken, artichoke hearts, cremini mushrooms, green peas, red sofrito, saffron

Grilled Chicken Skewers & Avocado Toast

$16.00

Cumin marinated grilled chicken "pintxos", avocado toast, tomato caper salad

Grilled Octopus Salad

$20.50

Grilled octopus, Roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, fresh squeezed lemon juice, EVOO, oregano

Paella Mixta

$39.50

Valencia style rice, calamari, clams, shrimp, chorizo, chicken, sofrito, saffron

Paella Seafood

$45.00

Valencia style rice, calamari, prawns, clams, shrimp, red sofrito, saffron

Salmon (5 oz)

$18.00

Baby spinach, chickpeas, lemon cream

Salmon (7.5 oz)

$26.00

Baby spinach, chickpeas, lemon cream

Steak Paella

$25.00Out of stock

Valencia style rice, bistro steak, piquillo confit, pimientos de padron, asparagus, red sofrito

Truffle Carbonara

$21.00

Linguini, wild mushrooms, bacon, garlic cream, green peas, 63 degree egg

Desserts

Almond Cake

$11.00

Toasted almond slivers, goat cheese frosting *Contains Licor 43

Churros (12)

$13.00

Traditional fried dough, dulce de leche, chocolate sauce

Churros (6)

$8.50

Traditional fried dough, dulce de leche, chocolate sauce

Coconut Flan

$9.50

Coconut infused Spanish style creme caramel, toasted coconut, mixed berries, Swiss meringue

Pumpkin Creme Brûlée

$8.00

Served with vanilla ice cream

Kids

Kid Meatballs

$8.00
Kid Burger

$11.00
Kid Chicken Tenders

$8.00
Kid Flatbread

$8.00
Kid Grilled Chicken

$8.00
Kid Steak

$10.00

Family Meals

Fam Arroz Caldoso

$55.00

Valencia style rice, shrimp, chicken, calamari, red sofrito, saffron. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas

Fam Chicken Paella

$48.00

Valencia style rice, chicken, artichoke hearts, Cremini mushrooms, green peas, red sofrito, saffron. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas

Fam Paella Mixta

$65.00

Valencia style rice, calamari, clams, shrimp, chorizo, chicken, sofrito de calamar, saffron. Served with a garden salad and bravas

Fam Steak Paella

$55.00

Valencia style rice, bistro steak, piquillo confit, pimientos de padron, asparagus, red sofrito. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas.

Fam Vegetarian Paella

$40.00

Valencia style rice, Portobello mushrooms, asparagus, carrots, artichoke confit, green peas, kale, red sofrito, saffron. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas

Chef's Meat & Cheese Board - Add On

$48.00

Tetilla Cheese, Manchego Cheese, Serrano Ham, Chorizo, candied walnuts, marinated olives

Churros - Add On

$20.00

Traditional fried dough, dulce de leche (serving size: 25 pieces)

Potato Tortilla - Add On

$24.00Out of stock

Traditional Spanish omelet with caramelized onions

Serrano Ham Croquettes - Add On

$24.00

24 Serrano Ham croquettes, fig jelly

Chicken Paella Kit

$18.00

Valencia style rice, chicken, artichoke hearts, Cremini mushrooms, green peas, red sofrito, saffron.

Paella Mixta Kit

$20.00

Valencia style rice, calamari, clams, shrimp, chorizo, chicken, sofrito de calamar, saffron.

Cheeses & Meats

Chef's Board

Chef's Board